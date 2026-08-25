Vine: Queen Camilla, Kate, Sophie & Anne will gatekeep the Sussexes

The Mail’s Sarah Vine has written another audaciously ridiculous column, all about the Sussex Return. The headline is all about the Duchess of Sussex and how she won’t be able to compete with the real “Fab Four” – the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. Lmao. What’s actually disturbing about this Vine piece is what she says about Prince Harry and Prince William, specifically about how William will be excused if he violently assaults his brother again. The worst lowlights from this mess:
William’s loss of composure: Yet William has never fought back publicly, never said a bad word about the Sussexes. Regardless of how he may feel about it all in private, he has always taken his cue from his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and done his best to remain inscrutable. Whether he will be able to maintain such dignity now that Harry is coming home remains to be seen. It’s one thing having the Sussexes lob their ‘truth bombs’ from afar; quite another when it’s in your own backyard, as they will inevitably be. Especially if it’s Harry’s intention to worm his way back into the royal fold and reclaim what he sees as his birthright now that all his other options seem to have dried up. Who could blame William if he were finally to lose his composure and snap as he did during the famous ‘dog bowl’ incident, where the brothers came to blows after William accused Meghan of being ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’. There’s only so far you can push someone before they reach breaking point and Harry seems to have very little self-control when it comes to poking the bear.
William’s power: Harry may hope to be welcomed back like the prodigal son; but he will need to learn to bite his tongue and keep his place. After all, however much his father may delight in his return, William is the future King and Harry is on his turf now. It is William, ultimately, who will determine Harry’s position within the Royal Family once the succession passes to him. Harry would do well to be mindful of this in his approach. Back home, William is the one who holds all the cards and his future power ensures that only the boldest (or most arrogant) will side with Harry.
The Sussexes will be shut out from old-money circles: But there are other circles – more old money, more aristocratic, fiercely aligned to the King – where the couple will not be so welcome. And they will not take kindly to any Sussex shenanigans on home turf. No one knows how to freeze someone out like the British upper classes. Truth is, things have changed a great deal since the Sussexes left six years ago. Far from being diminished by their absence (as no doubt they had hoped), the Royal Family has grown in both strength and popularity. Adversity seems to have brought out the best in them. While Harry and Meghan have been throwing tantrums, alliances have formed in support of one another, and new players have come to the fore.
The new Fab Four: In particular, the royal women have, each in their own way, stepped up to the plate and really established themselves as forces in their own right. Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and stalwart Princess Anne: they have shown what strength there can be in quiet perseverance. They now represent a formidable quartet of soft power, one which is aligned in its unfailing loyalty to the King and the legacy of the Crown…It is they who are now the Fab Four, the pillars of the House of Windsor. And if Meghan and Harry don’t keep their noses clean, they will soon discover that they can also be formidable adversaries”
They don’t need Meghan’s glamour!! Where once Meghan seemed like a breath of fresh air, a much-needed injection of carefree glamour into a rather stuffy and old-fashioned institution, now they have no need of her. Catherine and Sophie provide the glamour, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne the experience and wisdom. Meghan, with all her histrionics, is surplus to requirements. And unlike the Duchess of Sussex (who was never especially keen on carrying out her duties as a working royal), they are grafters, not grifters.
The new Fab Four women will be the handmaidens of the Crown: If anyone can safeguard the King and Prince William from the inevitable psychodrama that will accompany the return of Harry and Meghan, it is they. I certainly would not want to find myself in Meghan’s shoes, facing all four of them across the damask in the drawing room at Balmoral. They will be the key to any attempt by the Sussexes to re-establish themselves in royal circles. Such is their influence with royal menfolk that without their endorsement there can be no real prospect of a return to the fold. That is not to say it cannot happen; but if the Sussexes attempt to hurt or undermine the Royal Family, or pull a fast one as they have done in the past, they will have these four queens to answer to.
