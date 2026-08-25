Prince William plans to skip the Diana Awards ceremony next month

At this point, I think the Diana Awards are the only charity/patronage which count both Prince Harry and Prince William as patrons. Both brothers host and attend events around the Diana Awards, which provide “awards” to outstanding young people doing good work, usually in charitable sectors. In recent years, William has attended the Diana Awards ceremony in person, while Harry zooms in later, after his brother has left. Harry has also hosted Diana Awards recipients in New York, and he’s done videos and Q&A sessions as well. I’ve always gotten the impression that Harry is much more engaged with the patronage and he spends more time learning about the winners and trying to platform their work. While William just staggers through one or two events a year. Well, Tom Sykes has an exclusive: William isn’t planning to attend this year’s Diana Awards ceremony.
Well, I can now exclusively reveal that Prince William is not planning to attend this year’s Diana Awards, which are being held at a fancy London hotel next month, potentially leaving the path clear for Harry to anoint himself the standard-bearer of his mother’s legacy.
Harry’s side declined to comment, but sources in his camp certainly seemed interested in my revelation. I have put in a request for comment to William’s side but, given that they stopped responding to me on about 99 percent of stories when the King’s chief comms officer kicked me out of the palace WhatsApp group about a year or so ago, I’m not holding my breath.
The date of the IRL aspect of the Diana Awards, which is not exactly a secret but is not being widely publicized yet, falls right in the middle of the big week in which Harry will be undertaking a raft of public engagements, especially around the WellChild Awards and Invictus. It would seem extraordinary to me if Harry did not attend, given that he has attended by video link in previous years. Indeed, you may remember that in 2024, so keen were both brothers to be associated with the event that William delivered a speech in person at the ceremony at the Science Museum, while Harry participated via video link from Montecito after his brother had departed.
To be clear: I am not being told that William’s absence is a reaction to Harry’s arrival. He simply wasn’t going to go, presumably because he has other plans. But we know there has been criticism of the Waleses for not doing enough, and one thing you are certainly going to see is William and Kate being forced to do more, and to be far more visible. Morton even argues that the return of Harry could, paradoxically, be the making of William, forcing him to get out there and raise his profile with Catherine.
This event highlights William’s problem if he keeps refusing to meet Harry. Harry can simply say, “I’m completely happy to reconcile with my brother,” show up at the Diana Awards, or any other event, and put William in an impossible position. Because if William attends and Harry walks up, says, “Hello, brother,” and sticks his hand out, William is going to have to shake it, and he doesn’t want to do that. Personally, I think the time will come when, for purely strategic reasons, he is going to have to, because fostering the public resentment hands Harry the power to dictate William’s movements! William’s life is going to be severely curtailed if Harry is roaming around the UK and he has to avoid him at all costs. The best William can do is to stage the handshake with Harry in a way he can control; otherwise, he is handing extraordinary control to his brother.
[From The Royalist Substack]
I believe Sykes when he suggests that William wasn’t planning to attend the Diana Awards before William even heard about the Sussex Return. That sounds like William – always eager to not do anything at all, always willing to leave his patronages in the lurch. It also sounds typical of William to refuse to change course about it now that Harry will likely be on hand, in person, at the event. It would be a perfect opportunity for the brothers to at least see each other on semi-neutral ground, for a charity named after their mother. You can always count on William to miss every opportunity though.
As for the larger discussion about Harry’s ownership of his mother’s legacy… one could even argue that Harry’s similarities to Diana are a big part of the reason why the Windsors have treated him so poorly throughout his life. It wasn’t just that he was the spare – it’s that he is his mother’s son in every way. I’ve always thought that was (partially) why Charles has treated Harry with such carelessness too – because Charles has always seen Harry as an extension of Diana, moreso than William. William just isn’t like Diana at all at this point. Maybe William was like Diana when he was kid, but he became the monarchy’s creature over time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Screencap from Diana Awards video.
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. August 1987 Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday with teh Spanish Royal family in Majorca,Image: 347670758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024551, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN – Prince William furious after the controversial interview with his mother Lady Diana in 1995.
**SHOT ON 08/08/1987**
Pictured: Princess Diana
BACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
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Scooter probably needs to take that yacht cruise after all that extra work he did. Poor poor scooter
I am not a stan of William. Can’t stand him, in fact. But, at this point I’m beginning to wonder about his mental health. As we get older anxiety and depression increase. He seems very anxious and afraid. He is probably depressed too if the drinking is real. He needs help. But, I’m guessing that he thinks he if fine and needs nothing except the death of his brother and father. How pathetic.
If there was an award honoring my mother anywhere on this earth, I would attend even if it was by Zoom. Such careless disregard for his mother’s legacy is so on point for that manchild.
