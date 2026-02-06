Princess Kate wore a new £1,555 Daniella Draper necklace to Lambeth Palace

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, February 5th. Prince William and Kate traipsed over to Lambeth Palace, where they met with the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally. I didn’t realize that Dame Sarah only officially became the Archbishop last week, so it’s not like William and Kate were “late” meeting her. Considering that they often refuse to attend major events and meetings, it’s remarkable that they were able to get this photo-op the week after Dame Sarah’s official appointment.
Princess Kate wore a new(ish) ensemble – her coat, with those terrible shoulders, is apparently a bespoke Catherine Walker, and she likely has this same coat in different colors. Kate wore a new Edeline Lee dress, which has one of her favorite silhouettes. There were lots of comments about Kate “copying” the Duchess of Sussex’s many brown/chocolate ensembles. You can definitely see the Meghan inspo, but Kate put her own keen/dated/Edwardian spin on it. The Mail is also making a big deal about Kate wearing a new-to-us necklace. This is from Daniella Draper and it retails for £1,555. Can’t believe the Mail refused to tally the cost of ALL of Kate’s jewelry here, like they do every time Meghan breathes or posts an Instagram. Let me also say something nice about Kate’s necklace: while I think the piece is rather gaudy, I appreciate the fact that theme-dresser Kate didn’t wear a crucifix necklace for this meeting. There’s no need to pretend that Kate and William are super-religious, and I appreciate that they aren’t draping themselves in religious gear.
Meanwhile, it was also confirmed yesterday that Prince William will attend Dame Sarah’s installation as the Archbishop of Canterbury, which they’ve scheduled to coincide with the Feast of the Annunciation on March 25. That would be like installing a new pope on Good Friday or something, right?? Damn. The Telegraph said that it’s actual tradition for the heir to the throne, rather than the monarch, to attend the installation of a new AoC. No word on whether Kate will join her husband at the installation.
Keen needs a stylist desperately. The shape of the jacket shoulders looks so bad and she looks dowdy. Plus that wig hanging over her shoulder.
I don’t watch any of the newer Star Trek show but those shoulders made me think Star Trek as soon as I saw them.
My mind went to Cruella De’ Vil…on a different person those could be fun,
This is exactly what the romulans wear in Star Trek. Plus her jacked eyebrows match how the Romulans look too.
She looks like a cross between a Romulan and Morticia Addams.
And what is with the ankle length dresses that Kate and Sophie have been wearing? It’s not flattering.
My favorite length is what Brigitte Macron wears. Right above the knee, touching the knee. Classy and not old lady-like. But she’s French, and the French have good taste.
Kate probably wears them to hide how thin her legs are now. I think Sophie has always worn this length, but yes they both look very dowdy and should wear something knee length, or at least no longer than mid calf.
Not everyone has the knees to wear Macron’s dresses though. I’m much younger than her and have terrible knees, wrinkled and sagging (genetics, nothing I can do). So, midi dresses is what I wear.
She dresses so somber, like an old lady.
I can’t see anything beyond those shoulder pads in these photos 😳 they are truly ridiculous looking.
I guess she needs a lot of structure and support in her clothing to help hold the wig up.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
What in the Chinese pagoda hell is going on with the shoulder pads of this coat? Gah!
This woman sucks.
Perfect description of those shoulder pads lol
LOL 🤣🤣🤣
Lazy and Ragey take their sideshow on the road. They both look a mess. The dress is too long, the shoulder pads are too wide and the doll hair is too much. His beard is not getting any better and his suit looks ill fitted.
Why have money and not use it to at least look good?
Has she been wearing lower heels (2” not 3”) and block heels recently, and is this a permanent change? I always thought the stilettos were ridiculous, nobody’s worn them to work since the pandemic.
Kate is quite tall right probaly 5’9″, she does hover over most people so it does look silly at times. Not to heel watch but similar to what Michelle Obama did,I think she was conscious of not towering over people so she wore kitten heels.
Nah, Kate’s closer to the 5’6″ range (check any photos where she’s in sneakers standing next to William); I think she wears the super high heels because William is so darned tall. A lower heel for her is because she wants to wear one for fashion reasons, foot pain reasons, back pain reasons, whatever, anything except what other people may feel.
What is going on with her ankles and feet???? They look like they have some type of mushroom/fungus growing on them.
I didn’t notice them at first, but you are right! They aren’t simply swollen…I’m not a doctor and I don’t know what they are…
Those lumps look concerning. No idea what they are. And then there’s her neck. Not looking well.
