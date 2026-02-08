Prince William & Kate went on another ski holiday in Courchevel last month

The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate – have actually done something unique to them this year. One or both of them has tried to be seen out and about at least once a week since January 8th. Now, most weeks, that one event or appearance is all that they do, but still, I remember a time (not that long ago) when they would disappear for the entire month of January. I also remember there were so many years when the BAFTAs or St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards would be their second or third events of the year. It’s wild to really acknowledge how historically lazy they’ve always been. Well, I bring up their newfound consistency (“doing one event mid-week, every week”) because I’m trying to work out when they had time to go on an undercover ski holiday in Courchevel. The Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column dropped this item over the weekend:
The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly enjoyed a holiday in the exclusive French Alpine ski resort of Courchevel, I can reveal. The royal couple were last month spotted at a high-end mountainside restaurant, where even a ham and cheese toastie costs €85 (£74), albeit a ‘truffle-infused’ one.
‘They had a very nice time and were very polite,’ a member of staff tells me.
Fellow diners who spotted the future King and his wife – looking immaculate in their ski gear – snapped photographs from afar as the pair headed out after their expensive meal.
‘I couldn’t believe I was having lunch in the same restaurant as Kate and William,’ an excitable diner tells me. ‘They looked adorable in their beanie hats.’
Dubbed ‘the Saint Tropez of the slopes’, Courchevel is known for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer shopping and celebrity visitors such as George Clooney and the Beckhams. It is not clear whether the Waleses’ children, Prince George, 12, Prince Louis, seven, and Princess Charlotte, ten, joined their parents on the slopes last month.
William and Kate and their eldest children first visited the French Alps in 2016 and they have since jetted off to high-end resorts for a number of private holidays. Early last year the family went skiing with members of the Princess’s family and were spotted at a mountaintop restaurant. ‘It was a Middleton knees-up,’ said a source at the time.
I believe this is probably accurate, but I’d love to know when it happened. Maybe right after Christmas, when they disappeared for two weeks, making it “early January.” Or it’s possible they organized their mid-week events in a particular way so they could leave for Couchevel on, say, a Wednesday and then return to the UK the following Tuesday. Is it worth traveling to Courchevel if you’re only staying for about six days in between grudging busy-work appearances? I also wonder if they were much more secretive about this ski holiday after their April 2025 ski trip was outed by Paris Match, which published exclusive photos of them. William and Kate ended up suing Paris Match over those photos, citing “muh privacy.” Hm. Interesting.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she gestures meeting members of the England Women’s rugby team, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, the team won the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September 2025.,Image: 1066368174, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, meets members of the England Women’s rugby team, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, the team won the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.,Image: 1066368392, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales react as they meet with the Team GB and Paralympics GB Curling teams ahead of the Winter Olympic Games at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, Britain, January 20, 2026.,Image: 1067661620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Russell Cheyne/Avalon
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales reacts during her visit at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, Britain, January 20, 2026.,Image: 1067661703, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Russell Cheyne/Avalon
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales reacts next to Scottish curler Jen Dodds while participating in curling as she meets with the Team GB and Paralympics GB Curling teams ahead of the Winter Olympic Games at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland, Britain, January 20, 2026.,Image: 1067668464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Russell Cheyne/Avalon
20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Radical Weavers, a working handweaving studio and
independent charity in the heart of Stirling on their trip to Stirling and Falkirk, Scotland, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067691540, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067746568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
BRADFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Catherine, Princess of Wales during her visit to Family Action’s Children’s Trauma Therapy Service on January 27, 2026 in Bradford, England. The Princess of Wales visited the north of England to highlight how community, nature and creativity can help those struggling with trauma, isolation and mental health challenges.,Image: 1069759427, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales during a visit to Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club in Wakefield, England, Tuesday, 27 January 2026.,Image: 1069804164, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Hodgson/Avalon
27/01/2026. Hope Valley, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Minds Over Mountains, a charity offering professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences, for a supported wellbeing walk in the Peak District.,Image: 1069831105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
03/02/2026. Cardigan, UK. The Princess of Wales during a visit to Hiut Denim, a family-owned company based in Cardigan, designing and manufacturing premium jeans entirely in the UK.The Princess met Johann Von Loeper, Hiut’s CEO and then followed the jeans production process and met the teams working across design, cutting and making, alongside four trainees who represent the next generation of British denim craftsmanship.,Image: 1071804727, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
Didn’t they ski in Switzerland over New Year’s last year? There were stories about Kate, the kids, and James plus his wife entering a Swiss ski resort restaurant, and some speculation about whether William was there or not. Another New Year’s ski trip this year would fit the Jan 8th first engagement of the year.