Totally agree that it’s shameful! But then again Diana’s legacy will always outshine his ‘accomplishments’. And he can’t handle that! What a man-baby disgrace he is!
I expected nothing less from workshy William. All of the rota stories over the weekend were assuming that the Wales will suddenly work now that the Sussexes are back in the UK, but I think they will be disappointed.
I think W and K will spend most of their time trying to avoid Harry at all costs, doing even less and complaining constantly through the press that Harry is cramping their style, that he’s “in the way” and a “distraction” from the Real heir.
Standing sober and clear-eyed while smiling and shaking hands with Harry on the red carpet of the Diana Awards would do more to rehab his public reputation than William could possibly imagine. I do think his natural instinct to be an asshole means that William might suspect the aforementioned Red Carpet Reunion (what the tabloids would call it) would work both ways by also improving Harry’s public image for certain groups in the UK, and thus William will not entertain the idea for a moment even if he is the main beneficiary of such a handshaking.
But the most obvious conclusion is obvious, and already mentioned by Kaiser: William wasn’t planning on going anyways, regardless of Harry’s involvement, because he doesn’t like to work and he’s never shown any kind of professional aptitude for modern leadership (the hardworking CEO) or the traditional monarchal model for leadership (being seen to be believed). And no amount of talks, briefings, bullet points, articles, or interviews will change that about William.
I love how petty and shortsighted William is. The press love to talk about how Harry is the ‘emotional’ one but William is entirely ruled by his feelings.
William can’t be the CEO. Kate claimed that title years ago! (lol)
I just thought that Carole was the Top CEO! Kate would qualify for tea girl and William would be just wandering in at 1000h still in a drunken stupor from last night’s party!
The list of events William won’t attend keeps getting longer. Love how Sykes is still pouting over being bounced from the WhatsApp group, and how “W&K only get off their asses in response to H&M” has become openly acknowledged.
Diana was always worried about William becoming more Windsor than Spencer. If she had lived, she might have been able to temper it to some extent, but William would always have been swallowed by the machine that is the monarchy.
I agree with Skyes on one thing, they are eventually going to be seen out in public together. Heck, even Charles according to Harry in Spare was boys, do not make my later years a misery. So if Charles wants them seen together, he’s going to make sure it happens.
I don’t believe this for a red second: “…William’s side but, given that they stopped responding to me on about 99 percent of stories when the King’s chief comms officer kicked me out of the palace WhatsApp group….”
Tommy boy, the whole world knows that it’s from Willy’s mouth to your substack.
But at least Sykes is showing some self-awareness about his biases? And apart from a few nasty asides (Harry annointing himself the standard-bearer of his mother’s legacy because (checks notes) Willy simply checked out), this is pretty moderate and relatively unhinged for the old sycophant.
Oh I’m gonna guess there’s a separate group chat for William that isn’t official.
Considering that this event is in the same week as the WellChild Awards and the IG awards, it stands to reason that Harry was always going to attend this event and William was going to skip it.
Sykes seems to be shading Will a little here? Or at least implying that maybe he should just show up, shake hands with Harry in front of the world and get it over with? They can’t control Harry. He’s going to show up and take part if he wants to, and why wouldn’t he want to?
William is an asshole. But what the vast majority of people in the UK want, I imagine, is for the brothers to just patch things up at least publicly. At least enough to be together at the same event honoring your late mother and smile for the camera. Because it’s exhausting. And if your inclination is to want the monarchy to look better, that’s the message you should be sending.
Idk if it’s shade but it’s pretty matter of fact when he says William and Kate will have to step up and do more. That’s an acknowledgment of how little they do. And it’s pragmatic to say that William might have to make some choice if he’s seen as afraid to attend anything that his brother might also show up to. Although, apart from the diana awards, how often might that happen?
William is absolutely horrible.
It’s always William hating Harry. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: Harry hasn’t shown any desire to have a relationship with his brother. There have been plenty of times when Harry has said he wants a relationship with his “family,” but William is never mentioned. Am I wrong?
I will be really disappointed if Harry does reconnect with William after all the shit he put Meghan through. I know William was behind the “Meghan’s a bully” story, and don’t even get me started on Jason Knauf voluntarily submitting private emails and text messages to the U.K. Court of Appeal in Meghan’s case against The Mail on Sunday. That was unforgivable.
Remember in the documentary when they were first told about Jason handing over the messages? Harry and Meghan were at a friend’s apartment in NYC, and Meghan was visibly pregnant. She looks at Harry incredulously, throws her hands in the air, and says something along the lines of, “He’s YOUR brother. I’m not going to say anything about YOUR brother…but it’s so obvious.”
That moment has always stuck with me because, in essence, Meghan was referring to—with total disregard—the future King of England and heir to the throne. I really hope William saw that scene and witnessed just how little significance Meghan placed on his position and stature—something so many around the world revere.