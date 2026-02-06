Donald Trump posted a racist clip of Barack & Michelle Obama as monkeys

Donald Trump was on another dementia-and-cheeseburger-fueled tear last night. It’s become such a regular feature of Trump’s insanity that his late-night social media catastrophes rarely make news. Imagine if Joe Biden or Barack Obama rage-tweeted lies, racism and misogyny for hours every night while they were in office. And when it’s Trump, the entirety of the Beltway media just shrugs. Well, last night, Trump decided to post some more election conspiracies and racism. He ended up posting this racist video portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. There is no bottom.
Last night, Trump posted a video to his social media platform that contained a racist clip showing Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. It's still up:
[image or embed]
— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) February 6, 2026 at 6:34 AM
As always, nothing but contempt for this piece of sh-t and every single person who voted for him or enabled in any way. It’s insane how everyone has become inured to Trump’s racism and lack of executive function too. Every single day, Trump does, says or posts like twenty things which would have ended any other presidency. Living like this feels like a violent national occupation.
Also: it’s been nine years since Obama was in office and Trump is still obsessed with him. Obama’s very existence lives rentfree in Trump’s addled mind.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
USA/Australia/Canada Rights Only – Washington, USA – 1/20/17
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escort outside the Capitol former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
-PICTURED: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
-PHOTO by: Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_Donald_Trump_Inauguration_3341816085.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Where: Washington, D.C., United States
When: 20 Jan 2017
Credit: Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
**USA/Australia/Canada Rights Only**
-
-
USA/Australia/Canada Rights Only – Washington, USA – 1/20/17
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escort outside the Capitol former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
-PICTURED: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
-PHOTO by: Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_Donald_Trump_Inauguration_3341816083.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Where: Washington, D.C., United States
When: 20 Jan 2017
Credit: Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
**USA/Australia/Canada Rights Only**
-
-
-Washington, District of Columbia – 1/20/17-Donald Trump Inaugural Festivities In Washington, D.C.
-PICTURED: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
-PHOTO by: CNP/Pool/Startraksphoto.com
-Startraks_Trump_Inaugural_Festivities_Washington_1141500001935
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jan 2017
Credit: CNP/Pool/Startraksphoto.com
-
-
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump speak ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Barack Obama, Donald J Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One to fly to Norfolk, Virginia. Unions representing hundreds of thousands of federal workers have asked a US judge to immediately prevent the Trump administration from carrying out mass firings during the government shutdown while they press a legal challenge.
Featuring: President Donald Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 05 Oct 2025
Credit: Graeme Sloan/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
November 10, 2016 – Washington, District of Columbia, United States of America – United States President Barack Obama meets US President -elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 10, 2016..Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP (Credit Image: © Ron Sachs/CNP via ZUMA Wire)
And people had the GALL to call out Michelle Obama for not wanting to sit next to this cretin as would have been protocol at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.
Michelle O knows who he is.
You know asking single member of the BRF about Epstein is now fair game, well the media should be asking every single Republican why they are racist. If you support a racist you are a racist.
Everyone knows what that loser is. What concerns me, as a neighbour to the North, is what’s happening behind all this Dumpty chaos. Focus shifts away from what those in power are really doing while Dumpty shuffles through another rambling incoherent diatribe of lies and personal vendettas. Its disturbing to know that those in power don’t even try to remove these blantently rascit posts. I’ve put on Becoming for the 25th time. Sorry, but I doubt I’ll ever make the drive across the border to visit family and friends again. Although they all know there’s a refuge in my home should they need it. It’s extremely difficult, beyond belief, to watch in real time what is happening to the US. And it’s only been a year. Please, vote this insanity out.
Dark days when nothing is even shocking anymore. Remember Obamas tan suit was probably his most ‘controversial’ moment and now look at the clown show.
“Living like this feels like a violent national occupation.” God isn’t that the truth.. I find myself feeling shell shocked after reading the news 📰 it’s all so horrific and triggering. I’m just so tired of all the hate and chaos caused by these deplorable and depraved soulless people.
