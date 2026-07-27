John Cusack turned up at Comic-Con & revealed why he’s mostly disappeared

John Cusack, like his sister Joan, has largely stepped away from Hollywood in the past decade. It’s been a big mystery for years now. What happened, was he canceled, did he purposefully step back from his career? John has said some nutty, offensive things, but his outlandish statements weren’t enough to get him completely canceled in Hollywood. He’s questioned the Hollywood system consistently, but many older actors have as well and they still have careers. Personally, I know he’s said and done some problematic things, but I genuinely miss his presence in mid-budget comedies and dramas. When he was good, he was SO good – Grosse Point Blank, Say Anything, High Fidelity, Being John Malkovich, Hot Tub Time Machine! Well, John turned up at Comic-Con on Friday and he chatted about his absence and what he’s been working on.
John Cusack opened up about why he’s largely taken a step back from Hollywood. The “Being John Malkovich” star, 60, said he wanted to tell stories without studio executives weighing in, prompting him to write his upcoming graphic novel “Momo.”
“I always thought [graphic novels] were the closest things to film, really,” he told Variety at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. “You’re picking out shots, they’re so cinematic.”
Cusack explained he turned to writing because he “didn’t [want to] negotiate telling a story.”
“When you ask somebody to put $20 million or $30 million into a bank account [for a film], they want to have an opinion and they’re afraid and all that stuff,” he said. Instead, he teamed up with illustrator Ignacio Noé to create “Momo” on their own terms.
“This was just like, I wrote it, and I said, ‘I like the story,’ and then I got this beautiful, wonderful artist, Ignacio Noé, to do the illustrations and so nobody edited anything I wrote or that he drew. So it’s really a piece of work that was just done by two people. It was just me and Ignacio’s story, and that doesn’t happen today. There’s no bull, and there’s no committee. There’s no computer up in Seattle that’s poll testing it.”
“Momo” — Cusack’s first graphic novel — is set to be released on Sept. 29. The story follows two fugitives in 1972 who set out to recover an ancient artifact for TV icon Jackie Gleason.
The actor spent decades as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable leading men, starring in “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “High Fidelity” and “Con Air,” but his acting career has become increasingly selective in recent years. He appeared in the 2025 films “Fog of War” and the Mandarin-language film “Detective Chinatown 1900” after starring in the Chinese espionage thriller “Decoded” in 2024. Before that, his only screen credits since 2020 were the action thriller “Pursuit” and Amazon’s dystopian series “Utopia.”
Cusack has been outspoken about the state of Hollywood for years. “My friend Joe Roth ran Disney [until 2000],” he told the Guardian in 2014. “He made things like ‘The Rock’ and ‘Con Air’ to make shareholders happy, but then he also gave six or seven slots to people he liked. I got to make ‘High Fidelity’ and ‘Grosse Pointe Blank.’ Spike Lee got to make ‘Summer of Sam.’ Wes Anderson got to make ‘Rushmore.’ I had that memory of film and that’s gone. Now it’s six for them — with a committee cutting the film who weren’t part of making it – and maybe one for you.”
It reminds me a little bit of Keanu Reeves and what could have been Keanu’s trajectory if he didn’t basically go all-in on action films to finance his more artsy ambitions. Like, John Cusack could have carved out a niche, especially given the goodwill he had from audiences, actors and many directors. But that didn’t happen. And I get it to some extent – John was always a mercurial character, even in the height of his fame and success. It’s more than likely that when he hit his late 40s and early 50s, he just gravitated towards semi-retirement anyway.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The biggest downside of John Cusack was that Jeremy Piven often appeared in his films …
I clicked on the link to see what he’s been saying and apparently he went to Pivens parents acting school for some classes so it sounds like there’s a long history.
Journey of Natty Gann from years ago.
The Martian for a cry fest, even though they (studio?) made the main character straight “for reasons”
Serendipity for annual Christmas viewing.
He’s said the final movie wasn’t what he and beckinsale had been sold and agreed to make, but I love it anyway.
Is he still heavily involved in Chicago theater? That’s no small thing. And I love that he’s getting into graphic novels. He hasn’t really disappeared. He’s just exploring different artistic sides. Imagine if we all had that luxury.
Idk, taking time away to write his own graphic novel seems like the most John Cusack thing to me. He’s kind of always been on the fringe of fame & celebrity while also being a well-known and respected actor. He’s been one of my favorites for decades, with the usual films (Say Anything…, High Fidelity, Grosse Point Blank) being high on my list. I also never miss an opportunity to watch 1408, another Cusack favorite that I highly recommend.
1408 is one of my favorite King stories and the movie turned out so good. John Cusack is amazing in that role. I watch it every spooky season.
I just loved him in The Sure Thing and The Grifters. I remember him doing an interview, maybe for the Premiere magazine back in the 1990s saying how picky he was about his films and he’d turned down hits like Indecent Proposal because he knew it was empty crap. I felt he was so versatile and talented as an actor that I expected him to work forever and yet his career stalled and he did another interview a few years ago explaining he couldn’t green light a movie another. It’s odd the way talent alone doesn’t translate into career longevity. Timothy Hutton won an Oscar young and made Taps with Sean Penn and Tom Cruise. Tim and John are no longer box office but Sean and Tom are? They are all talented but are Sean and Tom more driven or were they luckier?
i love The Sure Thing, one of Rob Reiner’s earliest. So sweet and so funny. I don’t think people who haven’t seen it understood what it was. They see the image of Nicolette Sheridan in the bikini under the title and think it’s one type of movie, the teen sex comedy Cusack’s character thinks he’s about to embark on, but don’t realize that never happens, it’s one of the funniest, sweetest road trip movies ever.
