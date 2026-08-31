Boshoff: Duchess Meghan wants a nine-bedroom home in the Cotswolds

Quick poll: how many of you believe that Prince Harry’s #1 reason for moving his family back into the British trauma blender is “wanting Archie and Lili to experience Britain’s private education.” That has quickly become the talking point within British media – that Harry, out of nowhere, feels so strongly about British private schools that he was willing to drag Meghan and their children back to the UK without guaranteed police protection, and without a leased or purchased home. Yeah. Of all the potential “reasons,” I really don’t buy that one. Well, the Daily Mail’s Allison Boshoff has a big new exclusive. Boshoff originated the “Reverse Sussexit” term and she said Harry was looking to move back months ago. So now, sadly, we have to take her reporting seriously. Some highlights from her latest:
Where are the Sussexes now? I’m told they are now staying ‘indefinitely’ in a spare house on the land of an extremely wealthy friend on the fringes of the Cotswolds. Archie, seven, and Lili, five, will start at the same prep school, which is fairly nearby, early next week. Despite reports suggesting that the couple have agreed to buy an exquisite £12million house, I am assured by three separate sources that there is no deal on that place – at least not yet. There are a number of options, though, ‘because there is so much on the market at the moment’. The Sussexes are house-hunting in earnest now that they have ‘boots on the ground’, with a gargantuan budget which strikes some of their Californian crowd as downright improbable, fearing they may have to give up their US base after all.
The Sussexes are keeping their homes in Montecito & Portugal: ‘They will have to sell in Montecito,’ says one US-based source upon being shown the details of the house which the couple are said to be keen on. Adding, after closer inspection of its vast lands and being told the price tag: ‘What! That’s not possible!’ Friends insist, however, that they are keeping their £11.1million Montecito mansion and plan to spend school holidays there or at their £6.3million holiday house in Portugal. Christmas, meanwhile, will be in California as well.
What Meghan wants: As for their new home in the Cotswolds, I am told that Meghan wants nine bedrooms and a film studio and Prince Harry wants a lot – and I mean a lot – of land, and no footpaths going across it to protect their privacy. I am told: ‘There is an agent involved but they have not seen anywhere yet, so they have not bought yet. Online viewings are all very well but the houses that they are looking at are so huge that you need to go in person and it’s also a really big commitment. I know that they have a number of requirements. With houses you don’t know until you step into them if they are where you want to raise your children…’
Finding Freedom 2: Friends say that they are both ‘all in’ on the British dream. This is something which will strike those who remember their passion for a new life in California as deeply ironic. Indeed, both are set on what I’m told is ‘Finding Freedom 2′ and the dream of a new life in a new country on new terms. One [friend] says: ‘They have an English countryside dream. This will be the first time that Harry has lived in the UK as a private citizen where no one can demand any access to him. It will be very different to when he was a working royal and living in Frogmore Cottage. Then the roof over his head was ultimately down to the country. Now he is going to have a chance to enjoy all of the things he loves about the country, but as a private citizen. They will have more freedom now – it is like finding freedom again.’
What they want for Archie & Lili: A friend explains: ‘It’s not academia. That is very low on the list. A nurturing atmosphere is very high on the list. Probably the highest priority is the outdoorsy and sporting ethos. They want to put them in a secure countryside microcosm, so that they will have as normal a childhood as they possibly can. Harry, I think, is thinking back to his time at Ludgrove (prep school)…I think you could argue that those Ludgrove years were the happiest of his life until, of course, the death of his mother [in 1997, before his final year]. Being at Ludgrove was a solace to him in sad times. That is what they are looking for in a school – that sense of community, where the 1st XV cheer the first year squad and vice versa. Of course, Meghan knows a very limited amount about rugby and Harry is a huge rugby fan. She knows even less about cricket!’
No commercial ventures: Crucially, says the friend, there will be no commercial activities in the UK for either of them during the years ahead….The expectation at this point is that Prince Harry will ‘probably’ pick up some more charitable patronages, likely related to military causes. He won’t, though, take on any business deals in the UK. As for Meghan, who will attempt to carry on running her As Ever lifestyle brand, if she films something in the UK friends say that any footage ‘will be only for her US website’. As Ever does not ship to the UK and there are no immediate plans to do so. The fact is that they are still trying to make the brand work in the US, a far bigger market. One source this week said that they believe Meghan won’t be able to resist building a film studio at their new home – when they buy it – and will end up creating ‘home making content’ in the UK ‘because that is the heart of who she is’.
Harry’s actual plans: Harry – fifth in line to the throne – says that he is not coming back to become part of the British Royal Family again; explicitly not. He says that he is coming back so that his children will have the British school experience. He will, from time to time, also have to get back to the States but believes that the trip is ‘very doable for a day or two’. Sources believe that the companies that want him to work for them will pay for his transatlantic travel by private jet. Mostly, he will be a ‘full-time dad’ which is how he sees himself. A pal says: ‘He is lucky enough to be able to earn really good money in a short time, which he will carry on doing. But he will be at home most of the time and he wants to be very hands-on with the children. That is the whole point of the move.’
