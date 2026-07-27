Mail: The Sussexes are trying to ‘inveigle themselves back into this half-in role’

The Daily Mail has an in-house YouTube show called Palace Confidential. It’s a weekly thing, where their royal reporters and commentators sit around and bitch about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for an hour. I wish I was joking, but that’s a completely accurate summary of like 95% of those videos. Well, if you can believe it, their latest episode is still about Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and their meet-up with King Charles on July 10. They’re probably going to still be talking about the July 10th Highgrove Summit all summer and into autumn too. As you can imagine, the Mail’s royalists are maintaining a steady fury about everything, especially Prince Harry and Meghan’s possible half-in role!!
On the latest episode of the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, royals editor Rebecca English warns that Buckingham Palace ‘must be alive to the fact’ that the Sussexes’ recent reunion with the King could be used as a stepping stone to edge back into royal life. The Palace Confidential panellists, including English, Robert Hardman and Richard Eden, were discussing a recent Daily Mail exclusive by Editor-at-Large Alison Boshoff, in which she claimed Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to the UK could provide a blueprint for more frequent visits to the Prince’s home country.
The couple, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, took tea with the King at Highgrove on July 10, having travelled from their holiday home in Portugal. Meghan and the children were in and out of the UK within twenty four hours. In her piece, Boshoff reported that sources close to the couple believe they intend to use this Portugal home as a ‘bolthole’ for more regular trips to Britain. Commenting on Boshoff’s exclusive, English said the Palace must ‘watch its back’ if Harry and Meghan have figured out a way to get ready access to the royal family.
‘I don’t think any reasonable person would object to a father seeing his son and a grandfather meeting his children’, English began. ‘But I think the Palace do need to be alive to the fact that there is a lot of concern that the meeting will be used as a way to inveigle themselves back into this half-in and half-out role. Maybe not in the short term, but in the long term. I think that’s something that people, both in the UK and around the world, are deeply concerned about. I know that the Palace went into this with the best of intentions. I don’t know about the thinking on the other side. That’s where they need to watch their backs a bit.’
Diary Editor Eden agreed, pointing to a recent People magazine report in which Meghan expressed sadness over weeks of speculation over the family’s UK trip, speculation that, he argued, originated entirely from sources close to the couple.
Eden said: ‘The speculation was because of their people… none of it came from the Palace. I know because I begged the Palace saying: ‘Help me here, help me here! What are you saying about this?’ It was all from Meghan and Harry’s side and then you have Meghan saying she’s sad. I mean, they’re ridiculous people. I know she’s an actress, but give her a prize for this nonsense.’
English added that she had also tried her ‘damnedest’ to find out details of the Highgrove meeting, but that every door had been closed to her, with royal aides sticking to a specific request from the King not to discuss it. She noted that any leaks or suggestions about the meeting had come entirely from the Sussexes’ side, reinforcing her warning that the Palace needs to ‘watch its back’ as Meghan and Harry gravitate closer to the UK.
“Meghan and the children were in and out of the UK within twenty four hours…” Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen. The Mail doesn’t know when Meghan arrived, but Chris Ship (who has become some kind of Sussex-sympathizing moderate) said that the Sussex family didn’t leave the UK until Tuesday, July 14. Meaning, it’s likely that Meghan and the children were in the UK for at least five full days, with zero paparazzi photos or media access to Harry’s wife and children. All because they based themselves at Althorp. Which is the unspoken concern here.
“There is a lot of concern that the meeting will be used as a way to inveigle themselves back into this half-in and half-out role…” Over the years, I’ve come to believe that whenever these people cry about “the Sussexes want a half-in role,” all they mean is that Harry and Meghan want to come and go as they please, doing charity work and existing as high-profile individuals. THAT is the royalist definition of “half-in role.” And the stuff about the Highgrove gossip coming from the Sussexes – lmao. That People Magazine story quoted a bunch of royal commentators. And besides, the side-chick queen has been leaking like a sieve for weeks.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
No one in the UK or around the world cares if they do half in or half out. But Harry has said he won’t do it! Why do they keep ignoring that?!
William’s biggest fear is that Harry is half in, or a quarter in, or a tenth in, or “any” in, because he will overshadow and be more popular than William. If Harry is completely cut out, then the tabloids can criticize everything he does as selfish, a waste of time, self- promoting, etc. But if it’s official work, they would have to grudgingly allow him publicity. It all boils down to William’s jealousy over his brother being better at something.
