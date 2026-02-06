“Tony Hawk denies staging his wedding on Jeffrey Epstein’s island” links
  • February 06, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tony Hawk denies getting married on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. The wildest timeline ever, but I’m glad Tony at least came out and denied this bizarre story. [Buzzfeed]
Was Timothee Chalamet cheating on Kylie Jenner in Paris? [LaineyGossip]
Are Olympians injecting chemicals into their man-thunder?? [Just Jared]
Pedro Pascal replaces Joaquin Phoenix in De Noche. [Socialite Life]
I’m also disappointed with Bridgerton S4 (the first half). [Pajiba]
Travis Kelce’s striped cardigan. [Go Fug Yourself]
Grindr is testing a premium subscription model. [OMG Blog]
Emerald Fennell’s style is very British (derogatory). [RCFA]
Guess the clown. [Seriously OMG]
Snoop Dogg is back at the Olympics. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““Tony Hawk denies staging his wedding on Jeffrey Epstein’s island” links”

  1. Normades says:
    February 6, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Anamaria vartolomei the French actress that Timmy was seen with is very accomplished. She’s 26 and has been starring in serious roles since she was 10. She’ll be seen next opposite Damson Idris in a movie about Miles Davis and Juliette Greco by the director of Love and Mercy. Take my money now!

    That said I don’t think anything is going on. But I could definitely see them working together and maybe something in French for Timmy

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      February 6, 2026 at 1:55 pm

      This is the kind of girlfriend we thought he’d have in his pre KarJenner days, but he’s a member of that klan now. I absolutely loathe cheating stories. It’s always the man even when the woman is easily as desirable/sought after. And nothing in that video suggested an intimate relationship.

      BUUUT, Kylie has totally contributed to the men can’t help themselves, women are seductresses narrative when she turned on Jordyn Woods, so I really don’t care if she has to be humiliated by a bogus cheating story.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      February 6, 2026 at 1:59 pm

      I don’t care for TimmyTims but he isn’t stupid. I don’t think anything is going on either.

      Reply
  2. Normades says:
    February 6, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Can we replace Snoop Jerk with Leslie Jones? She pretty much invented that bit and he’s getting rich off of it.

    Reply
  3. Ameerah M says:
    February 6, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Yeah I’m not buying the Timothee cheating story. I highly doubt if he was cheating he would be dumb enough to do it knowing he is being papped. He and Kylie managed to fly under the radar for most of their relationship. The dude knows how to be private.

    Reply
  4. Christine says:
    February 6, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    Pedro Pascal is the best possible outcome for De Noche. So much better than Joaquin Phoenix for the role, IMO.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      February 6, 2026 at 2:43 pm

      I would watch Pedro play the female lead in a remake of Singing in the Rain. If Pedro is an option to cast, I vote for that!

      Reply
    • Dot says:
      February 6, 2026 at 5:02 pm

      Agree, except I cannot stand Joaquin Phoenix and think a blurry picture of a cat would be a better option that him in most movies.

      Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    February 6, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    The “Emerald has a very British sense of style (derogatory)” took me out 😂

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    February 6, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    Yes, Bridgerton is silly and predictable but I’m thoroughly entertained!

    Reply
  7. CJW says:
    February 6, 2026 at 5:41 pm

    Snoop is a sellout to tRump

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment