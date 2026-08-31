Will Duchess Meghan join Prince Harry at the Diana Award ceremony?

The Daily Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths had a big exclusive over the weekend and it’s incredibly funny. It’s framed as absolutely terrible news for the Windsors across the board, especially for Prince William. You see, Prince Harry might have returned to the UK and brought his glamorous wife and two children along with him, but don’t mistake a huge international move as a conciliatory gesture. According to Griffiths’ sources, Harry is still mad as hell. Not just that, but Harry will never apologize to the Windsors. If that’s how he really feels, it will make me so happy. Griffiths also has an interesting update about the Diana Award ceremony and whether Meghan will attend. It’s funny because we learned a week ago that Prince William was already planning to skip this year’s ceremony.
The Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK ‘just as angry’ as he was when he left six years ago, friends claim. Earlier this month, in a shock announcement, the couple revealed they would be returning to a private, non-royal home, believed to be in the Cotswolds. It is understood that their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, have been enrolled to start at a local prep school this week.
But a source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Friends who caught up with Harry were expecting to hear noises of contrition and humility. Instead, there will be no imminent mea culpa from Harry by the sounds of things. Far from it, in fact. He is still in that Oprah mindset. They were agog to hear he still feels angry with members of the Royal Family, is still frustrated by the “men in grey suits” who surround his father, and still expects an apology.’
Harry has repeatedly accused aides of trying to sabotage his reconciliation with King Charles, echoing the same language used by his mother, Princess Diana, about royal courtiers who, she believed, were trying to undermine her.
The source said: ‘Friends who have spoken to him since he returned to the UK were surprised to discover that the record has not changed one bit since 2020 and Megxit. It’s shocking and quite sad.’ It echoes what Harry said in an interview in 2023 when he said: ‘What I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.’
The source added: ‘He certainly won’t be issuing a public apology for his actions and he’s whipped himself up all over again and Diana’s legacy is a factor in this.’
The Duchess of Sussex could join Prince Harry at a high-profile fundraiser for The Diana Award now she has returned to Britain, The Mail on Sunday understands. Attending the event would mark a symbolic moment for Meghan by linking her to the legacy of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Harry is expected to attend the glitzy dinner and awards ceremony on September 18, say sources – and Meghan is considering joining him.
The Diana Award – which celebrates young people who make a difference to the lives of others – remains one of the last formal charitable links between Harry and his brother William. The Prince of Wales made an appearance on behalf of the charity, which was set up in his mother’s honour, earlier this summer.
‘Harry is expected to take the lead at this event,’ said the source. ‘The brothers tend to take it in turns. You won’t see the two men attending an event together any time soon – especially if Meghan is there.’
It is understood the ceremony will be staged at Raffles London at The OWO, a hotel located in the Old War Office in Whitehall.
‘The Diana Award started looking for wealthy individuals to buy tables this summer,’ the source said. ‘You got the impression that Meghan’s attendance was not nailed-on yet, but it will be just the right sort of high-profile and glitzy occasion for her London debut.’
Another source suggested, however, that any appearance by the duchess is likely to cause tension. ‘It will make a lot of people at Kensington Palace uneasy if she is in attendance,’ they said. ‘Instead of returning to Britain solely as Harry’s wife and the mother of his children, she would be appearing alongside him at an event tied directly to the memory of Diana.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Regarding The Diana Award event – one day beforehand, the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards are happening in London. I think it’s far more likely that the September 17th Invictus gala will be Meghan’s first public outing since the return. And if she goes to that gala, it would be absolutely hilarious if she ends up going to the Diana Award ceremony the following night. William and Kate would completely lose their minds. “It will make a lot of people at Kensington Palace uneasy if she is in attendance…” Translation: if Meghan turns up looking beautiful, the sound of rage-shrieks and smashed plates will echo throughout London.
As for Harry not giving a crap about the “Harry needs to apologize” narrative – I hope he genuinely feels that way. I will be so disappointed in him if he issues a private or public apology to his dogs–t family.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards held at Mansion House in London. Harry and Meghan will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards held at Mansion House in London. Harry and Meghan will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.
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Scooter is seething.
William’s dilemma: does he show up, and try to play nice with his younger brother for once in his life, or does he continue to bide in his wee hole, while Meghan replaces him by Harry’s side?
H&M have top tier comms and marketing advisors who leave the grey suits in the dust. I have a feeling they have thought all of this stuff through before the move to the UK. If the leave behinds are wasting their time worrying if the spouse of Diana’s son should attend a dinner in her honor, they really are out of touch. In fact it would be downright weird for Harry’s wife NOT to be there and I suspect the public would think it weird as well. All team Sussex has to do is sit back and watch Kensington Palace self destruct.
The Sussexes both appear to be good friends with Earl Spencer and his new wife, as well as with Diana’s sisters. Why shouldn’t Meghan honor her husband’s mother with her glamorous presence? William showed his cards long ago about what he really thinks about Diana: that she was paranoid and unstable.
After what happened to Sentebele & the putrid whispering about 🤬 🇬🇧 royals wanting to take over Inviticus (which even if they failed…that would cause HELLA HAVOC to Harry’s BIGGEST legacy WHILE it was being showcased in HIS country for his personal brothers & sisters in arms)…I’m glad he & Meghan decided that a “boots on the ground” impact was necessary…not easy…but necessary
Friends of Harry still talking to this known liar is crazy to me. But if it’s true that Harry has no intention of apologizing and still wants one for Meghan, I’m happy. He has nothing to apologize for and I’m fearful that his desperation to be accepted by the Royal Family would lead him apologize. Anyway as for what event Meghan goes to, it wouldn’t surprise me if she doesn’t go to any of these events. She’s in the UK to help Harry over his homesickness not to show up at events, she still doesn’t have security. Furthermore if she’s smart she won’t go to the Diana Award because that’s what the press wants so they can bash her.
Anonymous friends of the Sussexes always say what haters want to hear. Isn’t a funny coincidence?
As you said Charlotte is a liar so I don’t pay much attention to her or the fail who just had to delete an entire made up article about a meeting with Ginger spice. I’m pretty sure Charlotte was the one claiming last year that H&M were setting up a Montecito court to rival KP so why weren’t these ‘friends’ giving her the heads up then that the Montecito court was moving to uk?
Harry’s own words last year in the guardian was that he had no regrets. He said he would like an apology to Meghan but also in the docuseries that he has had to accept there would be no apology or accountability. I actually think both sides know an apology isn’t coming from either. Maybe William is still holding out for one.
I think Diana award events will be a Harry only thing. Meghan hasn’t ever done any activity for the Diana awards. I can more see Meghan being at the IG gala
Well at least theyre being a little more honest about why the Wales are panicking. Meghan being out in public for an event linked to Diana is a nightmare for the BRF. But oh well!
Also love hearing that harry is still angry. Of course he is!
These people are so ridiculous. Like it’s attending the awards dinner that will link Meghan to Diana, not that she married Diana’s son.
Meghan should not hide out. Harry and meghan are married and she should not hide away
My thoughts exactly, she is there she should be seen at events especially with her husband.. and being selfish I love seeing Meghan when she is out.
During Meredith’s time with the Sussexes, I believed Charlotte Griffith was briefed by her and she was reporting somewhat closer to truth about the Sussexes. However after Meredith and the lost court case against the DM, I don’t think that is the case anymore. Those friends of Harry she is talking to are not talking on behalf of Harry as the tone of the report is critical on behalf of the royals. However, I believe those friends.
I am very relieved that Harry hasn’t changed his stance. I am not surprised but relieved because what worries me more than the Sussex move to the UK is their supporters turning against them.
I agree an Invictus Gala is a better entrance to public life for Meghan. She has always kept herself out of Diana Awards. She can attend of course if she feels particularly defiant, which go Meghan I say.
‘Instead of returning to Britain solely as Harry’s wife and the mother of his children,’
This quote is very telling of Chuck’s bargaining of a reconciliation with Harry I think. They are willing to tolerate Harry doing limited charity work but Meghan has to be invisible. Goes back to what Chuk has always wanted, only Harry being a working royal even married. Pushing Meghan to continue her acting was because of this at the beginning. That is also why we haven’t heard of palace tantrums about a possible Guy Richie tv series role for Meghan.
‘ she would be appearing alongside him at an event tied directly to the memory of Diana.’
While this above quote is pure Wilma.
Meredith briefing Charlotte Griffiths when Harry had a lawsuit against the DM where Griffiths was a witness is probably why she had to step down. That was crazy.
I would hope Meghan attends both events.