This post actually made me cry. I feel like either the rapture happened and we’re the left behinds or I died and I am in hell.
Mac, same here. I cried when I saw what Trump had posted this morning. I thought I couldn’t be affected by anything he did anymore but to see something so hateful and vile and know that no one will care is just too much. We have fallen so much.
I’m playing Becoming on Netflix every day, I’m hoping it will get to #1 soon while that stupid Melanie movie tanks.
Her in Australia, only seven tickets were sold, an impressive feat. I’m very proud of my country.
Great idea, Kaaaaz. I will do the same
There are no adjectives profane enough to describe this deviant and his followers/enablers.
If I could post a picture of a pig with Trump’s face here, I would. Better are those piles of 💩 with his face–while in NYC a few years ago we made a special trip to see the famous one.
Add age related dementia to antisocial personality disorder and it’s a dual diagnosis that won’t get better. It’s going to get worse. Three more years.
No, no, nooooo, he can’t last that long!
The disinhibition is getting worse. Not that that’s any excuse. It lays bare his racist soul for the world to see, and it’s a very ugly sight.
You forgot to mention neurosyphilis…
YIKES!!!! He must be rampant with STDs.
Don’t forget narcissism.
Yes, malignant narcissism
This is the same piece of trash that Nikki Minjai says is his number one fan when he see her the same way as the Obama……SMH
If JD Vance had a sliver of integrity he would initiate the 25th amendment process today.
If we’re counting on Vance’s integrity we’re doomed.
That doesn’t explain everyone around him enabling him, coddling him, allowing him to shoot off his mouth, trash alliances with nations, the rule of law, the US Constitution, the People’s House, other institutions and siphon up as much wealth – millions, billions as he can.
The US House, Senate, Cabinet, VP, Supreme Court owns this 100%, along with everyone who voted for him, especially after the Jan 6 coup attempt he encouraged!
He’s unraveling in the sickest way possible.
Probably triggered by the 13,000% increase in views of Michelle’s documentary on Netflix at the same time that nobody went to see Melania.
By coincidence, I just got Netflix again because of the BTS concert that will be played live and the documentary.
I’ll now watch the documentary to add to the streaming numbers 😀
Looking forward to it
Wait for it…..N-word on camera
I’m honestly surprised this hasn’t happened yet.
I think it probably did happen but the tapes were destroyed. Lots of people claim he used it on the set of The Apprentice. Doesn’t seem too far-fetched to believe he’d use it now.
Noel Casler, who worked behind the scenes on TA, [also in the entertainment industry for years/decades] has maintained Trump did indeed drop the racist word — adding there was/is adderall abuse & adult diaper dependency.
And yet there’s never been a threat of suit for defamation.
That wouldn’t change a single thing.
Right? Karolyin’ Leavitt would still have the ever-loving GALL to stand up in front of people and say no, that’s not racist, let’s talk about what’s really important to the American people. 😡
🎯
He’s obsessed with jfk, Obama and Biden. People with brains and class, loving families, people who left or will leave distinguished legacies. JFK had the elegance sex appeal, Obama the super brains and loving marriage and Biden the authentic touch and who beat him. It drives him bonkers.
President Barack Obama is cooler even that Trump’s narcissistic self-conception. That must drive him crazy.
An educator on IG posted an amazing video that talked about the nature of racism and how it REQUIRES racist white folks to be obsessed with the subject of their hate – Black people. They wake up thinking about them, their entire world ideology is based on thinking about them. Meanwhile the subject of their hate – Black people- aren’t thinking about them at all. They are too busy living their lives and trying to survive under white supremacy. And Trump is a great example of that.
Exactly.
2nd Exactly
If this is not a scandal, I give up. When I saw this image first thing this morning, even though I have the lowest opinion of this monster anyone could possibly have, I was genuinely shocked, along with sickened. Also, the fact that the image was part of a clip about so-called voter fraud is a tell. He’s expressing his contempt for Black voters, most of whom have known he’s a despicable racist from the very beginning.