They keep screaming about a so-called “half-in” scheme by the Sussexes, but in truth it’s their private wet dream. As Kaiser points out, the issue is they can’t control H&M’s movements or activities.
Exactly. Abusers never stop abusing and we see this in real time with the Windsors and their enablers. They are trying to exert control over the Sussexes even now. So they have invented this narrative where if we’re not seeing them, they can’t be in the UK. If we are seeing them, they want to be “half in”. Of course, they know that it’s not true. The Spencers welcome them which is just one more thing that enrages them because they can’t control their access to the Spencers. These royals are seriously sick mf’ers.
My thoughts as well…they are just hoping that if they repeat this enough, it will come true, and then they can say that they got the scoop first!
H&M are already half-in, considering they live rent-free in the British Royal establishment hive mind.
They have to write about something but why all the worry and concern when someday Scooter will be king guarding the monarchy.
Why do these people refer to the palace as if it’s a living, breathing entity? There are no sources that told anyone anything about H & M trying to become working royals again and people around the world really couldn’t care less. Royalists are such drama queens. It’s so annoying. I think it’s interesting how they keep trying to say the Sussex’s are leaking the information when no information has been leaked. The journalists just make these stories up for a paycheck.
I kid you not, this reminds me of the GDR, the East German state that I recall from before the Wall came down when I was just starting secondary school. Vivid memories of Cold War stories that when fleeing citizens of East Germany tried to escape, they were subject to arrest, prosecution, and prison for “deserting the republic” or some such wholly specious crime. It’s an own goal, really, admitting your citizens have to be dragooned into remaining on your soil. Kennedy said something about it in ‘63. Anyhoo. Bill Bryson — an American — observed, of the UK, when he moved here many years ago, at the tail end of the seventies, before Thatcher came into whip the economy back into condition, that if the UK could be compared to any other country in Europe, it would have been East Germany. Such was the state of the economy. I think that crisis left scars that mere affluence can only start to heal after a long time has passed. The problem is, we are back to the ‘70s crisis economics without any alternatives we haven’t already tried.
“Freedom has many difficulties and democracy is not perfect, but we have never had to put a wall up to keep our people in.” JFK, 1963
I’ll paraphrase: “Living independently and Palace-free has many difficulties, but H&M have never had to kowtow to the rota to be happy.” booboocita, 2026
Arrest, prosecution and prison – and death. Over 300 got killed trying to flee the GDR. The last one was shot in Berlin and died in February 1989. He was 20.
And the one imprisoned often lost their children, they were adopted without consent of the imprisoned parents. And unbelievable in the new Germany privacy and adoption laws didn’t help the parents to find their children.
Inveigle themselves back into royal life. Okaaay. Well, technically, Harry is the son of the king so everyday that he exists he’s living “a royal life.” So yeah they’re crying bc the Sussexes want to visit the uk. How dare they want such a thing! What a bunch of nasty and vile people.
Actually, they’re crying about the fact that they STILL have no access when they’re there. They thought they would get a pic of the kids. I bet they came there from Portugal so they were looking at the wrong points of arrival and were gravely disappointed.
The mountain that Eden is trying to make out of a molehill must be Mt. Everest.
To what purpose? They keep wailing and warning about the Sussexes coming back to the RF, but they don’t ask why would H&M even want that? Unless you’re next in line to be king or content to be a parasite on the tax payers (or both) there’s no advantage to being in the RF. H&M’s lives are infinitely better away from the RF, but the royalists keep pretending that there’s some mystical and magical advantage when there clearly isn’t.
That’s the thing, they keep saying that but they can’t explain how this would be beneficial to Sussexes? Because being linked to the royal family will make people more interested in their projects? Then why do their projects get covered more worldwide, and have more interactions on social media?
To have to rely on someone who says weekly that they despise them, hates their effing guts, will never forgive them not only for their housing but also for funds to take care of themselves and their children, when they are able to live in a mansion in California and Portugal without them currently?
There’s no upside for the Sussexes to return to being working royals, other than potentially getting security in the UK. But since they get security without an issue apparently all over the rest of the world, that’s a small price to pay.
Williams tantrum at the Sandringham summit, was Providence at work. It was evidence of what his reign is going to be like, because he cannot see the forest for the trees. And the courtiers that backed him up, is a clear example of what it’ll be like for the next 40 years. People too involved in their own egos and need for proximity to power to think about the long-term.
