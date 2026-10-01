Princess Kate claims she hand-washes dishes: ‘I love washing up, I really do’

I’ve written about this many times, but I’ll say it again: Kensington Palace really missed a trick by not giving the Princess of Wales more elderly-focused patronages and events. KP really thought that they could force Kate to mimic Princess Diana’s ease with children and in fifteen years, we can see that Kate simply doesn’t have that ease. Kate has a much easier time with seniors – older folks think she’s cute, and Kate is simply more attuned to them.
So here are more photos of Kate’s Wednesday event in Sussex. Her visit was highlighting the volunteer-led West Sussex Minibus Service for seniors – basically, a public transport system which helps seniors make it to their doctors’ appointments and go grocery shopping. A perfectly worthy and important cause. Unfortunately, Kate was not there to announce a fundraiser. She was just there for the photo op with seniors, and she rode the minibus as well, because Kensington Palace loves a stunt photo-op. At once point, Kate picked up a 94-year-old woman and led her to the minibus, where they went to the village hall for lunch. Kate revealed something big: she likes to wash dishes.
It’s not every day that Kate Middleton comes to pick you up for lunch, but 94-year-old Stella Drewett was unfazed by her royal encounter. The Princess of Wales, 44, spent the day with West Sussex Minibus, a volunteer-led community transport organization in Pulborough, England, that helps people stay connected and combat social isolation, on Wednesday, Sept. 30. She boarded one of the organization’s 11 minibuses to help pick up passengers at their homes and bring them to a local lunch club. One stop was at the home of Drewett, who was told a famous face would be helping her get to lunch that day.
“When they said, ‘It will be a celebrity,’ I said, ‘I don’t know any celebrities,’ “ according to the Mirror.
Princess Kate helped Drewett, a new user of the transportation service who uses the bus for a weekly shopping trip and the lunch club on Wednesdays, make her way from her home down the path and board the bus. As the pair chatted, Drewett joked that the weekly lunch outing to Pulborough village hall meant “one day of not cooking,” per the Mirror.
At the lunch gathering, the Princess of Wales nibbled on chips as she chatted with locals about using the bus service, hearing that they looked forward to the weekly social outing.
After joining the elderly guests at their weekly lunch club, Kate then said in the Pulborough Village Hall, “I love washing up [doing the dishes]. I really do,” per U.K. newspaper The Times, as a guest joked, “Oh good, a volunteer!”
The mother of three then said when asked whether William offers a helping hand, “He does the drying. We are a good double act. And we get the children involved,” according to the outlet. Kate and William share Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, together.
Are dishwashers not a thing in the UK? It’s one of those little cultural differences, isn’t it? Like “most American homes have air conditioning and very few British homes have AC.” Most Americans have dishwashers, although I would guess that a significant portion of dishwasher-havers use them infrequently. I barely use mine, but I live alone and I just hand-wash everything. Prince William and Kate have three kids (one at Eton) – are they really hand-washing dishes? Of course not. But I bet Carole hand-washes stuff, right?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales laughs with Lynda Jones, 74, during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits volunteer-led community transport organisation West Sussex Minibus service in Pulborough
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, West Sussex, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service, a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers, in Pulborough, West Sussex.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Pulborough, United Kingdom
When: 30 Sep 2026
Credit: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
F*ck off. I can’t with this.
I don’t have a dishwasher and I feel like I spend far too many precious hours of my life handwashing dishes. I’m unreasonably bitchy when rich people yap about “loving to do dishes.”
Only someone who doesn’t have to regularly wash dishes for family, claim to love washing dishes. People who have no choice and have to do it regularly, will never say that.
I wish dhe stopped pretending she’s regular. She has enormous privilege and no one buys that she’s happily washing dishes every day.
My SIL used to say this and it would drive me crazy! Why lie? Just say you can’t afford it or have other priorities right now. After she finally bought a dishwasher, she never uttered this stupid phrase again.
Haha @Monette, I complain about not having a dishwasher at every opportunity:) The worst thing is that we actually *have a very nice, practically new dishwasher from our last house that is sitting in our garage. We have an old house and can’t install the dishwasher until we completely renovate our entire kitchen so, well, it’s going to be a while. But I’m off to go wash last night’s dishes now, so I’ll do my best to remember that an actual princess just looooves washing her dishes!
I’m one of these weirdos who does like washing dishes, I find it calming, and being able to see the direct result of my effort very satisfying.
