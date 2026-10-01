‘Empty-nester’ Jennifer Lopez attended Stella McCartney’s PFW show

Jennifer Lopez was one of the big celebrities at the Vogue World event in Milan last week, and she just never left! She stayed in Milan for fashion week, attending shows and getting pap’d all over Milan. Then she packed her bags and headed to Paris Fashion Week, where the paparazzi have been swarming her every single day.
I’m including some pics from Milan and Paris in this post – the photos of J.Lo in the all-brown ensemble are from Wednesday, where she got all decked out for Stella McCartney’s show. Considering the designer, I’m assuming that Jennifer’s outfit is trimmed in faux-fur, not real fur. Although Jennifer does own and wear real fur. The white lace dress is also from Paris, she went out shopping and I guess her feet were killing her because she wore flats with socks. Shocking! She also carried a Mini Lady Dior bag.
A few days ago, Jennifer posted on her beauty brand’s Instagram account – she made a GRWM skincare video, where she talked about being an empty nester. Her twins are 18 years old and she said, in the video, that she sent them off to college.
Jennifer Lopez is opening up about becoming an empty nester. The “On the Floor” singer and actress, 57, shared a video on her beauty brand JLO Beauty’s Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 26, in which she opened up about her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, going off to college. Lopez, who will become an empty nester when her kids leave for school, explained that she’s sticking to routines as she embraces this next chapter.
“Good morning everybody! This is a beautiful day, a beautiful morning. I was just about to start my skincare routine and I was thinking about routines because I’m sure a lot of people are going through this out there. My kids are going away to college,” began Lopez. The proud mom said she and her kids had a great summer traveling, spending as much time as possible together before they had to leave.
“But those routines really keep you going. And I think when they go away and I’m sitting here being an empty nester, and crying and thinking about them and looking at baby pictures of them and all of that stuff,” she continued. “These routines are the things that are going to keep me sane. Working out, doing my skincare routine, caring for myself, with the newfound kind of space that’s in your life.”
“You know, you’re so excited for them to step into this new era of their life but it’s also, we have to remember, it’s a new era of our lives too. And maybe it’s time to revive some old dreams that you had. Something you put aside during the time that you were raising your kids, or things you didn’t have time for,” added Lopez. The actress went on to say that she’s hoping to develop these new rituals and routines that will “fill the space” when her kids aren’t just down the hall anymore.
“It’s a scary time. It’s a transitional time. It’s a new beginning, in a lot of ways, for them, certainly, but also for you,” said Lopez. “So don’t forget that. Keep your routines going. Stay hydrated. Stay happy, stay joyful, stay productive.”
You know what’s funny? J.Lo and Angelina Jolie became empty-nesters the same year, with their twins turning 18 within about five months of each other. Bonkers. I wish Angelina was doing this, btw – I wish Angelina would spend a week, attending fashion shows and having fun. But people are different and this is the way J.Lo deals with her empty nest – fashion, fun, parties, paparazzi.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
lol what is going on with the shark?! Why is she posing like that in front of it, it’s meant to stand behind and have one’s face looking through the face hole. Moving on to what she wore, I don’t care for so much brown on brown and the brown heels to boot. I guess it’s elegant, but IMO needs even just a lil pop of contrasting color. The white outfit, fine, she’s having a day of downtime, but it’s illfitting and looks soooo scratchy! I feel she bought this before the boob job. Didn’t get to comment the other day about the menswear look in the thumbnail at the bottom of this post, but that was soooo hot, loved it on her.
The suit makes her look stuffed to top… the brown outfit is nice. The lace dress is a no for me. Im happy she’s wearing loafers, I got myself 3 pairs – in a moment of weakness on the internet – i want ideas on what to wear with them but i’m not gonna wear my black ones with a white lace dress.
The white lace dress + the shoes and socks is silly — what even is that outfit? Nothing fits or goes together.
The brown outfit with the faux fur for the show tho… that look is AMAZING and she looks great there.
I love the brown outfit.
I think it’s a great color on her and for a fashion show in Paris the brown on brown on brown works. I wish I could find something to wear in that chocolatey brown color family myself. If I could, I’d use it as a neutral instead of black, or layer it like she’s doing here that because it’s such a good color for me.
The only thing I’d ditch is the polkadot netting over her face
ha! i just came here to say i love the facial netting. it feels very old world glamour to me. i do wish she had her hair back, though. i think it would look better.
I think Angelina has fun supporting her children in their artistic endeavors. And the intangible reward of working on her various philanthropic pursuits. To help those in need.
But unfortunately, I think she has to spend way too much time in law offices. Having to deal with her psychopath ex-husband. That is relentless in his financial abuse of her. Since he can no longer physically abuse her in person and had the audacity to leave him.
Jennifer so clearly loves to dress up and be a movie star. She is the definition of glam. She had a few rough years with Ben. Glad to see she bounced back so well.
Dare I say it? The white dress, socks and flats make her look dowdy. So yes, on an off day, she CAN look like the rest of us.
Daily Mail has an article about her refusing to put down her open umbrella during the Stella mcc fashion show with her in the front row next to Anna W’s empty seat LOL. My question is, why have a fashion show outdoors in the first place? Seems like a big risk for not that much of a benefit.
The veil photographs really weird. It looks like she has a skin condition or flies around her