Prince William took George to Paris to watch Aston Villa lose to PSG

Prince William flew to Paris on Wednesday, stealing his father’s thunder! Does anyone else think it’s weird that during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big four-day trip to Italy, the heir to the throne didn’t feel the need to stay in the UK in case he was needed on state business in his father’s physical absence? Hey, if the left-behinds don’t care, why should we? Besides, who cares about the business of state when there’s football to watch. William took Prince George to Paris to watch the Champions League quarterfinal match between Aston Villa (William’s favorite team) and Paris Saint Germain (PSG). PSG beat the sh-t out of Aston Villa with a 3-1 scoreline. I can only assume that user BaldyPegs4U was especially heated in the Aston Villa forums last night. William is consistently a jinx for his favorite teams. LMAO. Aston Villa plays PSG again next week.
While William attended the game with George, he shuffled George off somewhere ahead of the game. William appeared on a TNT Sports show ahead of the QF and chatted about his love for Aston Villa and what they should do tactically. Honestly, I was having a hard time understanding all three of these men. The Scottish accent, Rio Ferdinand’s accent and William making the effort to speak in a less posh way… I missed half of this conversation. He does say that he wanted George to experience this special moment because Aston Villa rarely gets this far in the Champions League??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, enjoy the thrilling first leg of the Champions League at Parc des Princes in Paris. The royal duo shares a rare public outing at the high-profile match between PSG and Aston Villa.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE – Prince William and his son, Prince George, share a moment of excitement after Morgan Rogers' goal for Aston Villa in the Champions League first leg against PSG at the Parc des Princes on April 9, 2025.

Pictured: Prince William, Prince George

BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2025
Pictured: Prince William, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
HERE’S JOHNNIE!!! from the Shinning in the top photo!
He looks awful. A gorilla donkey – and that’s offensive to both animals.
He’s all the ugly side of Windsor now.
Who’s the young man/boy in the second photo behind him? Needs more Vitamin D but he’s giving Willie a dirty look. Might be his dad next to him with the same nose and eyes on the side photo.
William just looks dirty and gross anymore.
God, George looks desolate and alone. Even if his dad is interacting with him at some points, if his dad is way more focused on watching the game instead of watching the game TOGETHER – oh did you see that George?! Who do you think they should play? I love our team but gentleman from other team has really great footwork. Dont you think? Let’s watch him together for a second. I want to know what you think – these trips must be pretty miserable.
And I get loving go hang out with your kids. In my biased opinion, my kids are some of the most hilarious and insightful people I know and they make everything more fun. But does William bring George because he doesn’t have anyone else to go with and expects George to be HIS friend?
And can’t get let the poor kid wear a flipping jersey?!?
@Friendly
Do we really think that Willnot is considering George at all during this match. I’m afraid that he only took his son to the match because if he went alone he would have been crucified for going to a fun activity again while not doing his taxpayer-funded job at all. Especially while his father is out of the country on a “work” trip! Why isn’t there more outrage?
Omg yes! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I don’t think George is enjoying himself. Even on photos where his father hugs him, the child is literally forcing himself to smile.
George always looks miserable and did when he was a toddler. Charlotte did too when she was little.
George is just there as a prop for the photo opportunities. Someone has told William that being a football fan will endear him to working class men. His wild facial expressions are exaggerated and all for the cameras.
Baldypegs4u?!! Screaming.
Haha I watched the game last night and they got squashed. He is such a jinx.
PSG is still a top tier team how could he not think he would go to Paris just to show his loser face. Poor George
No other kids but him. Looks so bored in the other photos. All privileged Middleton – if Lazy is Marie Antoinette, the fate of their dauphin doesn’t look good. At his age, Diana introduced her boys to charitable causes. George is going to be an out of touch heir if the Middletons keep treating him like that.
PSG are very very good! They got even better after Neymar, Messi and Mbappe left. I think they’ll win the whole thing. I like AV so I was rooting for them but this was lightwork for PSG.
Exactly @S808! It would have been very unexpected if they didn’t win. I’m in France and watched it ata local pub. Needless to say the crowd was in very high spirits. PSG supporters are so ride or die
Well at least George didn’t have to wear suit and tie for this one. Wonder what the other two children are doing for their holiday? Is it Pegs holiday to have them?