That is really peculiar.
Her feet never looked like that before.
They look like ganglion cysts. I had one on my wrist that looked just like it. She also has big toe bunions because I’ve seen them in other photos. She needs a good podiatrist.
Wearing stupidly high stilettos that don’t fit will do that to your feet over time. And she tends to not wear the correct size for her feet.
It’s so bizarre she does this anyway since she is naturally tall.
She really should wear dressy boots.
Years ago, like when Meghan was still in the UK, I remember seeing an article in a tabloid that was close up pics of Kate’s feet in super high heels. A podiatrist was pointing out bunions and other unflattering things. It was gross and weird, but it was also pretty easy to see the problems when pointed at. I would hope she could fix the health problems and wear shoes that aren’t literally crippling her.
Feet look weird like that when you have almost no body fat.
these two are the digestive biscuit equivalent of humans. boring, beige and do not fulfil their purpose.
You know what? Seeing these pictures, the chocolate dress actually looks nice but I can’t tell what the rest of it looks like. I actually hate it with that jacket. But the dress looks nice from what i can see. She should rewear it one day without the jacket. And I’m a fan of the necklace. Gold and gaudy works for me. But you gotta do it right. So I’m not a fan of the necklace styled like this, with this outfit.
Wearing a plum coat with a brown dress just looks off.
Is it plum? Huh. Lordy, I thought it was just a darker shade of brown. I feel like there was potential here if she ditched the coat.
@nic919 – coming to say the same thing. Is the coat purple? Plum? An odd shade of brown? Either way it doesn’t match the dress which, on its own, from what I can see of it, could’ve been nice….
???? You like that scaly lizard texture on the fabric of that dress? I think it’s…ick. And is 1930s long in fashion now? I have now idea, but I think both the dress & coat are way too long.
Her neck on these photos tells everything you need to know about her situation. And I’m sure it’s partially photoshopped…I bet it’s worst in reality
Turkey neck….
And Turkey feet, looking at those lumps on her feet.
She’s extremely thin and seems to be straining to hold her head up. It’s very concerning.
I didn’t know that browns could clash.
those browns look terrible together. They totally clash! The jacket looks almost purple next to the dress. Does she get dressed in the dark? Or is her eyesight going? Can no one tell her that it looks bad together?
I feel silly, but I honestly did not even know the jacket was supposed to be brown! I thought it was in the purple family, as well.
Just like non-caucasians, all browns look alike to her.
🤣
Comment of the day!
omg.
Every time I see Kate, I think about how good she would look with a sleek chin length bob. She would look chic and age appropriate.
I don’t know that I think a bob would work. It just wouldn’t be her like that’s just not her personality. But certainly shoulder length or just past the shoulders would be fresh and lovely.
Yes, Kate does have this coat in other colours, navy blue and black. The shoulder pads are just terrible and I think the dress could have been a bit shorter.
On Star Trek there are a group called the Cardashians ( not kidding look it up) spelled with a C and they have those shoulder pads that come to a point like she is wearing.
Oh that’s funny!
Nope it’s the Romulans that have shoulder pads but the Cardassiens are more reptiles.
NOPE!!! It’s the Romulans that have the shoulder pads!!!
“Cardassians”. No ‘h’.
Yep I corrected in my comment above. But it’s the Romulans that have the shoulder pads.
The Romulans are like the vulcans with the eyebrows that go up at the end… also like Kate.
Yes and I believe the Vulcans also wear shoulder pads in the clothing lol. Can’t is a combo of Star Trek Characters lol.
I love when she wears a prominent new piece of jewelry or clothing, especially when the jewelry has a “handwritten message” the press will now try to suss out, while claiming she doesn’t want the focus on her or her fashion.
Who bought her the necklace? Surprised we weren’t told that Devoted Husband has bought it her for Valentine’s Day? Kate huffed about not getting an Easter gift from her in laws can you imagine getting zip for Valentine’s Day for the past 2 decades from her tightwad husband?!
The necklace probably came to her by way of Carole.
I’m actually surprised that the DM wasn’t even given leave to speculate that the necklace was a birthday gift from William or something like that. There’s some weak sauce about it maybe having Louis’ birth stone and a “loving glance” photo of the Wales, but I guess even the DM can’t cook up a convincing lie.
There’s five diamonds and the word ‘love’ inscribed on it (I looked it up on What Kate Wore). It’s nice enough, but I think stylistically it’s wrong for this dress.
