The Sussexes have already purchased an 83-acre Cotswolds estate?

Of all the bonkers parts of the Sussex family’s return to the UK, I simply cannot believe that they’ve moved back without a home locked down. Now, reportedly, they decided to move back with a temporary residence set up, and that sounds plausible. But they are very much house-hunting as we speak. We heard rumors that they might lease, but now we’re hearing that they are absolutely looking to purchase a property in the Cotswolds. Tom Sykes has been talking of little else:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be preparing to establish a new home in the UK as they search for a suitable property for their family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have turned their attention to the Cotswolds, an area Harry knows well. However, establishing another home will not come cheaply, with properties matching Prince Harry and Meghan’s needs potentially costing around $16 million.
Harry and Meghan are said to be looking at properties in the Cotswolds as they prepare to spend more time in Britain. The couple, who arrived in Birmingham on August 26, have reportedly shown particular interest in the area around Stow-on-the-Wold.
According to OK! Magazine, Royal reporter Tom Sykes said talk of their house hunt has been circulating among people familiar with the area. He explained that Stow-on-the-Wold has become a key location in the search, saying, “That is the gossip going through all the WhatsApp groups, all the people, all the professionals in the Cotswolds.”
Among the properties linked to the Sussexes is a luxury mansion said to be priced at £12 million (roughly $16 million), suggesting that the couple could be preparing to make a substantial investment in their new UK base.
The Sussexes’ preferred part of the Cotswolds is known for large country homes, but securing one comes at a steep price. Sykes noted that the Oxfordshire side of the area offers more opportunities to find expansive properties, although affordability is still far from the equation.
He described the market as “still incredibly expensive,” adding that visitors to Stow-on-the-Wold can easily spend heavily even on everyday luxury purchases.
[From The Blast]
The fact that they’re looking to purchase and not lease is fascinating. It does suggest that they’re planning to stay a while, or at least create a secure base in England for years to come. Which… okay, it will take some time for people to make that adjustment, I guess. By the way, royal reporter Katie Nicholl appeared on Entertainment Tonight and she claimed that the Sussexes have already found an 83-acre estate?? One thing none of these royalists can say anymore is that Harry and Meghan are broke-ass. They’re spending MILLIONS for all of this – the real estate, the private security, maintaining their homes in Montecito and Portugal. I’m including that video below.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
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USA Rights Only – Johannesburg, South Africa -20191002- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Tembisa township during the last day of their tour in Africa.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335774.jpg
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USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335626.jpg
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– New York – NY – 20210925 – Global Citizen Festival Concert in NYC Central Park Great Lawn, NY – – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20190912- The Duchess of Sussex departs the launch of the Smart Works capsule collection.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Wellington, New Zealand -20181028- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Jacinda Ardern
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Auckland, New Zealand -20181030- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, New Zealand with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Ian Vogler/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Tonga, Oceania -20181025- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Paul Edwards/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Cape Town, South Africa -20190925- Duchess of Sussex on Day 3 of Royal Visit to Africa.
-PICTURED: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Paul Edwards/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
-PICTURED: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20200305-Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend Endeavour Fund Awards
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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The Cotswolds does seem like a lovely place to raise children. Funny story, I did a tour of the many National Trust owned homes in the region, and the bizarre upgrades weird rich people made to their homes were hilarious. If H & M buy a property where every bathroom is designed for a different 20th century decade, I hope they remodel.
I don’t know, I find that different decade bathroom thing cool. On another note, I hope Meghan goes back to wearing bright colors. She looks stunning in them.
It was crazy anachronistic to be walking through a 400 year manor home and stumble into an art deco bathroom. It’s not that I don’t appreciate the concept, especially since the homes obviously weren’t originally built with indoor plumbing, but I would go with a more era-neutral design.
Please tell me they at least had the good taste to skip the 1970s shag carpeted bathroom trend?
Katie Nicholl also said that Harry had a 2 year crush on Meghan having watched on Suits. Maybe she was really talking about William. Whether they rent or purchase doesn’t matter. But if we go back to 2018 they had leased a house in the Cotswolds and then the Sun sent drones to take photos inside the house. The royalists can no longer say that Harry and Meghan are broke.
Yes they still can say that Harry and Meghan are broke. The media/haters will say Charles paid for it. Some already say he paid for the Montecito home.
Anyone with a brain can figure out Charles isn’t buying H and M mansions in California, villas in Portugal and a spread in the Cotswolds. Wealthy Brits see that Sussexes now own some nice real estate. It’s the dimbulb online commenters—egged on the the shrieking tabloid hyenas—who would concoct that story.
The Charles that said he couldn’t pay for Meghan’s food?
I think that’s why they were all assuming they would move to the Cotswolds even before they had more specific information – H&M wanted to live there before and were unable to do so safely.
