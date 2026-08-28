Norway’s new king, Haakon VII, has spent years mired in controversy

With his father’s passing early this morning, Crown Prince Haakon is now Norway’s King Haakon VII. He steps into the role in a moment of enormous personal crisis, which we’ve been discussing for years now. In 2024, Haakon’s stepson Marius Borg Hoiby – someone Haakon had raised since boyhood – was arrested for assaulting a woman. Marius was later charged with dozens of crimes, including sexual assault and rape of multple women, and Marius was convicted of nearly every charge earlier this year. Haakon’s wife (and Marius’s mother) Mette-Marit is now queen consort, and she has spent years lying about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, then offering half-assed apologies whenever her lies blew up in her face. Mette-Marit also underwent a recent lung transplant, which explains her absence from public life in recent months. Basically, it’s a particularly crazy moment for Haakon to get the big job, but here we are. Tatler published a getting-to-know-the-new-king piece, which I found interesting:
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has succeeded to the throne following the death of his father, King Harald, at the age of 89. The new King of Norway inherits a turbulent national situation. His wife, Mette-Marit, expected to now be given the title of Queen of Norway, underwent a lung transplant this year due to her pulmonary fibrosis and has stepped back from royal engagements. She has also been in the news due to her communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and because her son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, has been found guilty of two counts of rape.
Between mourning the death of King Harald and navigating the decreased popularity of the Norwegian Royal Family, the new King Haakon VIII will face a plethora of challenges in the early weeks of his reign. But who is the man set to rule over Norway?
Born to the late King and Queen Sonja on 20 July 1973, Haakon Magnus was named for his great-grandfather, King Haakon VII and baptised on 20 September in the chapel of the Royal Palace. He was the younger child of the royal couple, but although the Norwegian constitution switched to absolute primogeniture in 1990, it did not retroactively apply to Haakon, so he remained heir to the throne in place of his older sister, Princess Märtha Louise.
Like many European royals of his generation, Crown Prince Haakon served in his nation’s Royal Navy, graduating from the Norwegian Naval Academy in 1995 and spending a year on missile torpedo boats and navy vessels. He then studied abroad, moving to the University of California, Berkeley, where he read for a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. After a stint studying civil servant introductory courses back home in Oslo, he completed his education at the London School of Economics, where he specialised in international trade and African studies.
A keen sportsman, he is known to enjoy windsurfing and surfing, and has taken part in a number of Olympic ceremonies, lighting the cauldron of the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer – a role his daughter, and new heir, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, performed in 2016. Haakon takes a great interest in music, spending the relative freedom of his youth touring music festivals across Scandinavia – in 2011, he performed alongside the band Katzenjammer to raise money for the charities supported by him and his wife.
It is his wedding to Mette-Marit in 2001 that has brought Haakon closest to public scandal. The partnership was not met with universal enthusiasm among Norway’s royal circles due to her history as a ‘party girl’ who had rubbed shoulders with criminals. The daughter of ‘commoners’, Mette-Marit met Crown Prince Haakon for the first time at a music festival, although it is understood that romance did not immediately blossom. In the mid-1990s, Mette-Marit had reportedly planned to marry John Ognby, a man convicted of drug-related offences. In 1997, she welcomed a son, Marius Borg Høiby, with Morten Borg, who was also a convicted felon and one of Ognby’s close friends. This year, Marius was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to four years in prison.
Despite the initial public backlash to Crown Prince Haakon’s choice of partner – her lack of formal education and royal pedigree – the royal wedding went ahead. The couple married on 25 August 2001 at Oslo Cathedral. The bride wept with joy throughout the entire ceremony, and the glorious day finished with live music and the firing of cannons.
