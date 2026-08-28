Prince Harry ‘wants to mark Remembrance commemorations in November’

The Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers got a big update on the Sussex family’s security situation now that they’re living in the UK. Since Prince Harry’s father became king, Harry has been required to provide 28 days notice before traveling to Britain, and each time, the Met Police decided on a case-by-case basis whether Harry would receive any kind of protection. They almost always refused. Earlier this year, RAVEC even paused the Sussex family’s risk assessment without telling him. Harry and Meghan still chose to move back to the UK with their two children, knowing that they were stepping into a big security fight where nothing was guaranteed. Maybe it was a hail-Mary challenge to the establishment: are you really going to let the Sussexes go unprotected, even though they’ve moved back? The challenge is not being treated as urgent in any way. Also: Myers buried the lede, check out the last part of this story.
Prince Harry has been given fresh hope of being granted taxpayer funded security after the Home Secretary ordered a new review of the terror threat against his family. The Home Office is “actively assessing” Harry’s case again, sources revealed, after the Duke of Sussex wrote personally to Shabana Mahmood asking for a renewed assessment of his security situation, as he arrived back in Britain yesterday.
A long-awaited risk assessment, carried out on the orders of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), took place at the end of July. Harry then informed officials of his intention to travel back to the UK, where the family are said to be on an “extended” stay.
The Home Secretary has not made a decision on whether to change the Sussexes’ right to security from the ad-hoc arrangement in place since they left their royal roles in 2020. However, now the family have moved permanently to the UK, sources said “the goalposts have moved”.
One government insider said: “Officials have been asked to make a new assessment now that the family in question have chosen to reside in the UK. Any recommendations will be made in due course.”
Harry, his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet, flew into the country on a private plane from California shortly before midday on Wednesday, landing at Birmingham Airport. The family travelled on a Bombardier Global Express XRS luxury long-range business jet for the overnight flight and were seen being whisked away in two £90,0000 black Range Rovers, followed by an £80,000 black Mercedes van transporting their luggage. They were not met by any taxpayer-funded close police protection or had a police convoy – something they previously were afforded when working royals – and were supported by their own private security team.
Security experts said the private motorcade could run into thousands of pounds every time Harry and Meghan need to use them for public appearances. Former royal protection chief Dai Davies said “the bills are going to run up if this is how Harry insists on travelling around the UK now he is back”.
Harry had not been told of the Committee’s previous conclusions prior to his move back to Britain. However, a source close to the duke said he was “confident of a change in proceedings”.
Harry is understood to have been given an indication that the Home Office’s stance had “softened” and that there would be more scope for him to be afforded police protection when attending certain public events.
It is also understood that Harry has also suggested he wants to mark Remembrance commemorations in November when in the UK, as he has done every year while living in the United States since leaving his royal role in 2020. Royal sources suggest Harry would not be invited to attend commemorations at the Cenotaph in London, but he could potentially visit other sites such as the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.
[From The Daily Mirror]
I had a sense that this sh-t was coming, that Harry would start asking to appear at certain state events, especially around Remembrance (in November). Will the Sussexes be invited to the Festival of Remembrance, an event the bald-demon heir was too lazy to attend last year? Will Harry be able to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph or any of the war memorials? We’ll see. As for the larger security issues… I’m still absolutely astonished that Harry would blow up his own argument that Britain was not safe for his wife and children. I understand what he’s doing – forcing the moment to its crisis – but what a f–king gamble with Meghan, Archie and Lili’s lives and safety.
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20191107- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex visit the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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Britain’s Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.,Image: 540840606, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, meeting veterans,Image: 540840625, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, meeting veterans,Image: 540840634, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, meeting veterans,Image: 540840654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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The Duke of Sussex views the Captain Reg Saunders wall at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex observing wreath laying during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex views the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
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Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
I hope he avoids the keens
Same. And he’s been commentating this remembrance while in America —why not since his return?
It’s giving Russian Roulette. What could possibly go wrong? But I repeat myself.
Brassy rebel, let me say this, I can like Harry and Meghan and still think the choice to move your children to a country that is so openly hostile in its media and a crap pot for a family who is blocking your security without you and your family getting this security before moving there, is completely idiotic
I seriously doubt any official was aware of the family move in the UK. They moved knowing the probability of getting protection were from slim to none. Harry understand the system. This is not a last minute decision. They have practiced stealth traveling for the past year and it work.
I believe Harry wants to attend some commemoration as he does every year in the US. These events happen in many places in the UK and there is not need for him to attend the one in London. In fact, I doubt he will want to attend that one.
The remembrance celebrations at the Cenotaph are the most important in the country. The Cenotaph is the focal point of it basically and symbolizes a great deal of British history and has since the period immediately after WW1. He will want to be there if he is in the UK imo.
(Remembrance ceremonies not celebrations*)
I do understand the importance of the London Cenotaph which was copied in many cw countries including Montreal (Canada).
Most probably he would want to be there, but Harry wouldn’t want the focus to be on him instead of the ceremony. And we all know what would happen if he was to be there.
I think this is one of those events where even considering what you say, he would want to attend, because it’s that important. Otherwise what is the point of coming back home and immersing his kids into British culture, etc?
I’m not sure what the end game is here but I’m leaning towards KC asking Harry to do more and Harry agreeing but neither is saying so to avoid the apocalyptic rage of the next king. Meghan and the kids will be off limits and away from all the shenanigans.
Prince Harry has marked Remembrance Day every single year even though he was not present in the UK. In fact, it had been reported that although the royals “denied” (blocked) the placement of his wreath(s), a wreath has been laid on Harry’s behalf every single year anyway. The remembrance activities are not some special royal perk despite the efforts of the deranged media vipers and parasites to claim otherwise.
I don’t think he is hankering to be included with the royals in their procession or to be present near them during the London-based version. I can fully see him participating in remembrance events in Birmingham with Invictus athletes, or even at the London event with government officials – NOT with the royals.
It doesn’t matter: the news will follow Harry wherever he is.
Harry isn’t going to any events where there are Royals. He will do his own events.
The fact that there is no urgency on this matter in the administration, and the fact that Charles and the rest are behaving as usual, indicates to me personally that this has nothing to do with visa issues or Charles’s health.
If Harry does ANY rememberance ceremony he will positively overshadow any event the RF attends , only because the Media is so rapidly fascinated with him and his family. The smart thing to do is for the RF to embrace him and get pictures in the media with him otherwise now they will ignored in favor of the whipped up furor of the press with the Sussexes
Excellent comment, if you can’t beat him, join him, or in this case, let him join. My own idea was for him to attend a local one near to wear he lives, with normal people.
I will say this, as a parent, I would never play these games with my children lives . And as an observer and listening to Harry say he could never see a world in which he would bring his wife and children back to the uk without security, I am completely baffled.
I’m always surprised when he is denied security, Remembrance Day wreath etc. You made him walk behind his mother’s casket at 12 years old. You owe him for life.