The California dream: Meghan will ‘come and go’ working on her jam, wine and sprinkles business, As Ever, and trying to get a green light from Netflix for one of Archewell Productions’ many development projects. Some are sceptical about the prospects for either business and one source predicts: ‘It’s all gonna close. They will just piecemeal it out.’ What a sorry end to their California dream it would be if that comes to pass. Speaking to a well-placed friend, the return is long-term – the idea is that Harry will be based in the UK during term times until the children have completed their schooling, which means another 15 years or so. That’s no surprise to one associate who says: ‘He had no life in California, no friends. There was no common ground with anyone.’
No money from King Charles: The money to fund the move will have to come just from the Sussexes; a royal source says that there is no way that a single penny will come from his extremely wealthy father, not even on a private basis. Harry, now 41, is to stand on his own two feet. With the aid of legacies from his late mother and the Queen Mother plus – surely – some residual millions from the £25million or so made by Spare and the £30million he was handed by Netflix.
The parts of this story which I believe: that Harry won’t take on any commercial work in Britain and he’ll probably want to do some royal-lite work with charities; that the Sussexes will eventually shut down some or all of their California life; that Harry was miserable in California and he’s the one driving all of this; and that they probably haven’t purchased a place yet. The parts I do not believe: that Meghan is 100% down with all of Harry’s plans, that Harry actually cares *this* much about educating his children in Britain; and that Meghan wants an in-home film studio. Really though, I’m still in a state of shock that they’re blowing up their California life to this extent.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Cover Images, Backgrid.
I trust their judgment on their lives. I believe she’s going to be acting and that Chuck realizes scooter and wig are going to be the downfall of the monarchy and asked H&M to come back to force the lazy wails to work more. I also think Chuck is far more ill than people realize. Plus the Spencers are circling around them. I think this is good for M as well.
Me too. I dont know anything about them except little thing they shared with us. And they shared almost nothing about their plan right now. They’re not they were couple years ago. They have their own money. And I trust Meghan.
@KFG and Zappy I agree.
Let the Spencer v. Windsor war begin anew. I have my popcorn. And my cope of Earl Spencer’s Diana memoir is pre-ordered.
I have the book ordered and am hoping that Charles reads the audible version… I love Spare read by Harry.
@KFG … LOL at ‘the Wails’! I am SO stealing that! 🤩
I also love how the Spencers are boldly claiming their blood family and embracing Meghan as well. Love how Earl Spencer is ready and willing to go Gasta on the Windsors.
@KFG … Oops! Meant ‘Gansta’.
I am thinking a lot about that. If any allegations towards the royals comes out in his book, Harry will have to thread lightly and not take sides if he wants to continue seeing his miserable father.
She would be so good in a murder mystery series in the UK. Either as a detective or a family member of a victim.
“No money from Charles”. Another line the rota uses thinking it makes Harry look bad when in fact it makes Charles look like the striking dogshit father he is. He only has 2 children. If I were a billionaire like Charles, I would gift my child and help them as much as I could. He gave his mistress turned wife a whole house, ffs. And trusts for Andrew Parker Bowles’ children!
The celebrity that Harry spoke to (sorry, I don’t remember his name) would have to be lying for it not to be true that Harry wants the kids to get a first class British education. That report from last year corroborates this education narrative. We didn’t believe it then. I take it more seriously now.
The celebrity that Harry spoke to NEVER said any of these things about Harry tho. She said he asked about their move back, how the kids were settling in and that was that. The rest is just crap made up by the British tabloids and it’s so sad to see how some Sussex fans/supporters are amplifying any of this tabloid nonsense and claiming they are true about the Sussexes.
Even the Meghan wants this or that is just racist crap, how many rooms do the Wailses homes have for this woman to be coming for Meghan? So, oh the black woman has to live like a pauper even when she has her own money to spend because the white racist Brits are going to come for her from every angle, please.
Boshoff is hypothesizing just as we are. I have no clue as to the how’s and whys of this move. All I can do is hope things turn out as they hope and Meghan and their children are safe in Harry’s country. Time will tell us of the choices they have made and why.
I continue to not believe ANY “sources” or “friend of the family”. Harry and Meghan do not talk to people they don’t trust 100%.
Why would she need a film studio now when she didn’t have one in CA?
Why would we believe that Harry had no friends in CA and was miserable when we know he had friends and was very busy and active? Polo, surfing, work, kids – they make it sound like he was just sitting around the house all day staring wistfully at a picture of the cotswolds. Now that doesn’t mean he wasn’t homesick, and I do think part of this is both of them wanting ti experience the UK as private citizens.
As for the schools – meh. I think it might have been part of it but not long term. Like I think he does want them to experience British schools but I don’t think he was insisting that they had to go to British schools for their entire education. It was probably more of a discussion like “let’s see if they like it.”
