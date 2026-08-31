P6: The Sussexes are being ‘helped financially’ by billionaire Ian Wace?

Last week, the Times of London ran yet another pocket-watching article about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “How will Prince Harry and Meghan afford their new life in the UK?” Something I’ve always said about the Windsors and the British media is that they get high on their own supply, and it’s always been a closed-loop dialogue. The Windsors and the British media wanted to believe that Prince Harry and Meghan were and are broke, so they proclaimed it far and wide, with no evidence or actual knowledge of the Sussexes’ finances. Now they’re all shocked that, actually, Harry and Meghan have made tens of millions of dollars and they’re moving to the UK on their own terms because of it. Besides their own fortune, Harry and Meghan have spent years building associations and friendships with seriously wealthy people too. Speaking of, Page Six says that the Sussexes’ return to the UK has been facilitated by one of Prince Harry’s billionaire friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enlisted British hedge fund billionaire Ian Wace — who shares an emotional bond with the duke — in their move back to the United Kingdom. Wace is helping finance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK move, two sources exclusively told Page Six. He is said to be worth a whopping $1.2 billion. Page Six has reached out to reps for Markle and Harry. A rep for Wace declined to comment. The couple’s guardian angel is the founding partner, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Risk Officer of Marshall Wace LLP — one of the largest hedge fund firms in the world that launched in 1997. Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, have a very close relationship with the 63-year-old financier. The royals even took their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — to Wace’s private island, called Tanera Mor, in Scotland in July, according to the Daily Mail. The 800-acre island has been completely transformed since Wace purchased the property, as he dropped $135 million into restoring properties, planting trees, laying roads and more. Markle posted a photo to her Instagram Story of what appears to be the Scottish Highlands in early August. The outlet reported Harry also visited the remote island when the hedge fund tycoon purchased the property in 2017 for $2.3 million.

[From Page Six]

The Mail did report that the Sussex family stayed at Wace’s Scottish estate, Tanera Mor, in July. The Mail figured that out weeks after the fact, so this P6 story sounds like editors are sitting around, asking “who does Harry know?” And they settled on this guy. Now, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Wace was facilitating the move in some way, but I doubt he’s partially “financing” it.