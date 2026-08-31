Prince Harry ‘reluctantly accepted’ that he will not attend Remembrance Sunday

Late last week, the Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers had an exclusive about Prince Harry’s security situation. Buried within the story, Myers announced something interesting: that Harry was already asking about whether he could participate in any of the Remembrance events, especially the wreath-laying at the Cenotaph. The Windsors have tortured Harry about Remembrance for years now, starting with their refusal, in 2020, to lay Harry’s wreath at the Cenotaph in his absence. In 2022, the Windsors had Harry’s wreath removed from the Poppy Factory. Last year, Harry made his own arrangements for his own wreath to be laid at the Arboretum for the 80th anniversary of V-J Day, the same commemorations which were skipped by the Prince and Princess of Wales. Well, now the i Newspaper has an update on what will happen for this year’s Remembrance events now that the Sussex family is back in the UK.
Prince Harry has reluctantly accepted that he will be unable to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph and other military events despite his Army record. Although the Duke of Sussex and his family have returned to the UK, they will not be working royals and therefore will not receive invitations to attend the national remembrance service or other state events such as Trooping the Colour.
And while palace aides have previously said that he could apply to join the 10,000 veterans marching down Whitehall past the imposing Cenotaph war memorial, such an appearance would cause a huge logistical and security headache.
It is clear that Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan, would want to attend the Cenotaph but he appears to have accepted there is no point lobbying his father or anyone else about it – a move that could be seen as a conciliatory approach towards his family after his return to Britain. The fifth-in-line to the throne is likely to mark Remembrance Sunday in November privately.
A source close to the Duke of Sussex told The i Paper: “Would he like to attend the Cenotaph? Would he like to pay his respects in the proper way that people do on Remembrance Sunday and on Armistice Day? Of course he would. He served his country and has the deepest gratitude and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Harry’s final day of public appearances in the US included a trip to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and honour the fallen. But the same source made it clear that the Duke of Sussex recognises that under the current system, members of the Royal Family attending the Cenotaph are there in their capacity as representatives of the monarch and the military patronages they hold.
“I think that’s very much what we would call a constitutional event rather than a family occasion,” they said. For the same reason, as a private individual with no official responsibilities, Harry is said to also accept that he, Meghan and their children will not be invited to Trooping the Colour, the state’s annual celebration of the King’s official birthday.
Harry’s apparent acceptance of the situation was described as “significant” by the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who suggested it was a sign that he really did want to reconcile with his family.
“This is really sensitive because Harry and he who cannot be named (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) are the only two who have served in a conflict. It’s something he feels very strongly about,” Fitzwilliams added, recalling Harry’s upset in 2020 when his family refused a request for a wreath to be laid at the memorial in his name on Remembrance Sunday. “It clearly shows he wants to reach out. I think this is an emollient message.”
For the past few years, senior palace officials have made it clear that neither Harry nor his disgraced uncle, Mountbatten-Windsor, would be invited to attend the Cenotaph because they no longer undertake official duties on behalf of the monarchy. But they could apply to join the thousands of veterans who walk past the memorial and end their march in Horse Guards Parade after parading past a member of the Royal Family taking the salute.
Applications are submitted to regimental associations and other military organisations or the Royal British Legion. Harry, who reached the rank of captain and served as an Army Air Corps Apache helicopter pilot, has missed the deadline to apply to march in the parade this year. Fitzwilliams, a former editor of The International Who’s Who, said Harry marching in Whitehall with other veterans could overshadow the day. “It would be a partial if not a total distraction,” he added. The source ruled it out anyway, arguing it would be difficult for him to ever do that. “Security would be a nightmare,” he said.
The Windsors are going to continue shifting the goalposts, and I hope Harry realizes that. I hope he also knows that all of these rules are being made up as they go along – QEII never cared about “working royals only” when it came to Remembrance or Trooping. These are roadblocks being set up specifically to limit Harry and his family. He should actually organize his own appearance (with Meghan) at one of the many war memorials. Also: I find it interesting that no one is mentioning the Festival of Remembrance, an annual concert held the night before Remembrance Sunday. The sovereign can invite family members and non-working royals to the event. Prince William skipped it last year. The king should invite Harry and Meghan. Just to see what happens.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
A very good idea not to go. Sitting near the keens and all that…
Sorry this is so boring and predictable only a week God knows how Meghan’s coping with this. It gets to a point Harry.
Harry, let them go and wear their pretend uniforms and their pretend medals. We know who the real hero is.
Cheap petty and vindictive…in other words..business as usual.
The British royal family continues its ongoing series of self-owns. How must it look to every member of the British military that the unelected monarchy that their taxes support should specifically exclude such a high profile veteran who wants to participate in honoring those who died for the country?