And for all the wallet watching – give me a break. They’ll buy a house they can afford. Nothing has indicated that those two live beyond their significant means. If they do sell the house in Montecito, it will be because they’re happy in the UK, not bc they can’t afford it.
Most of what they have produced for Netflix, The Polo and the Invictus Games Documentaries, were Harry projects. Harry also has a war memoir adaptation in the works. I didn’t believe for a second that Harry was doing nothing and feeling miserable in California.
This is all about the wet dream of a Sussex separation. Now that they have Harry on UK soil, all they need is to complete the real Megxit. So they message Meghan non stop that Harry was miserable in America and that she would lose all her business endeavors while in the UK if she does not travel back and forth. If she travels often, she would lose her marriage. All these articles are for an audience of one, and that is Meghan.
It is such a shame that people, supporters and haters alike, are buying it.
If Harry was miserable in CA he’s a great actor. I was absolutely convinced he was living his best life.
The estate in the Cotswalds also seems like a wonderful life but I’m still reeling that we could have been so wrong about their years in Montecito, believing it was bliss.
Spot on @ Gemini!
Bingo Gemini!
Ingrid Seward literally said in 2020/21 they all thought Meghan would return to USA, they just never thought Harry would go with her. In 2021 there was a telegraph article that said it was too late for Meghan in uk but might not be too late for Harry. Harry was never meant to return to Uk WITH Meghan. So these articles are all about their real objective & what that bigoted phrase m-it was really about
Also I said yesterday in some ways Harry was more prolific and visible then Meghan in USA so idea he wasn’t doing much and lacked purpose is simply not factual.
Yeah. “This deranger guessed something right so now we have to take their words as actual reporting.” It’s getting kind of gross.
If Meghan is the target, then “all these articles…for an audience of one” are going to miss their mark. She’s never read her press. The only reason they got to her before was all of her friends kept asking her about all the hit pieces on her when BRFCo started feeding her to their press wolf Associates. Just because they almost got her to take herself offstage before, doesn’t mean that will happen now. She’s no longer under any illusion ‘the palace’ will protect her, in exchange for her becoming 50% less. Why give credence to brittabloid barf about Harry’s feelings when she can feel his feelings with her own first-hand knowledge. And she obviously knows more about her own private business than speculating churnalists. Snort. 🙄
@Gemini, absolutely.
With the exception, IIRC, of the visit for the Jubbly, and two weeks in the UK for TQ’s funeral, Harry’s been prevented from spending more than brief periods of time in his home country for six years. His family’s been prevented from visiting at all for four years. That wasn’t his doing, it wasn’t what he had planned, and I’m sure it bothered him greatly that he didn’t have the freedom to visit family, friends, etc., and bring his own family as well. That’s a far cry from being miserable in America, and having a permanent case of homesickness. Overall, it is discouraging to see how much of what the media is peddling is being taken here as valid information.
It’s like the yoga studio with the floating floors all over again, isn’t that what they said they had at FC? Which they did not have. And yeah, I just don’t believe Harry was miserable, homesick and frustrated by the security situation, yes, but miserable, no. I am curious to see what happens with their productions. Cottage country in Canada is having a moment after HR and Sterling Point so getting Carly fortune’s Meet me by the Lake, which is set in Muskoka, going would be good timing. The author is currently filming another one of her books on Prince Edward Island, coincidentally with Sophie Nelisse who plays Rose in HR. But yeah, that and more jam is what I’d like to see happening business-wise but that’s just me. Throw in some acting roles for Meghan too.
She’s an actor, therefore she must want a film studio. Really, it’s like children are writing these things.
Meghan has said she wants to expand As Ever to international markets. I could imagine her doing the homework for shipping to the UK and EU and possibly sourcing other products, maybe from small businesses in the UK.
I thought she would ship to Canada first but with the toddler in the white house starting a trade war the CA I don’t know if that is stopping her.
Meghan may be realizing she was hasty to shut down production on her cooking show. People run businesses selling foodstuffs alongside their cooking shows, not instead of them.
Most food companies don’t have cooking shows.
I think the move is based mainly on the upcoming Invictus games and some UK based charity work Harry wants to do. I also think Harry is nostalgic about the nicer parts of British culture and education and wants to share some of that with his children. Harry allegedly being unhappy in California is just the BM telling themselves that to make them feel better about the UK. Other than that I think the continued speculation about all of this is exhausting and a bit obsessive . They are fully grown adults in their 40s capable of judging whether this is a good idea or not.
Yeah I don’t believe Harry was miserable in California. He could be happy there and also still miss and want a foothold in England. Doesn’t have to be either or. As for them blowing up their lives, nonsense. They’re carrying out a plan that, because they have kept the details private, seems sudden and is therefore shocking. The goal of leaving the RF was to escape the toxic system. They did that, about earned financial freedom. They are still creating the shape of that new life. If this doesn’t work, they’ve proven they can and will make more changes.