The stuff about the Fab Four women is part and parcel of the larger positioning of Kate and Camilla as gatekeepers who will demand that Meghan bow and scrape and curtsy to them before they hand out their punishments. This has been a six-year-plus humiliation-ritual fantasy for the Windsors, that one day, they will control Meghan and control her fate. I sincerely hope that Meghan doesn’t play along with any of it, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point. As for this: “There’s only so far you can push someone before they reach breaking point and Harry seems to have very little self-control when it comes to poking the bear….” Ah, so it will be Harry’s fault if William assaults him again. Because Harry “poked the bear” by existing, and the 44-year-old heir to the throne has a violent temper and is incapable of controlling himself. And remember, this is supposed to be PRO-William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
They’re private citizens according to even the worst psychos. Maybe not the psychos here but even the British media get it more than the werirdos do. Harry is desperate to be royal or king! Harry can’t leave home because he’s crying on the corner he can’t leave his dad. Harry is sad and lonely and stupid and Meghan’ soothes his stupid self.
“Catherine and Sophie provide the glamour”. Oh, girl.
These are not serious people.
I’m old enough to remember tawdry Nancy Reagan “bringing elegance back to the White House”. The machinery of the institution can create an aura of importance but it can’t manufacture charisma. The Sussexes being actual celebrity wattage to the room.
,🤣Hahaha hahaha hahaha 🤣
Handmaidens of the crown. What next I thought they are secret weapons. Sophie has her own family to consider. I don’t think there is any unity among them. I don’t think keen and camilla get along. And anne doesn’t care. Camilla has her in children and grandchildren to consider. She also never raised scooter and harry. Keen wants to be a mean girl.
I actually agree that Sophie will be a “handmaiden to the crown” for the exact reason you stated. She has her own family to consider and her consideration is how much can she get from the crown for her family? Like money. Her income depends solely (or nearly, I don’t think they make much renting Bagshot out) on what Charles, and soon William, are willing to dish out.
Doesn’t one of the gate keepers have a husband who keeps talking about when he becomes king and his father is still with us
What a messy and untrue article except for the part that yes, I doubt the old money wealth will welcome Meghan in, they certainly didn’t welcome in Kate.
And I doubt they care. These are the same circles that have already complained about how Harry cut them off when Meghan arrived. The ones that would carelessly toss around racist and sexist jokes. The BM is ignoring the fact that the Sussexes have whole friend groups in the uk that are not related to the crown. Misan Harriman, Ellen and Portia, one of Meghan’s old school friends lives there and plenty of others. The BM is going to be annoyed when they potentially see the Sussexes just doing their own thing, with friends that don’t leak.
When did Sophie anne and keen become queens.
Of course, the “Fab Four” will try to gatekeep H&M. That’s the point of the monarchy – it gatekeeps everything. That’s why people still clamor to be noticed by the king.
This is exactly the type of commentary the Sussexes opened themselves up to by returning to Harry’s home country. It will get much worst because they did not convince Meghan to kill herself the first go round.
I think the sussexes are the ones who should have the gatekeepers against the dysfunction of the senior royals. The calls to abolish the monarchy are still there. And most of the handmaidens are not universally adored to say the least.
It is reprehensible and disgusting for Sarah Vine to excuse abuse and assault in such a way, and to DARVO Harry. It was a very serious accusation and I believe Harry 100%. I honestly don’t know how she sleeps at night…
Also, Sophie providing glamour? HAHAHAHAHA cackling for days 💀💀💀
It reads like it’s the three harpies. And the ring leader is Ma Middleton.
“Far from being diminished by their absence (as no doubt they had hoped), the Royal Family has grown in both strength and popularity.”
Nonsense. The exact opposite is true.
Plus these royalists look so completely ridiculous with their assumptions about Meghan and Harry begging to be integrated in royal circles, wanting to do Christmas at Sandringham or to hang out in Balmoral.
I suspect they will have a completely different entourage in the UK, and will spend most of their holidays in the US and Portugal or elsewhere, not blimmin’ Sandringham or Balmoral. Sheesh!
This. I think their own friends in the uk and would not even want to be around some of these people. And yes the RF has not in fact grown in popularity. Even their silly polls show that.
Good to see the press working directly from the abusers handbook – ‘you made me hit you!’ Good grief. There really is no low they won’t gleefully drop past.
This is a joke, right?
The monarchy is more popular than ever? Even their own emotional support polls show otherwise.
Kate and Sophie bring the glamour? Is glamour in the room with us right now?
DARVO and victim blaming this early in the morning for me? I’m glad I’m telecommuting today, I snort-laughed pretty hard.