[From Tatler]
My impression of Haakon is that he probably would have been an enormously popular king if not for his marriage to Mette-Marit. We’ll see, I guess. Throughout the day, Haakon is taking care of the business of state, meeting with counselors and officials and organizing his father’s state funeral. Mette-Marit is not by his side.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Kronprinz Haakon von Norwegen und Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit von Norwegen beim Besuch der Gedenkstätte Berliner Mauer an der Bernauer Straße. Berlin, 09.11.2023 *** Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway visiting the Berlin Wall Memorial at Bernauer Strasse Berlin, 09 11 2023 Foto:xF.xKernx/xFuturexImagex haakon_berlin_3133,Image: 820858222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Frederic Kern/Avalon
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Kronprinz Haakon von Norwegen, und Kronprinzessin Mette-Marit von Norwegen, aufgenommen im Rahmen des Festaktes zu 25 Jahren Nordische Botschaften in Berlin, 21.10.2024. / Fotografiert im Auftrag des Auswaertigen Amtes. Berlin Deutschland *** Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway, photographed at the ceremony to mark 25 years of Nordic embassies in Berlin, 21 10 2024 Photographed on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office Berlin Germany Copyright:,Image: 924489593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: Florian Gaertner/Avalon
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Prinz Haakon von Norwegen Thronfolger, Prinzessin Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby in der Loge, NOR, FIS Nordische Ski Weltmeisterschaft Trondheim Granasen, Langlauf 4 x 7,5 km Staffel Frauen, Wettkampftag 8, Saison 2024/2025, 07.03.2025 NOR, FIS Nordische Ski Weltmeisterschaft Trondheim Granasen, Wettkampftag 8, Saison 2024/2025, 07.03.2025 Trondheim *** Prince Haakon of Norway heir to the throne, Princess Mette Marit Tjessem Hoiby in the box, NOR, FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim Granasen, cross-country skiing 4 x 7.5 km relay women, competition day 8, season 2024 2025, 07 03 2025 NOR, FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Trondheim Granasen, competition day 8, season 2024 2025, 07 03 2025 Trondheim Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/Memmlerx EP_MMR,Image: 974429701, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Memmler/Avalon
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Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attends a press conference titled ‘EUR 925 million for Poland – Signing of agreements as part of 4th edition of EEA and Norway Grants for 2021-2028’ at the Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 23 April 2025.,Image: 991128973, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POLAND OUT, Model Release: no , Credit line: Radek Pietruszka/PAP/Avalon
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Crown Prince Haakon of Norway attends a press conference titled ‘EUR 925 million for Poland – Signing of agreements as part of 4th edition of EEA and Norway Grants for 2021-2028’ at the Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw, Poland, 23 April 2025.,Image: 991129011, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POLAND OUT, Model Release: no , Credit line: Radek Pietruszka/PAP/Avalon
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Norwegian Royal Family celebrate Norway’s National Day on the palace balcony in Oslo
Featuring: King Harald, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Christian of Denmark gala dinner to celebrate his 18th birthday at Christiansborg Palace
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Princess Ingrid Alexandra
Where: Copenhagen, Denmark
When: 15 Oct 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Celebrations of the National Day
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2025
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Sverre Magnus
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Queen Consort Mette-Marit sounds like she’s Straight Outta Compton… for real!
Ah, the double-standards…
Ikr?
Ah, the misogyny!
I don’t know if this is really misogyny. The woman was friends w/ Epstein. She is trash.
Abolish the monarchy. Everywhere.
Monarchy can never work in the 21st century. In this case, although the Norwegians seem to have made an extraordinary effort to prepare Haakon (UC Berkeley, the London School of Economics, the Norwegian Navy), he ends up with a very messy wife and even messier stepson. And he doesn’t seem at all bothered by the mess. I wish the Norwegians luck but they need to get to work on abolishing the monarchy.
I disagree. It generally works well in Europe as a stabilizing factor in government. Also, of the seven European Kingdoms, five ( Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Sweden) now have a Crown Princess and historically monarchies headed by a woman tend to be popular.
Wtf Mette-Marit is not terrible because of her “lack of formal education and royal pedigree”. She deserves scorn because of her continued friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and her lies about it, but arguably that’s the most royal thing she could have done (just ask not-prince Andrew). And having a fancy degree certainly doesn’t prevent one from becoming what Tatler so delicately calls a “party girl” with criminal associations. On that point, we can consult Ghislaine Maxwell, Oxford grad, sitting in her prison cell. I know, I know, this is just Tatler doing their snobby thing, it’s just tiresome.
Hopefully Amy Poehler is available for the SNL skits that are loading
In the video some of the people he greeted with a handshake kind of bending the knee others didn’t. I like the latter. Bending the knee is hopefully over soon. But I have to admit King Harald was a good man.
Mette-Marit apparently destroyed evidence to try and protect her sex offender oldest son from the charges. Trash.