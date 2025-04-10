Surprise, Prince William & Kate recently had another ski holiday in Courchevel

Reportedly, the Prince and Princess of Wales started 2025 with a ski holiday. Kate and the children were seen on vacation in Courchevel with James Middleton in late December, and there was every reason to believe they were there through New Year’s. In February, it was time for another vacation for the Wales fam, this time to Mustique. They were so desperate for a holiday, William and Kate decided to completely skip the BAFTAs (William is BAFTA president). Well, Kate has been MIA since St. Patrick’s Day and William had been missing for two weeks before he turned up in Paris last night. We obviously assumed that they were on vacation again. Turns out we were right!
Paris Match published exclusive photos of William and Kate’s latest holiday at a borrowed ski chalet in Courchevel – you can see the photos here. Paris Match dated them – there are pics from April 2nd (William and Kate on a chalet balcony) and April 3 (William, Kate, the kids and a nanny, with William holding a bottle of wine). Here’s some coverage from Paris Match:
For the past fifteen years, they have been discreetly visiting the most exclusive French resort, where they love to come and recharge as a family. Far from health concerns, the royal family is out on the carefree slopes.
The Windsors’ snowman didn’t last long with the temperatures of the last days which climbed above 10°C — and felt closer to 20°C under the warmth of the sun. The children had built it at the entrance of a discreet chalet, owned by close friends of the family, at the edge of one of the resort’s forests. Recently skied by William and Kate — with the Princess of Wales reportedly going “full speed ahead”— the green slope running alongside this peaceful haven has now turned to mud.
“That was my last slope,” sighed one of the few remaining skiers still venturing along these remote trails, unfastening his bindings just a few meters from the ski lift once used by the royals to access the rest of the Three Valleys — the largest ski area in the world.
The royal couple seized the end of the season to enjoy a low-key family retreat, far from the glitz of Courchevel. “We knew they were here,” a technician revealed, “but only a few of us actually saw them — I don’t know more than that,” he added cautiously, worried he might have already said too much. Indeed, whenever they visit — like in January, when they stayed with Kate’s brother, James Middleton —their presence is carefully kept under wraps. Their escort is reduced to the minimum. They are secured by just a few guards. And neighbors are tight-lipped.
According to several sources, no slopes were closed during their stay. “In the past, high-profile guests — monarchs or their heirs —would request to privatize part of the resort,” said a longtime resident who worked for over thirty years at Le Chabichou, a gourmet restaurant at the foot of the slopes.
“George is getting pretty good,” noted an attentive observer. “He’s the only one able to keep up with his father without an instructor.” The two younger ones — “at an average level” — were always accompanied by a private ski instructor. Although the family came to the mountains to spend time together, it was rare to see them all skiing the same slope. Kate would stay with the children while William often went off on his own. He was spotted on the Chapelets lift — one of the most remote in the resort — eyes fixed on his phone, seemingly preoccupied. Every day, he returned early from the slopes. A future King of England — the next heir to the throne — is never truly off-duty, especially following King Charles III’s brief hospitalization, just before their trip to the Alps.
The magazine also says that William and Kate are regulars at a couple of the local restaurants, and they always pay by credit card and leave a tip. I would imagine that they slip away to this borrowed chalet more often than most people know. I also wonder what changed recently, that we’re now hearing about their visits and Paris Match got close enough to take photos of them on the balconies. I imagine there will be a reaction from Kensington Palace about the photos, especially if the story gets picked up widely in the British media. I mean… third vacation of the year and it’s early April. This too is part of the arrangement worked out by the Windsor and Middletons last year, I suspect. “More vacations, more skiing, more trips to Mustique.”
Not nice for writer to compare children s abilities at skiing. It is not a contest Or is the writer trying to flatter the direct heir. Vacations give keen joy. Oh and they do have a nanny along
Which Nanny? Maria?
Didn’t see the pics yet. Could the nanny have just been Carole?
@Jais couldn’t see any nanny photos as I don’t subscribe to PM but saw more photos at the bottom with links to the page
https://www.parismatch.com/Royal-Blog/kate-et-william-leurs-vacances-secretes-a-courchevel-toutes-nos-photos-exclusives-249924
If Lazy is well enough to ski, she is well enough to “work”.
What an awful pair, what a parasitic family.
@Blogger, totally agree with you. Cancer my ass!
Hmm I ended up seeing some screenshots online. The nanny was out of focus fuzzy with brown hair. I’d imagine there are nannies for sure but it also could have been Carole? I’m just wondering if she’s with them.
