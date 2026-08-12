France bans unsolicited telemarketing with fines up to $435k per call



According to recent data from YouMail, 4.4 billion robo and unsolicited calls were made to Americans in July 2026. 2.13 billion of those were either telemarketers or scams. Data shows that billions of unsolicited promotional calls are also made monthly to consumers in Europe, Asia, and South America. Countries like the U.S., Canada, and U.K. have Do Not Call registries, but companies have either found loopholes or just ignore those laws.

France and Spain have the highest rates of telemarketing in Europe. France used to use the opt-out method, but just upped the ante. To combat the influx of these unwanted calls, the French Parliament passed a new law banning unsolicited telemarketing calls. It went into effect on August 11. Under the law, individuals face fines up to $87,000 (75,000 euros) while companies can be fined up to $435,000 (375,000 euros) per call. Here’s more from ABC News:

Previously in France, people who wanted to avoid marketing calls had to register their number with a government-run service, but consumer groups said some call centers ignored the list. Now, “businesses are prohibited from contacting consumers without their prior consent,” said Alice Vilcot, chief of staff at the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Prevention of Fraud. “That consent can be withdrawn at any time.” The government says the law is a response to years of consumer complaints. Authorities estimate that about three-quarters of people in France receive at least one unsolicited sales call every week, and many receive more. In 2024, 11 consumer organizations issued a joint call for a ban, denouncing “relentless harassment of consumers through countless unwanted telemarketing calls to both landlines and mobile phones — an intrusion that has become a regular part of their daily lives.” Parliament approved the law last year. Individuals who make illegal calls can be fined up to 75,000 euros ($87,000) per call. Companies can face fines of up to 375,000 euros ($435,000) per call. People can report unsolicited calls through a government website. Vilcot noted that an Ireland-based company was fined 6 million euros ($6.9 million) last year for violating France’s previous telemarketing rules by calling people on the no-call list. There are exceptions. Consumers may consent to receive marketing calls, for example by checking a consent box on a form. Companies can contact customers with new commercial offers if they already have a contractual relationship. France’s new law has raised concerns in Morocco, where the minister of employment, Younes Sekkouri, told lawmakers up 50,000 jobs were at risk in the country’s call centers. Sekkouri said the industry has attracted around $100 million in investment and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue in the country. Low labor costs, a large French-speaking workforce and relatively weak unions have made Morocco an attractive outsourcing destination for international companies, particularly French firms seeking to reduce costs.

[From ABC News]

A law that protects consumers from intrusive telemarketers and fraudulent practices? I can get behind that one. I really wish the States had stronger enforcement against spam and telemarketing calls because the opt-out method doesn’t work. On any given morning, I get at least three unsolicited calls before 10:00 a.m., and they continue throughout the day. It’s so annoying, and for every number I block, it’s like three more magically pop up. I added my number to the Do Not Call Registry years ago, but it’s made little difference.

ABC News noted that both Germany and the Netherlands have had similar bans in place for years, but the Netherlands recently amended their law to say that companies are only allowed to call customers with promotional offers if they’re given advance permission. I don’t know how Dutch companies operate, but in the United States, there would absolutely be fine print snuck into customers’ contracts that allow them to send out solicitations.