UFC Freedom 250’s Josh Hokit: ‘Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?’

There has been so much positivity and so many good vibes in the past week here in America: tourists coming into America for the World Cup and loving our chain restaurants, our grocery stores, our gas stations, our stadiums and our fast food, the New York Knicks pulling out Game 4 and Game 5 and winning the NBA Championship, the English press loudly crashing out about all things involving America and being exposed as miserable wankers. It’s been splendid. So I think many Americans just decided to ignore Donald Trump for a while. Well, Trump hosted UFC Freedom 250 at the White House last night, because he’s turned the People’s House into one big toilet and an ode to toxic and fragile masculinity. Speaking of, one of the UFC winners was Josh Hokit. This guy is disgusting.

While Josh Hokit was a big winner on Sunday night’s UFC Freedom 250 event, his post-match quip was designed to stir up controversy. After he won his heavyweight fight against Derrick Lewis during the June 14 fight on the White House lawn, Hokit was interviewed on the Paramount+ broadcast by Joe Rogan. At the end, he shouted, “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” seemingly out of nowhere. Rogan looked flustered but ultimately said nothing to follow besides, “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.” His words were not mentioned any further on the broadcast.

[From Variety]

This is so disgusting. It’s so typical of Trump and his ugly cronies too – just a few months ago, Trump posted that gross AI video of Barack and Michelle Obama as “monkeys” and the backlash was so huge, Trump had actually had to delete it and blame someone else for posting it. Now he’s hosting obscene UFC fights on what’s left of the White House lawn and giving platforms to these kinds of people. Trump’s aim is complete degradation of the office, the government and the country.

MMA FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN: “MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!” pic.twitter.com/lODK3EjtR4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 15, 2026