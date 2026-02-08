Donald Trump backtracked on the racist Obama clip but won’t apologize

Early Friday morning, Donald Trump was raging out on Truth Social, his Nazi social media platform of choice. Trump often stays up all night, ranting like a lunatic online and sh-tposting conspiracies and racist memes. He has the intelligence, diet, health and emotional stability of a 13-year-old methhead. Well, Friday morning’s sh-tposting bonanza was especially notable because he posted an AI clip of Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces sloppily pasted onto the bodies of two monkeys or gorillas. After he posted that, Trump spent the next 20 hours lying about who did it, what the clip meant and why he did it.
President Donald Trump refused to apologize Friday after posting and then deleting a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes in a jungle, insisting he hadn’t seen the final frames containing the offensive content and blaming a staffer for the mistake.
The explanation, offered to reporters on Air Force One, was the first acknowledgement that Trump himself had screened at least part of the video that had thrown the White House into damage control mode for most of the day. The White House said earlier, after the video was removed, that a staffer had posted it in error.
The video was posted late Thursday night — and remained online for nearly 12 hours — before the White House took it down amid bipartisan outrage, including from close Trump allies. The president, however, insisted Friday evening the video was taken down “as soon as we found out about it.”
“I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine,” he said, referring to the first part of the video that contained debunked claims about fraud in voting machines. “It was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud,” he went on. “Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have had the sense to take it down.”
Trump said after he watched the first section of the video, he passed it on to a staffer, who he said should have watched it to the end.
“Somebody slipped and missed a very small part,” he said. But when asked directly whether he would apologize amid GOP calls to do so, he declined.
“No,” he said. “I didn’t make a mistake.”
When pressed, Trump said he condemned the racist portion of the clip. “Of course I do,” he said. And asked later whether the video could hurt Republicans’ standing with Black voters, the president said no and defended his achievements. “I am, by the way, the least racist president you’ve had in a long time,” he said.
“The least racist president you’ve had in a long time…” Joe Biden was the least racist white president I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime, with Bill Clinton in a close second. Is Trump saying that Barack Obama is racist? LMAO. I could even make a somewhat solid argument that while George W. Bush pursued racist policies, he was actually part of a now-dead breed of New England Republicanism which embraced a core principle that a multicultural, multiracial, multifaith society is a good thing. Anyway, it was perfectly stupid to watch Trump and his KKKronies twist in the wind as even Republican senators dared to speak out on Trump’s racist horsesh-t. It went from “a staffer has 24-7 access to Trump’s account and posts without Trump’s knowledge” to “it was completely justified because Trump is king of the jungle” to “we took it down, shut up about it” to “how dare you even call this racist” to “of course Trump posted this himself and he’ll never apologize.”
The video is…something. Fingers crossed that it happens during Black History Month.
“I didn’t make a mistake… no message to anyone offended…”
So much for the “it was a staffer” lie 😕
(H/T @Acyn) pic.twitter.com/bRkPBsxPTQ
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 7, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Twitter.
Vile, vile man
He proves every day there’s no level to which he won’t stoop.
Nah. He’s a racist. And so is anyone defending him or making excuses. GTFOH.
everyday I wonder why his madness goes on unbothered, unchecked, why is no one stoping all of this
Because anyone who could stop it is in on it. The rest of us are powerless at least until the midterms.
Surely Jimmy Carter was a non-racist white president too?
Those Big Macs better start working their magic on the racist buffoon that is currently in office.
Everyone is acting like the rest of the video (before the obscene Obama clip) is irrelevant to this story. As I commented Friday, the racist clip is very much related to the phony voter fraud conspiracy theory promoted in the first part of the video which centers around supposed cheating in majority Black cities. All the big blue cities are targeted by MAGA because they are Black. This is the vote which Trump and Stephen Miller want to suppress. It’s why SCOTUS is about to completely gut the Voting Rights Act. And it’s why there was a very clear subliminal racist message about why Black people should not be voting at the end of the video.
There is no need to expect basic human decency or even the smallest iota of intelligence. MAGAs are the worst of the worst of humanity, and they are determined to destroy American democracy. The problem is they aren’t smart enough to grasp what comes after that. It is horrifying but at this point, they seem to have all the power.
When they do what they do naturally, they don’t even see the problem. It isn’t racism to them, it is reality. And they are too dumb to understand.
Thank you, I didn’t want to touch the video, but defrauding the voter tracks, it is exactly what he wants. He’s always been such a projector.
Elon was dining with him recently. A DOGE employee submitted a signed statement that all the Social Security info was downloaded for the aim of ratf**king the vote.
I think you’re right on the money – he still keeps pushing the 2020 “Venezuelan voter fraud/interference” scheme and had the election offices in Georgia raided. I don’t know if they’ll suddenly “find” those 11,000 or so votes, but he is angling to discredit, control, or even outright cancel elections in places he knows he won’t win. You know, to maintain “election integrity”.
The more important question of this vile racist post is who created it to begin with?
If I ever see Obama laughing with him at another event again I’ll scream. Michelle had the right idea when she Jimmy Carters funeral. This man is absolutely vile
I am so tired and soul sickened by this man’s evil actions.. I don’t even know what to say anymore.
He is a survivor first, before all else, and will do anything to survive and use anything or anyone to survive
I gotta say, as much as Bush sucks, he isn’t in the released files, and you know they’d expose him if he was there. So Biden, Obama and Bush are the living presidents who aren’t in the files.
He posted this to push the racist voter fraud conspiracies, tell a “joke” his ppl would like, and distract from the Files. Except it turns out some of his voters were actually successfully lying to themselves about him not being racist, and they’re actually grossed out. He continues to chip away at his base.
A Democrat just won a special election in LOUISIANA, in a district he carried by I think it was 13 points. She won 63 to 37.