I think this is kind of funny bc if Charles had let them keep Frogmore, they prob would have been coming back for extended stays more frequently and this move might never have happened, or it would have happened in a different, less dramatic way.
But instead, because of his spite and pettiness, their return is the main headline across international newspapers for weeks.
(I think even with FC, if they had moved back it would have caused a stir, just maybe not such a stir.)
Kate’s wig must be in knots at the prospect of the Sussexes owning a home that is more grand than hers.
I hope for their sakes and their children’s sakes they will be safe and happy!
But also – the more stuff comes out the more my conspiracy theory antennae starts to buzz. I am not saying Harry will be King (that would be too wonderful) but I feel like something is cooking behind the scenes that none of us know about. Maybe I am totally off my rocker but for a couple who plan their lives meticulously, it seems they would not do this unless there was something more important going on. Maybe it is just wanting to spend a year there before Scooter scoots to the throne (then if I were them I would gtfo of the uk for safety)….maybe it is Invictus, or maybe Meghan is getting a new movie role…either way …. I don’t think “let’s spend a year just to expose the kids to the UK school system” is the real reason.
They are playing chess and the press is playing checkers.
💯% agree.
ITA my spidey senses are on high alert that there are some kind of intense machinations going on behind the scenes, and that it all began when Kate disappeared and Bully’s supremely inept camp started staging all those hilariously weird sightings.
+1
Oh, no doubt they’ve been burying stuff about William for decades. I’ve long felt that William is a non-starter.
He’s lazy, incompetent, emotionally volatile and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was politically compromised.
A vast swath of the BRF are politically compromised, including Charles. That has no bearing on William’s ability to be king. My tinfoil hat theory is William intends to be the last king. Selling off parts of the Ducky of Cornwall makes me think he is amassing great personal wealth for future generations.
I agree with everyone who responded to my post! Something fishy is going on. Or rather something bigger than any of us know about. I’m seated!
It’s not a conspiracy or sensing “something fishy” to guess that Charles is in very ill health and Harry wanted to spend his last year with him. And wanted his children to see their grandfather and spend time with him at the end of his life.
Aidee Kay, Chuckles has never shown any interest in spending time with any of his grandchildren, he’s hardly the Grandpa type — the only human he’s ever wanted to be around seems to be Camilla. The contrast between the way Harry functions and Willy fumbles is too stark, if we casual observers notice it imagine what the Powers that Be in Whitehall know.
Sign me up for a tinfoil hat fitting. It’s giving whiplash going from “We’re happy in California and never moving back” to buying an 83-acre estate in the Cotswolds. It’s such a sudden about-face from two smart people who seem to have mostly played winning hands in escaping against incredible odds.
It’s hard not to think that the powers that be are bringing them back because they know William and Kate aren’t up to the task. I can’t really see Harry becoming King, but after what we’ve seen from William and Kate over the past six years, it does lead me to wonder if a Regency is afoot.
I mean they have the home in Portugal too and they spend what, maybe two months out of the year there tops? This is what rich folks do – they buy assets. So even if they weren’t staying long it makes perfect sense that they would want their own property. This way if they do leave and come back to visit or whatever they always have a home base. It makes sense.
Rich people always look at how to make the most of their money. My SIL is married to a (now retired) guy who was very high up in his organization (not a household name, but one many would recognize). His job not only made them wealthy, it required them to move internationally every 2-5 years. Every time they moved locations (to Basel, to NYC, to Toronto, to Hong Kong, to Amsterdam), they bought the property they were moving into. Housing, especially the kind of housing they were buying, increases in value, and there are added bonuses to paying a mortgage when it comes to taxes. I’m not surprised at all if H&M are buying instead of renting.
They can spend as many (extended) weekends in Portugal as they wany to, especially during the rainy, dreary, sun poor English seasons. It’s a 1,5-2 hours flight from the UK.
Indeed, that is how rich people with property around the globe move.
According to the portuguese weekly Expresso, Harry and Meghan don’t have a home in Costa Serra yet. They apparently bought a plot and are building a house. They have been staying at another property while the house is under construction. They’ve been spotted outside the estate this summer but local people respect their privacy and would not tolerate paparazzi sniffing around. Portuguese people still remember how Diana Spencer died, hunted down by paparazzi. The estate has a lot of security that was deemed overwhelming by the portuguese journalist but truth is, with british tabloids you have to be extra careful. Also the estate has been the subject of controversy due to its environmental footprint namely the golf course water impact in an area with severe drought issues.
But I thought they were broke?
Funny how the broke Sussex’s are probably purchasing houses number three, and the Wailing Wales family is on forever home number nine I believe all tax payer money not to mention the parkland they have used and claimed throughout the years they should be the ones under constant scrutiny especially in the media.
As long as their home is not more than 150 acres! Isn’t that the amount of acres that the Wales land grabbed from the park. Bc if the Sussexes had more acreage then that means the Wales would have to go land grabbed some more park land. The acreage equivalent of buying insta followers to compete.