Absolutely. It just makes the point Charles is a dogshit father. That this family is a cruel bunch living off the taxpayers.
I’m really starting to question Harry’s level of intelligence if he actually thought he could attend the Remembrance Sunday or that he was truly considered lobbying the Palace for permission to attend. I think it would be cool if he applied to march with veterans but I doubt he will do that. I don’t expect Harry and Meghan to be invited to the Festival of Remembrance. I think this event is also reserved for working royals and Harry only started going to that event when he married Meghan. I think sending a wreath to the National Arboretum is most appropriate.
I think if there was any discussion about this, it came from BP, as in, “You’re not a working royal, don’t think you can attend royal events.” But even if there is some background plan for Sussex reentry (which I don’t believe), it’s really too soon.
The Windsors are so guarded over these events, especially Remembrance Day, bc there’s an insecurity there. I don’t think Harry should attend this event either. Sorry but to me the cenotaph can be visited any day of the year.
I suspect Harry’s had plans to join Birmingham’s Remembrance Sunday events. He was just there for the Invictus 1-year to go events. Why wouldn’t they invite him back? They have their own war memorial for wreath laying. Seems to me that Birmingham veterans’ activities may have expanded a bit this year anyway, possibly in anticipation of Invictus Games coming.
I can see that Kirk. It’s not the RFL London one is it? Can he not attend a Birmingham event? Or is he being told not to? Guess we shall see what happens.
Same. When I read that he planned on attending I was like, yeah they are not going to let you.
When I read that he planned on attending I just thought is was another thing the BM made up so they could later say they wouldn’t let him. And look it worked for them. Look at how many people are calling Harry dumb for thinking they would let him come. The BM are never going to stop if they can get this kind of results from Sussex supporters.
I think Harry has already made plans for how he will mark Remembrance Day, whether in the UK or the US or some other country. The narrative wishcasters who need to convince themselves that Harry is prostrating himself before the grifting welfare royals with their chocolate medals keep lurching from story to story to attempt to create a story upon which to comment when the event finally arrives. Their sources are largely their colleagues or the voices in their heads. They are simply attempting to get a response from the Sussexes’ spokesperson about Harry’s plans for that day and are pissed that their attempts are being ignored.
If/when Harry makes an appearance somewhere on Remembrance Day, say with Invictus veterans, the same pearl-clutchers who will be pissed that he didn’t grovel to the royals (who do NOT have a monopoly on the Cenotaph ceremony) will be complaining that he “overshadowed” them. If he makes no public appearances, they will feign outrage. If their foundation puts an article about the day on its website, they will scream and shout and say “How dare he?” There is nothing that Harry can do on which they won’t find a bad-faith angle to report.
The Sussexes have arrived in the country, settled into their home and are minding their business the same way they did in the US yet suddenly all these people who had been on the brink of unemployment are crawling out of the woodworks to claim that they know what they are thinking and planning even though they had ZERO idea that they had even planned to return to the UK for an extended period.
Do you really believe what is being reported? Ever RR and talking head has a different slant. They are no better informed than the man in the street and most of this is speculation, wishful thinking and some wild guesswork.
ITA. With Will and Kate mostly sidelined, Harry is now the petulant villain in the working royal saga.
My question is what is Meghan getting out of all this. Is she to hide away the whole time she is there? Not posting on Instagram or just living her life. Seems to me she is sacrificing herself again. I guess it’s a wait and see. I hope she doesn’t let these horrible people dictate how she is to live her life. I suspect Harry didn’t really believe that he would be involved in Remembrance Day. This is just another made up story for clicks. I’m already tired of hearing about the things she or he isn’t allowed to do. I seriously hope they ignore these a-holes and do what they want to do.
Yes, we wait and see. I don’t think she will hide herself and stop posting for asever.
You have actually made me think, did the media make the whole thing up. They are not to be trusted.
In my imagination, they are going to send her the dates they think should be her blackout dates where she isn’t to be seen or to post (and there will be a lot of them) and she will take the most significant into consideration and will go about her business otherwise.
Yet the royals show up with their fake medals, so ridiculous & actually quite shameful.
Which is exactly why they don’t want Harry there, with his earned medals.
Harry’s behavior is concerning. Hate to see it, but it is what it is. This move seems rushed and without a grand plan. Harry gave the Windsors an opportunity to kick him in the teeth and of course they took it. Now the game is afoot, he and the family should lay low for at least a year, no asks for any royal-aligned activities, new patronages, trips or the like. Just learn what being private citizens in Britain means. Visit KC3 privately on occasion when invited. Let the BM go crazy with their mundane existence and the lack of royal leaks. Just their existence in Britain will drive KP nuts without The Sussexes raising a finger. Then, after a year or more, arrange a Remembrance Day visit somewhere where he doesn’t have to ask permission. I fear Harry is operating on emotions and not strategy and that’s a sure fire way to play right into the Windsors’ lame game of being the family chew toy.
