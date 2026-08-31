“Tate McRae’s Calvin Klein ad campaign is already being meme’d” links

Tate McRae’s Calvin Klein campaign is so, so bad. It’s mostly about the terrible dancing and that very memeable print ad. [Socialite Life]
Late-night drama at the US Open as Novak Djokovic lost in the first round and cried on court during the final moments of the match. [The Athletic]
Fjord already won the Palme d’Or – will it also be an Oscar contender? [LaineyGossip]
Rachel Cusk’s Life of M versus Natalie Portman’s actual life. [Pajiba]
Lana del Rey stepped out with her gator-wrangler husband. [OMG Blog]
Randy Quaid is losing his mind about the Days of Thunder sequel and “woke” Anne Hathaway. I mean, Randy Quaid lost his mind years ago. [Just Jared]
Bonjour, Celine Dion! [RCFA]
Tim McGraw went ass over tea kettle. [Seriously OMG]
Updates on 90 Day Fiance’s Jenny & Sumit. [Starcasm]
Yara Shahidi in leather. [Go Fug Yourself]
Harry Styles mentioned Taylor Swift’s wedding. [Hollywood Life]
Gary the Snail: pic.twitter.com/Ka2i89ao08
— miz irri (@miz_irritating) August 28, 2026
Tate McRae’s assistant choreographer Mauro Johannes recreates her “Feel the Fit” choreography for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/NjFH8YNo9v
— Tate McRae Crave (@TateMcRaeCrave) August 27, 2026
Whatever you might think of Nathalie Portman that author definitely comes out looking like the asshole. Good on Nathalie for not acknowledging it in the least
It’s interesting bc I never got into Lana Rey’s music but recently I did and I’ve been liking it?
I always confuse this Tate person with Addison and I actually have no idea what she sings. I like to think I keep up with pop culture so someone please enlighten me.
Tate is a seriously great dancer. Addison is friends with the Kardashians. That’s all I got
Twice as much as my brain has on these names
No idea.
Tate McRae is not my taste however she’s getting a lot of undeserved hate methinks.
She is a songwriter, I think most of her songs are written/co-written by her.
She’s Canadian, Calgarian born and raised.
And she is serving body ody ody – that is not a “do nothing b****” body (as Ronda Rousey would say).
This actually clears up a lot. Thank you all lol
I think Tate is catching more flack because she may be MAGA-adjacent (Canadian MAGA), so what is otherwise an innocuous (but not great) ad, is getting more attention.
She is a great dancer, but the music is not great. Where is Sean Bankhead who usually choreographs her hit videos? Someone get him in the room.
Re: “Canadian MAGA” I’ve never seen Tate McRae out there promoting Pierre Poilievre/CPC – what’s the evidence you’ve seen for her being Maple MAGA?
IDK what her politics are, but it seems like most of the criticism comes from doing a duet with Morgan Wallen (who I think is racist and horrible) and also dating a US NHL player who went to the White House when US won gold in Olympics (and could also be racist and horrible, I don’t know the man)?
And maybe Tate is full-on MAGA? I’d like to see evidence of her MAGA viewpoints and actions before writing her off.
She appeared in a Team USA Olympics ad, which I think would have been considered a little strange a couple of decades ago. Now maybe it’s considered more acceptable if money is involved, but considering the contentiousness between the two countries during the trade war, the optics didn’t look good. I’m sure everyone has forgotten about it though since our attention spans are really short nowadays.
I have no idea if she’s MAGA, but she does remind me of Sydney Sweeney in that ad. That’s probably more than enough for me to write her off haha, rather than whatever she thinks politically. Although maybe it’s good Sydney Sweeney has some competition in whatever category it is those two fit into.
@Thinking TY for that, wow. I didn’t catch that – honestly didn’t even watch the Olympics this year (or was it last year? whenever Olympics was it didn’t happen for me).
That’s pretty sh*tty for a Canadian to do that, especially in this context.
It’s a choice, that’s for sure. And not well received by me – my honest thoughts: any Canadians that want to be Americans RN should just leave. If you don’t value your Canadian citizenship and you don’t want to stand up for your country when it’s facing the biggest threat in ~200 years, then just go on and take your chances with ICE.
Can I get a list of times when Randy Quaid seemed rational?
