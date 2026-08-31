“Tate McRae’s Calvin Klein ad campaign is already being meme’d” links

Tate McRae’s Calvin Klein campaign is so, so bad. It’s mostly about the terrible dancing and that very memeable print ad. [Socialite Life]

Late-night drama at the US Open as Novak Djokovic lost in the first round and cried on court during the final moments of the match. [The Athletic]

Fjord already won the Palme d’Or – will it also be an Oscar contender? [LaineyGossip]

Rachel Cusk’s Life of M versus Natalie Portman’s actual life. [Pajiba]

Lana del Rey stepped out with her gator-wrangler husband. [OMG Blog]

Randy Quaid is losing his mind about the Days of Thunder sequel and “woke” Anne Hathaway. I mean, Randy Quaid lost his mind years ago. [Just Jared]

Bonjour, Celine Dion! [RCFA]

Tim McGraw went ass over tea kettle. [Seriously OMG]

Updates on 90 Day Fiance’s Jenny & Sumit. [Starcasm]

Yara Shahidi in leather. [Go Fug Yourself]

Harry Styles mentioned Taylor Swift’s wedding. [Hollywood Life]

Tate McRae’s assistant choreographer Mauro Johannes recreates her “Feel the Fit” choreography for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/NjFH8YNo9v — Tate McRae Crave (@TateMcRaeCrave) August 27, 2026