I think it’s sadly safe to assume it won’t be a scandal. I’m guessing right now JD Vance is planning his condescending remarks about how Donald just likes to have a little fun and we all need to lighten up.
You are 💯 correct.
With Karoline Leavitt lecturing from the same playbook.
KKKaroline has already defended this. I’ll admit, I’m on the verge of wishing something bad happens to her pregnant ass. These people need consequences!
Wtf. But also not wtf. Bc it’s not surprising. But it is horrifying. Everyday is a horror. A f-cking horror.
Trump is bigly mad that the Obamas are not in the files and he’s in there 38,000 times. Kkkaroline wsa out there defending this by the way. Vile doesn’t even begin to describe these f–kers.
It’s shocking but also not shocking. Like this is yet another horrible racist thing this man has done that people will excuse – not just his supporters, but the mainstream press, and even the people who oppose him – many will just shrug at this point.
Well we know one person who won’t have seen this – Mike Johnson.
Yeah, Republicans can’t bestir themselves to condemn anything he does, no matter how outrageous and offensive. As far as they’re concerned, it’s not even happening. 🙈🙉🙊 So, they’re the 🐒.
He should be thrown out of office for backing a terriost organization White Supremists!! You love and respect all Americans or you should be shown the door ASAP!! He’s a evil,demented& ugly old man!! He disguests almost everyone in America!! God bless us all!!!
I’m so angry about this- I know that’s the point, trigger the libs and all that- but it is such a desecration of the office, such a moral failure on the part of our nation, such an insult to the Obamas, who are better people and patriots than he and his supporters will ever be.
And the fact that the triggering is openly discussed with the lowlife MAGAs, absolutely insane. Not how despicable this is but how great it is to be horrible to other people, for kicks.
It feels more and more like a straight-up civil war is the only way to get these pieces of garbage out of the system.
Yes! Be like the French from the 1800s to now who never let the government stray from the social contract, that the power comes from the people and they are giving that power to the government with conditions. And If the government strays from that contract, the French will come together regardless of which political party, will agitate and protest…true protest until something changes. Americans protest for a weekend then go home, the government rides it out until people are too tired to complain or forget all together, nothing changes, and it’s back to the drawing board.
Remember when people were saying that Michelle and Barack’s marriage was in the rocks because she refused to share the same air with him? Some folks who often comment here in this community thought she “do her duty” and just show up.
He posted that video during Black History Month to make us angry and to distract from the Epstein files. Whew…the way that I will celebrate and dance on that disgusting slobs grave! I cannot WAIT. He can fuck off and drop dead. Bitch-ass.
It’s not as if Trump does his “duty” by behaving civilly, so why would we expect Michelle to bow to “duty” that he mocks daily, in his personal behaviour, he’s profoundly disrespectful and sneering and dismissive of female journalists, and whole sections of US society. Remember when he said if the blue states all dropped dead during Covid it would just increase his poll ratings? No one has a “duty” to pretend that is normal. I give Michelle a huge amount of credit for just saying, no. No one should pretend this is normal.
Yessss Pepperidge Farms remembers. In these very comment sections demanding Michelle do something or something or run for office or other nonsense. Everyone should leave that Lady alone and let her live. She’s free loving her husband and going on trips.
Pepperidge Farms remembers 😂 Yes we do!!
I wish to God that the Obamas & the Bidens would sue him for slander. That’s the only thing this man will understand. Hit him in his wallet.
I think the Obamas should continue to succeed, thrive and make fun of him. And I still think Barack should carry his Nobel Prize around with him and whip it out everywhere he appears. And of course, golf better than him.
Absolutely vile but not remotely surprising. Dude has always been racist AF.
The Nobel Peace Prize, his obsession with being told that he’s a perfect physical specimen–it all goes back to Barack Obama. There’s no way this orange shitstain didn’t see that viral meme of a shirtless Barack looking fine as hell with a side-by-side of his bloated, fat diaper ass swinging a golf club. President Obama lives rent-free in his addled brain because Trump knows he will never be close to as beloved, charismatic, smart, and well-spoken as Obama is. The entire world loves Obama and despises Trump and it kills him.