Last year as Kaiser says they also did the Courcheval trip over the Easter school break where they were papped. So they may have a second ski trip lined up for this year in April again. Will they be able to fit another February Mustique trip in, maybe skipping BAFTAs again for it? The world awaits with bated breath!
William has his big saudia Arabia trip and then will immediately go from there into vacation time bc it’s the school holiday.
Yup I think they’ll go to Mustique when the kids have a holiday break (and I think the timing of the BAFTAs this year means they wont miss it for vacation but who knows if they actually attend) and then they’ll go skiing in late March early april. I wouldnt be surprised if they go skiing over easter and miss that in the UK entirely.
Even if they are planning to work the equivalent of one day a week this year I highly doubt it’s going to interfere with the holidays normally schedule by these two. Right now they are being seen to try to show that not all the BRF are pedophiles or best friends with human traffickers.
It probably happened after Christmas.
Eh, rich folk will hop on a jet like we may drive for an hour. It’s not like they’re packing, arranging pet care or carefully locking up the house,
They really are grifters .. lazy mentally ill folk living rather splendidly off taxpayer dollars.. doing absolutely nothing of worth – nothing – for anyone but themselves.
No wonder they fawn over Donald Trump.
Why work when you can have a life of luxurious vacations on the tax payers dime . It’s not like anyone will ever call them out or write 40 angry articles about what lazy entitled people they are . No, that kind of rage is reserved for the prince who dared to love and marry the black American woman.
Harry certainly looks delightfully happy with his choice.
Her family and the kids probably went. I doubt it was just scooter and keen
Yeah I wonder about that. If they are functionally separated, holidaying together seems odd, but if it were a big family gathering, that makes more sense.
Yeah I was wondering about that as well, just the two of them??? Nah…
Huh. I can believe they were skiing but I’m less inclined to believe they were skiing together. Well, good for them. Another vacay. The poor things must be so burdened by the whole Andrew/epstein mess/s.
Fail comment for the win
‘In between all these holidays, they should consider having a ‘work break’ ‘
LOL. I’m finding the DM comments very satisfying and remarkably accurate. For a change.
KP’s bots must not have arrived yet.
A refreshing change from all the grovelling.
I would like to see those “photos snapped from afar”.
Yep. This almost seems like the Mail is threatening them, except for the part about the Waleses suing them
Back in the day, Princess Diana worked most days of the week, most of the year. smh
What’s intriguing is the code-switching in the article: first it’s a time they “quietly enjoyed,” “they had a very nice time and were very polite,” then, later, referencing a prior visit, “‘it was a Middleton knees-up,’ said a source at the time.” …now, if you are lucky enough to spend time in France and unlucky enough to live in England, as a non-native, you will know “knees-up” is a kind of local lingo — what a linguist would call the demotic — that no French “source” would employ. So this source was presumably part of their security detail (doubtful) or part of the Middleton family. Which begs the question, are the Middletons once again doing their utmost to get their hooks into William, under the guise of parenting him, in his mother’s absence, or mating him with their offspring, or raising his kids, in light of his wife’s indisposition? This is not a phrase that someone with William’s background would use. It is kind of low-class, it has that odd ring about it, that attaches itself to phrases British people use when they’re being self-deprecating or socially aspirational or both at the same time. It’s an odd wrinkle, because they see upper class people being self-deprecating, some people aping upper class manners try being self-deprecating also, by way of paradoxically demonstrating superiority. I have a feeling this is where Carole and Kate crossed swords with Meghan. Because Americans don’t do this. It’s a funny thing. We don’t bond over self-loathing. Kate Fox has a brilliant chapter on the way British women (and men, now, more than ever) exchange compliments, and the receiver of gushing praise is supposed to respond by abasing herself. Whereas Americans don’t tend to gush as much, if at all, really, that’s a misapprehension. And when complimented, we just say, “thank you.” And briskly move on. All by way of saying, William really got lumped in with a family terribly anxious to prove their bona fides as a socially reliable tribe. Which…. Could not be further from the truth. My god. He’s been kidnapped by Hyacinth Bucket. And do they deserve each other. LOL.
