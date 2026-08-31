Will Duchess Meghan join Prince Harry at the Diana Award ceremony?

The Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths had a big exclusive over the weekend and it’s incredibly funny. It’s framed as absolutely terrible news for the Windsors across the board, especially for Prince William. You see, Prince Harry might have returned to the UK and brought his glamorous wife and two children along with him, but don’t mistake a huge international move as a conciliatory gesture. According to Griffiths’ sources, Harry is still mad as hell. Not just that, but Harry will never apologize to the Windsors. If that’s how he really feels, it will make me so happy. Griffiths also has an interesting update about the Diana Award ceremony and whether Meghan will attend. It’s funny because we learned a week ago that Prince William was already planning to skip this year’s ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK ‘just as angry’ as he was when he left six years ago, friends claim. Earlier this month, in a shock announcement, the couple revealed they would be returning to a private, non-royal home, believed to be in the Cotswolds. It is understood that their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have been enrolled to start at a local prep school this week.

But a source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Friends who caught up with Harry were expecting to hear noises of contrition and humility. Instead, there will be no imminent mea culpa from Harry by the sounds of things. Far from it, in fact. He is still in that Oprah mindset. They were agog to hear he still feels angry with members of the Royal Family, is still frustrated by the “men in grey suits” who surround his father, and still expects an apology.’

Harry has repeatedly accused aides of trying to sabotage his reconciliation with King Charles, echoing the same language used by his mother, Princess Diana, about royal courtiers who, she believed, were trying to undermine her.

The source said: ‘Friends who have spoken to him since he returned to the UK were surprised to discover that the record has not changed one bit since 2020 and Megxit. It’s shocking and quite sad.’ It echoes what Harry said in an interview in 2023 when he said: ‘What I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.’

The source added: ‘He certainly won’t be issuing a public apology for his actions and he’s whipped himself up all over again and Diana’s legacy is a factor in this.’

The Duchess of Sussex could join Prince Harry at a high-profile fundraiser for The Diana Award now she has returned to Britain, The Mail on Sunday understands. Attending the event would mark a symbolic moment for Meghan by linking her to the legacy of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Harry is expected to attend the glitzy dinner and awards ceremony on September 18, say sources – and Meghan is considering joining him.

The Diana Award – which celebrates young people who make a difference to the lives of others – remains one of the last formal charitable links between Harry and his brother William. The Prince of Wales made an appearance on behalf of the charity, which was set up in his mother’s honour, earlier this summer.

‘Harry is expected to take the lead at this event,’ said the source. ‘The brothers tend to take it in turns. You won’t see the two men attending an event together any time soon – especially if Meghan is there.’

It is understood the ceremony will be staged at Raffles London at The OWO, a hotel located in the Old War Office in Whitehall.

‘The Diana Award started looking for wealthy individuals to buy tables this summer,’ the source said. ‘You got the impression that Meghan’s attendance was not nailed-on yet, but it will be just the right sort of high-profile and glitzy occasion for her London debut.’

Another source suggested, however, that any appearance by the duchess is likely to cause tension. ‘It will make a lot of people at Kensington Palace uneasy if she is in attendance,’ they said. ‘Instead of returning to Britain solely as Harry’s wife and the mother of his children, she would be appearing alongside him at an event tied directly to the memory of Diana.’