The photos I have seen show someone taller and younger than Carole. Also I don’t think William would tolerate it.
Huh, okay, now I’m like what fuzzy thing was I looking at? But I thought they were all good again, lol.
Yes the wails still use nannies. It’s not like Kate’s wrangling the kids at bedtime, doing school work, after school stuff etc. She’s a busy future qc don’t you know! Kate wouldn’t be doing anything domestic.
She looks healthy. taking to the slopes.She should be putting in more hours. Do the keens realize that this constant vacationing is a bad look.
Sure looks healthy enough to do what the Royals call work.
They have to embiggen the first born so of course the two spares are never going to measure up unless they leave that abusive family like Prince Harry did. This is just the beginning wait until George becomes a teenager acting like his soccer hooligan father, then the spares will really come into play.
They have a team of nannies.
Maybe the photographers were allowed in close so that they could play happy family for the world to see. You know they like to do over produced videos and such so why not a happy family at a chalet. Look at us we love each other in private but in public we can’t stand to be touched by one another and throw angry glances at each other.
Honestly the cover picture with Kate in a SKI sweater next to William at the table and a vase of flowers is pretty funny. What’s in their hands?
Anyone who wears a sweater saying “ski” on a ski holiday is a poser IMHO.
I cant see the cover pic on my phone but the ski pictures seem too perfect. Like they were definitely set up.
The epitome of theme dressing.
It is more likely a paparazzi managed to get into a nearby chalet with better angles for closeups. And since the topless photos a while back they are likely to be more conscious of potential pap shots in France.
I was thinking they were staged, too. The angles of photos are just too perfect.
Yeah, it definitely seems like KP allowed these pics to happen.
To prove that they aren’t separated…. .
Maybe W has been spotted with ‘someone’ and this contrived photoshoot was to get ahead of unflattering news.
If this was staged, how dumb is KP to think that photos on yet another vacation were a good idea?
100% sure these were staged. The images are way too crisp and clear to have been taken by a long range pap. Kate’s ski goggles “accidentally” being pulled up so her face is crystal clear is a dead giveaway as well. What’s really surprising is that Wanker went along with this, but once again, Kate and Carole must have some serious receipts on him.
If they wanted to show they aren’t separated, wouldn’t it be better PR and much simpler to stroll down some street in Norfolk or Windsor together, with or without the kids? That said, I have no idea why her goggles are up, maybe they were fogging or something.
I wonder why it is French media not BP. It seems like, the chalet is a different location not a skiing site. The kids are barefoot and they are in regular clothes. Especially william is wearing summer outfit, shorts. His face seems weird (may be he wonders why she is wearing ski top). It is only kate wearing ski top and it didn’t match with the her skiing outfit. Then the photo quality between the two. These must have been taken earlier and Carol used her secreat photographers to catch the moment.
Also no PDA, no butt slap, no butt pinch, no hugs, no kisses. Even the kids doesn’t seems connected to kate. The lonely Charlotte sitting far from kate speaks the truth. These are staged photos but manipulatively staged by middletons. I don’t think william was aware of this. Because instead of British media, these photos were published in French magazines, to coincide with william and George’s Paris visit. If they have really been to France, why his other children weren’t brought to watch the game? Like The SUN’s kate and Carol car photo, this is another drama. Kate missington again. No any expectations for Easter.
hint that the marriage is coming to an end.
Yeah, this feels like TMZ sh*t all over again. People were speculating they are taking separate vacations. This feels like a reaction to those rumors.
Yeah it’s weird that we’re hearing about every single family vacation now. If it’s in response to the rumors, then it might backfire bc people might just start getting annoyed at all their vacations. But again, they don’t seem super worried about that.
Wonder if the borrowed chalet belongs to Alize’s family?
“He was spotted on the Chapelets lift — one of the most remote in the resort — eyes fixed on his phone, seemingly preoccupied.”
Those Aston Villa forums! 😂
What a dull and lazy couple. I’m glad PM has them on the front cover. It might sell a few more copies of this issue. Then the rats will turn because they would want the same. 😈
Oh my gosh the chalet being owned by Alize’s family might be spot on! Which makes sense why Kate and the children were there with James and Alizee after Christmas.
I don’t think Alizée’s family has that kind of money. And the French paper would likely have mentioned it. They certainly mention that they were on holiday in Mustique in early January.
You are right. Alizee is not wealthy nor educated as middletons reported. Those were some cover ups. And unlike pippa’s in laws (who have some wealth at least), Alizee has no big money. Birds of same feather.
