John Cusack’s appearance on ‘Happy Sad Confused’ sparked ‘plastic surgery rumors’

Earlier this week, Josh Horowitz dropped the video for his latest Happy Sad Confused podcast interview. Horowitz interviewed… John Cusack. A few months ago, I covered Cusack’s out-of-nowhere appearance at Comic-Con, where he tried to explain his semi-retirement and why he’s been largely in the wind for the past decade. It sounded like he was keeping busy, just behind-the-scenes. That being said, Cusack has always been a weird guy with an offbeat sensibility. He could have transitioned into character acting and (IMO) he could have a real second act on-screen after his leading-man heyday. But it is what it is. Well, in any case, Cusack appeared on Happy Sad Confused and now everyone’s talking about whether he had plastic surgery. The idea that someone would pay to look like this though??

John Cusack, 60, has sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors with a podcast appearance on Monday. The actor visited Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his roles in classic rom-coms like 1989’s Say Anything… and High Fidelity in 2000, as well as his newly released graphic novel, Momo. In the comments, however, the conversation centered around something else: his appearance. “What happened to his face?” someone asked. After clips of the episode were posted on Instagram, fans went into a frenzy guessing what cosmetic work was behind Cusack’s “unrecognizable” appearance. Commenters suspected that John Cusack’s appearance was the result of cosmetic tweaks. Some speculated that Cusack had received neurotoxin injections and fillers, while others were convinced the star had gone under the knife, claiming they could see “the pull” on his skin. “These guys and their facelifts!” one top comment read. Another person commented, “I’ll take super-obvious face lifts for a thousand, Alex.” Many commenters expressed their disappointment in Cusack’s appearance, writing, “Oh John [what the f—] have you done to your face.” “How sad is it that he’s done this to his face,” one person wrote. “He now looks odd and 20 years older. He also needs to stop dyeing his hair.”

[From The Looker]

I totally agree about the hair dye – his hair and hair color look awful and he should just go grey or have salt-and-pepper, whatever is natural. It would look so much better than this. As for the plastic surgery accusations… yeah, I can see the “pull” around his eyes especially. It’s not that he had cosmetic work, it’s that he had terrible cosmetic work and he had the wrong stuff done, I think. Too focused on his eyes when he should have gone to Turkey!

It’s crazy that the state of John’s face is getting so much attention, because he really had some good nostalgia-bait stories in this interview. He said he met with John Hughes about The Breakfast Club but the role went to Judd Nelson. He said he met with Quentin Tarantino about Pulp Fiction but QT never offered him a role. And he denied being offered Walter White on Breaking Bad.