He didn’t have to wear a suit because he got ready with his father for this occasion. It’s Kate and her insecurity that insist on dressing George like an investment banker. With William he can dress and act a bit more relaxed. No suit and tie, and he can even eat some pizza in public.
Agree, Kate is the one who seems to insist on suits for events like this. But also, i’m laughing bc george and william are dressed pretty much exactly the same. Button down, sweater, and some sort of navy blue coat-igan on top.
George is surrounded by adults. He did not look comfortable. William and Kate treat him more “special.” He should have friends his own age.
Looks like they left the ski chalet in Courchevel to watch this match so they likely didn’t pack any suits for the ski trip.
They are all skiing in Courchevel… so I assume a quick private jet up to Paris and back for the two? I suspect George doesn’t really like footie, but is dragged along so his father doesn’t look so lazy.
I think the family is on vacation in France. I saw some photos, not taken by the British press.
I saw an article that said they are vacationing at a resort there.
Third vacation of the year and it’s only April. At this point, it’s every other month that those two are out of the country.
@JT Who knows how many vacations. The BM apparently lets them travel without reporting every move, unlike H&M.
Typical of the rats not to cover the heir and his family. So they spend 360 days a year on holiday and five days of “photo-op” work? 🙄
But they’re such a normal and relatable family!!! Everyone goes on a vacation to France or the Caribbean every other month!
Yep. Paris Match has the details and photos…late ski holiday. William Earthshot sure is taking a lot of flights to get to his hols plus a football game!
👀
More of the French tabloids need to get on this. Bild too.
Just saw the photo of Kate skiing, she must be having one of her good days. That’s lucky that the good days coincide with her holidays every time.
They do look rather tanned.
Did Peg’s friend Thomas Straubenzee go on vacation with the fam? It was nice of Keen to let Peg take a friend, lol.
Van cutsem was at the game too I believe. No idea if they went skiing too. Do they not have kids close to George’s age that they could bring with them to the game?
ooooh that’s a doozy. IIRC Tom Van S was the brother who married Melissa Percy in the royal wedding of the north — as it was dubbed at the time — only to be divorced by her three years later, making it retroactively a kind of weird costume party. That was the wedding at which William chipped a tooth falling drunk over some object and Kate wasn’t there because she was expecting George. Then a few years later Tom Van S married George’s schoolteacher. They had a baby last year or the year before. But he’s always been William’s sidekick. There were three brothers originally, one was killed in a car accident and it was in his honour they held the Christmas service every year to raise money for the charity founded in his name. I think that was Henry. Charles — IIRC — is the one who went to California to visit Harry. He’s the one who seemed normal, compared to Tom. How very strange to bring him on a holiday. I mean. Odd.
They went on a holiday again , third time this year ..Peggy and buttons should really thank their stars for Meghan ,they now get away with all their laziness ,bcos the media is focused on destroying the couple they don’t pay for and has no reason to report on
😂 the rats are happy to create the alternative Montecito court because Willie’s court are full of lazy and boring people…just like him
The beginning of the video sounded like ‘his royal heinous’. I refuse to hear it any other way now…
BaldyPegs4U 😅😂🤣
The cardigan look is awful. WTF? Is he retired already? My lord, Carole did really a runner on turning the heir to the throne into a spoilt version of Chuck.
Is it me or prince George roots look darker than rest of his hair??
His hair probably got sunbleached during the ski and beach vacations earlier in the year. Most natural blondes get darker hair as they age, but their hair will lighten in the sun. His hair will probably be dark blonde to light brown by the time he is an adult. It is not even the middle of April and the Wails are on their 3rd (reported) international vacation of the year AND will take the entire summer off except for an appearance at the men’s final at Wimbledon and take at least 2 months off around Christmas except for Keener’s imaginary piano recital and the church walk Christmas morning. Lort. This family is a con and not worth the cost. How many international trips has Willy made in the last 3 years to support the patriarchy, oops, I mean monarchy? How many negative Harry stories will the public tolerate while the heir does f#ck all? Harry really is used as their human shield.
Parents generally take all the kids to games. And what of the cousins. How come one of George’s cousins did not go. George gets to go and the others stay home. William is screaming at the players George looks bored at times. Diana would take both her son’s and their friends to amusement parks.
