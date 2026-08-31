P6: The Sussexes are being ‘helped financially’ by billionaire Ian Wace?

Last week, the Times of London ran yet another pocket-watching article about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “How will Prince Harry and Meghan afford their new life in the UK?” Something I’ve always said about the Windsors and the British media is that they get high on their own supply, and it’s always been a closed-loop dialogue. The Windsors and the British media wanted to believe that Prince Harry and Meghan were and are broke, so they proclaimed it far and wide, with no evidence or actual knowledge of the Sussexes’ finances. Now they’re all shocked that, actually, Harry and Meghan have made tens of millions of dollars and they’re moving to the UK on their own terms because of it. Besides their own fortune, Harry and Meghan have spent years building associations and friendships with seriously wealthy people too. Speaking of, Page Six says that the Sussexes’ return to the UK has been facilitated by one of Prince Harry’s billionaire friends.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enlisted British hedge fund billionaire Ian Wace — who shares an emotional bond with the duke — in their move back to the United Kingdom.
Wace is helping finance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK move, two sources exclusively told Page Six. He is said to be worth a whopping $1.2 billion.
Page Six has reached out to reps for Markle and Harry. A rep for Wace declined to comment.
The couple’s guardian angel is the founding partner, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Risk Officer of Marshall Wace LLP — one of the largest hedge fund firms in the world that launched in 1997.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, have a very close relationship with the 63-year-old financier. The royals even took their children — Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 — to Wace’s private island, called Tanera Mor, in Scotland in July, according to the Daily Mail. The 800-acre island has been completely transformed since Wace purchased the property, as he dropped $135 million into restoring properties, planting trees, laying roads and more.
Markle posted a photo to her Instagram Story of what appears to be the Scottish Highlands in early August. The outlet reported Harry also visited the remote island when the hedge fund tycoon purchased the property in 2017 for $2.3 million.
[From Page Six]
The Mail did report that the Sussex family stayed at Wace’s Scottish estate, Tanera Mor, in July. The Mail figured that out weeks after the fact, so this P6 story sounds like editors are sitting around, asking “who does Harry know?” And they settled on this guy. Now, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Wace was facilitating the move in some way, but I doubt he’s partially “financing” it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
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Upon conclusion of the Commonwealth Service, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will meet school children in the Dean’s yard before attending a Reception.
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Their Royals Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince Harry and his Fiancee Megan Markle
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House in London.
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Trooping the Colour 2019: The Queen’s Birthday Parade
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jun 2019
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
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North America Rights Only, London, UK – 20180610-British Royals Attend 2018 Trooping the Colour Ceremony
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: London, UK, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jun 2018
Credit: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
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Image Â©Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 26/10/2018. Tonga, Tonga. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Tour-Day Eleven. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex accompanied by his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, meet with the King and Queen of Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-ImagesAustralia ONLY, Tonga, Tonga
26/10/2018. Tonga, Tonga. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Tour-Day Eleven. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex accompanied by his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, attend the Unveiling of The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy
Tupou College. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Picture by Andrew Parsons / i-Images
PICTURED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Tonga, Tonga, Suva
When: 26 Oct 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**Australia And New Zealand Rights Only**
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If H & M invested with Wace in an up market, then both things may be true: H & M have money and Wace helped them. Whether Wace lent them his plane so they could move kids and dogs from Montecito, we don’t know.
It was reportedly a charter. This is just more blowing smoke from people who don’t know anything more than we do here.
Anyone who uses “Markle said” can go kick rocks.
Ditto 100%!!!!! I was just about to post the same thing.
her apple butter sold out in under two days – I have no idea the supply, but that shows as ever is still doing well.
if only they would pocket watch fergie who is adjacent (or potentially very culpable herself) in actual crimes and potentially even involved in more depending on where her new source of money is coming from
I’ve been waiting for the release of the apple butter to buy some. Oh well, I missed that. 😔
I love Apple Butter I was so excited to see it added but I was late to ordering hopefully it’s restocked soon.
Agree this man my be a facilitator but I believe Harry and Meghan are operating on their own dime. Those gutter rats refuse to accept this couple is very wealthy and have been strategic with their wealth management and investment
Why are they always assuming the Sussexes are broke? Didn’t their Netflix deal amount to enough money to live of the investment returns for the rest of their lives?
They’re wishing H&M were broke, trying to will it into existence. None of those so-called ‘working’ royals have ever earned a living. They can’t believe Harry and Meghan have succeeded. It enrages them. Meanwhile the NYT pegs the Sussex wealth at 60-ish million. They may be getting an assist of a borrowed plane, but they’re certainly not taking handouts.
They had their net worth at 60 million years ago. I’m sure after Harry’s memoir and the lawsuits and Meghan’s ASEVER business and investments that they are worth far more than that
On one hand they are so desperate for the Sussexes to be desperate for money that they debase themselves and they think if they keep writing & saying it that it will make it true.
On the other hand they can’t live without the most dazzling couple in monarchy.
Yes, it did. All the “they’re broke” rhetoric makes those pushing it sound like they flunked Econ 101.
Well if they aren’t broke someone else must be financing them is going to be the new narrative put out by the media and Monarchy because they can’t stand to admit that the Sussex’s are very capable of funding their lifestyle by themselves. It must be horrible for them that the Sussex family didn’t return hat-in-hand begging for forgiveness.
Begging for forgiveness and financial help.. was supposed to be the last sentence.
Who is bankrolling Fergie? That seems like the more interesting and pertinent question.
Exactly! Is she being funded by the kings trust like Camilla’s sister is or by someone else in the Epstein files.
They both have very wealthy, billionaire level friends who probably gave them excellent financial advice.
