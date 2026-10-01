John Cusack’s appearance on ‘Happy Sad Confused’ sparked ‘plastic surgery rumors’

Earlier this week, Josh Horowitz dropped the video for his latest Happy Sad Confused podcast interview. Horowitz interviewed… John Cusack. A few months ago, I covered Cusack’s out-of-nowhere appearance at Comic-Con, where he tried to explain his semi-retirement and why he’s been largely in the wind for the past decade. It sounded like he was keeping busy, just behind-the-scenes. That being said, Cusack has always been a weird guy with an offbeat sensibility. He could have transitioned into character acting and (IMO) he could have a real second act on-screen after his leading-man heyday. But it is what it is. Well, in any case, Cusack appeared on Happy Sad Confused and now everyone’s talking about whether he had plastic surgery. The idea that someone would pay to look like this though??
John Cusack, 60, has sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors with a podcast appearance on Monday. The actor visited Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his roles in classic rom-coms like 1989’s Say Anything… and High Fidelity in 2000, as well as his newly released graphic novel, Momo. In the comments, however, the conversation centered around something else: his appearance.
“What happened to his face?” someone asked. After clips of the episode were posted on Instagram, fans went into a frenzy guessing what cosmetic work was behind Cusack’s “unrecognizable” appearance. Commenters suspected that John Cusack’s appearance was the result of cosmetic tweaks.
Some speculated that Cusack had received neurotoxin injections and fillers, while others were convinced the star had gone under the knife, claiming they could see “the pull” on his skin.
“These guys and their facelifts!” one top comment read. Another person commented, “I’ll take super-obvious face lifts for a thousand, Alex.”
Many commenters expressed their disappointment in Cusack’s appearance, writing, “Oh John [what the f—] have you done to your face.”
“How sad is it that he’s done this to his face,” one person wrote. “He now looks odd and 20 years older. He also needs to stop dyeing his hair.”
I totally agree about the hair dye – his hair and hair color look awful and he should just go grey or have salt-and-pepper, whatever is natural. It would look so much better than this. As for the plastic surgery accusations… yeah, I can see the “pull” around his eyes especially. It’s not that he had cosmetic work, it’s that he had terrible cosmetic work and he had the wrong stuff done, I think. Too focused on his eyes when he should have gone to Turkey!
It’s crazy that the state of John’s face is getting so much attention, because he really had some good nostalgia-bait stories in this interview. He said he met with John Hughes about The Breakfast Club but the role went to Judd Nelson. He said he met with Quentin Tarantino about Pulp Fiction but QT never offered him a role. And he denied being offered Walter White on Breaking Bad.
Screencaps courtesy of Happy Sad Confused.
He’s starting to look like Mickey Rourke. 🙁
His eyes got the Kenny Rogers treatment.
I see Wayne Newton.
Now, I’m happy sad confused.
What the hell did he do to his face? He’s always had an interesting face. Now he looks like a mix of Billy Crystal and Laura Loomer.
He looks pulled and filled to me. Face lift, eye lid lift, and filler and botox injections. He should have just allowed himself to grow old gracefully, let his hair be grey, etc. He would get more acting work, doing supporting character rolls. Some actors can’t be leading men their entire careers. At least they can get those good character rolls, even when they look ‘old’, whereas women of a certain age just get erased.
I love his sister, Joan. What is she doing now?
She lives in Chicago. I think she owns her own store.
She’s a voice in Toy Story 5, too.
Yikes. He looks like Elon Musk.
I saw the photo first instead of the headline and thought it was Elon. I don’t understand why people think they look good when they have bad procedures/surgeries.
That was my first thought.
Pretty much.
I had John Cusack as the type of guy that will happily grow grey and grizzly.
This is some Elon Musk + Wayne Newton special.🫤🫤🫤
Tom Jones, too.
You can see him at Cubs games regularly — this is not his first foray into cosmetic surgery. Wade Dobbler, where are you? 🙂
I loved the movie ‘A Sure Thing.’ It was adorable & endearing. I was on grounds at UVA when True Colors was filmed. If you haven’t seen it take a look a really good movie that is often overlooked and James Spader is wonderful. As for his face…a little scary but if it makes him happy, so be it.
You know I never think about the pressure that male actors also feel to look younger.
It’s rarely talked about. But I’m sure they also look in the mirror, see their fathers, and panic.
The irony is that they aren’t. How many times have we seen some grizzled old man be the love interest to some young woman who could be his granddaughter? No one bats an eye. “Silver fox” is an actual phrase used positively. No one is casting a “silver cougar”.
is he wearing make-up???
My husband was watching a clip of this and called me over to the TV to see what John Cusack had done to his face and together we talked about how terrible he looked. I’m all for it. Let’s jeer at men’s terrible cosmetic work and aging as much as we do women.
Somehow John Cusack has managed to look like both Rosanne and Boy George. As for the bad hair, he clearly does his own color.
Wow.
Lots of botox in the forehead and bad bad bad bad mid-face filler that seems like it’s migrating south as he speaks. Same bad decision as when someone talked Joe Biden into injectables in ’24. Ai yi yi. 🫣