Thank you for explaining “knees-up”. That’s what the fitness instructor says when we’re to do knee lifts – ” knees up”. lol
I was confused, thought the Midds were doing a fitness class, in a restaurant????
Love the Hyacinth Bucket. the cap fits.
I enjoyed reading your post. Thanks for the insights.
“Knees-up” also tends to have connotations of a rowdy booze-up in a pub IMO. Lots of booze and dancing (hence “knees up”).
The Wales jetting off for another skiing vacation isn’t out of the ordinary – the rota deciding to reveal the luxurious details and remind their readers about the vacation photos from last year IS definitely a choice. I wonder why the DM suddenly decided to publish this month-old news?
I see two possibilities:
1. Charles and Camilla are throwing chum to the sharks in the hopes that this might shift the media focus on Andrew and how badly they’ve bungled that situation.
Or 2. The rota are exacting some revenge for Harry’s successful court appearances earlier in the year. The Wales were supposed to steal some attention in Scotland (which explains why they did events in January at all, haha) but they just couldn’t compete and hold up their end of the bargain. So, the DM is yanking their chains.
That photo of them isn’t even last year it’s from almost a decade ago. lol
But I do agree it’s a bit strange to get this news about another family vacation a month later. This was definitely their post Christmas/new years trip they do
Some combination of these?
+3. When Charles and Diana/Diana alone used to take the kids skiing, they used to give the rota some pap shots first so the rota would leave them alone for the rest of the trip. Harry wrote that the boys hated it. So William seems to have the rota under his thumb for photos, and they sued the French paps, but maybe the British rota are unhappy about not getting any great shots out of these ski trips, so they do this instead?
A YouGov poll conducted last week showed that 95% of the public were aware of the Mandelson story, with 44% following it either “very” or “fairly” closely. A huge number of people, I would imagine, vividly appreciate its defining themes: women and girls reduced to trafficked commodities, the kind of organised abuse that depended on private planes and secluded islands, the involvement of royalty, the roles in the whole terrible saga given to such fellow personifications of boundless privilege as Richard Branson, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.
This is in today’s Guardian: the poll shows awareness and disgust for the antics of the elite getting away with sleazy, criminal and corrupt conduct. FK and FK and their advisors need to take note. Holidays and a life of privilege have to be earnt not taken for granted as theirs by right. The public have had enough. Will and co need to do a lot better and can start by working a lot harder.
I have a question.
Harry wrote in Spare that they don’t have control over their schedules and are often told to cancel stuff if it conflicts with something Charles or Camilla are doing to not overshadow it.
William is obviously lazy, but don’t the people who want the BRF to succeed long term think it’s important for him to get his ass out there and be seen?
How much of this is Charles and Camilla not wanting to be “upstaged” by younger royals, and how much is sheer laziness?
I’m leaving Kate out of this because obviously something bad happened to her and she’s re-negotiated her own public role.
But William? What’s his excuse for making one public appearance a week? Why can’t he pop in for 2 hour engagements at hospitals, food banks, kids sports stuff, etc. Monday through Friday?
What is wrong with a 10 hour work week?
He could even go to all the sports stuff if that’s what he loves. Maybe set up a charity to help get underprivileged kids involved in sport? It would dovetail nicely with Kate’s early years and their mental health initiatives, promote healthy lifestyles, etc. and he could kick around a soccer ball all day!
Keen was always lazy. From way back when.
So was scooter.
I think since William got his hands on the Duchy money, dear old dad hasn’t been able to exert any influence. It’s actually pretty funny that the Wales were beholden to Charles for all of their income before QEII died. They had an allowance from Daddy until their 40s, and wow is that ever a sobering thought for anyone who spoils their kids. This is what you end up with, absolute failures to launch with an embarrassing world-wide platform.
All that to say, I don’t think Charles and William are doing much communicating re. scheduling.