They’re suddenly worried about Duchess Meghan writing a memoir again

This past April and May, the British press revived their favorite storyline, “the Duchess of Sussex is failing, she’s a flop, she’s broke!” They were just months away from learning that the Sussexes actually purchased a $10 million Portuguese villa, but whatever. Something funny happened on the heels of that “poor Meghan, she can’t do anything” storyline, which was a completely different exclusive in the Daily Mail: an article about how Meghan had quietly assembled a group of powerful, wealthy and well-connected women who were advising her on her next steps. One of those “next steps” was, according to the Mail, Meghan eventually writing a memoir. They didn’t say it would happen this year or next, they just said it was something Meghan would eventually do, and that she had been taking notes this whole time. Well, NewsNation’s Paula Froelich has dusted off that story now that the Sussex Return is a real thing. Froelich quoted Mark Dolan extensively and I’ll spare you most of the garbage flowing from his mouth.
For broadcaster Mark Dolan, host of “The Mark Dolan Show” on YouTube, [The Gentlemen] whiplash is the whole story.
“This is pure Sussex propaganda,” Dolan said. “This comes from the ruthless and relentless Sussex public relations machine, which never sleeps. And the irony is that for all of the PR professionals that they employ, they’re doing a horrible job.”
“It’s so familiar. We had the war of words over whether Harry was offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace. Just a few weeks ago, we had the war of words with the Kardashians over the alleged opt-out in the invitation for photographs, which the Kardashians denied. We had the war of words with Martha Stewart over whether Meghan was bragging about her reunion with King Charles,” he said. “Well, let your viewers decide. Who do you believe? Martha Stewart, an icon of American culture, or Meghan Markle, drifter-in-chief? I think we know the answer to that one.”
Dolan continues, saying the Sussex PR team is “horrible.”
“I would rather be Vladimir Putin’s publicist than the Sussexes’ right now,” Dolan quipped.
The question Dolan cannot answer is what the duchess actually does in Britain — a country where, in his telling, she has “no social connections, no family, no job, no network to speak of.”
“There’s no business to be made in the U.K. No one’s buying the flower sprinkles or the overpriced rosé or the spread in England,” he said. “And also the movie roles — the entertainment industry is tiny in the U.K. by comparison to the U.S. So if she wants to get back to the acting, she’ll have to spend large chunks of the year in America.”
Which leaves, Dolan warns, only one thing for Meghan to do in England: take notes.
“We know that there was so much in the original manuscript of ‘Spare’ that was edited out to protect the royal family. All of that, times a hundred, would be in Meghan’s book,” he says. His warning to the Windsors: “You have allowed the fox back in the hen house, and feathers will fly.” There has been no confirmation Meghan plans to write a memoir.
What surprises me is that it’s taken this long for them to revive this “what if Meghan writes a tell-all book” storyline. Surely that should have been a Day 1 tantrum? Alongside the hilariously unhinged “Meghan is going to barge into the palace with Netflix cameras” and/or “Meghan might wear a hidden microphone while speaking with Kate’s Wiglet of Doom!” Anyway, I’ve always hoped that Meghan would write a memoir and that she would talk about what really happened. The thing is, I’ve sort of given up on that dream. I think she feels she’s already told enough of her side. Believe it or not, Meghan actually has retained a great deal of mystery, which is why everyone over there is so obsessed with her. She’s not one to dump her purse out for all to see. Even her “tell-alls” didn’t really tell ALL. Always leave them wanting more… that’s a pretty good PR strategy, despite what these derangers say.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
A book would be awesome but I don’t think any time soon, maybe 10 years from now. What I’d love to see is a With Love Meghan English Countryside edition. That would be awesome! Maybe it is not a Guy Ritchie show but her own!
I’d love to think that she’s got a full manuscript squirreled away somewhere, just waiting for the right moment…
I love to think: „Call off the dogs, ensure security or memoir goes to Publisher“.
Once it is published the power will go, the Monarch will stay on, the only way to hurt is to keep the threat up.