We have dishwashers here in the UK but they probably have the posh type of dishware that can’t go in!
That was my exact thought about the china. I’m sure she has a giant top of the line dishwasher, like everything else she put into her 3-4 kitchens.
What’s next we’ll get deep clean videos of Kate scrubbing the toilet?
So relatable! Just like us!
Yes and her scrubbing floors in each mansion. Vacuuming and cleaning all windows.
She should’ve kept her coat on because she looks awful. She really is skin and bones. Totally flat.
Can’t imagine that she’d be very appealing to a man.
appealing to a man? is it the 1950s? women don’t just exist for the gaze of men. the only person affected by how thin or fat or made up or unwashed she is is herself
all the concern trolling about her body is bad enough, but to frame it in the context of being appealing to men is super gross.
Na. No she doesn’t. She didn’t go through all that to land and keep Diana’s cursed ring to do servant stuff. She never troubled herself to learn how to interact with the poors during events because she has always used every excuse to do as little as possible. She pops out with these whoppers because she thinks the public she is interacting with is inferior to her. She, after all, landed a dud prince to live a public facing lifestyle she has no inclination or aptitude for. Has she stumbled across an image of Meghan hand washing dishes or something?
Coincidentally!!!??? there is a mention by Charles Spencer in Swansong about Diana doing the washing up!
I am absolutely positive that Kate has read that book forwards and backwards looking for more tips for Diana cosplay.
“there is a mention by Charles Spencer in Swansong about Diana doing the washing up!”
OMFG, SMDH
Absolutely right about Kate being better with older people. Kate tends to compete with any other woman present and older women don’t seem to faze her & older men seem to like her. Children naturally draw attention and yet Kate still tries to make it all about her–so a problem. Although I don’t care for her, her thinness is getting to be shocking.
She “handles” older people with impaired perception, dementia, or—like that lady—those nearing the age of one hundred, much better. It is only with such people that she stands a chance of getting by, given her level intellectual shortcomings.
Unfortunately, her stupidity rises to the surface here, too—inevitably. Those psychedelic facial expressions of hers, with her mouth wide open, and those lost, bewildered elderly people—that is the quintessence of “royalty” à la Middleton.
It is simultaneously so embarrassing and scandalous that I am surprised there has been no reaction from organizations that advocate for the elderly.
Keen has people on staff to do that. And there are staffed kitchens with dish washing machines. And fully stocked refrigerators.And there are 5 mansions. Keen brags about allegedly doing dishes I guess her fans may buy into it. Which of the mansions kitchens did she use for her alleged dishwashing.
In Europe, in general, dishwashers are not common. We’ve started to get into them recently, but they’re still not in every household – much like ACs. That said, Kate is full of it! It’s just one of the things she “reveals” to seem more relatable, which hardly makes her so. Ugh.
What is keen laughing at. The nan is not laughing
Give me a break! I live in an eastern-european poor country, in a flat, and I’ven had 2 dishwashers in the last 8 years ( one broke down and we replaced it with the same model, just newer). It’s half the size of a regulat one, because I have little space, but I use it daily.
I am by far NOT rich!
Liar liar jeggins on fire Katy does not do the dishes. And neither does William, FFS! Not even once, to cosplay peasants, not even as a joke, not even as a role play.
Same! I have one as well, but the people around me just don’t. It’s not that they’re poor (and I’m not rich either), but rather that they’ve been taught you do dishes by hand. By which I mean that it’s a woman’s job to do the dishes, which I know you know what I mean if you’re from eastern Europe, like me.
We’re totally in agreement that she’s trying to cosplay peasants, and failing at it badly.
Now she can try to use another excuse for not working she has to do the dishes
But are the dishes before the School Run, or after?
So many questions!
“I love washing up [doing the dishes]. I really do,” per U.K. newspaper The Times, as a guest joked, “Oh good, a volunteer!”
I wish someone had taken her up on this! She was not dressed for it with that droopy blouse, tottering around in those stilleto heels. I always look at how the people actually putting on the event dress compared to Kate, and most of them seem to be wearing sensible shoes. Which makes sense for walking around and climbing into a bus!
Back when I was teaching, we’d always joke that we could tell which kids were being raised by nannies based on what their mothers would wear when volunteering to help in class or chaperone a field trip. I get that same vibe from Kate. She never has to do stuff like actually helping kids or elderly people for more than a few moments at a time, so of course her feet aren’t going to get too sore in those heels, nor will the bow on that blouse accidentally droop into some dirty dishwater.
