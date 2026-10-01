‘Empty-nester’ Jennifer Lopez attended Stella McCartney’s PFW show

Jennifer Lopez was one of the big celebrities at the Vogue World event in Milan last week, and she just never left! She stayed in Milan for fashion week, attending shows and getting pap’d all over Milan. Then she packed her bags and headed to Paris Fashion Week, where the paparazzi have been swarming her every single day.

I’m including some pics from Milan and Paris in this post – the photos of J.Lo in the all-brown ensemble are from Wednesday, where she got all decked out for Stella McCartney’s show. Considering the designer, I’m assuming that Jennifer’s outfit is trimmed in faux-fur, not real fur. Although Jennifer does own and wear real fur. The white lace dress is also from Paris, she went out shopping and I guess her feet were killing her because she wore flats with socks. Shocking! She also carried a Mini Lady Dior bag.

A few days ago, Jennifer posted on her beauty brand’s Instagram account – she made a GRWM skincare video, where she talked about being an empty nester. Her twins are 18 years old and she said, in the video, that she sent them off to college.

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about becoming an empty nester. The “On the Floor” singer and actress, 57, shared a video on her beauty brand JLO Beauty’s Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 26, in which she opened up about her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, going off to college. Lopez, who will become an empty nester when her kids leave for school, explained that she’s sticking to routines as she embraces this next chapter. “Good morning everybody! This is a beautiful day, a beautiful morning. I was just about to start my skincare routine and I was thinking about routines because I’m sure a lot of people are going through this out there. My kids are going away to college,” began Lopez. The proud mom said she and her kids had a great summer traveling, spending as much time as possible together before they had to leave. “But those routines really keep you going. And I think when they go away and I’m sitting here being an empty nester, and crying and thinking about them and looking at baby pictures of them and all of that stuff,” she continued. “These routines are the things that are going to keep me sane. Working out, doing my skincare routine, caring for myself, with the newfound kind of space that’s in your life.” “You know, you’re so excited for them to step into this new era of their life but it’s also, we have to remember, it’s a new era of our lives too. And maybe it’s time to revive some old dreams that you had. Something you put aside during the time that you were raising your kids, or things you didn’t have time for,” added Lopez. The actress went on to say that she’s hoping to develop these new rituals and routines that will “fill the space” when her kids aren’t just down the hall anymore. “It’s a scary time. It’s a transitional time. It’s a new beginning, in a lot of ways, for them, certainly, but also for you,” said Lopez. “So don’t forget that. Keep your routines going. Stay hydrated. Stay happy, stay joyful, stay productive.”

[From People]

You know what’s funny? J.Lo and Angelina Jolie became empty-nesters the same year, with their twins turning 18 within about five months of each other. Bonkers. I wish Angelina was doing this, btw – I wish Angelina would spend a week, attending fashion shows and having fun. But people are different and this is the way J.Lo deals with her empty nest – fashion, fun, parties, paparazzi.