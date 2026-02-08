JD Vance was soundly booed at the Milano-Cortina Olympic opening ceremony

One of my favorite moments of any Olympic telecast is the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony. Athletes from every country, big and small, get to walk behind their flag and wave to the crowd. They all get to wear their special team ceremony ensembles and you can just tell that all of the athletes are so proud to have gotten to the Olympic Games. For the Milano-Cortina Winter Games, I braced myself for Team USA’s reception in Italy. Given the absolute chaos, violence, racism and stupidity of the Trump regime, it would not have surprised me at all if the American athletes got a frosty reception, especially among Europeans and Canadians. Surprisingly, there were some big cheers when the American delegation walked out. There were some boos though, and my first thought was “yeah, fair enough.” But then people pointed out that, on the big-screen in the stadium, the camera cut between the American athletes and JD Vance. VANCE was the one being soundly booed.
Vice President JD Vance was booed at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 6, at San Siro Stadium.
The Jumbotron showed the vice president and the second lady, Usha, as the crowd reacted to their presence. The pair was met with boos and whistles from the crowd. The crowd’s reaction shifted to applause as Team U.S.A. was featured on the Jumbotron seconds later.
Vance, 41, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Tilman Fertitta, the U.S. ambassador to Italy, are representing the U.S. on behalf of President Donald Trump at the international games.
The reaction to Vance comes amid growing political tensions in the U.S., and the international reaction to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
A week before the Olympics, “sources at the U.S. Embassy in Rome” said that ICE agents would have a security role alongside other U.S. agencies present at the games, the Associated Press reported. However, on Jan. 27, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala made it clear the ICE officers “are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt,” according to the BBC. Additionally, on Jan. 31, hundreds of protesters demanded that ICE agents leave Italy. The protests continued on Friday, Feb. 6, ahead of the opening ceremony.
As I said, I had prepared myself for a frosty reception for ALL Americans. I admire the fact that the Olympic crowd understands that most of the athletes are like everyone else in America: living under a violent, fascist occupation, an occupation represented by the contemptible couch-f–ker JD Vance. To make matters worse, Vance must have thrown a pissy tantrum about being booed, because NBC and social media platforms are doing too much to bury and geoblock that clip of a chorus of boos when Vance appeared on screen.
PS… Ralph Lauren outdid themselves with Team USA’s white toggle coats for the opening ceremony. Those coats are gorgeous.
JD Vance loudly booed at the Winter Olympics today.
— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) February 6, 2026 at 4:25 PM
JD Vance gets loudly booed at the Olympics.
— Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) February 6, 2026 at 6:26 PM
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and IMAGO/Andre Weening/Avalon.
I just returned from three weeks in Portugal. My group spoke with many Portuguese people about the situation in the United States and how they felt about Americans in general. They all said pretty much the same thing; that the Americans the they encounter who travel abroad are just like everyone else in the world. It’s the ones, and I quote “that stay home in their trailer parks and drink beer” all day that Europeans have a negative image of. MAGA much?
Happy to here that because I will be traveling to Portugal and Spain this summer!!
The Vances don’t like that they get booed everywhere they go. It’s well deserved.
It certainly is well deserved… they certainly don’t look like a happy couple especially in the photos I see.
Usha better get used it. JD will probably go to prison.
NBC editing the booing says quite a lot about the times we are living in.
Guardian has a piece on it this morning. The rest of the world heard the booing, the US broadcast didn’t.
Fascism is in the air!
I’m in the UK and from checking in with others know I wasn’t the only one shouting obscenities at the screen when they showed him. He deserves everything.
I was watching it on NBC, so did not hear the boo-ing. HOWEVER, you could TOTALLY see it on his smug fat face!!! His smile faded and he got all shifty-eyed…you could tell by his body language alone that he was getting boo’d…it was fantastic!
The last photo of these people inside the car, looks…Well spooky. I guess being evil takes a huge toll on you.
Good. Boo him more. Louder. Longer. Everywhere he goes.
Anyways, the parade of winter coats was amazing and I loved how they actually had different locations for the athletes that weren’t competing close to the main stadium. It’s been heartening to see some of the athletes speak out about ICE and the inhumanity that is happening in our country.
And restaurants where he shows up to stuff that fat face…….you know what to do.
Apparently, they are not going to restaurants because they can’t get fed. So they flew in tons of food to feed JD Vance and his staff. There was so much material to take from the plane to his hotel that it blocked traffic and one of the US female ice skaters missed part of her routine because she was so late because he blocked traffic for everyone in town. He’s a piece of junk
His wife looks unhappy with him
Usha is having a FOURTH child with this man. She isn’t that unhappy.
I have a comment but it would probably get deleted. Oh, well, here goes—he mistook Usha for the couch one night.
I remember reading Waiting to Exhale in my 20s & learning that pity sex is indeed a thing.
And later on, the film Barber Shop & something about a tired wife giving “lazy side booty”
I wonder if he thought that bringing his pregnant wife along would get him a better reception. Nope! Boo this loser and the cruelty he stands for!
Didn’t she clerk for KKKKavenaugh? She’s just as evil as he is.
I doubt Usha can trust JD these days. He was whining about her not joining his religion and there’s plenty of women like Erika Kirk who would like to replace Usha. I read they took 14 planes, filled with safe cars to motorcade in and…food? Usha may want her kids eating what they like to make them manageable and out of sight.
@truthiness, I still think he will run off with Erika.
It will be after he loses the 2028 primary. she will ask him to help her run TPUSA. And the rest will take care of itself.
More funny…winter sports in general are rich people sports. When even the rich hate you 😬 Love this for him…Sadly nobody nailed him with a tomato though. Sigh.
They deserve to be booed and more. People need to start throwing things at them.
Can we just give him a couch to keep him occupied and never have to look at that smug, chubby face again? And he was probably very unhappy that a Black woman athlete carried the American flag.
They should be booed anywhere they go. They are both reprehensible, and I mean that as much about the wife as I do the VP.
The Vance’s motorcade caused a traffic jam in Milan and an US skater was almost late for her performance. Anyone who has been to Italy knows the streets are small. Why did they have huge Suburban SUV’s? Didn’t anyone think to check if the cars were too big for the traffic filled roads. Also the Norwegians were upset because the pattern on the sweaters is a symbol associated with their country.
When you have concentration camps (they’re calling them ICE detention centres these days) at home, you should be booed everywhere you go.
He’s such an embarrassment. That meeting with the Italian leader where he just sat there with his legs all sprawled out like a middle school basketball coach displaying his miniscule b******k 🤮🤮🤮
Vance has negative political charisma (on top of the whole evil thing). It’s gonna be Marco.
They both deserve this and so much more. The Vance’s need to be removed from civilized spaces.
@Kaiser spot on regarding the coats I want one right now!
I hope the US athletes aren’t going to be harrassed during the Games; they didn’t set the policy. However if anyone on Team USA is a Trump supporter you need to keep that to yourself given the reception Vance got.