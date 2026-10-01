Prince Harry won’t ‘pull focus’ from the Windsors during Remembrance events

Just days after Prince Harry moved back to the UK with his wife and kids in tow, there was a storyline about whether he hoped or expected to be invited to the Windsors’ Remembrance events in November. They made a big deal about whether Harry, a literal veteran of war, could participate in the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. One question I had, which went unanswered, is whether the Sussexes would be invited to the Festival of Remembrance on the Saturday before Remembrance Sunday. The festival is a concert and it’s not really a state occasion. It feels like the Sussexes could be invited on a technicality, except we also know that the palace is bound and determined to snub, humiliate and reject Harry everywhere, at all times, especially in regards to Remembrance. Well, one of Harry’s “friends” has given an update about the Remembrance situation to Hello Magazine. I believe this is probably from an unofficial Team Sussex briefing.
The Duke of Sussex will not take part in any high-profile events to mark Remembrance Day to avoid distracting from official engagements attended by the royal family, HELLO! understands.
Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan during a decade in the Army, will instead mark the day privately.
“He’s not going to do anything that would pull focus from the Royal Family or the national commemorations at the Cenotaph in London,” says a friend. “More likely, he’ll mark it in the same way that most veterans do, privately, either at church or at their local war memorial’s annual service.”
Speculation has been mounting over how Harry might mark the solemn day this year, having done so publicly on several occasions since his departure from royal life in 2020. A possible visit to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire has been mooted as an alternative to attending commemorations at the Cenotaph in central London in an unofficial capacity.
But the Duke is said to be keen to avoid any drama that might follow such a public outing for him as the King and Queen lead official events to honour the fallen.
“For Harry, Remembrance Sunday is a deeply personal and important occasion, a time to honour those who have served, remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and stand alongside veterans,” says the friend. “He has no desire to create drama or do anything that could distract from his family’s role in the national commemorations.”
Harry has not taken part in National Remembrance Sunday events since November 2019, shortly before he and Meghan left the UK for a new life in America.
[From Hello]
I’d be interested in knowing if Harry believed that some official Remembrance events would have been a possibility for him, now that his family has returned to the UK. Like, considering his shock over the Lord Chamberlain’s status-clarification letter, I do believe that Harry thought Remembrance Sunday might be on the table for him. But clearly, not so much. It’s not like Harry will suddenly turn up at the Cenotaph and balcony-rush Camilla or anything, but I imagine he’ll do something privately, which the British media will “discover” and publicize and treat like he’s stealing the Windsors’ Remembrance thunder. And I can guarantee that Prince William won’t skip certain Remembrance events this year, like he did last year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Former President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyu (L to R) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, and Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova pose with the team of the Center for Scaling Technology Solutions at their booth in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Whistler Welcome Celebration for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. She delivers a heartfelt speech praising Prince Harry’s dedication to the Games and their family.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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The opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 08 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Swimming during the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex salutes during the sitting volleyball final at Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC), at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 15 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex views the Captain Reg Saunders wall at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex observing wreath laying during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex views the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex standing with all female honour guard after the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
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32 Responses to “Prince Harry won’t ‘pull focus’ from the Windsors during Remembrance events”
Harry pulls focus from that boring family just by walking and chewing gum.
These people are literal royalty and still some of the most insecure people I’ve ever seen.
My thoughts exactly @Midnight. Harry could abstain from public events for all of November (just to be safe!) and it still wouldn’t be enough to satisfy these morons.
If the media coverage of Harry is designed to make us weary, I hate to admit it’s working.
” If you are not careful, a corrupt media will have you hating the oppressed instead of the oppressor.”
This @j. Johnson.
In what world order is Prince Harry, son of the King of England, oppressed? Perspective appears to have vanished along with common sense.
I was coming to say that. This is a completely unnecessary story and will overshadow the paparazzi/security problems.
Is it really one of their friends? Because Remembrance is over a month away and putting this on the table now is puzzling.
This isn’t coming from Harry’s friends.
This is the same level of 🐎💩 “will they, won’t they attend” nonsense that crops up whenever a big, royals-facing the public event hits the calendar. This is no different to previous questions about Sandringham Xmas. The press loves to bait a narrative so they can use it to vilify the Sussexes later with a supposed snub.
This week it’s Remembrance Sunday. Next it’ll be speculation over Chucklehead’s holiday concert. Next they’ll be whinging about Sandringham Xmas and the Boxing Day shoot.
The press is a one trick pony, literally writing themselves into irrelevance with tired regurgitated tropes, and yet they have the nerve to sit there with surprised Pikachu faces that readership has fallen off.
The Sussexes are not going to be invited to any royal or royal adjacent events. I don’t know why people are even questioning if Harry would be invited to any Remembrance events. They’re also not going to be invited to Christmas or Trooping of the Colour. Just because the family is in the UK doesn’t mean anything has changed.
Exactly. I don’t why some people are behaving like they don’t know how Royals treat those who leave the fold. He’s not going to be invited to any royal event as the Palace views him as not part of the family and a private citizen.
The Duke should continue to honor veteran’s in the many ways he has been doing and just ignore the once a year nonsense show put on by his birth family. The ultimate remembrance is the Invictus games, does not get any better than that.
Remembrance Day is a state event and reserved for working royals so I have a hard time believing that Harry thought he could be part of that event. If he did, he was very naive.
