Vine: Queen Camilla, Kate, Sophie & Anne will gatekeep the Sussexes

The Mail’s Sarah Vine has written another audaciously ridiculous column, all about the Sussex Return. The headline is all about the Duchess of Sussex and how she won’t be able to compete with the real “Fab Four” – the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. Lmao. What’s actually disturbing about this Vine piece is what she says about Prince Harry and Prince William, specifically about how William will be excused if he violently assaults his brother again. The worst lowlights from this mess:

William’s loss of composure: Yet William has never fought back publicly, never said a bad word about the Sussexes. Regardless of how he may feel about it all in private, he has always taken his cue from his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and done his best to remain inscrutable. Whether he will be able to maintain such dignity now that Harry is coming home remains to be seen. It’s one thing having the Sussexes lob their ‘truth bombs’ from afar; quite another when it’s in your own backyard, as they will inevitably be. Especially if it’s Harry’s intention to worm his way back into the royal fold and reclaim what he sees as his birthright now that all his other options seem to have dried up. Who could blame William if he were finally to lose his composure and snap as he did during the famous ‘dog bowl’ incident, where the brothers came to blows after William accused Meghan of being ‘difficult’, ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’. There’s only so far you can push someone before they reach breaking point and Harry seems to have very little self-control when it comes to poking the bear.

William’s power: Harry may hope to be welcomed back like the prodigal son; but he will need to learn to bite his tongue and keep his place. After all, however much his father may delight in his return, William is the future King and Harry is on his turf now. It is William, ultimately, who will determine Harry’s position within the Royal Family once the succession passes to him. Harry would do well to be mindful of this in his approach. Back home, William is the one who holds all the cards and his future power ensures that only the boldest (or most arrogant) will side with Harry.

The Sussexes will be shut out from old-money circles: But there are other circles – more old money, more aristocratic, fiercely aligned to the King – where the couple will not be so welcome. And they will not take kindly to any Sussex shenanigans on home turf. No one knows how to freeze someone out like the British upper classes. Truth is, things have changed a great deal since the Sussexes left six years ago. Far from being diminished by their absence (as no doubt they had hoped), the Royal Family has grown in both strength and popularity. Adversity seems to have brought out the best in them. While Harry and Meghan have been throwing tantrums, alliances have formed in support of one another, and new players have come to the fore.

The new Fab Four: In particular, the royal women have, each in their own way, stepped up to the plate and really established themselves as forces in their own right. Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and stalwart Princess Anne: they have shown what strength there can be in quiet perseverance. They now represent a formidable quartet of soft power, one which is aligned in its unfailing loyalty to the King and the legacy of the Crown…It is they who are now the Fab Four, the pillars of the House of Windsor. And if Meghan and Harry don’t keep their noses clean, they will soon discover that they can also be formidable adversaries”

They don’t need Meghan’s glamour!! Where once Meghan seemed like a breath of fresh air, a much-needed injection of carefree glamour into a rather stuffy and old-fashioned institution, now they have no need of her. Catherine and Sophie provide the glamour, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne the experience and wisdom. Meghan, with all her histrionics, is surplus to requirements. And unlike the Duchess of Sussex (who was never especially keen on carrying out her duties as a working royal), they are grafters, not grifters.

The new Fab Four women will be the handmaidens of the Crown: If anyone can safeguard the King and Prince William from the inevitable psychodrama that will accompany the return of Harry and Meghan, it is they. I certainly would not want to find myself in Meghan’s shoes, facing all four of them across the damask in the drawing room at Balmoral. They will be the key to any attempt by the Sussexes to re-establish themselves in royal circles. Such is their influence with royal menfolk that without their endorsement there can be no real prospect of a return to the fold. That is not to say it cannot happen; but if the Sussexes attempt to hurt or undermine the Royal Family, or pull a fast one as they have done in the past, they will have these four queens to answer to.