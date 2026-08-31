Finneas’s bride Claudia Sulewski wore four stunning Oscar de la Renta gowns



I know Finneas as Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator. He’s also a Grammy, Golden Globe and Oscar winner along with being a singer/songwriter. Finneas is not a hustler, he doesn’t promote himself excessively and so we don’t talk about him much. He’s 29 and he’s been dating Claudia Sulewski, 30, a YouTuber and actress, for about eight years. Claudia and Finneas met on a dating app and he wrote a song for her the day they met! They got engaged about a year ago.

Finneas and Claudia were married on Saturday at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Billie Eilish officiated! Guests included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and Jason Sudeikis. Deux Moi has photos on Instagram. I wanted to talk about Claudia’s four stunning Oscar de la Renta gowns. You can see them in the first Instagram video below and Vogue has photos on their site. Vogue has more details, including the inspiration for at least one of these gowns – some early 2000s Oscar de la Renta couture. No wonder I like these so much.

And so it begins: first with the rehearsal dinner dress, which draws coos and gasps from two of Claudia’s other friends who are also by her side for the day, musicians Rebecca Black and Dru MacDonald. A bias-cut gown crafted from a liquid crepe back satin, with a bias neckline draping that extends down to the lower back… Next comes the ceremony dress, which draws quiet gasps from Claudia’s onlookers—and then a spontaneous round of applause… The ivory silk faille ballgown features a drop-waist bodice and a structured, pleated skirt, all finished with an asymmetric, draped, and pleated scarf neckpiece that streams down the entire length of the train. Next up is the party-starting reception dress: a structured cady gown with a sculptural peplum made from upcycled feathers… Finally, it’s time to reveal the after-party dress—and for that, Claudia looked to a very specific chapter of Oscar de la Renta’s history. Namely, a series of playful, party-ready looks from the early 2000s originally worn down the runway by models like Gisele Bündchen. “The boat neck felt so fresh and different to the rest of the looks—and we made it pink!” Claudia explains. (The top comes paired with a hand-draped dove grey silk faille bubble skirt and matching grey heels.) “I feel like a little cupcake,” Claudia laughs, as Dru interjects: “And we’re getting leg!”

[From Vogue]

My favorite is her silk slip rehearsal dress. The ceremony gown, a drop waist form-fitting gown with a puffy train, is amazing. And it has pockets! It looks so much like my wedding gown, which was also a simple white gown with a plain bodice. That was the early 2000s, so go figure. My least favorite is the first reception dress with the feather peplum. I think her after party look, a pale pink tank with a gathered grey skirt, needs a different color for the skirt but that’s minor. It is definitely giving Barbie, as her stylist mentioned. Claudia has exquisite taste and a phenomenal stylist. His name is Thomas Kikis and he also styles Nara Smith, Sofia Richie and Michelle Obama! I’ll be looking out for Claudia on the red carpet.

I wish we could get more details about the reception. What kind of cake did they have? What was on the dinner menu? You know there were plenty of seats for people, unlike another musician’s recent wedding.

Anyway congratulations to Finneas and Claudia! May they have a lifetime of happiness together.