Or the plan could be to make it very clear and very public how his royal family is treating him — as a son and family member and as the most accomplished veterans in recent generations of the family.
I hope Harry has already made alternate plans for honoring Remembrance Day. I also hope that Harry’s plans are the ones that end up front and center in all of the news stories.
There is no proof he asked for anything. The royal rats love to create things and then say they were forbidden to do it just to humiliate them. Like Meghan’s acting job.
The rats will do anything to make Bulliam and Mumbling Wiglet look better.
It’s appaling to me that the one person in that family who has truly served in the military (I don’t count Andrew as a person) is excluded in favor of those holding “military patronages”. Kate is more significant to the people of the military than Harry? Go ask the boots on the ground, please.
Don’t worry. It just makes those Windsors awful people. Remember Liz thought it was a good idea to stay quiet for days after Diana’s death.
“Applications are submitted to regimental associations and other military organisations or the Royal British Legion. Harry, who reached the rank of captain and served as an Army Air Corps Apache helicopter pilot, has missed the deadline to apply to march in the parade this year.” If HRH Prince Harry missed the deadline to apply to march in the parade, if he has not issued any official statement publicly expressing his desire to be at the Cenotaph, or to be seen sitting alongside his blood relatives (members of the BRF) why are we to believe these 🐀🐀🐀?
Yes, the Rats are just trying to make Harry look needy and stupid, which, judging by the comments on this site, is a strategy that is working!
Right? People seem to have lost perspective. Feeling more DailyMailish here every day
I get the feeling some people were shocked by the news, and after previously saying the Sussexes would ofc never go back, are feeling a type of salty with some bruised ego. I mean I said they would never go back but clearly I was wrong! And this is not to deny anyone their concerns and trepidations over Meghan and their family, which is a natural feeling. Just that some feel fooled by their inability to read the tea leaves and are now willing to believe more from the BM bc of it. Seems like a fool’s errand to me. Ofc the BM get some things right but that doesn’t make all things right ya know.
no kidding!
The Sussexes are doing something against the previous narrative and so now Harry is an idiot and Meghan has been, idk, chained to a radiator or something.
Lots of new names here criticizing Harry lately.
I’m positive he doesn’t care to attend trooping, and I highly doubt he asked to go to the cenotaph.
Exactly.
Not heard anything from harry on this and I suspect he would mark remembrance etc like he did in USA- doing his own thing.
Royal commentators like Peter hunt have been saying that Charles should invite Harry to Remembrance Day but I’ve said that the palace will be even stricter on their publicly funded royals only events- they came up with the working royals only thing on the balcony mainly because of H&M & that’s when they had moved to USA.
The POSERS will be there posing! LOL
I do think that Harry should attend a local event if he wishes to go. He would attend as a ex serving soldier not as a royal and as a private individual.
When did did we start taking everything written by the bm about Prince Harry as Gospel truth.
..and questioning his love for his wife and children.
In truth, we dont know who is behind this return. We are acting like the bm who refused to believe that Sussexit was Mainly Prince Harry’s idea. Meghan was a better villain.
Today we like them are now crowning Harry as an idiotic villain.
I agree. Some people have lost the plot and are branding Harry a dim villain who is forcing poor Meghan and the kids to move back. It’s ridiculous how ready they are to believe every lie the Rota is spitting out.
This is bs from beginning to end. The remembrance ceremony happen in many cities in most CW countries. Harry never asked to be in London as he can be in many other locations with friends and brothers and sisters in arms. I can more easily see him in Birmingham for this.
Local ceremonies are more intimate and moving than the spectacle provided by the royals and their fake medals.
I think Harry should march with the hoi polloi. He should be right there on the ground with the regular soldiers shoulder to shoulder. It will be a repeat of Elizabeth’s funeral where they forbade him from wearing his uniform and he outshined all cosplaying toy soldiers around him. It will highlight just how ridiculous the whole exclusionary thing is.
It would show that Harry really is ‘The People’s Prince’.
‘The People’s Prince’ is not something we should endorse.
Kind of preachy there, @Donety. Explain yourself please.
I think he should too!
That was my first reaction. He would be on the front page instead of the left behinds and what can they say. They told him that’s what he should do.
Maybe Keen will have to bring George again, considering Scooter’s laziness
I seriously doubt that Harry believed he would be invited to the Cenotaph or anyplace that the Royals attend. It doesn’t make sense. He is likely to attend events somewhere else.
Maybe invictus will plan some type of remembrance event. One sure bet is that Willy will now show up for every single military/veterans related thing now, so point to chunky, I guess.
