JD Vance was soundly booed at the Milano-Cortina Olympic opening ceremony

One of my favorite moments of any Olympic telecast is the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony. Athletes from every country, big and small, get to walk behind their flag and wave to the crowd. They all get to wear their special team ceremony ensembles and you can just tell that all of the athletes are so proud to have gotten to the Olympic Games. For the Milano-Cortina Winter Games, I braced myself for Team USA’s reception in Italy. Given the absolute chaos, violence, racism and stupidity of the Trump regime, it would not have surprised me at all if the American athletes got a frosty reception, especially among Europeans and Canadians. Surprisingly, there were some big cheers when the American delegation walked out. There were some boos though, and my first thought was “yeah, fair enough.” But then people pointed out that, on the big-screen in the stadium, the camera cut between the American athletes and JD Vance. VANCE was the one being soundly booed.

Vice President JD Vance was booed at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, at San Siro Stadium. The Jumbotron showed the vice president and the second lady, Usha, as the crowd reacted to their presence. The pair was met with boos and whistles from the crowd. The crowd’s reaction shifted to applause as Team U.S.A. was featured on the Jumbotron seconds later. Vance, 41, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Tilman Fertitta, the U.S. ambassador to Italy, are representing the U.S. on behalf of President Donald Trump at the international games. The reaction to Vance comes amid growing political tensions in the U.S., and the international reaction to the Trump administration’s immigration policies. A week before the Olympics, “sources at the U.S. Embassy in Rome” said that ICE agents would have a security role alongside other U.S. agencies present at the games, the Associated Press reported. However, on Jan. 27, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala made it clear the ICE officers “are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt,” according to the BBC. ​ Additionally, on Jan. 31, hundreds of protesters demanded that ICE agents leave Italy. The protests continued on Friday, Feb. 6, ahead of the opening ceremony.

[From People]

As I said, I had prepared myself for a frosty reception for ALL Americans. I admire the fact that the Olympic crowd understands that most of the athletes are like everyone else in America: living under a violent, fascist occupation, an occupation represented by the contemptible couch-f–ker JD Vance. To make matters worse, Vance must have thrown a pissy tantrum about being booed, because NBC and social media platforms are doing too much to bury and geoblock that clip of a chorus of boos when Vance appeared on screen.

PS… Ralph Lauren outdid themselves with Team USA’s white toggle coats for the opening ceremony. Those coats are gorgeous.