France bans unsolicited telemarketing with fines up to $435k per call

According to recent data from YouMail, 4.4 billion robo and unsolicited calls were made to Americans in July 2026. 2.13 billion of those were either telemarketers or scams. Data shows that billions of unsolicited promotional calls are also made monthly to consumers in Europe, Asia, and South America. Countries like the U.S., Canada, and U.K. have Do Not Call registries, but companies have either found loopholes or just ignore those laws.
France and Spain have the highest rates of telemarketing in Europe. France used to use the opt-out method, but just upped the ante. To combat the influx of these unwanted calls, the French Parliament passed a new law banning unsolicited telemarketing calls. It went into effect on August 11. Under the law, individuals face fines up to $87,000 (75,000 euros) while companies can be fined up to $435,000 (375,000 euros) per call. Here’s more from ABC News:
Previously in France, people who wanted to avoid marketing calls had to register their number with a government-run service, but consumer groups said some call centers ignored the list. Now, “businesses are prohibited from contacting consumers without their prior consent,” said Alice Vilcot, chief of staff at the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Prevention of Fraud. “That consent can be withdrawn at any time.”
The government says the law is a response to years of consumer complaints. Authorities estimate that about three-quarters of people in France receive at least one unsolicited sales call every week, and many receive more. In 2024, 11 consumer organizations issued a joint call for a ban, denouncing “relentless harassment of consumers through countless unwanted telemarketing calls to both landlines and mobile phones — an intrusion that has become a regular part of their daily lives.” Parliament approved the law last year.
Individuals who make illegal calls can be fined up to 75,000 euros ($87,000) per call. Companies can face fines of up to 375,000 euros ($435,000) per call. People can report unsolicited calls through a government website. Vilcot noted that an Ireland-based company was fined 6 million euros ($6.9 million) last year for violating France’s previous telemarketing rules by calling people on the no-call list.
There are exceptions. Consumers may consent to receive marketing calls, for example by checking a consent box on a form. Companies can contact customers with new commercial offers if they already have a contractual relationship.
France’s new law has raised concerns in Morocco, where the minister of employment, Younes Sekkouri, told lawmakers up 50,000 jobs were at risk in the country’s call centers. Sekkouri said the industry has attracted around $100 million in investment and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue in the country. Low labor costs, a large French-speaking workforce and relatively weak unions have made Morocco an attractive outsourcing destination for international companies, particularly French firms seeking to reduce costs.
A law that protects consumers from intrusive telemarketers and fraudulent practices? I can get behind that one. I really wish the States had stronger enforcement against spam and telemarketing calls because the opt-out method doesn’t work. On any given morning, I get at least three unsolicited calls before 10:00 a.m., and they continue throughout the day. It’s so annoying, and for every number I block, it’s like three more magically pop up. I added my number to the Do Not Call Registry years ago, but it’s made little difference.
ABC News noted that both Germany and the Netherlands have had similar bans in place for years, but the Netherlands recently amended their law to say that companies are only allowed to call customers with promotional offers if they’re given advance permission. I don’t know how Dutch companies operate, but in the United States, there would absolutely be fine print snuck into customers’ contracts that allow them to send out solicitations.
Photos credit: Alex Kotliarskyi, Alex Suprun and AllGo on Unsplash
I’ve had the same cell phone number for many years, and I keep my phones for a long time. I also limit what I use this particular cell phone for. I recently upgraded my phone — and, almost immediately got a slew of spam calls. Looks like my phone company is selling / “sharing” the info with “trusted “ partners. smh
But how do they stop it, they are all bots now generating spoof numbers. I still get dozens a calls a week about “approving my loan”. Because stupid AT&T got hacked last year. Not one number is ever the same.
If they do find a way please bring it to the US.
I’ve been getting those, too! Sometimes they don’t even ring through they just go straight to messaging. It’s always Steve or Christine or whomever calling me first thing! before they get going on their day to let me know that I’ve been approved for a loan! yada yada yada. I delete & report spam and then they show up later from a different number. And I have Verizon. I blame trump. I wasn’t getting these prior to his re-election.
Just put the Do Not Call Setting on your phone to only ring through if a number is in your contacts list. Sure, you might miss an important call but if it is important, they will leave a message. Unlike the old days when spam callers would leave super long blank messages, I find that nowadays most don’t even bother to leave a message. If I’m expecting an important call, I just changed the Do Not Call setting and then switch it back when I’ve received the call. It completely stops your answering the phone when it’s a spam call. But then, you need to make sure you add phone numbers to your contact list and this doesn’t work if you’re someone who is tied to your phone and feels compelled to answer every call!
I’m trying this right now! My mother lives with us and gets dozens of calls a day and she’s hard of hearing, so the ringer usually gives me a heart attack! Thank you for sharing this!! The exclamation points should give you an idea of how excited I am about this lol
I’m trying this right now on my mother’s phone. My mother lives with us and gets dozens of calls a day and she’s hard of hearing, so the ringer usually gives me a heart attack! Thank you for sharing this!! The exclamation points should give you an idea of how excited I am about this lol
Oh, the modern spam calls do leave messages, I’m guessing they’re pre-recorded or AI or something. These are the loan approval calls I commented on above.
And I never answer calls without first checking the number; if I don’t recognize it, I let it ring through knowing that if it’s important they’ll leave a message.
Yes, you may need to delete messages but this is for those people that don’t even want to be bothered by the phone ringing when it is a spam call. I hope this works for you and your Mom @couchpotato!
When I moved to France and I had to get a French landline # (back in the early 00!) and a mobile #, I had the option of listing both on a “no-call” register (Liste Rouge).
The numbers would not be listed in any directory and consequently, I can say that I get maybe 3 unsolicited calls a year! Any unsolicited caller gets reminded of the “no-call” register and that’s usually enough of a threat for them.
I also make sure to refuse the sharing of personal info when I give my tel # for deliveries for instance.
My neighbour would get 5 or 6 calls at home during lunch or in the evening when callers know someone is at home… I told her to keep a whistle near her phone!
So I went to the US call registry website, it’s bloody useless!
Here’s a direct quote:
‘Will the Registry stop all unwanted calls?
No. The Do Not Call Registry stops unwanted sales calls — live calls or robocalls — from real companies that follow the law. The Registry is a list that tells registered telemarketers what numbers not to call — it doesn’t block calls. So being on the Registry won’t stop calls from scammers making illegal calls.
One reason people get a lot of unwanted calls is because it’s easy and cheap for scammers to call people anywhere in the world. To get fewer unwanted calls, look into call-blocking and call-labeling services. There are different call-blocking and call-labeling options for cell phones, traditional landlines, and home phones that make calls over the internet (VoIP).
You’ll find a list of some call-blocking and call-labeling apps for cell phones at ctia.org, a website for the U.S. wireless communications industry. For company-specific information about blocking calls on landlines and phones that use the internet, go to the FCC’s Call Blocking Resources.
My brother-in-law answers those calls just to ask them over and over again how they got his number. My phone tells me when it’s a telemarketing call so I just don’t pick up, but when I look at the number of calls like those I get each day I get so freaked out.
I really hope that this law is going to work although I’m pretty sure that they will find a way to still bother us fourteen times a day.