Prince William & Kate went on another ski holiday in Courchevel last month

The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Kate – have actually done something unique to them this year. One or both of them has tried to be seen out and about at least once a week since January 8th. Now, most weeks, that one event or appearance is all that they do, but still, I remember a time (not that long ago) when they would disappear for the entire month of January. I also remember there were so many years when the BAFTAs or St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards would be their second or third events of the year. It’s wild to really acknowledge how historically lazy they’ve always been. Well, I bring up their newfound consistency (“doing one event mid-week, every week”) because I’m trying to work out when they had time to go on an undercover ski holiday in Courchevel. The Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column dropped this item over the weekend:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly enjoyed a holiday in the exclusive French Alpine ski resort of Courchevel, I can reveal. The royal couple were last month spotted at a high-end mountainside restaurant, where even a ham and cheese toastie costs €85 (£74), albeit a ‘truffle-infused’ one.

‘They had a very nice time and were very polite,’ a member of staff tells me.

Fellow diners who spotted the future King and his wife – looking immaculate in their ski gear – snapped photographs from afar as the pair headed out after their expensive meal.

‘I couldn’t believe I was having lunch in the same restaurant as Kate and William,’ an excitable diner tells me. ‘They looked adorable in their beanie hats.’

Dubbed ‘the Saint Tropez of the slopes’, Courchevel is known for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer shopping and celebrity visitors such as George Clooney and the Beckhams. It is not clear whether the Waleses’ children, Prince George, 12, Prince Louis, seven, and Princess Charlotte, ten, joined their parents on the slopes last month.

William and Kate and their eldest children first visited the French Alps in 2016 and they have since jetted off to high-end resorts for a number of private holidays. Early last year the family went skiing with members of the Princess’s family and were spotted at a mountaintop restaurant. ‘It was a Middleton knees-up,’ said a source at the time.

[From The Daily Mail]

I believe this is probably accurate, but I’d love to know when it happened. Maybe right after Christmas, when they disappeared for two weeks, making it “early January.” Or it’s possible they organized their mid-week events in a particular way so they could leave for Couchevel on, say, a Wednesday and then return to the UK the following Tuesday. Is it worth traveling to Courchevel if you’re only staying for about six days in between grudging busy-work appearances? I also wonder if they were much more secretive about this ski holiday after their April 2025 ski trip was outed by Paris Match, which published exclusive photos of them. William and Kate ended up suing Paris Match over those photos, citing “muh privacy.” Hm. Interesting.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

  1. Me at home says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Didn’t they ski in Switzerland over New Year’s last year? There were stories about Kate, the kids, and James plus his wife entering a Swiss ski resort restaurant, and some speculation about whether William was there or not. Another New Year’s ski trip this year would fit the Jan 8th first engagement of the year.

    Last year as Kaiser says they also did the Courcheval trip over the Easter school break where they were papped. So they may have a second ski trip lined up for this year in April again. Will they be able to fit another February Mustique trip in, maybe skipping BAFTAs again for it? The world awaits with bated breath!

    • Jais says:
      February 8, 2026 at 10:13 am

      William has his big saudia Arabia trip and then will immediately go from there into vacation time bc it’s the school holiday.

      • Becks1 says:
        February 8, 2026 at 10:27 am

        Yup I think they’ll go to Mustique when the kids have a holiday break (and I think the timing of the BAFTAs this year means they wont miss it for vacation but who knows if they actually attend) and then they’ll go skiing in late March early april. I wouldnt be surprised if they go skiing over easter and miss that in the UK entirely.

  2. Hypocrisy says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Even if they are planning to work the equivalent of one day a week this year I highly doubt it’s going to interfere with the holidays normally schedule by these two. Right now they are being seen to try to show that not all the BRF are pedophiles or best friends with human traffickers.

  3. Amy Bee says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:32 am

    It probably happened after Christmas.

  4. SarahCS says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Eh, rich folk will hop on a jet like we may drive for an hour. It’s not like they’re packing, arranging pet care or carefully locking up the house,

  5. wolfmamma says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:37 am

    They really are grifters .. lazy mentally ill folk living rather splendidly off taxpayer dollars.. doing absolutely nothing of worth – nothing – for anyone but themselves.
    No wonder they fawn over Donald Trump.

  6. Over it says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:39 am

    Why work when you can have a life of luxurious vacations on the tax payers dime . It’s not like anyone will ever call them out or write 40 angry articles about what lazy entitled people they are . No, that kind of rage is reserved for the prince who dared to love and marry the black American woman.

  7. Tessa says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Her family and the kids probably went. I doubt it was just scooter and keen

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      February 8, 2026 at 9:11 am

      Yeah I wonder about that. If they are functionally separated, holidaying together seems odd, but if it were a big family gathering, that makes more sense.

    • MY3CENTS says:
      February 8, 2026 at 12:10 pm

      Yeah I was wondering about that as well, just the two of them??? Nah…

  8. Jais says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Huh. I can believe they were skiing but I’m less inclined to believe they were skiing together. Well, good for them. Another vacay. The poor things must be so burdened by the whole Andrew/epstein mess/s.

  9. Inge says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Fail comment for the win

    ‘In between all these holidays, they should consider having a ‘work break’ ‘

    Reply
    February 8, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I would like to see those “photos snapped from afar”.

