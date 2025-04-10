Prince William took George to Paris to watch Aston Villa lose to PSG

Prince William flew to Paris on Wednesday, stealing his father’s thunder! Does anyone else think it’s weird that during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big four-day trip to Italy, the heir to the throne didn’t feel the need to stay in the UK in case he was needed on state business in his father’s physical absence? Hey, if the left-behinds don’t care, why should we? Besides, who cares about the business of state when there’s football to watch. William took Prince George to Paris to watch the Champions League quarterfinal match between Aston Villa (William’s favorite team) and Paris Saint Germain (PSG). PSG beat the sh-t out of Aston Villa with a 3-1 scoreline. I can only assume that user BaldyPegs4U was especially heated in the Aston Villa forums last night. William is consistently a jinx for his favorite teams. LMAO. Aston Villa plays PSG again next week.

While William attended the game with George, he shuffled George off somewhere ahead of the game. William appeared on a TNT Sports show ahead of the QF and chatted about his love for Aston Villa and what they should do tactically. Honestly, I was having a hard time understanding all three of these men. The Scottish accent, Rio Ferdinand’s accent and William making the effort to speak in a less posh way… I missed half of this conversation. He does say that he wanted George to experience this special moment because Aston Villa rarely gets this far in the Champions League??