EVEN IF they wanted to come back (they don’t), any longer term plan would be pointless because Peg will be King. He would never allow it as he likes to remind us by screaming every month how much hates his brother. Also lmao at trying to use big words to sound smart and like you know something when you don’t.
They have to perpetuate the mythology that the bestest, most superest thing in the whole wide world is to be a royal under the thumbs of the monarch and heir, and there isn’t anybody that wouldn’t desperately want to be one of the active royals perpetuating this myth in service to the public relations arm (family) of a real estate and investments firm run by two people.
🎯
Even half in, they are going to out work William and Kate. That’s the rub.
“Meghan and the children were in and out of the UK within twenty four hours.“
— LOL you *wish*!
Is this the new tactic,? To just pretend that Althorp doesn’t exist?
Indeed. The Fail’s nasty little gang don’t even know that Meghan and the children arrived in the UK on the Thursday evening and the family left the UK together the following Tuesday evening.
The Firm negotiated the terms of the Sussexes recent return. It’s clear that they will only accept the Sussexes if Meghan makes no appearances. She must be invisible.
“I think that’s something that people, both in the UK and around the world, are deeply concerned about.“
— HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA… HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA…
By ‘people’ Rebecca English means unhinged anti-Meghan nutters here in the UK and overseas who read the Fail.
I completely believe that Harry told his Dad he won’t have access anymore if his palace guard or Camilla’s leak negative or untrue jots about this visit,
What the hell is up with this language warning the palace? “That’s where they need to watch their backs a bit,” English said.
That’s kind of threatening-ish …
Becky, have no fear Harry and Meghan are not interested in becoming half working royals. Anybody with common sense knows this.
No one around the world is concerned about half-in, half out royals. No one. and i doubt most people in the UK are concerned about it either – I mean no one seems to mind when Zara shows up to host a garden party, or when the York sisters go on the Christmas walk or do charity work.
I dont think the Sussexes are leaking at all about the Highgrove meeting. I think its all Camilla. But even if they were- what have we heard? that topics like security weren’t discussed, and…….thats pretty much it? and that could be a guess as much as anything else. I can see the meeting being very superficial and civil but not warm and friendly. We’ve also heard that Charles and Camilla wanted to see the children and that they insisted on no leaks (which is, in itself, a leak, lol.)
But nothing we’ve heard is substantive or serious or meaningful. Just “these people had a meeting at Highgrove without telling the Prince of Wales.” And so that’s why I think this is all Camilla. first – she wouldn’t go to Eden OR English, not as her first pick, so they’re being shut out. But she’s leaking just enough to keep her press buddies happy without sharing anything substantive.
I remember a statement from a Palace official after Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nigeria that caused a huge outcry: “How dare they hold a royal visit?” They had no right to do so. They cited H&M’s hospital visit and meetings with military personnel, officials, and children as evidence—after all, that’s reserved for the king, and Harry was supposedly imitating it. I thought I was reading it wrong. Moreover, in their zeal to criticize H&M, they revealed what such royal visits really look like: they stripped them of any semblance of mission or service, admitting that they follow a rigid schedule, regardless of the destination. No effort. Just like they don’t try to attract a crowd to a church; they simply order a bus or two with the care center’s residents and—regardless of the weather—line them up outside so they have a “crowd” to wave to. Sometimes they even give them gifts—but not as a thank you for arriving and freezing, but for William’s children, to whom they are supposed to give them, and who certainly have everything they need. Yet the children accepted the gifts with such enthusiasm, as if they had never received anything in their lives. It was a sad sight.
You want to hear something funny? I know that Prince Harry is always buoyed by his interactions with his charities, and was his usual exuberant self at the Wellchild and Invictus events. However, I believe that one reason he was so calm and upbeat was because Meghan and the children had been in the UK the entire time that he was there. They travelled around as well, managing to spend time in Scotland before their stay at Althorp. I think Meghan and the children were already in the UK when the rota vipers were agonising about whether they would “fly in from Portugal”. 😀
All told, I think they spent at least 2 weeks in the UK, and around half that time at Althorp. 🙂 And the media stalkers got nothing. So I looked at that “in and out of the country in 24 hours” and just cackled. Are they suggesting that they dragged the kids to the UK just to meet Charles?