Coyote vs. Acme takes second place at the box office on opening weekend



13 months ago, Coyote vs. Acme star Will Forte revealed at Comic-Con that the movie would at long last have its cinema debut on August 28, 2026. This release was made possible by Ketchup Entertainment stepping in to rescue Coyote vs. Acme, after Warner Bros CEO David “Dethpicable” Zaslav had canned the film twice, without ever seeing it, and even though it was a completed film that was scoring well with test audiences. So when the release date was finally confirmed last year, I made a plea to looney-loving bitches far and wide: that we simply HAD to show up in droves to see Coyote vs. Acme in theaters and give the movie the box office it deserves. So all I have to say now, is THANK YOU bitches, cause the verdict is in and we did it! Coyote vs. Acme made $15.4 million over its opening weekend, putting it at the No. 2 spot behind behemoth Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Take that, Zaslav! Note: mild spoilers on the other side.

Ketchup Entertainment’s theatrical rescue of Warner Bros Animation’s Coyote vs. Acme hit its forecast with a very solid $15.4M opening in what is now the No. 2 film at the weekend box office, which was ruled again by Sony/Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s $22.2M fifth frame. Even more amazing is that Coyote vs. Acme pulls off this notable opening off a $10M marketing cost, pegging above a major studio release with a major studio spend, 20th Century Studios’ Ridley Scott dystopian future Jacob Elordi-Josh Brolin movie, Dog Stars, which ate scraps with an $8M opening off a $70M production cost. More on that poor puppy further down. At the end of the day, pin Coyote vs. Acme’s win to its fiery online supporters who sounded the alarm and showed up. It’s not exactly a Markiplier situation with Iron Lung ($17.8M opening), but it’s close. It’s just another example to all theatrical players that when there’s an ecstatic fanbase in the social ether, definitely embrace and stoke it. …Cynics, be quiet: you can say, “well, duh” that Coyote vs. Acme opened at this level because of its brand recognition. You can even say that the movie would have done more with a proper big studio marketing cost, because when you’re a family film, you have to be everywhere, or else you’re nowhere. However, if it wasn’t for Ketchup stepping up, this $70M Warner Bros Looney Tunes production, which the Burbank, CA lot wrote off for $30M, wouldn’t have a home. In shelling out $50M, Ketchup paid more than all other suitors, which included Paramount and Netflix, and saved the Dave Green-directed, Chris DeFaria and James Gunn-produced movie. There was a moment in time back in mid 2025, when Ketchup was going to team up with Paramount, and have the Melrose Ave lot sub-distribute and market the film. Paramount (this was during the previous Brian Robbins administration) remained passionate about Coyote vs. Acme even though they lost out on Coyote. However, Warners stood in the way, sources tell me: Paramount wasn’t allowed to date Coyote vs. Acme on or within three weekends of another Warner Bros title. Hence, Paramount couldn’t find the right release date, and ultimately, the David Ellison regime came in and Coyote vs. Acme was in the rearview mirror as far as any sub-distribution pact with Ketchup.

[From Deadline]

Like defendant Wile E. Coyote himself by the end of the film, I find myself overcome with emotion. From the minute it started, it was evident that Coyote vs. Acme was made with SO MUCH love for our Looney Tunes friends. The filmmakers had clearly done their homework (watching all the original cartoons), and I say that as a Certified Looney Canon nerd. Not only were the characters portrayed with authenticity and reverence, but I was also impressed by how many of them they fit into the story! A cackling Witch Hazel flying by the law office? Gossamer, the be-sneakered hairy monster delivering the lawsuit to Acme Corp headquarters?! Miss Prissy, the Widow Hen serving on the jury?? All brilliant choices! And as I said after we got the first trailer, the casting of Foghorn Leghorn as a corrupt political figure in cahoots with Acme was sublime. If anything, it was almost too on the beak, iykyk.

But of course, the toon who carries it all is Wile E. He had no lines, but his performance was everything. In the case of Looney Tunes vs. Zaslav, we the jury find in favor of our beloved Looney Tunes, forever and always.