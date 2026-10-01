Alix Earle, Gen Z influencer & reality star: ‘I’ve never read a book’

Alix Earle is a 25-year-old “Gen Z influencer” and reality star. Or rather, “star.” For the life of me, I have no idea how she became famous in the first place, but now she has a Netflix show, Earle Meets World. Fun fact about the show and about Alix’s family: her stepmother is Ashley Dupre, aka the prostitute who accidentally brought down her john, then-New York Governor Eliot Spitzer. Isn’t that insane? Ashley is in the Netflix show as well. To promote the show, Alix recently sat for a Q&A session with Interview Magazine and long story short, Alix admitted that she’s “never read a book.” Gen Z really isn’t beating the illiterate allegations.

Alix Earle claims she’s never read a book. The influencer, 25, made the startling confession in a rapidfire Q&A with Interview magazine’s editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, that was posted on Instagram Monday. When Ottenberg asked, “What’s the last book you’ve read?” Earle replied, “I’ve never read a book.” “Like, maybe Dr. Seuss,” she added, referring to the classic children’s books written by Theodor Seuss Geisel. Not surprisingly, Earle was roasted in the comments for her confession. “PSA during this literacy crisis: READING MAKES YOU HOT AND COOL,” one commenter wrote. “She’s never read a book? why are we listening to idiocy 😒 the world is beyond messed up,” another comment stated. Some critics were incredulous at Earle’s claim. “NEVER READ A BOOK!!!! Alix, what the hell??? Were you homeschooled? Did you not have to read to Kill a Mockingbird in 9th grade?? WHAT,” one user asked. During the Q&A with Ottenberg, the “Earle Meets World” star also weighed in on the viral debate on whether or not bringing an iced coffee to a job interview is unprofessional. “I don’t really see a problem with that,” she said as she sipped on an iced beverage. “I guess that’s a Gen Z problem.”

[From Page Six]

There’s been a lot of talk this year about the literacy crisis, and how young people – Alix’s age and younger – are basically completely unprepared for life, for the work place and for higher education. There are teens heading into college who can barely read at a first-grade level. There are people entering the workforce with zero critical thinking skills or media literacy. There are 20-somethings who have never picked up a book. Again, this woman is an influencer. Maybe try to actually be a role model or something and pick up a book? Like, at this point, I don’t even care about the quality of the literature – go ahead and read your cheesy romance novels, at least you’re reading!! At least you’re absorbing the written word somehow!