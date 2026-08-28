Prince Harry ‘wants to mark Remembrance commemorations in November’

The Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers got a big update on the Sussex family’s security situation now that they’re living in the UK. Since Prince Harry’s father became king, Harry has been required to provide 28 days notice before traveling to Britain, and each time, the Met Police decided on a case-by-case basis whether Harry would receive any kind of protection. They almost always refused. Earlier this year, RAVEC even paused the Sussex family’s risk assessment without telling him. Harry and Meghan still chose to move back to the UK with their two children, knowing that they were stepping into a big security fight where nothing was guaranteed. Maybe it was a hail-Mary challenge to the establishment: are you really going to let the Sussexes go unprotected, even though they’ve moved back? The challenge is not being treated as urgent in any way. Also: Myers buried the lede, check out the last part of this story.

Prince Harry has been given fresh hope of being granted taxpayer funded security after the Home Secretary ordered a new review of the terror threat against his family. The Home Office is “actively assessing” Harry’s case again, sources revealed, after the Duke of Sussex wrote personally to Shabana Mahmood asking for a renewed assessment of his security situation, as he arrived back in Britain yesterday.

‌

A long-awaited risk assessment, carried out on the orders of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), took place at the end of July. Harry then informed officials of his intention to travel back to the UK, where the family are said to be on an “extended” stay.

The Home Secretary has not made a decision on whether to change the Sussexes’ right to security from the ad-hoc arrangement in place since they left their royal roles in 2020. However, now the family have moved permanently to the UK, sources said “the goalposts have moved”.

One government insider said: “Officials have been asked to make a new assessment now that the family in question have chosen to reside in the UK. Any recommendations will be made in due course.”

Harry, his wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet, flew into the country on a private plane from California shortly before midday on Wednesday, landing at Birmingham Airport. The family travelled on a Bombardier Global Express XRS luxury long-range business jet for the overnight flight and were seen being whisked away in two £90,0000 black Range Rovers, followed by an £80,000 black Mercedes van transporting their luggage. They were not met by any taxpayer-funded close police protection or had a police convoy – something they previously were afforded when working royals – and were supported by their own private security team.

Security experts said the private motorcade could run into thousands of pounds every time Harry and Meghan need to use them for public appearances. Former royal protection chief Dai Davies said “the bills are going to run up if this is how Harry insists on travelling around the UK now he is back”.

Harry had not been told of the Committee’s previous conclusions prior to his move back to Britain. However, a source close to the duke said he was “confident of a change in proceedings”.

Harry is understood to have been given an indication that the Home Office’s stance had “softened” and that there would be more scope for him to be afforded police protection when attending certain public events.

It is also understood that Harry has also suggested he wants to mark Remembrance commemorations in November when in the UK, as he has done every year while living in the United States since leaving his royal role in 2020. Royal sources suggest Harry would not be invited to attend commemorations at the Cenotaph in London, but he could potentially visit other sites such as the National Arboretum in Staffordshire.