This is an interesting one because — if this were a normal family — everyone would be expected to attend, and to decline would be rude, at best. But this is not a normal family. When Kate was benched for the statue unveiling, it was clear that there were unresolved issues around Diana’s legacy for William, since, even if they were not on good terms, his wife’s presence would be a no-brainer, just in terms of the institutional dynamics. Kate has an institutional role. Diana had an institutional role. The statue of her is situated on property that belongs to the institution. Her absence raised questions, and elicited a massive push-back from her usual tabloid chorus. If Meghan attends the awards — and there is no reason she wouldn’t, really — it will again put the spotlight on the Waleses’ marriage. I suspect Diana would have gotten on really well with Meghan and been highly skeptical of the Middletons. I suspect she would have seen off Carole looooooong before she got to play William’s second mummy. I mean. She saw off Tiggy, who was a more formidable character than Carole. Tiggy limped away from one encounter with Diana sobbing and threatened to sue her, and she was not the only nanny Diana took aim at — one was sacked outright. Carole and Kate clearly stepped into a vacuum when Diana died. I suspect William will never resolve his obvious baggage.
This is demeaning to meghan if charles tells harry she needs to stay in the background. This should be a deal breaker for the sussexes.
Charles have no authority on Meghan and Harry. He also lost their willingness by doing nothing to protect them from the press and threats.
Chucky Rex has actively worked against them by pulling their security and allowing his Cow & her press cabal to literally sling shhht at Meghan. I doubt Harry has forgiven that.
I’m not sure I believe anyone is talking to Charlotte Griffith. It seems like an attempt to make Harry sound just as angry and petulant as rage out William. That said, I hope this is closer to how he feels. And if it is, I’m gonna hope he’s circumspect in who he trusts to say that to. Anyways, please let Meghan show up to the IG gala and the Diana gala. Meghan has every right to go to that with her husband. And it shouldn’t be a bfd although it will be made into one. And btw why has William decided to not go this year, does anyone know or remember?
Eh. Remember Harry and Meghan’s released statement years ago after they left the UK? About how, they don’t have anonymous sources, friends, bystanders, ‘reporters’, who give statements to the ROTA? It’s super obvious what is an actual statement from Harry and Meg, and what is something pulled together from the ether. The ether was quiet for a year or two, but it’s really ramping up now that they’re in the UK again.
I don’t believe any of this, because the ether is all in the reporter’s heads.
This is the kind of speculation that will cause rapid Sussex burnout. We’ll find out on the day of whether Meghan attends or not and the guessing game is one of the most annoying aspects of tabloid ‘reporting’.
As for Harry’s anger, if this is the narrative he’s comfortable with it won’t win him any friends.
You believe a source for the Daily Fail?
These details make Harry seem on the same level as William which is why I suspect they are not true but are coming from friends who want to make William look like he is not the only angry brother. Harry may feel that way, and I hope he does, but I doubt he is putting that out there to anyone who would speak to CG.
If Harry is angry then he’s no different from William. At the same time you hope Harry is angry. Bit of a contradiction.
Actually, Harry had and still has plenty of reasons to be angry at certain other royals. It does NOT make him like William and it never will.
William has no justifiable reason to be angry at Harry for existing, succeeding, getting married, expecting respect, leaving when it became untenable, and driving his own life. William is angry because he’s an unhappy, entitled and jealous creep.
@Donety
Why are you so focused on critiquing how other people, specifically Sussex supporters, react to the various news items about H&M?
You’re all over these comment threads since the move to the UK was announced, and you seem to have a lot to say about what other members of the public think and how they react.
Maybe we can just stick to analyzing the news or sharing our opinions about the articles, instead of this steady drip of criticism about others.
You’re absolutely right and I admit my frustration with all the what ifs and whys bother me more than they should. I rarely comment on what the British press says because they’re easy to ignore but when I see rational people twist themselves into knots over an item in the tabloids I just want to scream SNAP out of it! But I do appreciate being called out. Apologies to all supporters!
Meghan should absolutely be in attendance with Harry at The Diana Award. Monarchy madness aside, Harry is Diana’s son, Meghan is her daughter-in-law.
Oh I hope Meghan goes to the Diana awards – the melt downs and subsequent “sweet nods” cosplaying by Keen will be outstanding.
The Mail is quoting a “source” who is quoting “friends” and drawing conclusions that because Harry is somehow not contrite that instead he has “whipped himself up all over again” with anger, and the Mail is using old quotes to bolster an assertion of how Harry feels now. These people know nothing.
What a bunch of contrived, half baked bs.