Prince Harry, a literal war veteran, is not allowed to take part in any Remembrance Day events. The Windsor’s are ridiculous, stupid and petty.
The don’t like Harry being of interest to the population, They have to state that he won’t be invited to the Cenotaph because the rest of them are so grey. I do hope that Harry doesn’t feel he can’t attend anything, it is so important to him. Of course there is always the official remembrance on the 11th it’s a Wednesday.
Have him attend a little village Remembrance ceremony out in the Cotswolds; press pack will line the streets for an actual veteran.
Charles who?
This sounds more like a story provided by the palace than Harry telling this to a friend would leak it to the palace.
I believe will attend a ceremony somewhere else like Birmingham or another.
That’s there I can see him too. Not in the morning while cenotaph-time. A simple visit to the hospital in Birmingham heavily injured veterans are taken to, some time in the afternoon. “Published” only by some random family member on Insta, no reporters present. There is absolutely not need to go into hiding because of his jelous family. Veterans are not theirs, Harold!
Agreed, if the message came from Harry it wouldn’t be worry about overshadowing the RF. Harry would worry about serving as a distraction from the veterans and soldiers the day is actually about not stepping on royal toes
“Local war memorial” won’t change things – Harry will pull focus just by leaving the house.
In this case (and many other cases), he and Meghan will pull focus if they don’t leave the house! And if they do leave the house! The focus will always be pulled and serves the Leftbehinds right.
I think Harry is always very careful and deliberate with his actions around Remembrance Day, and I dont think it has anything to do with pulling focus from the Windsors, I think he wants to keep the focus on the day itself. But of course for the Windsors, Remembrance Day is just another chance to show off their fake medals and whatever new military cosplay Kate has had custom made.
Do I think he will do something? Yes. My guess is it will be on the day itself (nov 11) and not Remembrance Sunday or the Saturday prior. I think he’ll do something related to Birmingham and Invictus.
Yes, he is v careful and deliberate and has made it a personal day. I wouldn’t expect the Windsors to invite Harry for anything. That said, it’s possible we’ll find out at a later day, well after remembrance, how he honored that day. But no it won’t be official with the Windsors and their chocolate medals. If you want real medals, look at Harry. If you want real chocolate, look at Meghan.
“If you want real chocolate, look at Meghan.” Cute, very cute! And good timing too!
It’s certainly telling that even though he is not a working royal but a private citizen that they all worry about him pulling focus. Like in any other country with royalty, they don’t need to worry about what other family members are doing or if they will overshadow the king or queen. So very petty.
I don’t know if I agree that this is from a Sussex source. To me it has more than a whiff of one of the men in grey trying to set out boundaries in the media (the talk of “creating drama” and “pulling focus” from the main royals is a well-travelled Windsor talking point. To me, this sounds like BP is essentially warning Harry “You stay in your lane and we’ll do the same”.
Problem is, Harry is a magnet. He could, as suggested here, go to his local remembrance service quietly and lay a wreath, but it will be photographed. He could go to his local legion and buy a round for any vets there. He could attend a service with Invictus vets. My point is, whatever he does, it’ll be noticed. That’s what the royals still don’t understand!
I agree. It sounds very much like the palace trying to tell various counties/towns/officials NOT to invite Prince Harry to any remembrance events (e.g. Birmingham). Wishcasting their hope that Harry and Meghan do not make appearances at any events linked to soldiers or veterans throughout that period, or even be seen wearing poppies during November. They’ll probably be looking to send every royal they can find to far-flung corners of the UK in a bid to overshadow the “irrelevant” royals. 😀
But you just KNOW that if Harry does not “do anything” for Remembrance those same people who want him to keep a low profile will be the first to screech about his absence and bleat about his not caring about veterans. It’s heads I win, tails you lose. They have already written both hateful stories to cover both eventualities.
I hope he ignores them and does something BIG with Invictus officials and Nato (remember how angry they were when that large contingent attended an Invictus event a few years ago? ) and EU officials and the lot. Let the welfare royals howl into the wind while posing with their chocolate medals.
And while I want Meghan to continue to starve those greedy b*tches who need her name to survive, I’d also wish that she would accompany Harry on these remembrance events wearing a stunning couture hat, just to make the haters’ brains really explode.
I really hate that Harry is cooperating with his tacky relatives on his permanent banishment, even while he’s on British soil. Bastards.
Me too. They deserve nothing.
I will never understand how the royals have the nerve to wear fake medals in the presence of actual military heroes. It’s galling. It’s stolen valor.
No wonder they want to keep Harry away from these events. He’s the only one qualified to wear real medals.
Earlier this week was Sweden’s parliamentary opening and the entire royal family attended, except the children. When I see how Sweden treats it’s non-working family members, how they attend state dinners, Nobel Prize ceremonies and other “royal” events it really highlights to me just how petty and small minded the British royals truly are and how they are quite willing to cut off their entire face just to spite their nose.
The Windsors have become so pathetic. Remembrance weekend has become one of their biggest choreographed “performances” and the last I believe before they all scoot off for the extended winter holidays. I do think Harry might do something on the actual day, November 11 or he might be invited to speak at a veteran’s event like last year in Canada. I believe the skydive to honour a veteran and raise funds was a promise he made during that visit and kept right after his engagements in New York.
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