Everyday I think there is no low that he, his administration, supporters and silent media won’t reach and then I am reminded of the upside down and distorted reality we are living in. I am not surprised by his racist and evil actions because that is who he has always been. I’m not surprised by his administration and supporters allegiance because they are just as racist and evil as he is, and no one tell me that his administration and supporters aren’t racist and evil like him because you can’t condone all that he has done without believing and being like him, no matter what anyone says. I am more surprised about how all of the media turns a blind eye to his actions and words or they don’t have the level of outrage that he deserves for the shit he has turned the U.S. and the rest of the world into. There is no hell hot enough for the hell he and his entire racist regime and supporters deserve.
I loathe him with every fibre of my being, but the press is truly the biggest disappointment here. Their moral turpitude hurts almost as much as Trump’s words and actions.
Just when one thinks he can’t go any lower, he figures out a way to do it.
How this…thing…ended up in the WH is beyond my comprehension.
He should have been thrown in jail and let to rot for the rest of his life years ago, and yet he keeps getting out of these situations which to this day I don’t understand how. Why are there people looking out for this…thing…?
I really — REALLY — don’t think he won the 2024 election. I think Elon Musk somehow tampered with the voting. I realize I sound like a crazed conspiracy theorist, but Trump is such a criminal, and so very very fragile, that I think he would’ve done absolutely anything to ensure that he won. He couldn’t withstand losing again. He had people figure out how to make it happen, and he tampered with the election.
That’s what I believe.
I believe that too because of things trump said while campaigning and Elon’s declaring him the winner four hours before the results were in.
@Grandma Susan — Yeah, the first time I felt it was when he just gave up on campaigning and started dancing at rallies. (I think that wasn’t just dementia; he knew it was in the bag.) The second time was when JD Vance walked over to Air Force One and said to the press: “Oh, I just want to see our new plane, guys!” He was so smug; he also knew it was in the bag at that moment. I really believe this.
There’s no bottom in this hellscape. Trump knows he can do whatever the hell he wants and the media will yawn because that’s just Trump being Trump.
It’s a nightmare.
This was so racist that even Tim Scott called it out. And yet it’s nowhere to be found on the New York Times’ online front page.
Actually, shockingly, it’s at the top of the front page right now. NYT is really inconsistent. yesterday it was hard to find anything about the Epstein files but at other times their coverage is still really good.
Good. It wasn’t there when I checked.
It is there on the page. The article was co-written by a Black woman, and they are explicitly stating WHY this is racist. They’re flat-out calling it racist, not sane-washing it.
I checked CNN for the first five minutes of the 9 am central time hour. It wasn’t even mentioned. I’m sorry about Savannah Guthrie’s mom, but it’s becoming a huge distraction for media, especially when there is no news.
This is a clue that Trump is spiraling. ICE, Wars, and Epstein are getting to him. Before he had hope hicks man his twitter but the tweets came from him. These last few months he has been posting ANYTHING. He is desperate to get sort of momentum again.
Another example was him flipping off the plant worker. Yeah he has flipped people off before but never so publicly. I see a hospital stay in his near future. Maybe for a panic attack.
He is reprehensible. The onslaught of trauma and abuse he dumps over us is horrific.
Leavitt has called the backlash – almost exclusively from Democrats – ‘fake outrage’. Because why would any one be TRULY outraged by trump using the longstanding racist monkey trope against the first POTUS and FLOTUS of colour? Presumable only the ‘woke’ bother about that stuff. Leavitt should try and do her job of providing information and answering questions, and leave the preaching and lecturing to those equipped to do it. Trump and his floozy aren’t fit to breathe the same air as the Obamas.
She said it was just an old meme of The Lion King, with Trump being the lion, while Democrats were other characters.
He’s sick, and she is very sick.
