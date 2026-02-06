“Tony Hawk denies staging his wedding on Jeffrey Epstein’s island” links

Tony Hawk denies getting married on Jeffrey Epstein’s island. The wildest timeline ever, but I’m glad Tony at least came out and denied this bizarre story. [Buzzfeed]
Was Timothee Chalamet cheating on Kylie Jenner in Paris? [LaineyGossip]
Are Olympians injecting chemicals into their man-thunder?? [Just Jared]
Pedro Pascal replaces Joaquin Phoenix in De Noche. [Socialite Life]
I’m also disappointed with Bridgerton S4 (the first half). [Pajiba]
Travis Kelce’s striped cardigan. [Go Fug Yourself]
Grindr is testing a premium subscription model. [OMG Blog]
Emerald Fennell’s style is very British (derogatory). [RCFA]
Guess the clown. [Seriously OMG]
Snoop Dogg is back at the Olympics. [Hollywood Life]
Anamaria vartolomei the French actress that Timmy was seen with is very accomplished. She’s 26 and has been starring in serious roles since she was 10. She’ll be seen next opposite Damson Idris in a movie about Miles Davis and Juliette Greco by the director of Love and Mercy. Take my money now!
That said I don’t think anything is going on. But I could definitely see them working together and maybe something in French for Timmy
This is the kind of girlfriend we thought he’d have in his pre KarJenner days, but he’s a member of that klan now. I absolutely loathe cheating stories. It’s always the man even when the woman is easily as desirable/sought after. And nothing in that video suggested an intimate relationship.
BUUUT, Kylie has totally contributed to the men can’t help themselves, women are seductresses narrative when she turned on Jordyn Woods, so I really don’t care if she has to be humiliated by a bogus cheating story.
I don’t care for TimmyTims but he isn’t stupid. I don’t think anything is going on either.
Can we replace Snoop Jerk with Leslie Jones? She pretty much invented that bit and he’s getting rich off of it.
I would be watching for that. Since Snoop revealed that he was a maggot, it don’t want to see him around
Yes! I can’t stand Snoop now. We need Leslie. What a great idea!
Yeah I’m not buying the Timothee cheating story. I highly doubt if he was cheating he would be dumb enough to do it knowing he is being papped. He and Kylie managed to fly under the radar for most of their relationship. The dude knows how to be private.
Pedro Pascal is the best possible outcome for De Noche. So much better than Joaquin Phoenix for the role, IMO.
I would watch Pedro play the female lead in a remake of Singing in the Rain. If Pedro is an option to cast, I vote for that!
Agree, except I cannot stand Joaquin Phoenix and think a blurry picture of a cat would be a better option that him in most movies.
The “Emerald has a very British sense of style (derogatory)” took me out 😂
Yes, Bridgerton is silly and predictable but I’m thoroughly entertained!
Snoop is a sellout to tRump