Was it “Better Off Dead” where he played an aspiring comic book artist (still in high school)? Two Dollars!
Iirc the cartoons were in One Crazy Summer with Demi Moore.
HAHAHA came here to say “two dollars”! What a hilarious movie.
Unlike his sister Joan, I don’t think John had much range but in his niche he was brilliant. Child star and teenage heartthrob, famous so young so that had to weigh on him, too.
I will forever love him for Grosse Pointe Blank, one of my favorite movies and he was aces in it. Brilliant fight scenes, brilliant soundtrack, wonderful chemistry with Minnie Driver. Still holds up even with Jeremy “I Got Mercury Poisoning From Eating Too Much Sushi, So Couldn’t Do My Broadway Show” Piven. He and Piven are ride or die for each other apparently but I can overlook that and just watch Say Anything again…
IDK in the link kaiser provided about some of his controversies? It sounds like he and Piven may have parted ways.
Cusack and Piven actually had a falling out years ago and no longer are close, pretty much due to their egos. When Piven started getting more recognition due to Entourage he said Cusack didn’t support him anymore and that was that.
You’re so right about Cusack being brilliant in his niche. My favorite of his movies are 1408, High Fidelity, Serendipity, and Say Anything but I’ll watch anything he’s in. He’s so good at playing that guy-next-door, earnest but still cool, trying-to-figure-out-life type and I have always had a huge crush on him.
I think he might be more conventional looking than his sister, which likely helped him get more roles. He’s not Chris Hemsworth but that type of look wasn’t required until recently, I don’t think.
I always thought he was famous but never courted fame, and yet seemed to work consistently without having to do so much PR, which I think is kind of ideal. I had no idea he had disappeared. I just thought he was low-key.
OMG! Better Off Dead, Say Anything, Gross Pointe Blank, Con Air I watch all of them every chance I get! One of my forever favorite actors. He has been in some terrible movies (the Edgar Allen Poe one) but. I still. love him!
I hope they had an editor…
This is kind of like finding out Lucy Lui hasn’t actually fallen off the face of the earth, she’s just been producing fine art under a slightly different name. Or that his sister is running a cool gift shop. Fame is not a reliable commodity and talent isn’t a guarantee, especially in Hollywood. I enjoy hearing about folks that moved on to different types of storytelling/art rather than desperately trying to make fetch happen while they cling to their fading star power.
I’ve forgotten, which CB writer is at comic-con (vacation) right now? Rosie? Kismet? I hope they’ll bring us more news!
I’ve always loved John!!
I have a lot of respect for Cusak (besides of course having a huge crush since the 80s!) – he has passion and integrity. He is an artist and an activist, sometimes he crosses a line a bit in his comments, but he is pretty up front about it. He has also been heavily involved with freedom of the press efforts for over a decade. He is on the board of this group which is currently awarding pay-wall free reporting: https://freedom.press/issues/new-25k-penlight-journalism-award-honors-paywall-free-foia-reporting/
thank you for sharing. he comes across as a friendly person, with own viewpoints. that almost always clashes with domineering influences. so why stay where you are not seen and not wanted, but limited in your options?
One of my teenage faves, but he has always been an iconoclastic kook! (appreciate his current political views tho) Ione Skye’s memoir talks about how he was difficult during the making of Say Anything (a classic tbh).
For the last 10 years his main job seems to be taking his 30-year old movies on the road to let fans pay for meet-and-greets and do awkward Q&A’s after. I went to one in 2018, when I thought “oh cool, should be great to hear him talk about High Fidelity” not realizing it was just a huge money grab since he’s had nothing else going on. He was literally posting on twitter 10 seconds before he walked out, sucked on a vape non-stop and looked bloated and depressed (which, maybe he is/was).
Here in Chicago he’s not involved in theatre, but he does rage-tweet on Elon’s h*llsite about as much as our oatmeal-brained president. From that alone it would seem he may be living a deeply lonely life.
Trotting off to watch Grosse Pointe Blank for 150th time 😊
Wasn’t he also notoriously difficult to work with back in his heyday? You put up with it if he’s the star but look elsewhere once he starts to transition to more supporting type roles.
I miss him too. He was great as the older Brian Wilson in the very good ‘Love and Mercy’ biopic a few years ago.
There an old interview that comes up from time to time on social media or YouTube where an interviewer mixes him up with someone else, and he doesn’t pull an attitude about it ( I might haha). I assumed he was a nice enough person from seeing that clip, but who knows.
What went wrong with his career and roles drying up is obvious. He hated aging to the point of having bad plastic surgery with a way-too-tight facelift and kept dying his hair black. He didn’t look younger. He looked weird. Onscreen, he began to look strange because of it. Compare that to how Matt Damon has aged and is still very handsome. If he’s done anything, it is minimal.
Had John Cusack allowed some natural lines on his face with a little normal looseness in his skin and left a little gray mixed in his hair, he could have kept getting roles. He is very talented.