Exactly, Teddy. Their home at Windsor Park was taken. Every time he came to the UK he had to stay in a hotel. Of course he wants a home base in his country! Rich people maintain different homes.
I can see the dreary late fall days of rain and gloom in the UK and Harry missing the perfect weather of California. They do have Portugal which has mild winters, at least.
Seems logical to me that Harry wants his children to experience living in Britain while his father is still alive and the King. Perhaps he is trying to share with his kids something of his own experience as a child, as he is settling close to areas where he spent much time in his youth. I don’t really know but can imagine that with his father’s illness, he realizes it is easier to go back now and create space for his family than once his brother takes over.
I also think Harry doesn’t want William to deny his (Harry’s) kids their heritage or place in the country. That Prince Archie and Princess Lilli would grow up American with only holiday trips to the country where they are hereditary Royals. It is about missing Britain too, but it’s not that the schools are academically better or something. It’s that the schools can give them the social and cultural education to make them BELONG in the UK (in his mind, whether that actually happens or is true, it was a different matter).
I agree completely and it might be hard for others to understand, but I have brought up my brood in a different country/language than my own, and there have been many moments where I have lamented that they will never experience the sights, smells, tastes and sounds of my own life. I think that can exert a strong pull, and Harry is known to be sentimental.
I agree and like ZLatko, I understand.
I think you’ve all nailed it. But the combination of his confessions in Spare and our own eyes telling us life in paradise was perfect, it’s still very hard to understand that he wants to secure his children’s hereditary rights to a life that in his own worlds made him miserable. That said, before Meghan he imagined a very different life for himself and his future children, one where they would all be titled working royals, and people can have complicated conflicting emotions.
Iirc, Meghan said in Oprah that it was not her choice to decide for her kids about whether they keep or use their titles and that it was up to them. It seems to me that Meghan and Harry have been clear about them wanting to experience as much as of everything as they can.
Exactly. It’s his birthright. I do believe of Diana was alive she would have persuaded Harry & Meghan to stay or at least not go all the way to America for the necessary mental health break they needed.
I don’t believe anything they tell us about housing until they include the number of bathrooms Meghan (and only Meghan of course lol) is demanding.
Yes, until the BM shows us the Zillow listing, I’m not even buying that they are relocating to the Cotswolds. If I had to live in that Godforsaken country I’d choose Northumberland.
I wonder if H&M’s Montecito friends Brian & Tracey Robbins moving to Paris and enrolling their daughter in a local school for however long is also because they were miserable in Cali? Or could it be that they have luxury to get to experience life in different countries and are taking advantage of that.
Harry already has commercial work right now. They have their Netflix deal and projects that were greenlit just a few months ago currently in development. Harry also said in Washington he is looking at launching a commercial venture relating to his work with veterans. This has been hinted at for a while so may be something that happens within the next year. I wonder if it would be a UK or USA registered entity- if uk kind of disproves Alison’s claim.
Alison may need to check with her colleagues who are reporting that they are already in their uk base which is said to be huge so idea they are still house hunting isn’t what others including at her paper, are pushing
I said this yesterday after reading the People article and I’ll say it again: I strongly believe Meghan and the kids will return to California in a year with or without Harry.
Agreed.
I said this yesterday after reading the People article and I’ll say it again: I strongly believe Meghan and the kids will return to California in a year with or without Harry.
Same.
Oh, snap. I suspect you’re right.
I agree
Same here, but I think all the Sussexes will go back to Montecito by the end of the schoolyear 2027. The Invictus Games be will be over, Diana’s 30th anniversary will be done, WellChild and Scotties are in September, as the Diana Awards. Whether Charles is still hanging on or not is irrelevant, they can visit.
I am frustrated with all the doom and gloom, painting Meghan as the victim without agency, and Harry forcing a life on his family they don’t want. We know that his real friends don’t talk with the press. Harry said in numerous interviews how much he enjoys his life in California. He had charities there he supports wholeheartedly.
Sorry, Kaiser, but I won’t let any media rats doubt the Sussexes just because they get one or two things right. They throw so much at walls, hoping something will stick, of course by chance some of their predictions will come true. The Sussexes always planned to spend time in England, hence keeping and paying for Frogmore.
I am disappointed that you joined the chorus. How about we wait and see? Did the Sussexes make a statement?
Exactly. Until they talk for themselves I am not believing ANYONE.
Not without Harry. Harry will never abandon his kids after losing his mother and having a negligent father his whole life.
Yeah I don’t believe any of this. Last year Boshoff was saying that Meghan was going to do a travel show. Whatever.
These royalist reporters just spout fantasies from their heads and gossip and opinions (not facts) from their entourage.
I don’t believe that Harry was miserable in California, but I do believe that he missed England. You can enjoy your life where you are currently living and still be homesick. If KCIII hadn’t made it so impossible for them to visit occasionally, I think that Harry would have been more content.