Since we’re all speculating here, I don’t think Meghan would attend the Diana Awards. Perhaps I’m wrong, but Harry has generally done these solo. Also, I don’t think Kate has ever attended them either. I think Meghan would attend the Invictus Awards because she is in the UK. If there were still in Montecito, I don’t think she would fly over. People seem to forget that aside from the fact that she is Harry’s wife, Harry is a veteran and that makes her a veteran’s wife, and the whole thing about Invictus is that the support of family is key. It seems like September will be very much a Harry month. Isn’t his birthday in September as well?
I would be all for Harry still needing that apology for his wife but I don’t know. He took his wife and children to meet with Charles and Camila’ over the summer so I’d be really wanting that apology still? Cause if it were me I won’t have taken my family to see those two dog shit unless they said sorry first . Next Megan is Harry wife . She has every right to be where he is full stop. F anyone who thinks otherwise. And third, when was Harry supposed to find the time to meet up with these friends when he got there a few days ago and needs tp get settled, unpacked and help his kids feel at home in a new country I don’t believe that nor do I believe Harry would tell these so called friends how he is feeling as soon as he sees them . Charlotte is liar and a stalker
Also worth noting—London Fashion Week is Sept 17-21, so Meghan attending a few shows—again as a private citizen- would make Pegs and Waity lose their collective minds….HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Ha ha! I’m on board with this scenario.
If Harry has read an advance copy of his uncle’s book, I would hope that his anger toward his family remains intact and that “Diana’s legacy is a factor in this.”
That’s the part of the article that I hope is true.
This line is epitomizes how obsessed they are with Meghan and its hilarious to me:
‘Instead of returning to Britain solely as Harry’s wife and the mother of his children, she would be appearing alongside him at an event tied directly to the memory of Diana.’
So if Meghan were to attend the Diana awards alongside Harry will it not be as his wife and the mother of his children?? LMAO they are terrified of a free Meghan having a public profile in England. When the Sussexes first got married the firm wanted Meghan to stay in Canada and keep acting. When she was a working royal they took her passport, kept her under surveillance and tried to control her movements. When the Sussexes left the firm had RAVEC deny security for Meghan and the kids to keep Meghan out of England. Now the Sussexes have returned and the idea of Meghan living, working and attending events in England have broken their brains.
I hope she goes to everything and they have security for that. Other than that, if Harry is going to let his father dictate his wife appearing in public which is what seemed to happen in July, he’s lost the plot.
Prince Harry said that their relationship is SPACE. I believe that he will give that to his brother and not really care.
will make a lot of people at Kensington Palace uneasy if she is in attendance,’ they said. ‘Instead of returning to Britain solely as Harry’s wife and the mother of his children, she would be appearing alongside him at an event tied directly to the memory of Diana.’
Clearly this is how Will and KP view Kate. Married in women should be silent, grateful, deferential and there paces behind husband or left at home to nurse off spring.
I have to say, I’m not really buying Charlotte Griffiths’ “Harry is still just as angry as he was six years ago” narrative.
It doesn’t really fit with what Harry himself said in May 2025. He said he wanted reconciliation with his family, that he didn’t want to keep fighting because life is precious, and that he had forgiven a lot of what had happened. The one thing he said was still unresolved was the security issue.
And then there’s his behaviour. He went to considerable lengths to get Archie and Lilibet back to the UK so they could spend time with Charles. To me, that doesn’t look much like someone who is still stuck in 2020 and consumed by anger.
If Meghan and Harry go, Will and Kate will go, mad as hell. Watch the envy and hatred explode, fisticuffs, screaming, God knows what. William and Kate need to go on permanent vacation.
Well, maybe living in the U.K. will bring back Meghan in rich colors again. She looks absolutely amazing in both outfits posted above.
Meghan’s penchant for every shade of beige has become boring.
So what if she shows up? Even if she were returning “solely as Harry’s wife,” 🙄 Harry is still expected to go solo? He can’t be accompanied by his wife? Does no one else bring a spouse or partner? Ridiculous.
They’re trying to impose strict constraints upon Meghan, as a private individual, just as they did when she was a working Royal.
Harry and Meghan need to ignore these rumblings and do as they both wish, without fear of overstepping some random boundary that The Gray Men impose. Because if they don’t, the Palaces will just keep moving the goal posts and changing the rules for the Sussexes to suit other Royals’ wishes.
Anniversary of Diana’s death today. Harry is in England this day for the first time in 6 years?
I hope Meghan is never photographed in the UK while she’s there. Nor the kids. Why should she make them richer? Let them froth in their frenzied speculation.