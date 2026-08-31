John Galliano withdrew from the Met Gala after intense, weeks-long backlash

Update: This is happening right now, the news just broke a few minutes ago – John Galliano is pulling out of next year’s Met Gala. Below is the original story about the backlash to Galliano-as-Met-Gala-theme.
About a month ago, Anna Wintour announced the 2027 Met Gala theme: John Galliano, the controversial and still-living designer who transformed Dior and Maison Margiela. This is only the third time Wintour has chosen a still-living designer for the honor, which is its own separate controversy. But the bigger controversy is that Galliano was arrested for antisemitic hate speech in France in 2011. Galliano left Dior and went to rehab soon after his arrest, and he’s spent the past fifteen years trying to make amends and show respect to the Jewish community. I have to admit something: when Galliano was announced as the theme, I thought that people had mostly forgiven him, but I was absolutely wrong. Many celebrities have worn Galliano’s designs since 2011, but that doesn’t mean that all is forgiven, nor does it mean that people believe that Galliano is deserving of this special honor while he’s still alive. As it turns out, since the theme announcement, all of Anna Wintour’s carefully-laid plans have blown up in her face. Sponsors and patrons are dropping out, Jewish leaders are speaking out and now Wintour is thinking about doing something huge: moving the date of the gala.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is facing a growing backlash because of its plan to honor John Galliano, the accomplished British fashion designer who was convicted of a hate crime by a French court in 2011 for his antisemitic outbursts.
Galliano, who transformed Dior into a global powerhouse before his disgrace, is scheduled to be the subject of a nine-month exhibition sponsored by the Met’s Costume Institute. The show is to kick off with the Met Gala, the annual springtime benefit and red carpet extravaganza overseen by Anna Wintour, Vogue’s global editorial director and a Met trustee.
Amid the public criticism, Met trustees and board members have been scrambling to do damage control. For starters, they are mulling whether to move the date of the next Met Gala from its usual slot, the first Monday in May, to the week after. In 2027, Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day, will fall on the scheduled party date.
In recent days, opposition to the museum’s plan to honor Galliano has grown among Jewish leaders in New York and beyond. Donors have contacted Met executives and threatened to rescind gifts to the museum if the exhibition moves forward as planned. They have reached out to Wintour, Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute, and Max Hollein, the museum’s director.
Julie Menin, the speaker of the City Council, and one of the most senior Jewish officials in city government, called the museum’s decision to highlight Galliano’s career “a serious mistake” in a letter she sent on Thursday to Hollein, Bolton and Wintour. “Our cultural institutions, particularly those that receive funding from the City of New York, have a responsibility to demonstrate that hatred and bigotry carry consequences,” Menin wrote in the letter, which was shared with The New York Times by a museum official. “Words matter, and whom we choose to elevate is a direct statement of our values and what we are willing to tolerate.”
Menin then urged the museum to reconsider its decision to sponsor the exhibition. Reached by phone, she declined to comment. Menin was not the only high-profile figure to confront the museum. Arne Glimcher, the art world titan, recently sent an email critical of the plan to Hollein and David Breslin, a Met curator. “I don’t think you have considered the cost of this action and its reverberations to come,” Glimcher wrote in the email, which was reviewed by The Times. He added that he and his wife “are seriously reconsidering other works that have been earmarked from our collection to the Met in our wills.”
Jill Kargman, a longtime member of Friends of the Costume Institute, a patron group, said she was stepping down from her role because of the show. David Ingber, the senior director for Jewish life and senior director of the Bronfman Center at 92NY and the founding rabbi of the Romemu synagogue, said the museum had created a thorny problem. “By centering Galliano,” he said, “the Met has put the Jewish community in a no-win position. Either we are blamed for being overly sensitive and not allowing him to be honored or we are complicit. The question is not whether they can do this, but whether they should have.”
Elisha Wiesel, son of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel and the leader of his father’s charitable foundation, said on Thursday that the decision to honor Galliano “seems like a pretty bad idea.”