William only taking George wouldn’t bother me that much – maybe the other kids don’t like soccer, maybe Charlotte is a tottenham fan, whatever. My husband sometimes takes just one of our kids to baseball or football games depending on ticket cost (not an issue for the Waleses) or if he wants some one on one time.
That said, what DOES bother me here is they have told us how much Charlotte likes soccer and what a big soccer fan she is. So why not take her? Or take her to a women’s match? If she is a tottenham or whatever fan, take her to one of those games. Take Louis. He’s 7 at this point, I mean by that age my youngest had been to an EPL game in London and we live in the US, lol.
So basically – I can see why it might only be George, but it doesnt fit with the rest of what they’ve told us so then it ends up just looking like plain favoritism because he is the heir.
Amusement parks are one thing. Sports is another. This part doesn’t bother me.
My brother and I are very particular about our sports and have been since we were kids. Bro likes to play football but not watch it. I love football so I went with Dad to the pro football games (Go Bills) religiously. Bro stayed home with Mom.
I’m not a huge basketball fan, Bro is. Like he’s a maniac around March Madness, etc. College up to pro he’s there. So Dad, who was a Man of All Sports, would take Bro to basketball games, and I would stay home. We both went to hockey games.
(Dad was a rabid spectator because of polio. As a kid and adult he couldn’t play the sports but he loved to watch them, coach them, cheer them, and yes sometimes be quite obnoxious about them — we got thrown out of a hockey game when I was 11! Vaccinate your kids)
He had his opportunity to take Charlotte to that women’s team game (finals) that he skipped out on. He just used Charlotte in a video.
I’m really surprised that he went to this game. But perhaps I shouldn’t be because he knows the press won’t attack him for being on holiday all the time or overshadowing the King’s visit to Italy.
So the King and the heir and the next in line were all in Europe .
Harry was the only one actually in England .
How does William and Kate get to go on holiday all the time and not get criticism .
Harry is King of England because he’s the only one in England! 😂
Quick, it’s a royal coup!
lol .. thanks for that👏🏼
Keen is promoted as statesperson by us magazine and takes many vacations
I did chuckle when someone on Twitter pointed out that with KCIII in Italy and both George and William in France, theoretically Harry was in charge! 😆 😆 😆
Ok, ok, we all know that Harry doesn’t want the job but, I bet there was a lot of behind the scences phonecalls making sure the press didn’t print that little nugget – even if it was said in jest!
Third vacation in 3 months is absolutely wild. The fact that the press just protects him is so bizarre to me. I’m old enough to remember when the press used to criticize Charles when he was the heir. So his two work events in April will be a football game and Easter Sunday appearance?
I genuinely, genuinely do not understand what the press gets from protecting him so much. It doesn’t make any sense, they’d make WAY more money scandalizing him.
Unless they are royalists at heart and know how easily the real William would bring on republican sentiment, but that seems unlikely. Money talks.
But William gives them nothing and has even reduced the standard stuff they used to get. It’s fascinating. Whatever blinder he and his team pulled, it’s a good one.
And any criticism he gets, he’ll just blame it on Harry.
This couple are a massive drain on public money.
I think there is a fear that if *everything* about William came out, it would end the monarchy.
to me that says one of two things:
1) there is something very very bad that the press knows about him, OR
2) the press and the BRF are overestimating how much people care. If people found out William is a bully or that William and Kate are getting a divorce or whatever, I don’t think most of the public would care. But the press and the Firm are so obsessed with their own importance that they think those things would bring down the monarchy, and the reality is I think most people would just shrug.
The York sisters used to get a ton of heat for their endless holidays. but the rules no longer apply since the core gang sold their souls in whatever deal they did with the rota.
George should be with people his own age. The others in the group or some should have taken their kids. George is surrounded by adults. William should give his other children fun outings too.
But they are the spares so they don’t count, William must take after his father.
In nearly every photo George is not looking in the same direction as his father so which one is not watching the football.
Charlotte and Louis could complain about How they got excluded. I think huevo resented how harry got to go places too and Diana would bring both of them
At what point do we think the other fans of this club are going to start publicly begging TOB to stop spreading his stink on the team?
