Princess Kate wore a new £1,555 Daniella Draper necklace to Lambeth Palace

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, February 5th. Prince William and Kate traipsed over to Lambeth Palace, where they met with the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally. I didn’t realize that Dame Sarah only officially became the Archbishop last week, so it’s not like William and Kate were “late” meeting her. Considering that they often refuse to attend major events and meetings, it’s remarkable that they were able to get this photo-op the week after Dame Sarah’s official appointment.

Princess Kate wore a new(ish) ensemble – her coat, with those terrible shoulders, is apparently a bespoke Catherine Walker, and she likely has this same coat in different colors. Kate wore a new Edeline Lee dress, which has one of her favorite silhouettes. There were lots of comments about Kate “copying” the Duchess of Sussex’s many brown/chocolate ensembles. You can definitely see the Meghan inspo, but Kate put her own keen/dated/Edwardian spin on it. The Mail is also making a big deal about Kate wearing a new-to-us necklace. This is from Daniella Draper and it retails for £1,555. Can’t believe the Mail refused to tally the cost of ALL of Kate’s jewelry here, like they do every time Meghan breathes or posts an Instagram. Let me also say something nice about Kate’s necklace: while I think the piece is rather gaudy, I appreciate the fact that theme-dresser Kate didn’t wear a crucifix necklace for this meeting. There’s no need to pretend that Kate and William are super-religious, and I appreciate that they aren’t draping themselves in religious gear.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed yesterday that Prince William will attend Dame Sarah’s installation as the Archbishop of Canterbury, which they’ve scheduled to coincide with the Feast of the Annunciation on March 25. That would be like installing a new pope on Good Friday or something, right?? Damn. The Telegraph said that it’s actual tradition for the heir to the throne, rather than the monarch, to attend the installation of a new AoC. No word on whether Kate will join her husband at the installation.