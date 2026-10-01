Princess Kate claims she hand-washes dishes: ‘I love washing up, I really do’

I’ve written about this many times, but I’ll say it again: Kensington Palace really missed a trick by not giving the Princess of Wales more elderly-focused patronages and events. KP really thought that they could force Kate to mimic Princess Diana’s ease with children and in fifteen years, we can see that Kate simply doesn’t have that ease. Kate has a much easier time with seniors – older folks think she’s cute, and Kate is simply more attuned to them.

So here are more photos of Kate’s Wednesday event in Sussex. Her visit was highlighting the volunteer-led West Sussex Minibus Service for seniors – basically, a public transport system which helps seniors make it to their doctors’ appointments and go grocery shopping. A perfectly worthy and important cause. Unfortunately, Kate was not there to announce a fundraiser. She was just there for the photo op with seniors, and she rode the minibus as well, because Kensington Palace loves a stunt photo-op. At once point, Kate picked up a 94-year-old woman and led her to the minibus, where they went to the village hall for lunch. Kate revealed something big: she likes to wash dishes.

It’s not every day that Kate Middleton comes to pick you up for lunch, but 94-year-old Stella Drewett was unfazed by her royal encounter. The Princess of Wales, 44, spent the day with West Sussex Minibus, a volunteer-led community transport organization in Pulborough, England, that helps people stay connected and combat social isolation, on Wednesday, Sept. 30. She boarded one of the organization’s 11 minibuses to help pick up passengers at their homes and bring them to a local lunch club. One stop was at the home of Drewett, who was told a famous face would be helping her get to lunch that day. “When they said, ‘It will be a celebrity,’ I said, ‘I don’t know any celebrities,’ “ according to the Mirror. Princess Kate helped Drewett, a new user of the transportation service who uses the bus for a weekly shopping trip and the lunch club on Wednesdays, make her way from her home down the path and board the bus. As the pair chatted, Drewett joked that the weekly lunch outing to Pulborough village hall meant “one day of not cooking,” per the Mirror. At the lunch gathering, the Princess of Wales nibbled on chips as she chatted with locals about using the bus service, hearing that they looked forward to the weekly social outing. After joining the elderly guests at their weekly lunch club, Kate then said in the Pulborough Village Hall, “I love washing up [doing the dishes]. I really do,” per U.K. newspaper The Times, as a guest joked, “Oh good, a volunteer!” The mother of three then said when asked whether William offers a helping hand, “He does the drying. We are a good double act. And we get the children involved,” according to the outlet. Kate and William share Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, together.

[From People Magazine]

Are dishwashers not a thing in the UK? It’s one of those little cultural differences, isn’t it? Like “most American homes have air conditioning and very few British homes have AC.” Most Americans have dishwashers, although I would guess that a significant portion of dishwasher-havers use them infrequently. I barely use mine, but I live alone and I just hand-wash everything. Prince William and Kate have three kids (one at Eton) – are they really hand-washing dishes? Of course not. But I bet Carole hand-washes stuff, right?