Isn’t her birthday in January? Maybe her loving husband pried open his wallet to splurge on a new piece of showy jewelry for the occasion. Too bad it looks too childish for a so-called adult to wear.
i don’t like the necklace, I think it looks like something Charlotte would wear.
This was just not a good look for her. The dress actually isn’t bad (my guess though is that without the coat, it highlights her extreme thinness) but the coat clashes with it and the brown tights and heels just make it worse. I am literally just so puzzled by how she dresses. How hard is to put together a basic professional outfit for a meeting like this? Millions of women do it every day for work. I could understand her looks falling flat and being “meh” if she was trying new trends or trying to be cutting edge. but she’s not. She’s wearing a basic brown dress that’s office appropriate with a long coat over it and heels. how does that go wrong??
ETA also no Anunciation is not like Good Friday. it’s an important holiday but not on the level of Holy Week. They actually delay it if it falls during holy week.
Anunciation relates to Mary so I wouldn’t think it would be that important for anglicans.
It’s not even that important for Catholics as in it’s not a day you are expected to attend mass.
Not that William or Kate attend any service without a camera present.
What always gets me, and this has been discussed here many times, is that she left her coat on throughout the visit. That just seems so rude to me. Just take your coat off, set a spell, have a cup of tea. Is it really that hard?
LOL i ranted about this yesterday!!! When I was on WKW I would complain about this so much and ElizaMo told me that she could not remove her coat in public because……wait for it….then people would think of her undressing which was not appropriate.
@Becks1: You are kidding me!!!!🤣
She might be colour blind, and if she has no one to advise her she is stuck.
Awwww look – Waity bought herself a Valentine necklace that she hopes people will think is from her husband. How sweet.
The browns of the dress and coat clash so badly as to cause distraction. As for the rest, it is clear that living at Forest Lodge isn’t doing her any good.
Scooter is now pointing like Charles does
They really lean into all that pointing. Maybe they like the way it looks in photo ops. 🤷🏾♀️
I recall that Meghan told Scoot to kindly remove his finger from the vicinity of her face.
Good for Meghan it is a terribly rude thing to do.
I think the gold jewelry looks nice with the brown. I think both the necklace and neckline would look nicer together if the chain were longer. It looks an odd length. The whole look is a blur, though, because nothing sets anything else off.
Who is dressing this woman? As other pointed out, the shoulders on the coat are ridiculous and look like a pagoda. Does the coat actually overlap and close? Or is it another edge to edge thing like the carpet coat she wore in Wales? If so, what’s with the edge to edge fashion?
The dress does her no favours. It’s not a bad frock but it accentuates her frightening thinness, especially the shot of her getting out the car. The colour clashes with the coat.
And I can’t work out what is happening with her feet.
And for God sake, woman, cut your damn hair.
I’m gagging on the clashing shades of brown again, that’s two weeks in a row.
No matter how much he smiles, he always leans instinctively away from his own wife.
Oh you’re right!
This is not a good look. The necklace looks cheap & tacky. I’ve had two foot surgeries, bunions are no joke, but my ankles never looked like that. Wonder what that is?
It is, it’s only 9ct. gold. I think it’s made to look crudely crafted, which is OK, but it looks odd against this sea of brown.
I think the brown dress could be very pretty, done right. But that awful coat is shrouding it. The fuzzy boots are awful–and again detract from the dress.
Annunciation (March 25) used to be the legal/official start of the New Year in England and Wales and only stopped really being that when the Brits finally got in line with the Gregorian calendar, so it absolutely is a great symbolic day for this sort of new beginning. (It’s usually called Lady Day in historical documents.) Employment contracts, rents, all that sort of thing used to run quarter day to quarter day (or quarter day to a year hence) and Lady Day was one of them. (FYI: Lady Day, Midsummer, Michaelmas, Christmas – Mar 25, June 24, Sept 29, Dec 25)
With that said it’s mostly actually celebrated by the genuinely religious these days – not a public holiday or anything like that and not like Easter/Christmas.
Re Kate’s outfit, it is suitably modest for meeting with a senior church leader, and it’s good that they bestirred themselves to go across town for a meeting.
Shoulder pads make me think “ok it’s gotten to 80s revival time” and I’ll agree that the browns clash.
What is happening with KKKhate’s foot/ankle? What on earth are those growths/swellings?
Anyone else see the weird penis-like bulge under her belt, in the third picture?