I call BS. They desperately wanted him to attend, so it would look like he’s completely back in the fold. They then put out the story of him wanting to attend. He said uhm no, not without Meghan, and they responded that it’s too soon to show that she’s back in the fold. They wanted him to come alone. He said nope. Now they’re saying that the RF said no to him.
Maybe Keen wanted to glare at Meghan and Scooter cold shoulder Harry.
Good Lord these people are moronic beyond moronic. Won’t be invited to his father’s birthday bc he’s not a working royal? That’s gibberish.
Not letting him do this is a huge mistake. The people don’t want to see drop out Edward out there standing in his place.
Harry and family should attend a church service to commemorate the day or do something Invictus related. This is just trying to create a drama scenario because they are incapable of, or refusing to frame it any other way. Compare, contrast, conflict. Rinse snd repeat.
Harry and Meghan should be treated the same as other grandchildren of the late Queen ie everything Philip and Harriet are invited to then so should they.
As a private citizen and a veteran who served his country for 10 years and did 2 tours, I hope Harry honors his fellow soldiers any darn way he wants. The Windsors don’t get to tell him no he can’t join them but also no he can’t pay his respects some other way . F that shit and f them . Charles will forever be a dog shit father .
I share your outrage. It just makes the Windsors look bad, so very bad.
Okay, I’m done. England and his own family will never stop persecuting and punishing the Sussexes because Harry and Meghan level everyone else on the playing field. Because they are really that superlative and the ideal future king and queen that England desperately needs. They all know it and hate it and them. Rancorous envy, boiling rage. Get out now, Sussexes: they will never stop trying to destroy you.
If I may say, I’m surprised at the way commenters are writing on here, having read here for many years. We don’t know why Harry and Meghan have decided to move back now, neither do the papers. They’re scrambling with possible scenarios and making the usual stuff up because people will click on it.
I do know this – Harry would never put his wife or children in danger. They mean EVERYTHING to him. This couple work everything out in detail. This has been planned some time. They are doing this in tandem and there will be good reasons, thought out reasons behind it. We may never know all those reasons, but I’m happy to trust that they know what they’re doing and why they’re doing it better than anyone here seems to suggest.
Same Viva!
Can’t he go to this centograph thing and lay a wreath any day of the week or every day of the week? Or are we only able to honor the military on one day of the year? Eff the royal family. More like royal asshats.
Eliza, they would probably throw away any wreaths he left at Centograph, like they did the wreath he had placed for Diana, his own mother.
I hope that you do not find what I say as being offensive, trust me, I am not a disrespectful person, especially when it comes to Service (Military) any Service to be honest.
I am part of a Military family, my partner still serves, Uncles x 4, Great Uncles etc served in a mixture of the wars, Boer War Medals awarded, First World War, 3 medals, years of hard battle fatigue with crippling shell shock, and the next Uncle, Second World War “Known unto to God” El Alamein, Cassino, Forli, Ypres, Anzio, then losing his life. I am not bragging or down playing any other persons service when you read what I say below. My partner and I have done our very best to stand on the soil and at the Commonwealth War Grave Cemeteries all over the World, just to let them know that we remember. That they live on in us.
Right or wrong this is a disgraceful, disrespectful attitude that the Windsor/Wails leeches are pulling especially when Prince Harry and Andrew Windsor (sorry) have both Served, did their Duty and received medals for their Military conduct.
It is now fully obvious that kfc3, qc,Whingeing and Wiglet Wails are well involved and invested in this hateful campaign to have Prince Harry publicly side lined and the British people are letting them get away with it. I will hazard a guess that the British government is speaking out of both sides of their mouths as well.
This proves what I have long thought, that Remembrance Day is only a dress up, whose wearing what designer, how many poppies and the bloody tribute jewelery that the ghost of Diana past insisted Wiglet Wails wears. Wiglet is a show pony.
How dare they show their faces smirking on the balcony for the fashion parade and then praised for doing f… all except dress up and make sure the cameras are trained on them while they pretend. Then 40 photos of Wiglet will be on the cover of every bloody newspaper.
The other two fwits KfC3 and Whingeing Wails jacked this up and I would bet my life on the fact that Whinger and Wiglet said if Prince Harry was “doing anything ” then they were not.
Well Prince Harry can go out among the real people, the ones that care enough to attend early services whether they be cold, wet, hail or snow, lay his wreath and maybe Meghan laying a posy of poppies and rosemary for Remembrance.
That would be the real authenticity that the 4 other cockroaches would kill for.
My apologies if I have upset anyone it was not my intention – Service (Military, Nursing, Volunteering etc) is a living thing in my family. It is sacrosanct and to have it made a cheap thrill makes me sick.
Thank you for reading this.
💯💯💯 🎯. No, you have not insulted me at all @wildrose. Your outrage is valid and well-placed and stated.