I’m going to just admit that I’m old, because to me, this person and her fellow pop stars are so interchangeable–as if they all emerged from the same “Pop Tart” Factory. It boggles my mind how anyone can tell her apart from all of the others. At least when I was a teen/and 20-something, we had the diversity of Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston, Sade, Lisa Stansfield, and before that The Wilson Sisters of Heart, Pat Benatar, Debbie Harry, and let’s not forget Miss Dolly and Cher. Not only did none of them LOOK alike, but they also had their own individual sounds. PS… The “dancing” in the ad is giving “Funky Chicken, but try to make it sexy”…..
I was thinking the ‘dancing’ was more like a variety of yoga poses strung together.
I think the dancing looks like pseudo Fosse.
I would feel sorry for Novak if he didn’t do all that COVID vaccine bullshit with Australia, lying, wanting to get in the game without vaccination, his father comparing him to Jesus Christ, etc., until Djovak was kicked out of the tournament.
No integrity. Very entitled. He needs to retire. He wants to equal or surpass Federic’s record. Bow out gracefully, Novak. I don’t begrudge him his tears, but if Federic surpassed your achievement, that’s life. Accept it. He’s made millions and is very famous. But I’ll remember him best for his COVID shenanigans. He degraded himself, put others at risk and effed with Australia all bc he’s a drama queen and not a good sportsman. For me, that’s his legacy.
He already surpassed Federer for Grand Slams if that’s what you’re referring to?
I’m old enough I could get away with the, ‘l don’t know who she is, never heard of her, they are all the same these days, blah, blah, blah’. But I think it’s dismissive of younger generations hard work and talent, especially when we do this to other women. Even worse when it’s something like pop music, which is made fun because only ‘screaming teenage girls’ like it.
I love pop music. I confess to ignoring Western pop for several years since I found K-Pop and other Asian pop styles. And now ya’ll made me mad enough I’m going to listen to Tate’s music, see if I like it.
I agree and I really don’t think they all look or sound alike? Tate McRae, Chappell Roan (problematic but talented), Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish are all different, for example.
I think the Tate McRae ad is fun! It seems classic to me. I like it.
A couple-three of those poses are straight-up taken from Brooke Shields’ Calvin Klein Jeans ads however many decades ago.
Let’s talk about Olivia Rodrigo and daisy chain. Bravo!
ITA! I was at Lilithfaire in ‘98 and what a memory but those were less terrifying times.
This matters! Gives me hope that one pop star gets it and cares!
Tate, Chappell, and Lana get hate because of admiring racists, being MAGA adjacent, or their music is inconsistent. Olivia, Billie, Sabrina, and some people hate her but Grace are doing really well. Even the ones people think Taylor Swift tries to undermine and target. I’m glad that so many people aren’t interested in the both sides girls.
Ooofff her profile matches her voice….terrible. I guess she broke up with that toothless Trumper hockey player😁
FWIW, You’re right. I looked it up and Novak has already surpassed Federer’s career accomplishments. Maybe like Tom Brady, he cannot see any other life for himself other than what he excelled at for so many years. Maybe Novak should go into therapy for this life transition. But I have no doubt he doesn’t believe in it and wouldn’t go. Just a hunch.
I am wondering if Novak has long Covid.
This may help. Tate is an industry plant and her family has a large network. To the extant she is everywhere but this is the first time i have seen her true face.
I like her song lyrics but the voice she does some Hate.
I do feel bad for Novak but he is just so protected. As a tennis fan i know most players are protected irl but Novak is hard to ignore. Either he is an athlete or he is a guy with a stacked deck.
I dont consider anne hathawy as woke. I think he is using woke to describe a woman who does her own interviews. Randy had a medical issue and I believe he should be checked for blockages. I dont think he recovered. There is a disconnect that wasnt there before.
Quaid’s comments are so bizarre…it sounds more like he’s upset they’re replacing Kidman, but then he’s framing it as a political purity issue?? Kidman is moneyed and everything that goes with it, but she’s hardly MAGA. Maybe she votes Republican behind the scenes for financial reasons, but her donation and volunteer work tends to lean more liberal, no matter how you slice it. It sounds more like he’s just mad about the sequel recast and trying to reframe it as political to justify his perfectly acceptable, if shallow, dislike, and that’s very funny to me.