She’s not going to write a memoir about this and didn’t they both say they are not going to comment on this anymore? So I think for all of us, there’s not second Spare memoir coming out and no memoir from Meghan happening. And I can’t believe he acted like Putin, who has murdered how many people is better than Meghan. Good lord they have lost the plot.
They’re quoting a guy with a YouTube show like he has credibility. I don’t know anything about the guy, but I have right this moment decided to have my own YouTube show where I say he’s wrong. We are equally credible YouTube analysts.
Yep. It’s so absurd. I assume Thomas Markle is going to bring back his stupid show too.
I’d buy the heck out of a lifestyle coffee table book/cookbook from Meghan.
I hope she sets up a bunch of decoy meetings with publishing houses, just to keep them sweating! I respect her for retaining that air of mystery, though I would be pre-ordering any book of hers at first chance.
This is all just so darn funny. Yes I questioned their sanity at first but for this week I just am super thankful that I’m interested in reading about their saga again. It adds such zing to the morning. Of course I am wishing them well and victory and peace, but just the image of Bill and Kathy’s frowny faces and het up texts to the likes of Knauf and Psykes makes me smile beatifically.
I want them to eternally live in fear of that.
If they did nothing wrong, what would she have to write about them except positive things?
Comment of the YEAR!!!!!!
True dat!
Hmm. A memoir would be great but don’t see it just yet. Not as her kids are about to start school in the uk, come on now. And umm, I do think people in the uk would buy her jams? Imagine if Meghan started manufacturing some of her products from a uk base and had a uk line of products. That would be interesting. Set up a cute shop or farmer market stall in the cotswolds. Lmao. Why not?
I would LOVE to know her take on all the RF and the ridiculous flummery and rituals, all that bowing. That hideous scene in The Crown when the teenage Diana who is very tall has to repeatedly courtsy to all those dumpy Royals. Sorry I am a proud Northerner and we don’t bow to anyone so I can see Meghan thinking all that nonsense was medieval BS! I would love to know what she truly thought of W and K? What was said in the car on the way to the walkabout in 2022? Also her reaction to her own dad making the decision to sell her out when her very public wedding was days away? Who ghosts their own daughter, pretends to have a heart attack only to be photographed strolling around chowing down KFC within days and then spending years crying via paid interviews that you are the victim? What does she think of Piers? Did she ever meet him properly? Also when did she realise Jason Knauf was a lying ratbag who was an enemy?
Of course, no one is allowed to take a breath. There always has to be a new terror on the horizon.
Many famous people do write memoirs, so I assume she will at some point.
If Meghan ever wrote her memoirs what questions would you like answered? I have listed a lot of mine above but what would everyone else like her to cover?
Seriously? I doubt she would go there but lately I have been wondering if there have been any more instances in which she had to leave the room because something Harry said was so misogynistic. Harry described it in SPARE so it should be fair game. And, of course, I would love to know what exactly he said.
What we don’t know. There is alot more. Even Chris Ship said its a lot worse
I’d like to know if she saw Princess Michael wearing the blackamoor brooch at the party — and what she thought at the time. I’d also really like to know pretty much anything about what Doria’s thoughts and comments have been through all of this. I don’t think Meghan would — or should. — put this stuff in a book, just that it’s stuff that I’ve been curious about over the years.
Somebody should tell Dolan that, “Who do you believe Meghan or an American icon like Martha Stewart?” is not the flex he thinks it is. Martha spent time in prison after being convicted of lying to the FBI. It was a bull 💩 charge, but she was convicted.
So Dolan knows that Harry and Meghan could tell a lot more about the royal family than they did? What is the RF hiding?
I really wish they would tell these freaks to stop smearing them or they will spill all the tea. 🫖
Meghan told Jamie Kerns that she might do a memoir but that it will be long way off. These people wouldn’t have to worry about memoir if they had treated Meghan right.
Yes mark , let’s all believe Martha the convicted felon all because she is white . I wish Harry would release those other pages. Listen to me Harry . You got a new house to pay for. That book would sell like hot cakes .
Meghan is too nice to spill everything. She’s way nicer than I’d be in her shoes.
You know, if they are afraid she might write a memoir, perhaps they shouldn’t give her sooooooooooooo much material for a memoir