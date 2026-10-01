“Jim Carrey quietly married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah” links

Jim Carrey quietly married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah. Congrats to them! [JustJared]
New music from Lovespells. [OMG Blog]
What’s the beef with Nigella Lawson on The Great British Bake Off? [Pajiba]
Robert Kennedy Jr: You don’t need a doctor, you just need ChatGPT. [Jezebel]
Men explain why they filed for divorce. [Buzzfeed]
Sean Combs apparently has a “pampered life” in prison. [Socialite Life]
Spoilers for Verity! [Hollywood Life]
The trailer for Ted: The Animated Series. [Seriously OMG]
I liked Salma Hayek’s Bottega Veneta dress. [RCFA]
Bethenny Frankel’s “challenging” year with ex Jason Hoppy. [Reality Tea]
I love Anna Lambe’s sweater. [LaineyGossip]

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15 Responses to ““Jim Carrey quietly married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah” links”

  1. Alicky says:
    October 1, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    Jim Carrey goes to Severus Snape’s barber, I see.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      October 1, 2026 at 2:09 pm

      LMFAO! My second favorite thing about Jim Carey is that he was practically in-laws with Melissa McCarthy. They must have been so much fun in the same room.

      Reply
  2. Tis True, Tis True says:
    October 1, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    Leave Nigella alone! Women are allowed to be innately sexy and eat big bites of cake!

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      October 1, 2026 at 2:11 pm

      I watched and couldn’t quite figure out what was different. I wondered if part of the difference is trying to keep her hair out of the way when she leans over? She’s the first judge with long hair as far as I know.
      I do like hearing all of the different accents and this year’s crop of bakers are cracking me up because many sound perfect for a Harry Potter or Oliver Twist production!

      Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      October 1, 2026 at 3:33 pm

      Nigella is great. Probably a Tory but great.

      Reply
      • NotoriousLRG says:
        October 1, 2026 at 7:01 pm

        Not a Tory at all! In fact, while her dad clearly is, she has been vocal about how he doesn’t get to tell her how to vote and she votes Labor.

  3. Jais says:
    October 1, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    Love Anna Lambe’s sweater. She’s so gorgeous. I really enjoyed North of North and the 2nd season should come out soon.

    Reply
  4. Constance says:
    October 1, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    The black dress on Salma is so elegant. The red is fine but kind of standard. Im not a fan of that red. Any red , these days…

    Reply
  5. Lady Digby says:
    October 1, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    I couldn’t recognise John Cusack but I can vaguely see that this is Jim Carrey. Such a shame about the plastic surgery as neither work a lot these days.

    Reply
  6. Paisley25 says:
    October 1, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    Jim Carey’s “longtime” girlfriend/wife Min Ah is 32. His daughter Jane is 39.

    Reply
  7. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    October 1, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    I’m sure Diddy is getting lots of ‘massages’ in prison. I bet he’s having the time of his life.

    Reply
  8. Bev says:
    October 1, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    I am thinking it’s more like Jason Hoppy’s challenging year with Betheney Frankel.

    Reply
  9. martha says:
    October 1, 2026 at 7:41 pm

    Who dares insult domestic goddess, Nigella Lawson?

    Click to Edit – 
    Reply

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