“If someone had screamed the worst racial epithet you can imagine, said, ‘You’re a horrible Black person and your ancestors would have been hung from a tree,’ you could not imagine them being honored by a prominent cultural institution.” It would not matter, he added, if the person had apologized for such remarks. Wiesel seemed skeptical that Galliano’s history of antisemitic remarks would be meaningfully addressed in the planned exhibition. He predicted that it would amount to some wall text in the middle of a show devoted to “black-tie archival couture and a carefully managed encounter with antisemitism.”
I think this is very fair: “The question is not whether they can do this, but whether they should have.” This is on Anna Wintour and her team, all of whom thought they were managing the situation by carefully selecting some Jewish leaders to meet with Galliano and give him and the gala their blessing. But the community is not a monolith and different people are going to feel differently about the Galliano-theme selection. Extremely valid points are being made, especially by Elisha Wiesel. I wonder what Wintour will choose: moving back the gala, or dumping her friend Galliano as the theme/honoree. The latter should be given more consideration, but we’ll see. It’s also worth noting that all of this backlash is coming just weeks after Galliano was named for the exhibition and theme – no one waited until the last minute, and honestly, Wintour has plenty of time to course-correct and change her mind.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
If Vogue was a serious organization, Anna Wintour would be stepping down after this debacle.
Anna Wintour has lost her touch. Honoring Galliano in this way was always a bad idea. There are literally dozens of designers that should be honored over him. Then, it turns out the whole 💩 show was scheduled to occur on Holocaust Remembrance Day. It almost looks like a deliberate attempt to disrespect (or deny?) the Holocaust. She should retire.
Anna did NOT read the room on this occasion. At all…………..😒😒😒😒
Does she ever?
No, she doesn’t, because in her mind she still lives in the pre-internet world and thinks she is the premier tastemaker. I hope Conde Nast takes this as a huge wake up call that her time and her style of thinking are gone.
Very controversial. Anna should not have taken this decision.
Galliano’s collab with Zara is scheduled to be released in September. I wonder if that will be canceled.
It’s just a matter of time, I guess. We’ll see
I was just reading yesterday that members of the Asian community have spoken out about his past comments too. He hasn’t confined his hate speech to Jews. Being Jewish myself, I was prepared to accept that he had been sincere in his apologies and the work he had done on himself. But it’s not all up to me.
Galliano is a BRILLIANT designer, but is without a doubt a “problematic individual,” which is truly unfortunate because a retrospective of his work would have been STUNNING and a joy to experience…IF one is able to separate the artist from the man, which is often a challenge.
I 100% agree that a designer should be allowed to have their work honored, especially one as dynamic as Galliano. The Met recognizes an individual’s body of work, not their personal ideologies. Alexander McQueen was not a perfect human being. Nor was Lagerfeld and many others who have been honored. Go all the way back to Coco Chanel and ask why her perfume continues to be sold in high-end stores.
Chanel was a Nazi collaborator, Dior designed dresses for the wives of Nazis. Fashion has a long history of antisemitism and perhaps that should be addressed more broadly than just piling on Galliano. Also, I find Elisha Weisel’s quote problematic. You should not say something incredibly racist to demonstrate antisemitism.
I agree that Elisha Weisel should not have dragged race into his criticism. It sounded like he was objecting to the anti-Semitism based on how people react to racism. Tone deaf all in its own.
Fashion also has a long history of Jewish involvement and innovation and it’s not a coincidence that this happened because major donors and people involved objected.
It’s not piling on Galliano to suggest he might not deserve an honor that only a few other people have received. He is allowed to work still and revamped Maison Margiela. Please also keep in mind the specifics of what he did. Christian Dior’s sister was a massive inspiration for Dior’s entire house (and indeed the Miss Dior perfume line is named for her). She was brutally tortured in Nazi camps and barely survived a death march. Her Ravensbruck documents are still in the Galerie Dior. So for the head designer of this house to say “I love Hitler” is particularly egregious. Btw Dior’s designs worn by Nazi wives were not under his personal brand but earlier when he was an under employee elsewhere.
Wiesel’s statement is highlighting that if slurs towards another marginalized community had occurred then it would be unacceptable to laud the person who had said them. Whether there are Jews that lean into white privilege or not (there are, but it’s a separate conversation) does not take away the truth of what he said.
