Two giant pandas from China arrive at the Atlanta zoo

A giant panda enjoys a cake to mark its sixth birthday at the Madrid Zoo Aquarium on 19 September 2026 in Madrid (Spain). Madrid Zoo is celebrating the birthday of Spain’s only pair of giant pandas, Jin Xi and Zhu Yu, who are turning six. Both arrived at the zoo in 2024 and now the Chinese Association of Spain and the Confucius Institute are organising a tribute to them both to highlight the bond between Spain and China.
Our country just welcomed a very important delegation from China. Yes, giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang have arrived! After a celebrity send-off from Chengdu, China — where humans lined the streets with posters to wish the pandas farewell — Ping Ping and Fu Shuang boarded a private FedEx “Panda Express” plane (adorable) for a 16-hour flight to Atlanta, Georgia, where they landed safely on Sunday. A long haul, but the bear pair are set to be stateside for a 10-year stay (barring any untimely return due to the cost of keeping the kids in kibble bamboo). Though the humans of Atlanta can’t wait to meet their new neighbors, they’ll have to hang in there at least a month more while Ping Ping and Fu Shuang are in quarantine. Halloween visits to the zoo, anyone?

Two giant pandas arrived in Atlanta on Sunday morning as part of an agreement between the Chinese and American governments.

Ping Ping and Fu Shuang departed Chengdu in southwestern China early Sunday aboard a dedicated “FedEx Panda Express” Boeing 777 aircraft, officials said. A new agreement between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association makes Atlanta one of three zoos in the U.S. to house giant pandas, along with the San Diego Zoo in California and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

“This is a thrilling day for Zoo Atlanta and a historic moment for the City of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and beyond,” Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King said in a statement. “We are elated to welcome Ping Ping and Fu Shuang and could not be more excited about sharing that joy with our Members, guests, city, and community in the coming weeks.”

Zoo visitors will have to wait awhile to see Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, officials said. The bears will be quarantined for about a month in a biosecure area of the wildlife park’s new giant panda complex. Park officials haven’t confirmed a specific opening date.

The pandas’ arrival was announced Thursday by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a three-day summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The loan of the pandas was one of the few concrete outcomes to come out of the state visit, which saw expressions of goodwill between the leaders, but no fixes to any of the long-standing differences between the two countries.

Atlanta said farewell to its last pandas in 2024, leaving the zoo without the bears. The new agreement was announced back in April, but without any dates.

[From AP News]

“The loan of the pandas was one of the few concrete outcomes to come out of the state visit, which saw expressions of goodwill between the leaders, but no fixes to any of the long-standing differences between the two countries.” Oh man, bless you AP for keeping it real! I hope the A.P. History textbooks write it up that way as well: “The Trump-Xi meeting of 2026 yielded no positive developments in trade deals, human rights, or the countries’ fierce AI competition. But America did secure a 10-year loan of two pandas for the Atlanta Zoo.” Not that I think Ping Ping and Fu Shuang aren’t important!! On the contrary, China’s “panda diplomacy” program is just about my favorite part of geopolitical relations. And Ping Ping and Fu Shuang have a lot of responsibility resting on their roly-poly shoulders. The zoo is hoping they’ll, uh, be fruitful and multiply. But get this — Ping Ping and Fu Shuang hadn’t even met before they were shipped off together for this mission!! That’s bananas bamboos! You can’t just assume any two Ailuropoda melanoleuca will be compatible, it’s not like this is a black-and-white situat— ok, nevermind. Actually, hold on a sec… is this whole thing a secret reality dating show?? Are they filming Panda Enclosure Atlanta under the guise of the bears needing to quarantine? Because THAT is the TV show we need right now!! What the world needs now is love — sweet panda love!

Giant panda 'Yu Ke' eating at Chongqing Zoo, China on May 30, 2026.

Giant panda Fu Xing stays in a pool in the panda house in Beiing Zoo in Beijing, China, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

Photos credit: CFOTO/Avalon/Avalon, JASON FAN/Avalon

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6 Responses to “Two giant pandas from China arrive at the Atlanta zoo”

  1. Busybody says:
    September 29, 2026 at 9:21 am

    The picture of the panda sitting in waist-deep water pondering his life choices is cracking me up.

    Reply
  2. therese says:
    September 29, 2026 at 9:53 am

    I wonder if Pandas are gentle bears.

    Reply
  3. CatGotMyTongue says:
    September 29, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Totally dating myself here… when I was a kid, my grandpa took me to see the pandas in DC. It was very exciting! I think their names were Ling Ling and Shing Shing. They weren’t very active but I was quite impressed!

    Reply
  4. Lila says:
    September 29, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    Thank you for the feel good story. That was delightful.

    Reply
  5. BeanieBean says:
    September 29, 2026 at 8:42 pm

    While I’m aware of the pluses & minuses of zoos, Atlanta’s is pretty nice–lots of room, excellent interpretation & programs of one sort or another. Best of luck to the pair.

    Reply

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