Now the media is just stringing words together in a somewhat coherent manner and calling it an article.
Sophie? glamour???
I actually think most of her outfits are appropriate and quite nice, but a glamour puss she is not and never has been, and to be fair does not try to be. Just silly!
Oh dear, she really should officially change her name to Sarah Vile.
Stoic statesman William doesn’t have to say a word when he has his mouthpieces in the form of “sources close to” and “friends of” to speak for him. Trashing his brother (about whom he doesn’t think at all) and his SIL. Of course he never would lose his temper if not poked. All the articles about his tantrums and incandescent rage from the royal rota are made up? Really?
The new Fab Four? Haven’t they been around long before Meghan married in? What was their role then? Shouldn’t they have been the Fab Four, the pillars of the monarchy, the handmaids of the crown, from the day they married in?
I believe that the classist old money aristocrats won’t have anything to do with Meghan. Just as they want nothing to do with Camilla, Kate, and Sophie. No loss for either of them. I never saw any of the “pillars of the monarchy” hang out with any aristos except a courteous greeting at Ascot. They hardly have bookclubs, play Mahjong, or go shopping together.
Anne and Sophie can barely grab a headline, what are they on about.
And aside from Anne, two were commoners, and Camilla was landed gentry. Smells of insecurity….
I really find it hilarious that these so-called tabloid reporters actually think Camilla would support William 🤣 If Charles really agrees to and supports Harry’s return, as they say, then it means Camilla definitely supports Charles, not William. Why wouldn’t she choose Charles over William? In my opinion, the reason Charles and Camilla would welcome Harry back is because they’ve had enough of KP’s laziness and PR.
I don’t think Camilla likes Keen, not in the least. Especially since all the Queen Kate spin going around. Very doubtful she would be on Team Keen.
So these four women, who were never glamorous, became more glamorous in Meghan’s absence? Yeah no.
I’m not even that into “glamour,” personally. I think it’s fine that Kate likes twee coats and Camilla can’t be arsed to wear a better bra. It’s the royal family, not a catwalk. Sure, a fresher and sharper style might be nice, but I can get that elsewhere. So can everyone. Their purpose is not to be on the cutting edge of fashion.
I love Meghan’s style and the way she wears clothes. It was great to have that sartorial edge in the Royal family. But trying to imitate it (or claim it when it is unearned) is just silly and pointless. Just embrace who you are. Or get a better stylist and listen to them.
How I laughed at the fact that somebody finally remembered sophie name 😄. That’s all there is to laugh about here . They was no fight Sarah vile. Willy the incandescent attacked his brother. I will never understand why the British media are so okay with William being a violent bully and these people Just continue to enable this behavior . They love to victim blame. Hiw can we possibly blame William for being violent. Harry bought it on himself by failing in love with a black woman and having children with her and refusing to leave her or their children.
F Sarah . If I were Meghan I would continue to act like these people don’t exist
“And unlike the Duchess of Sussex (who was never especially keen on carrying out her duties as a working royal), they are grafters, not grifters.”
Are you kidding me? I nearly spit out my coffee when I read that one. Kannot comes from a family of grifters, and has refused to do her job since day one. Please.
The press is in for a shock when they don’t see Meghan in public as often as they’d like. Then they’ll be asking where’s Meghan?
How Not to Be a Political Wife by Sarah Vine review – a bitter memoir of power and betrayal | Autobiography and memoir | The Guardian https://share.google/pVHAvg9NQwmH3n0LP
Sarah Vine published her memoirs which revealed her own sense of inferiority at never fitting in socially and feeling patronising by the posh and wealthy Cameron and Osborne circle over She and hubby ended up in social Siberia and it was one of the factors in the breakdown of her marriage. Interesting that she experienced being patronised and then rejected by posh, entitled snobs and yet demonstrates here no understanding or empathy for what Meghan went through as an American trying to navigate RF rituals and unconscious bias or downright racism(Princess Michael of Kent wearing that brooch!?) She bitterly resented being dropped by these posh snobs herself but is now cheer leading Cam and co to gatekeep Meghan!? No one who “writes” for the Daily Outrage gets irony or does decency so really not surprisingly that she sides with bullying and those who exclude others.