Alizee’s late father was a diplomat and she’s head of a division at TreasurySpring venture capital. I’m sure she’s pretty educated and well off.
Alizee is educated and I am sure she earns a decent living but her parents own a modest gite in a central France village. They are no chalet owners. I am not looking down on them. Her father was a career diplomat and lived a good life, raised a great daughter. But their wealth and connections are overblown to give them an air of elegance that’s just not their reality. Same goes for Pippa’s husbands family. Her father-in-law was accused of SA ing a minor and is worth a few 10s of millions. All on a sudden that net worth blew up to billions and the source is “Daily Mail saying trust me bro”. Pippa definitely married rich but she is not a billionaire by marriage, far from it. The biggest lie of it all is Kate’s family’s fortune being result of that failed business. Nobody ever did a deep dive into Kate’s family’s financials but they weren’t well off and minus Kate’s marriage to William, I doubt they can keep up the appearances which is why she is never, ever divorcing him.
I’m shocked K and W are there together!
Also, Kate even theme dresses for skiing! Maybe if she doesn’t have ski written on her jumper she’ll forget why she’s there.
Diana and Charles were estranged when they took family trips. Up until the separation. This could be a p r move to play happy couple.
I agree!! Just yesterday there was the article that they were in a honeymoon phase again and today we have pictures from their vacation. We don’t usually get pictures of them on vacation.
Yes I’m sure it’s pr. Though 3 holidays in 3 months shouldn’t be the look they’re going for. Will does his own thing too.
The fact that after all those years of zero coverage now we get suspiciously clear photos screams set up to me.
If I needed any more persuading (I don’t) the ‘ski’ jumper theme dressing would seal the deal.
Joint vacations with the kids is really common for separated couples. This chalet is certainly big enough for separate rooms.
AND witness said they are not seen much together as Wally went off on his own always engrossed with his phone. I think this is a deliberate attempt to muddy the waters – they have been separated for years, and the December 2023 incident made it even harder if not impossible for Wally to kick her to the kerb where he found her. Karen has finally something huge to hold over Wally’s head.
Hope she has her little NOTEBOOK with her for writing down a few things. 😉
Why does will rush ahead of his kids when skiing having them keep up except George. It’s a family vacation.
Because he likes to go fast and he doesn’t care about the spares.
He wants to prove he is a better, faster skier than Harry, whoops I mean his kids. He probably slips up and calls them Harry when he beats them to the bottom of the slope. ‘I beat you AGAIN!’
I love the part about him staring at his phone on the lift and quitting early each afternoon (probably to get drunk). Way to enjoy the mountains.
Maybe they’re not separated?
This might be an attempt to have people believe that they are together but we don’t usually get to see the family vacations. I don’t believe that there were photos of the last vacations?
True. It is surprising that there are photos. Although I don’t think Kate would have wanted that shot of her bald spot (?) out there.
Or maybe Will wants info out there that shows how healthy Kate is so that he can dump her without being accused of being insensitive.
Oh that’s a good thought too. Get pictures of her skiing and having a good time but can’t work so he can leave her because she is lazy.
I like your theory @somebody. And Kate walks right into it because – vacation.
I mean, they might not be. we’re all just speculating. So there might not be any separation. but its clear they can’t stand each other in public. So maybe just unhappily married.
Its also clear these pictures were staged so I dont know.
I also wonder if this is the first time William’s been with them in a while so they called the paps. We only heard about Kate being seen with james in January/December, not William.
If they’re not formally or officially separated, they still spend a lot of time apart. Helicopter use shows us that, along with things like W saying how upset Charlotte was the first time she saw his beard (that one was especially telling).
I’m inclined to think they’re ‘unhappily’ married, with K stuck at Adelaide and W doing and going wherever he wants. She’s clinging to the crown. He wants to maintain the facade of being a family man (for a variety of reasons, I imagine).
There may not be a formal agreement, although last year suggests something was negotiated at least by then. But a lot of separated parents go on joint holidays with the kids so this doesn’t actually suggest anything.
It is also possible for officially married couples to live mostly separate lives which is what these two have done for a while now. Many aristo marriages are transactional but William and Kate pretended it wasn’t up until Harry and Meghan came along and their obvious attraction made the comparison to the other two even more obvious.
@Nic919 yeah i think that is what is going on here – they are officially married obviously but are living mostly separate lives. there have been too many clues to suggest otherwise. and maybe they’ll keep on that way for the next 50 years, but if thats the plan william better figure out how to act the part in public.
