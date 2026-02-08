Prince William & Kate went on another ski holiday in Courchevel last month

The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate – have actually done something unique to them this year. One or both of them has tried to be seen out and about at least once a week since January 8th. Now, most weeks, that one event or appearance is all that they do, but still, I remember a time (not that long ago) when they would disappear for the entire month of January. I also remember there were so many years when the BAFTAs or St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards would be their second or third events of the year. It’s wild to really acknowledge how historically lazy they’ve always been. Well, I bring up their newfound consistency (“doing one event mid-week, every week”) because I’m trying to work out when they had time to go on an undercover ski holiday in Courchevel. The Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column dropped this item over the weekend:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly enjoyed a holiday in the exclusive French Alpine ski resort of Courchevel, I can reveal. The royal couple were last month spotted at a high-end mountainside restaurant, where even a ham and cheese toastie costs €85 (£74), albeit a ‘truffle-infused’ one. ‘They had a very nice time and were very polite,’ a member of staff tells me. Fellow diners who spotted the future King and his wife – looking immaculate in their ski gear – snapped photographs from afar as the pair headed out after their expensive meal. ‘I couldn’t believe I was having lunch in the same restaurant as Kate and William,’ an excitable diner tells me. ‘They looked adorable in their beanie hats.’ Dubbed ‘the Saint Tropez of the slopes’, Courchevel is known for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer shopping and celebrity visitors such as George Clooney and the Beckhams. It is not clear whether the Waleses’ children, Prince George, 12, Prince Louis, seven, and Princess Charlotte, ten, joined their parents on the slopes last month. William and Kate and their eldest children first visited the French Alps in 2016 and they have since jetted off to high-end resorts for a number of private holidays. Early last year the family went skiing with members of the Princess’s family and were spotted at a mountaintop restaurant. ‘It was a Middleton knees-up,’ said a source at the time.

I believe this is probably accurate, but I’d love to know when it happened. Maybe right after Christmas, when they disappeared for two weeks, making it “early January.” Or it’s possible they organized their mid-week events in a particular way so they could leave for Couchevel on, say, a Wednesday and then return to the UK the following Tuesday. Is it worth traveling to Courchevel if you’re only staying for about six days in between grudging busy-work appearances? I also wonder if they were much more secretive about this ski holiday after their April 2025 ski trip was outed by Paris Match, which published exclusive photos of them. William and Kate ended up suing Paris Match over those photos, citing “muh privacy.” Hm. Interesting.