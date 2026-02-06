Donald Trump posted a racist clip of Barack & Michelle Obama as monkeys

Donald Trump was on another dementia-and-cheeseburger-fueled tear last night. It’s become such a regular feature of Trump’s insanity that his late-night social media catastrophes rarely make news. Imagine if Joe Biden or Barack Obama rage-tweeted lies, racism and misogyny for hours every night while they were in office. And when it’s Trump, the entirety of the Beltway media just shrugs. Well, last night, Trump decided to post some more election conspiracies and racism. He ended up posting this racist video portraying Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. There is no bottom.

Last night, Trump posted a video to his social media platform that contained a racist clip showing Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. It's still up: [image or embed] — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) February 6, 2026 at 6:34 AM

As always, nothing but contempt for this piece of sh-t and every single person who voted for him or enabled in any way. It’s insane how everyone has become inured to Trump’s racism and lack of executive function too. Every single day, Trump does, says or posts like twenty things which would have ended any other presidency. Living like this feels like a violent national occupation.

Also: it’s been nine years since Obama was in office and Trump is still obsessed with him. Obama’s very existence lives rentfree in Trump’s addled mind.