They’ve lived separately for most of their relationship, even post wedding and kids. Feels like a shared holiday with kids for a separated couple.
Kate was seen at Buckleberry and London very often while they were supposedly living together in Anglesey. The media covered for them but a young couple in the honeymoon stages would not be living as separately as they have.
“Far from health concerns, the royal family is out on the carefree slopes.” Lordy. That and letting us know that Kate went full speed ahead down the slope. I’m laughing bc this French tab really wants us to know she’s feeling healthy and carefree. And that she’s skiing with the kids while William goes off on his own.
This is a p r move like the shampoo commercial imo
Idk, it feels like a dig at the fact that she’s clearly healthy but still refusing to return to a somewhat more regular work schedule. Like Kaiser said, she did more work earlier in the year to compete with Meghan otherwise it would have been less.
I suppose they mean far from Charles’ health concerns – Kate “I need to focus on my well-being” would be taking her health concerns with her. But I’m sure this is just her way of preparing to be Queen.
I suppose that’s true. So they’re carefree while Charles is still sick? It’s still taking a dig in a way. Carefree skiing vacations despite the monarch being out of the country and working while sick.
And just the other day we got that malarkey about Kate easing back into work & this is how the royals are handling health issues going forward. Huh. And what health issues were those, exactly?
Kate must be really fit to be skiing
She definitely looks fit enough to work in these photos.
I see the wiglets did not come on this trip. Also you know the Middleton’s called the pap’s on the one time William decided to tag along
Or James. How would PM know it was James who invited them when he can’t afford anything?
Good point…
Yes her braid looked absolutely tiny and thin!!
Yes! I was trying to see if she maybe had two braids, but even then, the end is so tapered. If anyone needed proof of her wiglets, this is it.
Am I the only one seeing a bald spot in that cover photo? On Kate?
@Ciotog – I think it is just a trick of the light rather than a bald spot, but at least this photo shows us what her real hair is like.
So, it’s just ok that they don’t work? They have worked a combination of what 20 days this year and go on vacation for a week for every two days they have an ” engagement”? I don’t understand the deal the press has with them. Why harass Harry and Meghan when this cornucopia of potential gossip and investigative reporting is right there.
It’s just no big deal that the king who’s in his mid-70s along with the consort is off doing travel while the two next in line are chilling drinking wine? And it’s not the kids. My parents didn’t take me on vacation for every single time I was out of school, and I’m pretty sure most other parents don’t either.
I’m guessing they feel pretty confident in their schedule? But idk I guess we’ll see how the BM covers it. We have one brother fighting for adequate security for his family to simply visit his home country while another brother barely does any work and yet gets security for his family to travel to France for holiday. William is less than a part-time royal but gets full security. It’s the monarchy though. It’s not meant to be fair.
Its pretty appalling in my opinion.
And I think its telling of how they are raising the children as well. Do we think the children are learning about being of service to others, or do we think they are learning that being “royal” means vacationing all the time and showing up to Trooping, Wimbledon, and the christmas walk?
It seemed like Diana and Charles balanced these vacations with an emphasis on service. QEII certainly seemed to emphasize service with her older children (maybe overly emphasized it to the detriment of a normal family relationship with them.) But it feels like the Wales children are learning all of the perks of the position and nothing else. And that’s not just about protecting them from the cameras. Other royal families manage the balance between privilege and service with the heirs and younger royals.
and that’s nothing to do with how the children are as people or their personalities or anything like that. it’s not a commentary on how they are being raised behind the scenes. its just a commentary on this one aspect.
Agreed. How are these children going to face the world of work if later down the track they get rid of the monarchy?
The times of political marriages and dowries are no longer the norm. All the European heirs are somewhat accomplished especially in languages and public speaking. Their monarch-parent married people who had worked professionally in their field, had life experience, etc.
For the spares – Charlotte and Louis – what will they actually do?
Carole was very successful in marrying her two daughters up but Charlotte can only marry down for someone in her position. And if she has no accomplishment except to holiday and ski, what would she actually bring to a potential match? Connection to her brother? It’s a pretty stark future for her. As for Louis, all sorts of disasters await him.
As for George, he’ll be Willie Mark 2. Uninteresting, boring, and devoid of any public service or public duty. They should liberate these animals from the zoo.
The French article makes sure to mention the holiday in Mustique this last January and basically says that these two do the most British of French holidays.
The french article seems to reveal they’ve been skiing at Courcheval for 15 years. We’ve always known they have secret skiing holidays every year, using the duke of Westminster plane, they just haven’t been getting caught. Now the french press are letting it out of the bag?
