Jobson: King Charles ‘cannot force his heir to forgive’ his brother

I get the impression that royal biographer Robert Jobson has been huffing, puffing and hyperventilating ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their return to Britain. I don’t blame him – this is Jobson’s whole job and he was blindsided, as were many others. Jobson actually has sources deep within various royal camps, and they didn’t reveal the Sussex Return to him. So he’s pushing back by pointing out that if this whole thing is partially a scheme led by King Charles, it’s going to blow up in the king’s face. Why is that? As Jobson writes in Hello, “King Charles cannot force his heir to forgive.”
Picture the scene. Christmas Day at Sandringham. For the first time since 2018 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at the King’s table. At its head, the King. Two down from the Princess Royal, a lifetime of public service under her belt, sits Duchess Meghan, whose own public life ran to around 20 months. Beatrice and Eugenie further along, both princesses, titles and no royal jobs, as it has been since the day they were born. Their parents, Andrew and Sarah, weren’t on the guest list — for reasons well known by now, and a reminder that not every family tension around the royal table this year involves the Sussexes.
The Waleses decided to give this royal gathering a miss, making their own plans instead and heading to Bucklebury for Christmas with William’s in-laws, the Middletons.
This is the tricky scenario our King is being asked to navigate: Harry and Meghan are back in the UK.
A royal Christmas is of course, a private occasion at a private royal residence during the season of goodwill. Sandringham is the King’s house, and guests lay by his rules. His late mother, Queen Elizabeth, ran it that way for thirty years. Nobody gets a seat by right. It will be the first big test of the new royal family dynamic.
It had been easier before, when the Sussexes were thousands of miles away in Montecito. But now they are back, it has got more complex. The palace whispers – nothing said about it officially, no statements on headed paper – that there will be no half in, half out. We are told by “palace sources” that the Sandringham summit deal of January 2020 still stands. But given the Harry and Meghan media profile, and their history of sharing news through their own channels, that arrangement is already being tested to the limit.
The Crown – an integral part of our system of parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy – runs on a grid. Private secretaries of the sovereign, senior royals and senior politicians compare diaries months ahead so one engagement does not clash with another. It only works because everyone inside accepts its authority, and there is, of course, a hierarchy, one built around precedence rather than public profile. As it stands, the Sussexes sit outside that system, because they are private individuals. Their diary answers to commercial commitments in a way a working royal’s cannot.
A streaming release they are involved in is unlikely to shift its date around a hospice visit by the Princess of Wales. If a brand launch of Meghan’s landed on the same day as an important speech by William, it would likely go ahead regardless. The same could be true if she chose to share a few photographs of the children on social media.
As for the King, he was reportedly only told of his son’s homecoming plans on 16 August. Now 77, and living with cancer, he understandably wants a relationship with all his Sussex grandchildren. He has seen them only a couple of times in five years. Archie is seven, Lilibet is five, and neither can remember a royal Norfolk Christmas.
What [the king] is unlikely to do is press his eldest son to simply fall in line and reconcile with a brother he currently has little relationship with. No king can order his heir to forgive. Especially, when Harry has betrayed family trusts at the drop of a hat. But every reconciliation scenario being speculated rests, in the end, on William – and he has agreed to none of it yet.
There are other big family gatherings too. Catherine’s annual carol service at Westminster Abbey, that comes first in December. Trooping in June. Royal Ascot. Public moments where any strain within the family, forced into a corner by Harry’s homecoming, becomes harder to hide. Forced smiles are easy to detect after all. Long term, whatever arrangement is reached with the Sussexes under King Charles will very likely only last until the next accession.
[From Hello]
“Archie is seven, Lilibet is five, and neither can remember a royal Norfolk Christmas….” They’ve never been to Sandringham for Christmas. Meghan was pregnant with Archie at Sandringham in 2018, and that was the last time she went to the “royal Christmas” rigamarole. And for the kids to show up at Christmas this year, the whole family would have to be invited. Something which has not happened since 2018.
This Christmas fantasy is a microcosm of the larger problematic narratives around the Sussex Return, narratives which have been fueled by lack of clarity on every side. No one knows if the Sussexes want to go to Sandringham this Christmas. No one knows if Charles is too much of a deadbeat to actually make an active plan to bring the Sussexes in from the cold. No one knows what Prince William is doing, saying, threatening or throwing behind the scenes. Royalists like Jobson have always framed the Sussexes as desperate to be in the royal fold in any way possible. I always thought it was BS, but who knows at this point. Maybe this really is the conversation being had by Harry, Charles and William: whether Harry will be “forgiven,” whether William will “allow” certain things, whether Charles will do anything more than make vague “I hope my sons bury the hatchet” statements.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200946
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Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_2009118
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
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AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200993
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
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Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, William Prince of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
In other words charles can’t control scooter when he has a tantrum. The sussexes should stay far away from the royal Christmas. The children would pick up on the negativity of the keens
KC cannot force the heir to do anything, that’s why he’s great with PH coming back. A bit of indirect (direct) light on the crumbling monarchy and maybe he’ll call off the “dogs”. dogs= trash British press
Compare diaries to avoid a clash do they? The Chelsea Flower Showdown would like a word. Never mind the endless other examples just between C&C and the Wails. It’s a pit of vipers all fighting for themselves/their principal.
If the media choose to go wild anytime Meghan posts on IG that’s on them.
The Chelsea Flower Showdown would like a word. Right? And they didn’t mention Charles’ new Carole service year. Isn’t there supposed to be a Great Carole Showdown this winter? Spoiler, Charles will win if the Sussexes show up to his . But anyways, I agree with the fact that Charles cannot get William to forgive. And honestly, I wouldn’t trust William and Kate around the Sussex family, and imo, they’re the ones who need forgiven imo.
Scooter should be apologizing to harry and meghan
Perhaps he can’t force his heir to act his age, but he *can* poke at his unresolved insecurities. And bring him to heel with them.
Honestly, I think this development is going to be rather fun. Watching the Wales’ heads explode in real time gives a certain schadenfreude that is supremely satisfying.
So the funny thing here is that jobson paints a rosy picture of a royal family whose working schedules never collide, they happily plan around each other – ” It only works because everyone inside accepts its authority,” What, then, about the Great Chelsea Flower Showdown of 2023? And the reference to Kate’s christmas concert……the one that Charles is co-opting for his Kings Trust concert? And allll the other times the Wales have gone out of their way to tramp on Charles’ news cycles?
at least he admits that Meghan is free to do what she wants without having to plan around Kate’s schedule.
the bottom line is that when people are genuinely busy, they do not have the time to plan around other people. Anne doesn’t stop working bc Charles is on a state visit. No one stops working bc Edward is on a foreign tour, no one barely seems to care. The only ones who could plan around the King and other royals are W&K, because they work so little, and yet…..well see my comment above.
As for the part about Charles not being able to force William to forgive Harry – well that’s obvious. Putting aside whether Harry needs to be forgiven at all, no one can force someone to forgive another person. What Charles can do is force public appearances with both of them ,and if William keeps refusing – well we’re already having multiple RRs talk about how that’s a bad idea on William’s part.
(Re Christmas, I am not sure whether they will go to sandringham. but I do not think they will do the christmas walk either way, and that way they would avoid W&K since they dont spend christmas at sandringham by all accounts.)
Exactly bc if they were genuinely busy then overlap would be commonplace and it wouldn’t be some scandal.
Unless H&M bought their purported $12 million home fully furnished, fully stocked, with everything already moved in, in an area they and their security are fully familiar with, with their kids all set up, with their offices set up, etc., etc., etc. – I can’t imagine why Christmas would be at the top of their list right now.