Netflix recreated a notoriously unethical psychology experiment as a reality series



I heard an episode of the excellent podcast Hidden Brain which challenged my undergraduate education on the Stanford Prison Experiment. The Stanford Prison Experiment was run by professor Philip Zimbardo in 1971. Zimbardo separated 24 male college student participants into equal groups of “prisoners” and “prison guards” in a paid experiment. It was supposed to last two weeks but was shut down after six days. The “guards” mistreated the “prisoners,” who were confined to a mock jail, emotionally abusing them and depriving them of basic human rights. Zimbardo claimed that this was proof that people perform the roles assigned to them. The conditions, as set up by Zimbardo, were punitive and arguably rigged to give him the desired results. I learned on Hidden Brain that his findings have been widely criticized and are said to be due to demand characteristics, not natural behavior. The study was inherently flawed and helped spur the ethics and standards requirements for psychological research.

The setup sounds like a reality show, right? Where people do ridiculous things to fill roles assigned to them by authority figures. Netflix thought so, because they made it into one. This is the streamer that thought Squid Game, minus the murdering part, would make a great reality show. Here’s more from People.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for Netflix’s new unscripted series that recreates the infamous psychological study. The trailer teases just how far The New Stanford Prison Experiment participants will go when given power. “Worst case scenario, my inner monster is stronger than I thought it was,” says one participant in the trailer. The first footage shows 30 participants transported to a real prison, where they’re divided into prisoners and guards. One participant describes the experiment as a “completely different world.” As the group goes further into the experiment, their actions will answer the question: “Does power corrupt?” In the experiment, the lines between what’s real and what’s pretend blur. As one participant says, “They’re actually convinced they’re real prisoners,” another yells out in frustration, “This isn’t real life…” The experiment selected 24 students and randomly assigned them as prisoners or guards. Initially expected to last one to two weeks, the experiment was terminated after six days due to the dehumanizing treatment prisoners faced from their fellow students. “In this bold reimagining of one of history’s most controversial social experiments, 30 willing participants enter a real prison and are randomly assigned as guards or prisoners,” an official synopsis for The New Stanford Prison Experiment reads. “Thrust into a system of power, hierarchy and control, they’ll discover whether ordinary people inevitably conform to the roles they’re given — or whether empathy, morality and individuality can withstand the forces pushing them in the opposite direction.” It continues, “As the pressure builds and the balance of power begins to shift, the central question feels more urgent than ever: Does power corrupt?”

[From People]

There are many recent documentaries about the punishing and now-shocking reality shows of the early 2000s, like The Swan, The Biggest Loser and America’s Next Top Model. Despite this newish focus on the dehumanization of reality shows, networks and streamers are still churning out garbage that’s just as cruel to participants. Sometimes they hide it behind a pretty facade, like on Love Is Blind, which has been sued multiple times for treating contestants cruelly. Too often the cruelty is the point, like on Hell’s Kitchen, the Fear Factor reboot or one of the longest-running reality shows, Survivor. Audiences love to see people suffer. What better way to serve that up than to just copy a misleading study that abused people? May as well cut to the chase.

I wrote all this before I looked at the comments on the Youtube trailer, below. My favorites are:

“So you all looked at one of the most famous highly unethical experiments from the previous century, an experiment where even the lead psychologist Zimbardo had the power go to his head and become sadistic in leading the prison guard faction, and said “Let’s recreate it for television!”?” @rulerofrandomnesd

“Given the events of the original experiment…. This seems both in poor taste and a really bad idea for netflix” @roughcutproductions8714

“I think netflix found out they can monetize torture instead of making good tv.” @bunz5000