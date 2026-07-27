Mail: The Sussexes are trying to ‘inveigle themselves back into this half-in role’

The Daily Mail has an in-house YouTube show called Palace Confidential. It’s a weekly thing, where their royal reporters and commentators sit around and bitch about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for an hour. I wish I was joking, but that’s a completely accurate summary of like 95% of those videos. Well, if you can believe it, their latest episode is still about Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and their meet-up with King Charles on July 10. They’re probably going to still be talking about the July 10th Highgrove Summit all summer and into autumn too. As you can imagine, the Mail’s royalists are maintaining a steady fury about everything, especially Prince Harry and Meghan’s possible half-in role!!

On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, royals editor Rebecca English warns that Buckingham Palace ‘must be alive to the fact’ that the Sussexes’ recent reunion with the King could be used as a stepping stone to edge back into royal life. The Palace Confidential panellists, including English, Robert Hardman and Richard Eden, were discussing a recent Daily Mail exclusive by Editor-at-Large Alison Boshoff, in which she claimed Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to the UK could provide a blueprint for more frequent visits to the Prince’s home country. The couple, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, took tea with the King at Highgrove on July 10, having travelled from their holiday home in Portugal. Meghan and the children were in and out of the UK within twenty four hours. In her piece, Boshoff reported that sources close to the couple believe they intend to use this Portugal home as a ‘bolthole’ for more regular trips to Britain. Commenting on Boshoff’s exclusive, English said the Palace must ‘watch its back’ if Harry and Meghan have figured out a way to get ready access to the royal family. ‘I don’t think any reasonable person would object to a father seeing his son and a grandfather meeting his children’, English began. ‘But I think the Palace do need to be alive to the fact that there is a lot of concern that the meeting will be used as a way to inveigle themselves back into this half-in and half-out role. Maybe not in the short term, but in the long term. I think that’s something that people, both in the UK and around the world, are deeply concerned about. I know that the Palace went into this with the best of intentions. I don’t know about the thinking on the other side. That’s where they need to watch their backs a bit.’ Diary Editor Eden agreed, pointing to a recent People magazine report in which Meghan expressed sadness over weeks of speculation over the family’s UK trip, speculation that, he argued, originated entirely from sources close to the couple. Eden said: ‘The speculation was because of their people… none of it came from the Palace. I know because I begged the Palace saying: ‘Help me here, help me here! What are you saying about this?’ It was all from Meghan and Harry’s side and then you have Meghan saying she’s sad. I mean, they’re ridiculous people. I know she’s an actress, but give her a prize for this nonsense.’ English added that she had also tried her ‘damnedest’ to find out details of the Highgrove meeting, but that every door had been closed to her, with royal aides sticking to a specific request from the King not to discuss it. She noted that any leaks or suggestions about the meeting had come entirely from the Sussexes’ side, reinforcing her warning that the Palace needs to ‘watch its back’ as Meghan and Harry gravitate closer to the UK.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Meghan and the children were in and out of the UK within twenty four hours…” Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. The Mail doesn’t know when Meghan arrived, but Chris Ship (who has become some kind of Sussex-sympathizing moderate) said that the Sussex family didn’t leave the UK until Tuesday, July 14. Meaning, it’s likely that Meghan and the children were in the UK for at least five full days, with zero paparazzi photos or media access to Harry’s wife and children. All because they based themselves at Althorp. Which is the unspoken concern here.

“There is a lot of concern that the meeting will be used as a way to inveigle themselves back into this half-in and half-out role…” Over the years, I’ve come to believe that whenever these people cry about “the Sussexes want a half-in role,” all they mean is that Harry and Meghan want to come and go as they please, doing charity work and existing as high-profile individuals. THAT is the royalist definition of “half-in role.” And the stuff about the Highgrove gossip coming from the Sussexes – lmao. That People Magazine story quoted a bunch of royal commentators. And besides, the side-chick queen has been leaking like a sieve for weeks.