She looks unhealthy and unwell. I don’t like that lady one bit but hope she gets help.
I agree she’s better with older people than younger people/children. My guess is that older people skew more royalist and are probably more predisposed to like someone connected with QEII?
As for the washing dishes part- I rolled my eyes so hard. No one believes she and William stand there every night and wash the dishes. come on Kate. Try another one. They probably did it once as a joke and were like “this isn’t so bad!” and then never did it again.
NOW that said…..my SIL struggles with anxiety and OCD in a major way (not in the offhand way that people refer to “being OCD.”) She goes through cycles and one of the ways you can tell how she’s doing is how thin she is – she’s always pretty slim, but sometimes she loses that extra 10 pounds and looks old and drawn. Anyway one of her big triggers is mess and germs – so their house always looks like a model home, never a speck of dust, never a dirty glass in the sink, etc. She also really needs finished projects. So she likes washing the dishes because there’s a clear progression – you’re starting with these pots and pans, and now you’re at zero and the counter is sparkling again (no drying rack clearly).
So while I dont think Kate is cleaning dishes for a minute, this is what popped into my head at reading this headline – my SIL liking chores like that because it contributes to her need for cleanliness and goes hand in hand with her extreme OCD/anxiety…..
This. My mother has similar issues and refuses to use a dishwasher. It’s a control mechanism and she needs to know that the kitchen is clean an finished after dinner and a running dishwasher doesn’t mean that to her.
Agree Kaiser, KKKhate Mid does seem to enjoy seniors. She’s dressed appropriately and looks engaged. This is what she should have been doing all along, not just because the Sussexes are now local.SMH
Kate has a maid who washes the dishes and I have no doubt she has a dishwasher in her new house.
Of course it does.
Why the gaping laugh, it looks so fake.
Dishwashers do exist in the UK lol. Not every home has one but they are fairly common in my opinion.
Anyways, I think she’s said this as part of W&K’s “gosh we’re just a humble middle class family” image. I don’t doubt there are people who enjoy washing up and getting your spouse/kids involved is quite common but I don’t think W&K are those people.
The idea that people don’t use their dishwashers is interesting. I have a galley kitchen with very little counter space. If I hand washed my dishes I’d have to place them wet in the dishwasher before hand drying them. Might as well let the dishwasher do all the work.
As attuned as she may be with older people, she still feels more attuned to the cameras and mogging. To an extent, I get it bc that’s why she’s apparently there right? To draw attention to the elderly in Sussex of all places, the mini bus service in Sussex. Sure, okay. What bothers me is the way they pick the photos that make Kate look engaged and don’t care that the person next to her might be in the middle of making an unflattering face. They still just post the one of Kate grinning. It’s unsettling.
The organisers said ‘It will be a celebrity’ – how gauche!
She really is the original tradwife influencer. “Romanticize your life.” and other nonsense. Every mundane task must be so enjoyable when you know you have all the time in the world, staff to do it whenever you want, and it has no bearing on your employment or your income.
Someone finally told her to start taking off her coats when she is inside, huh.
They scared about the Sussexes being back.
KC, perfect response. Of course Kate loves washing her own dishes. But I vote for her flying to the U.S. to wash YOUR dishes, KC. But acts of generosity are really not in her wheelhouse, are they?
Also her guffaw is so classy and princessy. She’d have been a hoot back in the day on Hee Haw! Just her speed.
Well, that explains how rough her hands always look.
(Not really. She doesn’t wash dishes. It’s because of her eating disorder.)
I was the family dishwasher from the time I could reach the sink until I moved out. Anyone who enjoys it needs to seek help. If I had to wash dishes on the regular, we’d be eating microwave meals.
I’ve found myself eating on the “good china” more and more.
The pleated pants are really emphasizing how concerningly thin Kate is, the fit is almost baggy
Fiction, Wiggles. You and Pegs don’t even live in the same house. Those ill-fitting pants with the evening wear stilettos… good god. Do a proper fundraiser ffs. Improve people’s lives. I hope British citizens rise up and demand that the monarchy be abolished before the latest pair of malignant bloodsuckers ascend to the throne.
most places (apartments/small houses) I’ve visited in the UK and other parts of Europe (France, Italy) have a clothes washer in the nook where I would have expected a dishwasher.