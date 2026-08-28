The Sussexes have already purchased an 83-acre Cotswolds estate?

Of all the bonkers parts of the Sussex family’s return to the UK, I simply cannot believe that they’ve moved back without a home locked down. Now, reportedly, they decided to move back with a temporary residence set up, and that sounds plausible. But they are very much house-hunting as we speak. We heard rumors that they might lease, but now we’re hearing that they are absolutely looking to purchase a property in the Cotswolds. Tom Sykes has been talking of little else:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be preparing to establish a new home in the UK as they search for a suitable property for their family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have turned their attention to the Cotswolds, an area Harry knows well. However, establishing another home will not come cheaply, with properties matching Prince Harry and Meghan’s needs potentially costing around $16 million.

Harry and Meghan are said to be looking at properties in the Cotswolds as they prepare to spend more time in Britain. The couple, who arrived in Birmingham on August 26, have reportedly shown particular interest in the area around Stow-on-the-Wold.

According to OK! Magazine, Royal reporter Tom Sykes said talk of their house hunt has been circulating among people familiar with the area. He explained that Stow-on-the-Wold has become a key location in the search, saying, “That is the gossip going through all the WhatsApp groups, all the people, all the professionals in the Cotswolds.”

Among the properties linked to the Sussexes is a luxury mansion said to be priced at £12 million (roughly $16 million), suggesting that the couple could be preparing to make a substantial investment in their new UK base.

The Sussexes’ preferred part of the Cotswolds is known for large country homes, but securing one comes at a steep price. Sykes noted that the Oxfordshire side of the area offers more opportunities to find expansive properties, although affordability is still far from the equation.

He described the market as “still incredibly expensive,” adding that visitors to Stow-on-the-Wold can easily spend heavily even on everyday luxury purchases.