Boshoff: Duchess Meghan wants a nine-bedroom home in the Cotswolds

Quick poll: how many of you believe that Prince Harry’s #1 reason for moving his family back into the British trauma blender is “wanting Archie and Lili to experience Britain’s private education.” That has quickly become the talking point within British media – that Harry, out of nowhere, feels so strongly about British private schools that he was willing to drag Meghan and their children back to the UK without guaranteed police protection, and without a leased or purchased home. Yeah. Of all the potential “reasons,” I really don’t buy that one. Well, the Daily Mail’s Allison Boshoff has a big new exclusive. Boshoff originated the “Reverse Sussexit” term and she said Harry was looking to move back months ago. So now, sadly, we have to take her reporting seriously. Some highlights from her latest:

Where are the Sussexes now? I’m told they are now staying ‘indefinitely’ in a spare house on the land of an extremely wealthy friend on the fringes of the Cotswolds. Archie, seven, and Lili, five, will start at the same prep school, which is fairly nearby, early next week. Despite reports suggesting that the couple have agreed to buy an exquisite £12million house, I am assured by three separate sources that there is no deal on that place – at least not yet. There are a number of options, though, ‘because there is so much on the market at the moment’. The Sussexes are house-hunting in earnest now that they have ‘boots on the ground’, with a gargantuan budget which strikes some of their Californian crowd as downright improbable, fearing they may have to give up their US base after all.

The Sussexes are keeping their homes in Montecito & Portugal: ‘They will have to sell in Montecito,’ says one US-based source upon being shown the details of the house which the couple are said to be keen on. Adding, after closer inspection of its vast lands and being told the price tag: ‘What! That’s not possible!’ Friends insist, however, that they are keeping their £11.1million Montecito mansion and plan to spend school holidays there or at their £6.3million holiday house in Portugal. Christmas, meanwhile, will be in California as well.

What Meghan wants: As for their new home in the Cotswolds, I am told that Meghan wants nine bedrooms and a film studio and Prince Harry wants a lot – and I mean a lot – of land, and no footpaths going across it to protect their privacy. I am told: ‘There is an agent involved but they have not seen anywhere yet, so they have not bought yet. Online viewings are all very well but the houses that they are looking at are so huge that you need to go in person and it’s also a really big commitment. I know that they have a number of requirements. With houses you don’t know until you step into them if they are where you want to raise your children…’

Finding Freedom 2: Friends say that they are both ‘all in’ on the British dream. This is something which will strike those who remember their passion for a new life in California as deeply ironic. Indeed, both are set on what I’m told is ‘Finding Freedom 2′ and the dream of a new life in a new country on new terms. One [friend] says: ‘They have an English countryside dream. This will be the first time that Harry has lived in the UK as a private citizen where no one can demand any access to him. It will be very different to when he was a working royal and living in Frogmore Cottage. Then the roof over his head was ultimately down to the country. Now he is going to have a chance to enjoy all of the things he loves about the country, but as a private citizen. They will have more freedom now – it is like finding freedom again.’

What they want for Archie & Lili: A friend explains: ‘It’s not academia. That is very low on the list. A nurturing atmosphere is very high on the list. Probably the highest priority is the outdoorsy and sporting ethos. They want to put them in a secure countryside microcosm, so that they will have as normal a childhood as they possibly can. Harry, I think, is thinking back to his time at Ludgrove (prep school)…I think you could argue that those Ludgrove years were the happiest of his life until, of course, the death of his mother [in 1997, before his final year]. Being at Ludgrove was a solace to him in sad times. That is what they are looking for in a school – that sense of community, where the 1st XV cheer the first year squad and vice versa. Of course, Meghan knows a very limited amount about rugby and Harry is a huge rugby fan. She knows even less about cricket!’

No commercial ventures: Crucially, says the friend, there will be no commercial activities in the UK for either of them during the years ahead….The expectation at this point is that Prince Harry will ‘probably’ pick up some more charitable patronages, likely related to military causes. He won’t, though, take on any business deals in the UK. As for Meghan, who will attempt to carry on running her As Ever lifestyle brand, if she films something in the UK friends say that any footage ‘will be only for her US website’. As Ever does not ship to the UK and there are no immediate plans to do so. The fact is that they are still trying to make the brand work in the US, a far bigger market. One source this week said that they believe Meghan won’t be able to resist building a film studio at their new home – when they buy it – and will end up creating ‘home making content’ in the UK ‘because that is the heart of who she is’.

Harry’s actual plans: Harry – fifth in line to the throne – says that he is not coming back to become part of the British Royal Family again; explicitly not. He says that he is coming back so that his children will have the British school experience. He will, from time to time, also have to get back to the States but believes that the trip is ‘very doable for a day or two’. Sources believe that the companies that want him to work for them will pay for his transatlantic travel by private jet. Mostly, he will be a ‘full-time dad’ which is how he sees himself. A pal says: ‘He is lucky enough to be able to earn really good money in a short time, which he will carry on doing. But he will be at home most of the time and he wants to be very hands-on with the children. That is the whole point of the move.’

The California dream: Meghan will ‘come and go’ working on her jam, wine and sprinkles business, As Ever, and trying to get a green light from Netflix for one of Archewell Productions’ many development projects. Some are sceptical about the prospects for either business and one source predicts: ‘It’s all gonna close. They will just piecemeal it out.’ What a sorry end to their California dream it would be if that comes to pass. Speaking to a well-placed friend, the return is long-term – the idea is that Harry will be based in the UK during term times until the children have completed their schooling, which means another 15 years or so. That’s no surprise to one associate who says: ‘He had no life in California, no friends. There was no common ground with anyone.’

No money from King Charles: The money to fund the move will have to come just from the Sussexes; a royal source says that there is no way that a single penny will come from his extremely wealthy father, not even on a private basis. Harry, now 41, is to stand on his own two feet. With the aid of legacies from his late mother and the Queen Mother plus – surely – some residual millions from the £25million or so made by Spare and the £30million he was handed by Netflix.