Whenever MVP Harris is asked about Trump behaving so disgustingly, she points out what many of us who have never held high office don’t consider. For a president of the United States to behave in such a vile manner is even worse than when ordinary folks do it. POTUS has a responsibility to behave in a way which elevates our country and all of its citizens. He represents all of us. Whatever he says or does reflects on every one of us. God, I wish she was our president. 🥺😢
i will never understand why Obama was chuckling with Trump during Jimmy Carter’s funeral. When the whole nation was about to be thrown into a horror show. Then we had the tech overlords standing around him at the inaguration. It was a betrayal all around. Now, probably Obama finally knows you can’t place this man.
I’m sure he was laughing AT Trump not WITH him. The tweet has backfired on Nero/Caligula and just solidifies what a horrible, evil, racist person he is. Jeffery Frankenstein also liked to send racist memes so birds of a feather and all that. Throw the whole bunch of them away.
There is no way Trump was tech savvy enough to do this so you can’t just blame him. He is surrounded by the most evil cabal of racists who assist him with all this garbage. Absolutely sickening. And the fact he can’t get the Obamas out of his head reminds me of another fixation. These sick, racist obsessions are terrifying.
He is totally responsible for everything posted under his name on his account. It doesn’t matter if someone else posted it.
No one is claiming he created it but he DID share it and that’s an official endorsement of the offensive content.
Who else would be up in the middle of the night, posting like a maniac?? This was Trump; they’re just trying to pin it on an aide because he’s getting heat for it.
Speaking of the Obamas, in Barak’s memoir about the presidency I remember a part where he talks about how he had to give up his blackberry for security reasons. I remember naively telling folks way back in January 2017 “well, at least they’ll take Disgusting Don’s phone away after the inauguration for security so the late night trolling will stop” HAHAHAHAHA *cries*
JFC I haven’t had my coffee yet. I’m not clicking on whatever that is.
So where are the black republicans? The evangelical leaders who purport to be Christian? The commonly decent republicans and trump enablers? Where the hell are they? Your country and what it had of civilization is not just falling apart. It is imploding and being taken over by fascists and brownshirts. Trump keeps talking about our country as the 51st state. I say, we take the west Coast, new England, Minnesota and New York into Canada, and leave the rest to the Trumpers and Project 2025.
New Englander here. Please save us, my beloved Canadian friends.
You forgot about Hawaii! Everybody always forgets about Hawaii!! Then again, just leave us alone, that’s fine. We’ll join ANZAC.
ooooooh, i am so on board with this!!
please take texas, too (minus the 2025ers)! we love hockey and i am pretty sure we are related to alberta! deeply serious. i am ready. i am singing our glorious anthem maintenant and en francais.
New Jersey would like in on this chat, thank you. 😉
I read about this in German newspapers a few hours ago. They said there was uproar. So I went to cnn, latimes and nytimes to see how American media covers it and there was NOTHING. Not even scrolling way down, not even a small note. Another commenter said it is now finally on the nytimes, good. But still: 1) it is a massive scandal for a president to be so openly racist, but 2) this president has several nights a week where he posts like 60 posts (full of bs) within sixty minutes or so, at night. He is very obviously having severe mental problems. And where is the media covering this all day every day? There is a person running the country who is obviously not „with it“ anymore and needs to be removed from office for his own good. Should that not be top headlines for weeks on end? Interviews with experts, questions to Republicans etc? Like when Biden had bad name memory, stuttered and (oh nooooo) was not always so well on his feet? Everybody was only talking about that all the time in the media, all Democrats were asked for comment. The media should do its job, especially the few serious ones that remain. It is seriously left to Gavin Newsom and Gary Kasparov in Twitter to point out that this person is obviously mentally unfit.
One can only not give it any clicks. The American press seems not to be of much democratic use at the moment.
Some of us have been independently supporting “American press” for a long time with donations to ProPublica, Mother Jones, etc. Seems like what you’re referring to as American press is “corporate media” like CNN, NYT, etc. that’s been “neutered” as Don Lemon described it on Jimmy Kimmel the other night.