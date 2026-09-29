“Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse welcomed their daughter” links

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse welcomed their first child, a girl. Congrats! [JustJared]

Jennifer Lopez in Dolce & Gabbana… sigh. [RCFA]

Dustin Rowles’ unpopular opinion is that Primetime was boring. [Pajiba]

Raye addresses the Michael B. Jordan rumors. [Hollywood Life]

Now that I’ve had some time to process it, the VMAs were extremely chaotic this year and not in a good way. Madonna was a big part of that. [LaineyGossip]

The CDC is a husk of what it once was, thanks to Robert Kennedy Jr. [Jezebel]

Sabrina Carpenter defends herself. [Buzzfeed]

People are giving Adam Lambert his flowers. [Socialite Life]

Is Futurama over? For good? [Seriously OMG]

An update from Ciara Miller. [Reality Tear]

Mac & Cheese soda? *hork* [OMG Blog]