Yep and he has said with his own words in the bbc interview that he misses England and has always loved his country. And I agree that if it wasn’t for the security blocking and then the Frogmore eviction H&m would have been spending more time in uk as a family earlier in line with their 2020 stated desire to split time between uk & North America.
Also Meghan didn’t even film WLM in their Montecito home which loads of critics complained about because she didn’t want loads of cameras & crew in their home space. I think it’s even less likely she’d film WLM stuff in their uk home where the uk press are just waiting for an excuse to state where they are living after the regulator warning.
Yeah I don’t think she will film anything like WLM in the uk. But I do think eventually we will get insta vids to promote as ever. And those might just be set in the uk if that’s where she is.
I think this is about Harry realizing that if he didn’t return and set down roots before his father dies, normalizing his and his children’s presence in the UK as private citizens, King William would do everything in his power to prevent that from ever happening. It’s now or never to avoid permanent exile.
Exactly what I thought. I’m sure there is some truth in all the other reasons as to why they’re moving back for a period of time. Returning to Britain before KCII dies and Wm. is King, is a primary one, IMHO.
I agree. I think after the summer with the nonsense with where, will they stay and RAVEC not doing security assessments, I think they realize they need to have UK base. I don’t believe Harry was miserable and friendless in California. He made a bunch of personal and professional connections and had amazing growth and opportunities he wouldn’t have had in the UK. They were isolated in the UK before they left and he mentioned he’d lost friends so not buying this miserable Harry line. This is part of that narrative to make it seem like they’re coming back defeated or as a failure, and putting the burden on Meghan. This writer is showing in her article that they really don’t know why they’re there, where they’re living and what their plans are. Noticed they’re not mentioning Invictus now or how As Ever had two successful product launches that sold out. I think beyond the speculation no one really knows what they’re doing, where they’re living and future plans. I feel like a lot of analysis has flown out the window due to the writer being quite emotional about this move, particularly for Meghan. I think you just have to be patient and wait and see what happens.
That’s my feeling as well. At the beginning the plan was to split their time between the two countries. Covid, losing frogmore and the kids young ages meant that has been difficult to do. They have the money and freedom now to at least establish a UK base. I have no idea how long the kids will stay in school there but wealthy people move around the world differently than the rest of us. This also makes the Portugal home purchase make more sense to me.
Bingo. If they waited much longer, it would be harder to set up any ability to go back and forth. Do I think this is a gamble? Sure. But one they have chosen together to take.
Yeah, I agree. As I’ve written before, it’s now or never.
They wouldn’t want to do this under William’s reign.
I still hate it.
William as king (poor Brits) doesn’t have the power to stop a British citizen from living in the country.
This article has debunked a lot of the earlier nonsense the press put out, Where is this mythical 80 acre luxurious estate? Now they’re still looking. Whatever. I’m laughing at the crap about schools with crocket snd rugby. Who cares. Who picks a school based on that criteria? That makes more sense with someplace like Texas and football. The school comes down to what mom thinks is right for the kids. Let’s be real. This is just trying to signal elitism. Can you imagine their friends and neighbors and business associates reading that Harry was miserable with no life in California, despite evidence to the contrary, How would they react? It gives a bad impression of Harry so this article is a smear of him and his character. It’s trying to paint him as lazy and unambitious. I think Boshoff is getting way more credit than she deserves.The Sussexes are keeping it tight and I don’t think they know much more than we do. Too many emotions getting in the way of media literacy.
But if you’re English, as Harry is, picking a school at least in part for cricket and rugby is the same as a Texan picking a school for football. My husband, who went to UT Austin and has lived in Texas for decades now, was raised in a former Commonwealth country. He loves UT football but also cares about cricket and rugby. His brother was only 8 when they emigrated but is positively obsessed with them, as he is with all sport. He’s even travelled overseas to watch matches.
I think their main criteria is a good welcoming community and security. Sports is secondary. The press is just guessing and throwing out the obvious. Breaking news, British schools offer Britishy sports. We’re talking kindergarten and 2nd grade here. Let’s focus on learning to read and write first, lol.
How come they don’t count all the bedrooms in Scooter’s many mansions.
Actually, they do.
I think they – well, especially Harry (Ginger Wanker pub – still laughing!) – want a fair degree of British acculturation for their kids. These kids and their father have a unique status and heritage (royal blood – for better or worse – but, they’ve got it) and I truly think H & M want their kids to know this heritage and be acculturated to it and to the nation, and school is an important part of that whole experience. Probably everyone writing about them there is focusing on the school part because it’s the part they can grasp and not feel super-threatened by? This return looks impulsive and abrupt to the unknowing and speculating public but who knows what’s been going on behind the scenes for months or even years. It’s entirely possible that KC and Harry have had many in-depth chats over Zoom which neither is going to share with any of the rest of us. Or not. Who knows? But whatever they’re doing, let’s hope they stay safe, stay intact as a family and that the kids enjoy England.
Just because we found out at the last minute, doesn’t mean that this decision was impulsive and last minute. That line of thinking is completely illogical.
