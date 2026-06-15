Marius Borg Hoiby was convicted of 34 offenses & sentenced to four years in prison

As an American, I know full well that I have no room to talk about the many injustices of the American criminal justice system. But I’m consistently stunned by the short sentences handed down in Europe for violent crimes. For example, this situation with Norway’s royal stepson Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Marius is 29 years old and he’s been a violent POS for many years. In 2024, he was finally arrested for rape and assault. Over the course of a year, Norwegian prosecutors piled on dozens of other charges for all of his other crimes, like stalking, harassment and assault of multiple women. Marius was prosecuted on 40 criminal charges, he was denied special release to visit his ill mother, and today, he was convicted on many of those charges. His sentence? Four years in prison. Only four years???
Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s crown princess, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of several offences, including two counts of rape. The verdict was handed down by the Oslo district court on Monday morning, nearly three months since Høiby’s closely watched six-week trial.
Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad convicted him of assaulting his former girlfriend Nora Haukland, the only victim to have been publicly named. He was ordered to pay Haukland and three other women compensation, and was also sentenced to a two-year restraining order against one of his victims.
Høiby faced 40 charges, including four counts of rape and assault, several breaches of restraining orders, as well as drug and driving offences. One charge of violating a restraining order was later overturned.
He was found guilty of 34 offences – including two counts of rape, serious bodily harm, abuse in close relationships, physical assault, threats, six counts of sexually offensive behaviour and three counts of violating a restraining order. He was acquitted of two counts of rape and two counts of violating a restraining order.
The 29-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the most serious accusations against him, including rape, while admitting to some lesser offences. All parties have two weeks to appeal against the verdict. Høiby attended court by video link from Ila prison, which his defence said was for health reasons. He was not visible on the video link.
Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence him to seven years and seven months in prison, while defence lawyers had argued that he should be acquitted of the rape allegations and receive no more than 18 months for the offences to which he had admitted.
The rape charges involve four women between 2018 and 2024. In each case, the women are alleged to have been sleeping or heavily incapacitated. Addressing one of the charges, for which Høiby was found guilty of raping a woman in the basement of the crown prince and princess’s residence at Skaugum in December 2018, Efjestad said of the video evidence: “She has closed her eyes, lies in the same position over time and shows no reactions to touch or stimulation. There are no sounds or movements that indicate she is awake. This is also supported by the victim’s own reaction, when she was shown recordings during interrogation, where she stated that she had not been aware of what happened.”
[From The Guardian]
Again, prosecutors had SO MUCH evidence, and Marius was convicted of 34 offenses, including some of the most violent crimes to women. And he only got four years in prison. That’s insane. He’s a convicted serial predator and violent misogynist – four years in prison won’t change him. Marius’s lawyers are still trying to convince the courts to release Marius long enough to visit his mother too, but I really hope that doesn’t happen.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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The Royal Family attends Prince Sverre Magnus Confirmation in Asker church. Oslo 2020-09-05
In the Picture: Marit Tjessem, Juliane Snekkestad and Marius Borg.,Image: 563184889, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK, USA and AUS ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marius Gulliksrud/Stella Pictures/Avalon
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Oslo, NORWAY **FILE PHOTOS** Marius Borg Hoiby, 28, is under investigation for three rapes and 20 additional offenses following his arrest in August 2024. His lawyer denies the rape charges, while he has admitted to assault and vandalism, citing substance abuse issues. The case is now with prosecutors to determine possible charges.
Pictured: Marius Borg Hoiby
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USA Rights Only-Oslo, Norway – 5/17/2015 – Members of the Norwegian Royal Family greet the Parade at the Royal Palace In Oslo.