OMG the Wales are going to need a new mansion!!!! a new emotional support mansion!
THE COTSWOLDS ARE MINE HAROLD
Yeah they are.
“It does suggest that they’re planning to stay a while, or at least create a secure base in England for years to come.”
So they’re finally ready to replace Frogmore, which they didn’t give up voluntarily? Good for them.
One of the least surprising revelations is that the Sussexes are rich as Midas. It’s like British journalists are completely unfamiliar with investment income.
Right? They always leave that out of their equation. Don’t they know that once you reach a certain level of wealth, your money works for you?
Poor Syko is going to need to go to Camilla’s spa in India after this to recover from the shock of learning that the Sussexes are completely rich.
I just cannot fathom that after years of saying it was unsafe to even bring meg and the kids back got a visit they are fully moving back.
This is insane!
Charles must really be on his way out. There’s no other explanation unless Harry won his security bid and we just don’t know it yet,
Who is currently living in Frogmore? Incandescent Will probably put his foot down about that one-what a waste.
Maybe Jason.
Ugh. Wouldn’t surprise me.
Hopefully she films a With Love Meghan English Countryside season or a English Christmas special. I had no idea Christmas Crackers weren’t actually crackers!
I’m waiting for the moment when the “Sussexes are dirt poor” narrative swings all the way to “They’re richer than Elon Musk!!”
Katie Nicholl knows nothing about Meghan’s plans, only Meghan herself knows what her plans are.
If they did buy an 83 acre estate, I hope the house is so deep in the middle of the parcel that no one would have any reason to be anywhere near the actual house uninvited. Keep the nosy press out. Use any drones they send for target practice. Pull! -Oh you mean that wasn’t a clay target? My bad!
Sykes and Gill definitely have strong connections to people in the area and Nicholl herself frequents Soho House, but all three are making guesses. Unless the property is a private sale and word of mouth made its way to Harry and Meghan or a listing on a niche “wealthy as f**k” publication where details are only provided upon request, then all you have to do is search on property websites for homes in the area asking more than £5 million and include SSTC (sold subject to contract) and it’s going to return a pretty short list. They know the school, so it’s a quick elimination process to find somewhere.
Not very professional of the real estate agents if they are chattering about clients? I thought they were meant to be discrete?
I hope they have purchased something lovely and private, but who knows what it is and where it is, because the rumor mill is rife and lots if different versions. 83 acres seems like s lot of land, way more than they need but who knows.
They already bought the home. They wouldn’t return with dogs and kids in tow if that wasn’t the case. They would want to focus on getting their children settled before school starts in a week. Another RR described the home as having a luxurious LA vibe. With indoor and outdoor swimming pool. Also no passway trails for the public. So the property is very secured against trespassers.
With absolutely no inside knowledge I also selected Oxfordshire as the most likely location for their new house and have spent the last week enjoying window shopping luxury estates I could never afford. I found several lovely options that would provide privacy but most estates had houses situated near roads and/or to take advantage of distant views. At the price H&M are looking properties included swimming pools, tennis courts, and auxiliary buildings some time including a stable
Country Life magazine for luxury UK real estate goodness! you’re welcome
I suspect I know where they have bought and if it’s where I think, it’s very beautiful and private. Not too far from Highgrove, not too far from all the lovely Cotswolds spots and has plenty of options for development to make it how they want it. I don’t think they’d be here if it wasn’t safe, especially with the children. Something is clearly in place and we don’t know everything that’s going on behind the scenes. I hope they’ll be very happy!
What do you bet Charles has left Highgrove to Harry (or to his children) in his will? His brother won’t need any property, he’ll have more than he can use.
We stopped in Cirencester on our way to visit family in Scotland and had to stay an extra night it was just so sweet. Walked the town, went to the Corinium Museum and could have spent even more time, half priced baked goods at the end of the day, found some public footpaths. I loved it so much and did also happen to check real estate prices there just for kicks. UK is just so much smaller than the US and the disparity between social classes so much more stark. It did make me grateful for what we have left of the US I grew up in. The locals we met were sweet and friendly even to brown and white turbaned folks, they look tickled we were out enjoying the walking each day like oh yes you know our secret, get outside and walk and smell the flowers. I would love to see it again in fall or winter.
Will no one consider the Daily Outrage? They absolutely SHOULD how many toilets they have to tinkle in the Cotswolds ! UK Tax payer funded security and x amount of toilets: how very dare they!!
I think that this move has been long in the making dating back to the so called “peace talks” last September. I also think that Charles is done listening to his heir and his (courtier) allies since then. To me, it is ludicrous to believe that the decision to move to the UK to enroll the children at a British school has been made on a whim a few weeks ago.
Ellen DeGeneres’ 43 acre farm that they put up for sale last year was taken off the market in january.