By the way, Chanel left no descendants to inherit her estate, and she left everything to the Jewish Wertheimers she tried to push out during the war.
@Crystal Galliano is a brilliant designer but my jaw literally dropped when I heard he was the Met Gala theme. “Too soon” is an understatement, but Galliano is only one piece of a much larger reality and history in fashion that should be honestly addressed.
Gabrielle Chanel was virulently antisemitic and knew about the Nazi death camps. What she did in her will cannot undo her actions in life. We all know Dior did not yet have his own fashion house during the war and honored his sister afterwards, but he could have joined her in the resistance rather than dressing Nazi WAGs.
My addendum was for Donety who wanted to know why Chanel perfume is still sold. I don’t celebrate her as a person but there’s not much sense in boycotting nowadays on that basis given that, again, the Jews she tried to force out were the ones who absorbed her assets and run the company today.
Two fun facts 1) her bigotry was largely formed during her affair with the Duke of Westminster and reflected the upper-class British aristo opinion of the pro-Oswald Moseley types (Westminster was also an intimate of George VI) and 2) when the Allies landed she threw open the doors of her boutique and offered free bottles of No. 5 to American GIs, which is one of the reasons they were reluctant to focus on her.
As for Dior – Christian Dior himself suffered the precarious nature of living under the Vichy regime and while he did not formally join the resistance he allowed Catherine the use of his apartments and other things. He worked in fashion because French designers argued it was the only thing keeping the Nazis from removing the entire industry from Paris to Berlin which was a real concern at the time in occupied France. This is not the same as collaboration. Unlike Dior Galliano never had to survive under a war regime and he was convicted of a crime under French law because of his own foolishness at the height of his career. His innovation in the industry is a fact but that doesn’t mean this gala theme was necessary. I appreciate him withdrawing.
This one really threw me for a loop. Like, why??? She has always championed his career and to be fair he is a kind of fashion genius. But — and it’s a big but — he is simply vile. All the PR stunt stuff he did with rabbis was damage control. It pretty much ended his career, and it should have done. I disagree vehemently with Israeli policy in the West Bank and Gaza and there is a fascinating and astonishing article in the NYT today about how many Israeli former soldiers and security types disagree with it as well. But Galliano was just being vicious and crudely antisemitic. He told two older ladies that they would have been gassed. That’s…. Like, game over, dude.
And apparently that was NOT his first time.🫤🫤🫤
It was only the first time it was – unfortunately for him – caught on camera!
The PR stunt with the rabbis was just gross. I struggle to understand how anyone thought that was a good idea.
@Yankeedoodles: I abhor the current far right government in Israel and deeply hope that Netanyahu is voted out for good in October. But that only makes me more vigilant about anti-Semitism, not less. And I see it everywhere these days.
Anna needs sponsors with major money for the next met gala and I’m guessing the theme of galliano was proving to be too much of an issue to get funding.
Major powerhouses like Alice Tisch & Arne Glimcher were going to pull long standing financial support.
Wintour really FAFO!
Well there ya go. And to be real, I prefer themes that aren’t about a singular designer so I’ll be curious to see what’s decided as the new theme.
This decision affected the entire Met, not just the Costume Institute. Well, they’ve canceled the whole thing and are going back to the drawing board. It’ll be interesting to see what replaces it.
It will not happen because it’s just not sexy enough, but I’d love to see them do something on New York’s Garment District and the Jewish tailors and seamstresses who kept it going for decades.
That is an INCREDIBLE idea, @Liz. I had a Jewish stepparent and I vividly remember when my own parent could not find something in a coat that had been taken to be tailored — a button or a tag or something — their spouse said, “check under the left armhole, in the lining, it’ll be stitched just under it.” …and it was!!!! Their grandparent had been a tailor. I always find it fascinating that people whose demographics are selected for specially intimate or personal work (nannies, tailors, cooks, etc….) people whom you have to trust, are invested with a kind of weird power that then frightens the outsiders, to that dynamic, who are just less fortunate.
That is a spectacular idea and totally sexy. And it could bring participation from other NYC institutions.
That’s a great idea, honestly. It’s a very vivid and important part of NYC history, too. I became obsessed with it as a kid when I read about the Triangle Factory fire.
