“Jim Carrey quietly married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah” links

Jim Carrey quietly married his longtime girlfriend Min Ah. Congrats to them! [JustJared]
New music from Lovespells. [OMG Blog]
What’s the beef with Nigella Lawson on The Great British Bake Off? [Pajiba]
Robert Kennedy Jr: You don’t need a doctor, you just need ChatGPT. [Jezebel]
Men explain why they filed for divorce. [Buzzfeed]
Sean Combs apparently has a “pampered life” in prison. [Socialite Life]
Spoilers for Verity! [Hollywood Life]
The trailer for Ted: The Animated Series. [Seriously OMG]
I liked Salma Hayek’s Bottega Veneta dress. [RCFA]
Bethenny Frankel’s “challenging” year with ex Jason Hoppy. [Reality Tea]
I love Anna Lambe’s sweater. [LaineyGossip]
Jim Carrey goes to Severus Snape’s barber, I see.
LMFAO! My second favorite thing about Jim Carey is that he was practically in-laws with Melissa McCarthy. They must have been so much fun in the same room.
Leave Nigella alone! Women are allowed to be innately sexy and eat big bites of cake!
I watched and couldn’t quite figure out what was different. I wondered if part of the difference is trying to keep her hair out of the way when she leans over? She’s the first judge with long hair as far as I know.
I do like hearing all of the different accents and this year’s crop of bakers are cracking me up because many sound perfect for a Harry Potter or Oliver Twist production!
Nigella is great. Probably a Tory but great.
Not a Tory at all! In fact, while her dad clearly is, she has been vocal about how he doesn’t get to tell her how to vote and she votes Labor.
Love Anna Lambe’s sweater. She’s so gorgeous. I really enjoyed North of North and the 2nd season should come out soon.
The black dress on Salma is so elegant. The red is fine but kind of standard. Im not a fan of that red. Any red , these days…
I couldn’t recognise John Cusack but I can vaguely see that this is Jim Carrey. Such a shame about the plastic surgery as neither work a lot these days.
Jim Carey’s “longtime” girlfriend/wife Min Ah is 32. His daughter Jane is 39.
And didn’t he give his last gf an std (allegedly) gaslighted her and drove her to suicide (allegedly)????
I’m sure Diddy is getting lots of ‘massages’ in prison. I bet he’s having the time of his life.
I am thinking it’s more like Jason Hoppy’s challenging year with Betheney Frankel.
🎯💅🏽
Who dares insult domestic goddess, Nigella Lawson?