They were not fleeing a war torn country (no matter how shit the US is these days), where they had no time to plan. This move has clearly been months in the making, probably longer.
I would add to that, the idea that Harry and Meghan were permanently staying in California and never, ever going back to the UK is based on projection and nothing that Harry and Meghan ever said. Their words about leaving the UK were always focused on personal autonomy. Megxit was about leaving the constraints of the royal family, not leaving the UK. Questions about returning were answered not with “we’ll never go back after how they treated us” but with “until security issues are resolved, it won’t happen.” As you said, this has been in the planning stages for a while, so I would guess that the security issues have been dealt with to H&M’s satisfaction.
In answer to your question Kaiser, no I have never believed that they moved back to the uk for school. Lily is 5 and Archie 7, they are way too young for the education to be a main factor. If they were 13 , I would believe this . Second, build a studio at home for movies , please it’s not for music. So that’s not possible . So I am calling crap on this reporting
Maybe that’s true for them, because of their status they could get their kids into a top school coming in as laterals from overseas or another city. But for most people, even those who are alumnae of prestigious schools? There are waiting lists, hoops to jump through, tests, etc. The earlier you can get your child’s foot in the door the better. It gets much harder to be admitted in the later ages/grades.
I wonder how the know-nothing chatterboxes who are currently flapping their gums about how the Sussexes intend to live their life in the UK, plan to cope when H launches his veterans-focussed new COMMERCIAL VENTURE IN THE UK?
And for those arseholes who keep saying oh H is going to be a stay-at-home dad and perhaps take on a few more charities. PfffTTT!
From as early as summer 2025 Harry began to reveal what we’re currently seeing unfold. At the NEXUS Global Summit in New York on June 27, 2025, Harry spoke about moving from being “born into a life of service” to discovering his own purpose, and urged the audience to think about their legacy, align investments with their values and use their platforms to produce meaningful change.
Then he said he would not be starting any more charities but that going forward his focus would be going a more commercial route…..or as the experts would say: a social enterprise.
The first unequivocal public evidence of Harry’s intent to create a commercial venture i:e social enterprise involving veterans is August 19, 2025, at a veterans’ roundtable in Washington, D.C., organized by The Independence Fund at whch time he said he was “in the process of developing/looking at a commercial solution that would “really value those who served rather than expect them to volunteer.”
Since then he has said less about developments but its obvious to those of us who pay more attention to H&M than to the shitmedia, that a lot of activity is going on bts about this new business.
Methinks this temporary move to the UK to coincide with H’s intention to be more hands-on with the planning for this particular Invictus Games plus his launch of his big commercial venture with veterans are all of a piece.
And methinks also that the entire family made the move because they have no intention of being separated for long periods while H went back and forth to the UK for Invictus planning work, AS ALL HIS ENEMIES WERE SALIVATING AND ANTICIPATING.
I’m placing my bets with you, @Kingston. Harry is a dynamo and those two move together like Salt & Pepper
Me three.
This makes the most sense. Before this move was announced, there was already chatter that Meghan wasn’t a supportive wife by not coming to the UK for Harry’s trips. Well now she’s here. I do recall Harry talking about this venture before. Just like Meghan eventually wants to expand AsEver globally so this is an opportunity to explore that. They don’t actually listen to what the Sussexes say or do regarding work and charities because they either downplay it or dismiss it , because the press want to pretend they don’t have a full, busy life with a lot going on.
Said it before, I’ll say it again: I love it when Kingston comes out to play! Look for the blue dot.
Yup!!!💯💯💯
He has new initiatives like this one and old ones like Travelyst that is based in the UK.
Of course he will have commercial endeavours. This article makes no sense they say that Meghan’s business is a failure but Harry won’t work… how ridiculous! How are they supposed to eat?
However, he has to get William off of his back and stop him from sabotaging everything he touches. The only way he can do this is by coming home and “committing” to the UK (not necessarily the monarchy). Notice the new faces coming out on his behalf, Labour, Conservative even Reform all agreeing that he needs security (BBC… even GBNews).
The penny finally dropped… no one was going to champion a prince who was living in Montecito. They want their princes and princesses to be culturally British, not just visits. Harry finally got the commitment from Charles to NOT block the security and things are shifting BTS.
Check out on YouTube: Elizabeth Solaru “A political strategist John McTernan tells us why Harry and Meghan are treated differently”. They knew… and now they are finally speaking up.
BShoff doesn’t know much. Their mansion in Montecito is worth 29 million, not 11.
Also why would Meghan not do business in the uk is he wants to expand as ever and why would they wind down their business in California, these people just want the Sussex to broke asses so they have to go beg on hands and knees to chuck the dog shit for Money but let’s be real here, if Chucky didn’t have Money for Meghan when she was a working royal, then he sure as hell won’t have any for her or Harry now that they are not
They are not blowing up their California life. Good grief y’all lmao.