  11. Alicky says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:56 am

    Back in the day, Princess Diana worked most days of the week, most of the year. smh

  12. YankeeDoodles says:
    February 8, 2026 at 8:59 am

    What’s intriguing is the code-switching in the article: first it’s a time they “quietly enjoyed,” “they had a very nice time and were very polite,” then, later, referencing a prior visit, “‘it was a Middleton knees-up,’ said a source at the time.” …now, if you are lucky enough to spend time in France and unlucky enough to live in England, as a non-native, you will know “knees-up” is a kind of local lingo — what a linguist would call the demotic — that no French “source” would employ. So this source was presumably part of their security detail (doubtful) or part of the Middleton family. Which begs the question, are the Middletons once again doing their utmost to get their hooks into William, under the guise of parenting him, in his mother’s absence, or mating him with their offspring, or raising his kids, in light of his wife’s indisposition? This is not a phrase that someone with William’s background would use. It is kind of low-class, it has that odd ring about it, that attaches itself to phrases British people use when they’re being self-deprecating or socially aspirational or both at the same time. It’s an odd wrinkle, because they see upper class people being self-deprecating, some people aping upper class manners try being self-deprecating also, by way of paradoxically demonstrating superiority. I have a feeling this is where Carole and Kate crossed swords with Meghan. Because Americans don’t do this. It’s a funny thing. We don’t bond over self-loathing. Kate Fox has a brilliant chapter on the way British women (and men, now, more than ever) exchange compliments, and the receiver of gushing praise is supposed to respond by abasing herself. Whereas Americans don’t tend to gush as much, if at all, really, that’s a misapprehension. And when complimented, we just say, “thank you.” And briskly move on. All by way of saying, William really got lumped in with a family terribly anxious to prove their bona fides as a socially reliable tribe. Which…. Could not be further from the truth. My god. He’s been kidnapped by Hyacinth Bucket. And do they deserve each other. LOL.

  13. Jay says:
    February 8, 2026 at 9:25 am

    The Wales jetting off for another skiing vacation isn’t out of the ordinary – the rota deciding to reveal the luxurious details and remind their readers about the vacation photos from last year IS definitely a choice. I wonder why the DM suddenly decided to publish this month-old news?
    I see two possibilities:
    1. Charles and Camilla are throwing chum to the sharks in the hopes that this might shift the media focus on Andrew and how badly they’ve bungled that situation.
    Or 2. The rota are exacting some revenge for Harry’s successful court appearances earlier in the year. The Wales were supposed to steal some attention in Scotland (which explains why they did events in January at all, haha) but they just couldn’t compete and hold up their end of the bargain. So, the DM is yanking their chains.

    • Polo says:
      February 8, 2026 at 9:39 am

      That photo of them isn’t even last year it’s from almost a decade ago. lol
      But I do agree it’s a bit strange to get this news about another family vacation a month later. This was definitely their post Christmas/new years trip they do

    • Me at home says:
      February 8, 2026 at 10:46 am

      Some combination of these?

      +3. When Charles and Diana/Diana alone used to take the kids skiing, they used to give the rota some pap shots first so the rota would leave them alone for the rest of the trip. Harry wrote that the boys hated it. So William seems to have the rota under his thumb for photos, and they sued the French paps, but maybe the British rota are unhappy about not getting any great shots out of these ski trips, so they do this instead?

  14. Lady Digby says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:55 am

    A YouGov poll conducted last week showed that 95% of the public were aware of the Mandelson story, with 44% following it either “very” or “fairly” closely. A huge number of people, I would imagine, vividly appreciate its defining themes: women and girls reduced to trafficked commodities, the kind of organised abuse that depended on private planes and secluded islands, the involvement of royalty, the roles in the whole terrible saga given to such fellow personifications of boundless privilege as Richard Branson, Bill Gates and Elon Musk.
    This is in today’s Guardian: the poll shows awareness and disgust for the antics of the elite getting away with sleazy, criminal and corrupt conduct. FK and FK and their advisors need to take note. Holidays and a life of privilege have to be earnt not taken for granted as theirs by right. The public have had enough. Will and co need to do a lot better and can start by working a lot harder.

  15. Rachel says:
    February 8, 2026 at 10:56 am

    I have a question.

    Harry wrote in Spare that they don’t have control over their schedules and are often told to cancel stuff if it conflicts with something Charles or Camilla are doing to not overshadow it.

    William is obviously lazy, but don’t the people who want the BRF to succeed long term think it’s important for him to get his ass out there and be seen?

    How much of this is Charles and Camilla not wanting to be “upstaged” by younger royals, and how much is sheer laziness?

    I’m leaving Kate out of this because obviously something bad happened to her and she’s re-negotiated her own public role.

    But William? What’s his excuse for making one public appearance a week? Why can’t he pop in for 2 hour engagements at hospitals, food banks, kids sports stuff, etc. Monday through Friday?

    What is wrong with a 10 hour work week?

    He could even go to all the sports stuff if that’s what he loves. Maybe set up a charity to help get underprivileged kids involved in sport? It would dovetail nicely with Kate’s early years and their mental health initiatives, promote healthy lifestyles, etc. and he could kick around a soccer ball all day!

    • Tessa says:
      February 8, 2026 at 11:17 am

      Keen was always lazy. From way back when.
      So was scooter.

    • Christine says:
      February 8, 2026 at 12:07 pm

      I think since William got his hands on the Duchy money, dear old dad hasn’t been able to exert any influence. It’s actually pretty funny that the Wales were beholden to Charles for all of their income before QEII died. They had an allowance from Daddy until their 40s, and wow is that ever a sobering thought for anyone who spoils their kids. This is what you end up with, absolute failures to launch with an embarrassing world-wide platform.

      All that to say, I don’t think Charles and William are doing much communicating re. scheduling.

