“Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse welcomed their daughter” links

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse welcomed their first child, a girl. Congrats! [JustJared]
Jennifer Lopez in Dolce & Gabbana… sigh. [RCFA]
Dustin Rowles’ unpopular opinion is that Primetime was boring. [Pajiba]
Raye addresses the Michael B. Jordan rumors. [Hollywood Life]
Now that I’ve had some time to process it, the VMAs were extremely chaotic this year and not in a good way. Madonna was a big part of that. [LaineyGossip]
The CDC is a husk of what it once was, thanks to Robert Kennedy Jr. [Jezebel]
Sabrina Carpenter defends herself. [Buzzfeed]
People are giving Adam Lambert his flowers. [Socialite Life]
Is Futurama over? For good? [Seriously OMG]
An update from Ciara Miller. [Reality Tear]
Mac & Cheese soda? *hork* [OMG Blog]
Barbara is truly one of the most beautiful women in the world to me. She hasn’t messed with her face and I PRAY she never does.
That pink dress is gorgeous.
I agree she is stunning.
The article on the CDC is not surprising but horrific nonetheless. I for one am getting my flu and covid shots tomorrow. I can count on one hand how many people I know who still get them, and some of those who don’t aren’t Trumpsters. With the many outbreaks lately I truly hope all those politicians who voted to confirm RFK Jr don’t get a single good nights sleep ever again. I’m looking at you Dr. Cassidy first, you had the deciding vote and yet here we are.
Thanks for the reminder. I just scheduled mine!!
You’re very welcome Susie! So glad you scheduled them for yourself. I picked tomorrow because my building is turning off the water until 2pm so I booked the shots, then a nail appointment and then lunch at my favorite local restaurant. Just a reminder to anyone else who keeps putting off getting the shots, it takes 2 weeks for the vaccines to become fully effective in your body.
Jlo’s outfit is … not it. Very dated and weird.
Madonna calling out Sabrina Carpenter for not answering a DM after a few days is rich considering she has made her fans wait hour for her performances at concerts. She was always a couple hours late for those
PREACH!!! I saw her in 2012 in early September at Yankee Stadium. It was hot as balls out. I was dying of heat and had to wait 4-5 hours for her to show up. I will never go to another Madonna concert again.
And RIP Avicii was the opening act and it was so lackluster. No one really cared about him at the time.
Humble plea to CBs to consider a trip to the movies this week to see Forgotten Island!! Please support original stories, AAPI creators, and cutting edge animation. Thank you!
:climbs down from soapbox:
Love this plea!
I do love Brendan Fraser and I’m glad he’s getting his comeback, so this is NOT about him. But after looking at these stills of Mummy 4, just once I’d like to see an ageing, out-of-shape female actor appear in a sequel alongside her handsome former co-star who hasn’t aged a minute. And I want to see it played straight. No mention of the changes the woman has experienced while the man has stayed essentially the same. Please? Just once.