@Liz: they should do it. And not as repentance but because it’s such an excellent idea. Plus it’s not as elitist as the themes usually are.
Fantastic idea! I would love to see it.
If they don’t do that, I think punk would be a good theme. They could have Vivienne Westwood, and pants with safety pins and chains, and maybe even some vintage tshirts. There are a lot of punk inspired fashions.
NYC in the ‘70s/‘80s would be fun too. Imagine the red carpet!
Or, I dunno, naycha?
This is a great idea.
Hmm, are we going to bring in the history of the tenement sweatshops?
Wintour considered moving the sate because it conflicted with Holocaust remembrance events, hosting Galliano tribute the same night was a bad look.
Wintour has done horrible things including employing photographer Terry Richardson long after his predatory sexual behavior towards models became well-known.
Why isn’t a committee coming up with these themes instead of just Wintour?
Ah yes, Anna Wintour, and the continued nonsense that “artistes” are somehow social justice minded people. Such nonsense. It’s what people want to believe because “but, she has such a good eye for tailoring!!”?? I guess…
Anna Wintour the same woman who famously refused to cut ties with Kanye West after his “slavery was a choice” and “Harriet Tubman didn’t free a single slave”. Anna Wintour who had to be dragged kicking and screaming to finally say she would not work with Kanye after his “White Lives Matter” show at Paris Fashion Week, and which she only did because he went on a twitter rampage against a black female editor of Vogue?
Ah, yes, that Anna Wintour. Anna doesn’t give a shit about racism, antisemitism, any -ism unless it can be repackaged as “art” and then she’s all about it, so provocative, don’t you know?
I recognize his talent and contribution to fashion but didn’t think they should have made this theme in his honor. A lot of chatter says he still makes anti-semitic comments, despite his so-called repentance. Wintour has her favorites she wants to promote but Galliano is still working and his portfolio isn’t complete. Side note but didn’t like the curation of the Black Dandyism exhibit. The space and lighting wasn’t great, and felt they should have had more historical garments featured.
Good. There are enough anti-racist designers, it is insane she chose him at all. It just all that privilege, they can’t imagine there is something they can’t get away with..,.
The new editor of Vanity Fair came from Vogue, and I have not enjoyed the changes to the magazine. This month, Galliano was featured for the Proust Questionnaire. I’m canceling my subscription after many years.
Vanity Fair has declined since Graydon Carter left. He’s a douche but put together a good magazine back in tbe day. I don’t thibk he coukd do it again thoufh because tgat era is over. Didn’t like it under Rhadika Jones either. It just lacks buzz abd innovation, writes maliciously about the Sussexes and is just boring. Even the covers aren’t that great.
After the goodwill and absolute brilliance of the superfine edition they flushed that down the toilet to parter with the Bezos band. They couldn’t afford another contentious year. This was the right move but they should have read the room a long time ago
Wintour is burning goodwill at a frenetic pace.
Yep.
Wintour is so out of touch. She reeks of “off with their head” and “let them eat cake” vibes. Honestly can’t wait for her to go.
I didn’t agree with this year’s theme/honor and am glad that she got some backlash on it. I saw on social media weeks ago people were floored that they were even trying this. I also bet she couldn’t get people to co-host the thing.
It’s time for Anna Wintour to step down or more importantly to be “stepped down.” It’s not that she’s tone deaf it’s that she simply doesn’t care what anyone thinks. The Bezos debacle last year should have been a wake up call. She exists in another time and can no longer bring anything dynamic or exciting to the Gala. It needs someone fresh with “out of the box” ideas to transform the old and staid into the new and exhilarating.
Good points but I actually think it’s the opposite. She’s tone deaf but absolutely cares what other people think. Superfine was so amazing but she didn’t get the call that’s what people want and why. Then she chases the money and is “surprised” at the backlash
Oops.
That statement by wiesel was not genuine. He took the moment to other black people. In a world where black people are being disenfranchised via Anti-dei, he doesnt fight against that but says this.
I think anna used g for press or to move the date. Its obvious the fashion elite wasnt going to let him have this. Just how obvious wasnt known to regular folk but surely anna knew.