That’s right, billionaires know how to turn money into more money. The Sussexes wouldn’t need handouts if they plunked a chunk of change into the right investment fund — and Wace undoubtedly knows what that is.
It’s annoying that no matter what Harry and Meghan do, someone else is paying according to the media. If they don’t have a house, it’s possible that they’re renting from a friend. But it’s always reported as crimes against humanity.
Only $1.2 billion? That would seat him by the kitchen door at the Billionaires’ Banquet. He can’t afford to be funding someone else’s millionaire lifestyle.
But seriously, with all the pocket watching of expenses the media does, you’d think they’d pocket watch the income, too.
I actually thought of Wace when I heard about the move and also heard that Harry may be part of a commercial venture. I wondered if maybe he had something to do with it and that maybe negotiations happened during the Scotland portion of the trip. I don’t think he paid for the move though.
The British media’s next move will be investigating this hedge fund and Wace’s wealth origins.
But for some reason they never think to investigate Charles’s relationships with sketchy Middle Eastern sheiks.
Or Andrew’s links with Epstein, possible treasonous behaviour, possible sex trafficking on UK soil….Goodness, those Thames Valley police sure are taking their time with that investigation, aren’t they? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you that as ever (HA!) there are absolutely no results or updates other than to ask the victims themselves to come forward and provide testimony against (checks notes) the brother of the King!
I’m not holding my breath on Andrew ever facing consequences for anything.
Wace might be backing Harry’s commercial initiative with veterans, which has already been announced, as he sustains a charity that works with veterans already. And he might be lending them a plane on occasion, or hosting them at his house. But I seriously doubt he’s paying their bills. People who operate with that kind of capital often do each other favours because all of them are operating outside the context of the consumer market for things like housing and travel. It’s just being hospitable.
Facilitate or finance is a matter of semantics. Of all the tabloid talking points, why does the issue of what they can and can’t afford make Sussex fans so upset? One faction is determined to push back on reports that H&M are broke, as if this is something that needs to be addressed. The other side is adverse to believing that they get favors because it validates the claims that they’re grifters who use contacts for personal gain.
What are you on about? First of all, it’s rude. They don’t do it to anyone else. It’s a vendetta.
“Facilitate” and “Finance” are two very different things!
All rich people get favors, and do each other favors. That doesn’t mean they pay each others’ bills. H&M clearly are not broke. They own three very nice homes – which they paid for.
The tabs are huffing William’s farts.
You’re essentially making my point. The amount of discussion about their ability to afford three homes has reached absurd levels and it’s become the knee-jerk response to any mention of their finances. There is a universe of space between being broke and being insanely wealthy and it baffles me why people act if those are the only options. If anybody anywhere in the world implied that the Kardashians were broke, we’d all laugh. As for a vendetta, it’s more about the tabloids labeling H&M failures that gets my dander up.
I think it makes sense with the Boschoff angle. I think she writes that they are staying on the property of an extremely wealthy person on the fringes of the Cotswolds (not sure if long term or while they are househunting). I don’t believe they would accept or need financial assistance from their friends. But using an otherwise empty cottage on a friend‘s estate, I think that would not raise any eyebrows on those ultrarich circles. It’s not so much about money, but about convenience. For both sides. Buildings sitting empty age faster, but as billionaire you don’t just want anyone live on your estate. Also the press conveniently forgets that Harry got a huge settlement from his other case against the media (forget the name of the company, but I mean the law suit before the Daily Mail one).
At least two possibilities for temporary Cotswold housing: Ellen & Portia have one or two empty homes, and Princess Anne’s land may have extra homes.
I agree, it’s not the same thing. If a very wealthy person has a house they plan to sell that is now sitting empty? They will let friends use it temporarily. Especially if said friends just made a big move with their children and pets and are now house-hunting. It’s more comfortable for them than staying in some place rented out by a stranger. And safer. Even rich people sometimes just do nice things for their friends.
It makes sense to me that if you know someone in your circle, you’re renting a cottage from them while you’re house hunting. Whether it’s Ian Wace or someone else, I believe that part of the story. I don’t believe they’re just freeloading off some billionaire.
What the tabloids don’t want to admit is that Harry and Meghan are loaded and can absolutely afford their lifestyles. William and Charles need to believe the Sussexes are broke to puff up their egos. But the reality is Harry was smart enough to invest his money. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry started becoming financially and investment savvy before he ever met Meghan, or at least after they got married. I also wouldn’t be surprised that Harry makes friends with billionaires as part of what he invests in.
Maybe it’s his private jet they used, or he paid for the jet. M & H are rich, but not private jet rich.
How do you know? They’ve certainly paid for private jets in the past, and they’re far richer now.
The more money you have, the less you pay for expensive things like private jets. Has everyone forgotten when Elton John gave H&M use of his personal plane?
Hey, rota, please direct this energy to William’s finances. And the money paid by taxpayers to support these freeloaders.
Lies. All lies. They can’t stand that Meghan and Harry pay for everything with their own hard-earned money, whereas the Wails are England’s biggest welfare couple. Go after the Wails, not the Sussexes!!!!!
Man, these tabloids are something else! They took this: ‘Markle posted a photo to her Instagram Story of what appears to be the Scottish Highlands in early August.’ And turned it into a close personal friendship with a billionaire who is now financing their lives. Wowzers!
If those stories with literally no evidence show up on my feed or TL, I simply select “Not Interested” and mark them as scams so they stay out of my feeds.
Of course, those tabs don’t like the narrative that HM are financially independent, doing better now, and that Salty Island has been bitter(envious) about their success.
I long to be “as broke as” H&M!!!
…this is a man that probably treats Harry like a son!