They are so relatable of course all families get lots of time off to go to expensive resorts. Lol
IMO these pictures were taken by a hired pap and sanctioned by KP, or at least Kate’s back channels, to compete with the Italian trip, C and C 20th anniversary, and Harry’s court case.
Apparently they always eat inside a certain restaurant but on the day they were papped everywhere, just happened to choose to eat on the balcony.
With Paris Match publishing these and the Wales’ prior court case in France, I’d bet that these were approved and coordinated in some form or fashion.
Yeah, you would think considering the previous court case in France and especially the fact that the kids were in some of the pics, that this wouldn’t get printed if the whales didn’t want it to. But I don’t know much about the laws and rules around this in France.
The court case was only successful because the pictures were of kate being topless. The French paps aren’t worried about printing regular ski trip pictures in a French paper. The fact these pictures haven’t shown up in the DM suggests they weren’t coordinated.
Back in the day all the ski trip photos ended up in a British tabloids.
Hmm. So you think true paps as opposed to coordinated? Maybe? The pic of William with Kate in the ski shirt felt a little on the nose but I have no idea really.
Kate is known for wearing the colours of the flag of the country she is visiting so her wearing a sweater with ski on it as she is skiing would fit with her very literal way of dressing.
I also think a French pap got access to a nearby chalet and took photos from there.
“A future King of England — the next heir to the throne — is never truly off-duty, especially following King Charles III’s brief hospitalization.” What? What exactly did he do while Charles was hospitalized? He didn’t fill in for any of the visits that were cancelled. This sounds like PW’s PR here. I wonder if he wants it out how healthy Kate is now. If he dumps her he doesn’t want to be accused of doing so while she is sick. She, meanwhile, still puts out that she only works when she feels up to it like she is still frail.
He makes it his business to be off duty. Who are they trying to fool? Camilla took up the slack and she’s up there in years.
This is why no one takes the rota seriously. Harry is co-ceo of a production company and foundation. Is the CIO of Better UP and heavily involved in Better Up. He’s also involved other foundations like Well Child, Scotty’s Soldiers and Travleyst just to name a few. The same rota will write that Harry has no job while covering Willy attending endless sporting events and taking multiple vacations a month and claim he’s working hard.
I took that as their explanation for why William was on his phone on the ski lift & crapped out early from the slopes & really wasn’t with his family much–that he was back at the chalet doing prince-ing stuff. 🙄
The princing stuff was going on AV chat sites to get ready for his big game day interview😂
He was likely setting up hookups on the phone.
I just figured he was sexting someone on the lift. Far far away from Kate.
What else are the Wales fam gonna do with their free time? Work? Lolz.
OMG they look so old in that cover!
Personally I’m more interested in the second scoop that Mick Jagger separated from his 44 years younger partner
🤣😂😅
They aren’t separated. It’s just a remark about their 44-year age difference and that fact that they don’t care what other people think.
« A future King of England — the next heir to the throne — is never truly off-duty… »
Hahaha that’s hilarious
I call typo, he is never truly ON duty.
Where are the people screaming and shouting how unrelatable it is to have three vacations in four months, and April is not over yet in a cost of living crises? The kids are on their Easter break at the moment.
The only surprising thing about this story is that billy and kitty are being lazy together. Their usual vibe is we are enduring each other for the cameras.
I’m pretty sure that’s what’s happening here plus parents holidaying together for the sake of the kids. In a chalet that big they could successfully avoid each other most of the time when they’re not posing for photos.
It appears to be a sectioned orange in her hand, offering some to Will?
Never truly off-duty? He’s never truly on it.
Abolish the monarchy.
What I would like to know is what was so interesting on Will’s phone. He could’ve been on the Aston Villa blog i suppose but could have been texting a ‘friend’….
Tinder?
Being seen to holiday *together* is the point of this latest round of images. That they were released is the overwhelming indicator of Palace Approval. We know how litigious Prince William is with his privacy.
The heir slipped in for a few select images to show a family that is firmly, determinedly together. *This* is the arrangement: you will play along, William, or we will make noise. We will have photo evidence released to the public under the guise of “tabloid pics” and you will not complain. This coming on the heels of William permitting the Mail to run headlines featuring his name and the word DIVORCE next to one another is giving “the final deals are made and the Middletons appeased, but the heir still wishes to establish his desire for control over the situation” vibes.
