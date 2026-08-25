P6: Duchess Meghan bullied maids & the Sussexes have lost staffers recently?

From the way the British and American media has been ranting, you’d think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the past six years operating a noisy manure factory in the heart of Montecito. There are claims that all of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Montecito neighbors hated them, especially Gwyneth Paltrow. There are claims that everyone in Hollywood hated them too, bizarrely and without reason. But this one is a new low. Page Six claims that Meghan (and not Harry) was deeply unpopular among the local housekeeper/maid community.

Meghan Markle had trouble staffing her Montecito mansion with housekeepers before the family’s move back to the UK.

“She had trouble hiring maids because a lot of the housekeepers in Montecito didn’t want to work for them,” a source exclusively claimed to Page Six.

“Meghan would interview people herself and could come across as really snobbish and rude,” the insider alleged. “Some of them were so offended by the way she spoke to them that word started getting around.”

The source said the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged reputation among local housekeepers eventually became something of a running joke around the ritzy California enclave.

“It got to the point where people would joke that all the maids in Montecito hated them,” the insider added. Reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

In June 2025, four staffers left Markle and Prince Harry’s team, Page Six confirmed at the time.

Kyle Boulia, the couple’s Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, and Charlie Gipson, their UK press officer, quietly exited their positions after the couple took on new advisers. A source also confirmed that two members of their private team have also departed their roles in recent weeks.

As previously reported, several neighbors are ready for a little more peace and quiet amid news that the Sussexes are moving back to the UK.

“When we first heard Harry and Meghan were moving to Montecito, there were definitely some concerns,” a local resident exclusively told Page Six. “There had already been so much negative press and attention surrounding them and the royal family, and I think people worried about what kind of spotlight that could bring to such a quiet community.”

Our insider noted that now that Prince Harry and Markle are moving back to the UK, they “couldn’t be more thrilled.”