Yeah this is very over the top and based on feelings. They have commitments and contracts to honor. I remember after the first two sellouts of AsEver, Meghan said she wanted to pause to reassess the business, and there was this hysteria that she was stepping away or shut it down, when that wasn’t the case at all.She just adjusted the inventory and rolled out wine, lol. Anyway, did they blow up their life? Really?!
They said last week they had a place, and now they don’t have a place.
They being the BM? Sounds about right.
From what little I know of the Cotswalds, it’s the Montecito of England (though absolutely no comparison, the press went from harping on 14 bathrooms to 9 bedrooms omg!). All the fancy rich people have homes there. I’m sure any home they settle into will be sublime and they will make fancy rich people contacts along the way. No shade.
I see no need to believe anything this Boshoff creature imagines in her hateful brain. Harry has to have been miserable in order to make the favoured narrative that Harry return to the UK a broken, divorced failure. The tabloid press are not journalists, but fiction writers. They treat Harry and Meghan as characters and make up narratives out of whole cloth, most of the time smearing their reputations and endangering their lives as a result. They don’t think of them as real human beings. In fact, I think quite a few of them are missing a few genes in the human dimension. I remember we didn’t find out about Montecito until Meghan, Harry and Archie had already settled in. We had no idea they were house hunting at all. Nobody knew Meghan was in advanced pregnancy with Lili until they chose to disclose it. We’ve often remarked how the Sussexes are capable of such stealth moves. Harry had identified long ago the publications he would not work with, and that he would have spokespeople. I saw an interview with that Katie Nicholl person speaking as though she were privy to all the Sussex plans. I remember that she was the one who told everyone that Harry fell in love with Meghan’s character on suits and wanted to meet her. The tabloid press has no credibility, they are more often than not criminal liars, adhering to no code of ethics whatsoever.
We don’t actually know the undisclosed amount of the eight-figure settlement with News Group. If it was a substantial amount, H&M may well afford this and have money left over to invest.
My theory about the move here was partially about establishing Archie and Lilibet’s rights to reside in the UK and freely travel back and forth. It may well be that H&M’s purchase of a large home is not only for enjoyment now, but for passing along to their children in the future to give them the freedom and flexibility to reside and raise their families wherever they choose.
I think this is ALL Harry wanting to return to England.
Your father and brother do not care about you dude!!! Move on! He is exhausting!!!
Oh well………..the posters to this site are a melting pot of the good the bad and the dumb, innit?
I don’t believe his life in cali made him miserable, but I can believe he really wanted to do more charitable ventures related to uk veterans (maybe even more so after gaining some exposure to mental health support in his role with that big company?) and he was frustrated to find he can’t do anything from California. Being cut off from even sending a wreath on Remembrance Day in recognition of past and present people, some of whom he spent a decade with probably did make him miserable. Being stonewalled trying to get news of his father probably made him miserable.
Invictus next year will be a great springboard for him if he wants to launch something for U.K. vets. And he’s got time now to do the groundwork in person.
This.
I also don’t think he was miserable in Cali. I’m sure he was enjoying working with Invictus, Archewell, Better Up and Travalyst and making charity appearances and travelling the world doing cool things, while taking care of his family, surfing and playing polo, and hanging out with celebrities in his free time.
Isn’t he also meant to be working on a polo Netflix project?
Maybe he wanted to be closer to his charitable endeavours by being in the UK? Who knows. I suspect there is a big missing piece of info behind their return to the UK.
But the ‘miserable in California’ argument just doesn’t wash: why on Earth would he think that the solution to that is… returning to the UK?? Miserable in Cali, but “happy” back in the UK with the press sending drones to his home and kids schools, and hounding his wife even more than before?
Nah.
How would they know how many bedrooms Meghan wants in their supposed new home. They’re probably doing what we all are and looking at multi million properties for sale in the Cotswolds fit for royalty. Whether they already have the home or not already isn’t anyone’s business, hence all the speculation and prince fluctuations from$6 million to $20million. NGL I’m curious about where they end up and hope they own it outright.
Alison Boshoff is notoriously nasty and she is deliberately portraying them both here in a way designed to provoke their readership. Meg and Harry grandiose and rich beyond means wanting everything to secure their privacy and privilege. I don’t believe anything this woman says because a lot of this is lies and speculation. Harry will have missed England but he wasn’t miserable with no friends in California.
It is hard for me to believe that Harry did not or could not make friends in California.
How many bedrooms and bathrooms are in the Wails’ 7 forever homes? 1,300 bedrooms an 2,600 bathrooms? All paid for with British taxes.
Of course Harry will WORK commericially in Britain. They have to eat.
Travelyst is based in the UK and I could see him take on a more prominent role. He could start more initiatives if he wants and most likely he already has some in mind.
They did not “blow up” their Californian Dream they are not only expanding it but trying to protect it. William has been trying to sabotage everything they touch for over 10 years. Harry is trying to get at least a truce.