The images were released in French papers. I just checked the DM and they don’t have any story about this skiing trip. This is why I don’t think they were a set up. If the British tabloids continue to not mention or print them, we will know KP didn’t want this story out there.
Interesting. But no fits to the press to shut it down that we know of? I seem to recall the French holiday nude shoot being resoundingly admonished by the Palace. The quiet acceptance is certainly a change of pace.
We all remember the local cyclist who had his camera confiscated by RPOs. The hedges installed in front of KP to block views of helis coming and going. The fits over Kate and Carole having a ride together in a five-wheeled Range Rover. This inconsistency is screaming something.
KP can’t control the French media. The topless photos only became an issue because it was more than just kate being topless. There was “marital activity” also captured and that was where the privacy laws went in their favour.
Just a photo of them outside won’t trigger anything the French care about. And the bike incident was in the UK where they are cowed by that family and act like it’s NK.
I do think there are less optically damaging ways of saying, “Look, we vacation together!” that wouldn’t entail taking their third ritzy overseas vacation this year. If happy families were the messaging goal, they could be papped walking around Edinburgh or hiking in Wales together. This gives “we just can’t help treating ourselves” vibes.
They have been papped on ski holiday before and william didn’t protest. These feel like Kate/Carole trying to push a happy family holiday – while it is a holiday for two separated parents sharing their kids.
Skiing is a sport that requires a lot of strength and energy, the same strength and energy that seems to disappear every time the tabloids talk about Kate’s “slow recovery from cancer” and “measured return to work” and how she must take care not to overdo things. My ass…
I fully agree. The BS is overwhelming at times.
They’ve definitely quietly quit being working royals. I think this is going to be their new normal. How long are the ratchet rota going to cover for them if they aren’t any proper work engagements to cover?
The ratchet rota doesn’t even bother to cover for them. Occasionally they tweak WanK’s noses with the articles about William hiring Diana’s divorce lawyers or Kate’s shoulder pads. Or a retrospective on coat dresses. But otherwise, covering for WanK isn’t necessary because clicks and comments are massively about Harry and Meghan anyway.
They’re in 1000s and 1000s of ski suits and equipment. It just goes to show that the Gap and Ralph Lauren and “high street fashion” is all for show. Kate is consistently papped in more expensive outfits when she is out alone or just with William than on duty. Still no comment from the British press other than the Telegraph running a piece saying the Paris Match is risking a lawsuit. The British press and the Palace were caught off guard and there’s likely tension between KP and BP about responding immediately and overshadowing Charles. So long as KP makes no comment the British press cannot say much. And as always, who is sharing the pictures the most? the Wales’ biggest fans.
The Waleses do not let the paps follow them on vacations unless it’s arranged. Charles and Diana had vacations when their marriage was on the rocks before the Prime Minister announced their separation. If not separated, Kate can go back to work if she can go skiing.
Diana was still able to do royal work between separation and divorce, she just did not go on joint appearances with Charles anymore. Kate could do the same. Divorce is a different story.
The British media is not reporting on this even hours after Paris Match broke the story, so it likely wasn’t prearranged. Paris Match doesn’t answer to the palaces.
But yeah, whatever Kate’s marital status, she’s obviously healthy enough to work. Especially now that her kids are in school all day. She just doesn’t want to work. Diana worked even after the divorce on her pet causes (does everybody remember her trip to Pakistan to impress that doctor?). But if Kate divorces, she’ll get a sweet apartment at KP for her days with the kids, and we’ll read how it would be unseemly for a former POW to ever work again.
@Me at home, the british media didn’t also publish TMZ car photo. It was still obviously arranged pap shot.
Does anyone know whom he is in love with and why he filed for a divorce in December of 2023? I keep seeing the name “Lucy” in deep internet holes. Is it Lucy van Straubenzee or is it Lucy Orr Ewing? Or is it someone else? Does anyone have any anonymous intelligence they can share?
I am not fooled by any of these photos. They are clearly staged. He is over her and cannot wait to get out of Carole’s and Kate’s choking clutches. I just want to know whom the other woman is, as we all do, if anyone has the Intel!
Set up
Pictures not by William though. I doubt William wants to be seen with booze in his hand. He looks proper alcoholic like in that photo, Kate enabling him as usual ! Carole! Genuinely think wills and Kate are evil besties, but that’s it, Kate wants bit more but William is not interested. They’re truly vile and have already started to sell the kids, like Charles did with Harry and William!
In the past, Carole has set up pap photos of skiing holidays in exchange for 1) coverage of W&K together and 2) reduced or freebie rentals. No surprise if she’s behind these photos.