-PICTURED: Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby
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Featuring: Prince Haakon, Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Marius Borg Hoiby
Where: Oslo, Norway, Norway
When: 17 May 2015
Credit: RPE/Albert Nieboer/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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USA Rights Only-Trondheim, Norway – 6/23/2016 – 25th Anniversary of the Coronation of Sonja and Harald in Trondheim, Norway
-PICTURED: Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby
-PHOTO by: Robin Utrecht/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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Featuring: Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby
Where: Trondheim, Norway, Norway
When: 23 Jun 2016
Credit: Robin Utrecht/Action Press/startraksphoto.com
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Skaugum, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royals during the celebrations of the National Day at the residence in Skaugum
Featuring: Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Where: Oslo, Norway
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
The sad thing is, Kaiser, that in Scandinavian countries (I’m mainly thinking of Sweden though), people get far longer prison sentences and more stringent punishment for tax offences than they do for physical assaults, rape and even murder. A *lot* of emphasis goes into “rehabilitating” (and trying to understand and granting compassion to) those who commit the last three, whereas the book is thrown at anyone who is suspected of “fiddling” with taxes. There are running jokes about this. The fact that his lawyers requested 18 months vs the 7 years+ that the prosecution requested says a lot. I think the maximum sentence for murder, for example, is usually 10 years, but murderers seldom get that and are usually granted some form of release years earlier. Not so much consideration for tax offenders.
Similarly, victims of crime seldom receive the compensation they deserve, it’s usually a pittance compared to what victims in some so-called developed countries do (I also think that compensation is woefully low in the UK for many crimes).
It is true in Denmark as well. Financial crimes are punished harder than sexual crimes against women. It suck so much and it just yet another feature of life under capitalist patriarchy – even in countries that have good track records on gender issues in other cases. Crimes against people, especially violent ones, ought to weigh heavier than financial crimes against corporations or the State (tax crimes).
I hope the women of Norway are appalled by the leniency of this sentence – the charges were v serious and there were MULTIPLE charges of the same offence (4 counts of rape). Come on, its like a slap in the wrist given that there are likely other victims out there who haven’t come forward. He’s a serial rapists and abuser of women – he’s a monster who should be locked up. Its appalling that he’s using addiction and MH issues as an excuse for doing what he did – he knows right from wrong but did it anyway as he knew it would get covered up and he’d get away with it as Mummy and Daddy would fix it for him.
MM and Haakkon need to take responsibility for the monster they raised – he clearly learned this toxic attitude towards women from someone and they are his parents. His mother in particular seemed to enable his objectification of women (nude women calendar at 15!!) – questions should be asked about the kind of home he and his siblings have been raised in.
Rehabilitating him will be difficult and often these people refuse to acknowledge what they did let alone that it was wrong – he denied it in the face of evidence (his own videos). That alone tells us that he felt entitled to do what he did and he see’s women as objects for his gratification. He will always be a danger to women and society.
I hope the courts don’t release him to go stay with his parents as he has proven repeatedly that he won’t abide by any restrictions put upon him by the courts – he repeatedly broke restraining orders to harass and threaten his victims. His parents have shown they won’t manage him, they prefer to take him on luxury holidays rewarding him for his actions rather than make him take responsibility for them. He’s a typical bully – acts the big tough man to those who he deems weaker than him but cries for Mummy when faced with people who won’t let him bully them.
I agree with this wholeheartedly.
I agree that it was a slap on the wrist. That said, it’s not like 8 years in prison would rehabilitate him either.
He’s a POS who doesn’t see other people as people. I’m not sure how to solve that.
💯 agree about this piece of 💩
And 20 years behind bars wouldn’t have been too much either. 🤬
Not enough time but I’m not surprised. It seems like worldwide rapists get off with light sentences or no conviction at all. I don’t think he will change after this.
Shameful. He’ll probably serve less than half his sentence because “something, something, poor sick mom, good behavior, blah blah blah” and he’ll go back to his old habits. Besides, Norwegian prisons are more like holiday resorts for naughty adults than prisons.
Four years is nowhere near enough but, at least it’s something. Andrew Windsor on the other hand is still living a life of luxury on a royal estate, and at the time of writing not one formal charge has been brought against him.
He has already appealed according to swedish News.
Hopefully a higher Court will come down harder on him.