The Sussexes could only do this based in the UK. Notice the Brits coming out of the woodwork to speak up for them. It now makes sense, they were not going to help with them still living in California. So far both sides of the aisle, are speaking up. That could not be done if the Sussexes were still in the US.
The Elizabeth Solaru on Youtube has the best example of this. This is the story that needs to be repeated not the usual RR suspects. “A political strategist John McTernan tells us why Harry and Meghan are treated differently”. When you have people like this coming out of the woodwork then you know a Seismic shift has occurred. Because it shows that everyone knows what really is going on they just kept quiet because they were not going to stick their necks out for a prince living in Montecito… and Charles called off the dogs.
Tom Sykes latest YT gave away the plot and said that this time Charles has NOT been whispering to block Harry.
There was an article recently that said that the King would be happy with Harry with or without Meghan. That is the shift that is underlying everything.
Committing to the UK allows Brits to commit to them. The key has been putting their kids in school, that is a commitment to their Britishness not just visiting.
Whatever, Meghan does it doesn’t matter she is a private citizen. It is amazing how they constantly frame that her business is failing…
My only fear is that Harry gives up too much and has his mixed raced family always entering through the backdoor for events.
I don’t believe for one second that they are moving over so that Archie and Lili can get a better education in the UK. Harry went through that the British school system and didn’t even continue on to university, one reason for which was that he was dyslexic and (I don’t remember exactly when that was discovered) his schools did not pick up on it at a young enough age to help him academically. They just let him slide through the system without any real help (probably) because he was a Royal.
Also, I’m sure that the private schools in the Montecito area are excellent. As good, if not better, then the public (private) schools in the UK.
No, I’m thinking this is probably a visa issue now that hearings are held in the country of origin. I also think it makes sense that Invictus in Birmingham is being held in a year and he will be able to keep better tabs on it if he is living in the UK
If Charles wanted him back to either regain his residency as a Counsellor (sp?) of State or because of his health, Charles would have been more helpful, especially with security.
It’s not about the schools.
Charles definitely wants Harry back. So much so, that he has finally agreed to Meghan. To be honest William wants Harry back too, but not with Meghan.
Watch Tom Sykes latest YT video he is clear that Charles is clearing the path to the Sussexes security. Of course, they are not forthcoming with it but all the signs are there. Suddenly, these new faces from both sides of the aisle are pleading Harry’s case.
Check out on YT:
Elizabeth Solaru: “A political strategist John McTernan tells us why Harry and Meghan are treated differently”.
No one was going to stick their necks out for a prince living in Montecito. However, now they have commitments in the UK and engaged in getting their children “culturally” British … now they are all coming out f the woodwork.
This is why the really came.
We’ll see…. but it sure isn’t about UK schools and the supposedly stellar education (🤡) the Sussex kids would receive!
I wonder what will happen with that new business Harry was talking to veterans groups about: jobs for veterans that are meaningful + that the vets will be paid for. He called it a “commercial venture.”
? It won’t be based in the UK?
Just gonna say, wild horses could not drag me back kicking and screaming from gorgeous, warm, year round sunshine of SoCal to Blighty
And if stuffy, dingy old schools that are older than the U.S.A. are the alleged benchmark for a supposed better education that the U.S.A. Harry really should have done more research into private American schools
Adopting a cautious wait and see attitude. And sending gentle prayer to Meghan, Archie & Lilli
Why do the people in the British press think Harry is trying to get money out of his father? Charles made it clear even when Harry was a working royal that he held those purse strings with an iron fist.
Harry was supposed to get 800,000 pounds.a year yet he couldn’t afford a sofa or new clothes from Harrods. Harry is making more money now than he ever would have as a working royal. Harry was really treated like the red-headed step child when he was a “working royal”. I never understood it and I still don’t.
I think Harry and Meghan went back to the UK because Charles isn’t growing any younger and Willie was making moves to try to take the Invictus Games away from him like he did Sentebale. Meghan can run As Ever without having to set a foot in the US. Contracts can be signed via Adobe and I swear these people act like they’ve never heard of ZOOM.
As far as schools go, there are PLENTY of top of the line private schools in the US. I think maybe they chose to go to Britain just in case Archie and Lilli do choose to keep their Prince and Princess titles. Being familiar with the country you are a representative of definitely makes sense.
Harriet, strong agree. Your last sentence says it all. The Sussexes can only control what they do. Even with the best intentions and best plans, things can always go pear-shaped BECAUSE of the horrible royals and the humiliations, slights and real harm they can do the Sussexes. The Sussexes can only control their own actions, not the deranged, lunatic actions of ANY of the royals or any of the people the royals hire or influence. So even with the best of plans and all the information we don’t know and may never know, the Sussexes will still be targeted. As a fan and supporter of the Sussex family, I am not criticizing them. I fear for them. Like many of the people on this site, I am really invested in their safety and happiness.
Harry did say he wanted his children to be educated in England after his meeting with King Charles at last year’s Clarence House.