Yeah, I’m a pretty diehard fan of my Philly teams. If someone famous was this obvious a jinx as William is, I’d be annoyed he kept showing up for big games.
So I couldn’t tell that William was trying to sound less posh in that interview bc I don’t have a good ear for the accents but that’s funny if he was. It was interesting to see him being passionate about something and actually knowing about it. As opposed to usual. Pity he can’t just be a FB commentator. Not sure he could handle the pay cut.
So I gather if they are on another family holiday together the rumours of their separation are untrue .
Kate must be keeping well to be able to take two skiing holidays already this year .
They never get criticism for their laziness .it’s just such hypocrisy .
Charles and diana went on family holidays with their children when they were estranged
I think they go on family vacations and probably just stay separate. They seem to be able to fake it for the kids.
But yes, Kate must be back at full health to be able to ski so often.
She would have to be in good health to spend her days skiing ⛷️… so the not working because of her health is just more lies fed to the subjects. As soon as peg announced he would be at the game we all knew he would bring George to deflect any criticism, what he didn’t count on was someone selling his holiday photos at the same time. I’m sure we weren’t supposed to know about it.
I’m trying to remember the last pr push about her work. I don’t they’re saying it’s about good or bad days anymore. Now it’s just about how she is only doing things that bring her joy after enduring such a difficult health year. I wonder too if it’s them thinking that they’ll be ascending the throne sooner rather than later so they’re like we need to play while we can, before we have more responsibilities. But at the end of the days, let’s be real, that’s silly bc they’re not going to do that much more when they’re king and queen either.
She was running around with nerf guns last summer and that video itself showed she was physically fine to do engagements.
So he did f all the rest of the week, but is happy to watch football.
Also isnt this a school night for George?
Charlotte is at the same age George was when he was first taken to games. Not exactly good parenting. Girls like sports too
They have had three long vacations this year and it is only the beginning of April. Even when not on vacation they haven’t done anything worth calling work. They make appearances to places. They aren’t doing anything tangible or productive. Their children are the next in line yet they have shown them nothing about what is expected of them as the more senior royals. Taking them to sporting events and church events for holidays like Christmas and Easter is failing the children and the public that pays for all of them to live a lavish lifestyle. Kate continues to use cancer as her excuse not to work even though she claimed she was “cancer free” and no longer having chemotherapy seven months ago. Yet during all of this time she has managed to continue to vacation like she always has and decrease any work she’s done or chosen to only show up for smile and wave events. For anyone to try and compare her to Diana is a slap in the face to who Diana was. Diana was too good for that family and Kate is exactly what it deserves. She and William are tearing it down brick by brick and I love it for the media rats and derangers who have to twist themselves in knots to lie and make them appear like they are something worth paying ten dollars for.
Is it me or has pegs done more public appearances around Football than he ever did before he was fired as the president of the FA? I feel like there is some rage induced petulant reason for this but I can’t think of one.
Poor George. He looks depressed in these pix…
PSG or any pro football games are INTENSE. Plus knowing that people are watching you…poor George
He can’t have fun and laugh with children his own age. His sister or cousin or one of Will’s pal’s kids could have come along.
Exactly this. William wants to build memories with George. What better memory than seeing 2 friends laughing, snacking and enjoying the game. This could have been George’s memory day,, not yours, Will.
Honestly, as a shorter individual who has been to “intense” events where the action is all happening literally above your head – you have to be very aware of flailing enthusiastic limbs of the talls around you. and THE NOISE. omg it’s a wall of sound and it’s overwhelming and not fun. Not to mention – if someone stood up in front of him, I doubt he could see anything.
Lastly. Kids pick up on vibes. William has a known drinking problem. If his team is losing, George knows he could be in for a screaming rant on the way home and in the coming days. It’s terrifying watching someone so much bigger than you drink while also knowing that a random outcome is going to set the tone for how things go for the next few days.
I went to a PSG match once and it wasn’t even a champions match but my adrenaline was racing hard core. So much stress for him.
He always looks depressed or terrified imo.
I saw pics of him looking happy too though just saying. Probably when AV scored their one goal😂. Seems like it was historic for AV to get this far so I get why he’s there with his dad. I’d like to think the other kids chose not to join but idk. He’s a kid. Going on a special outing with his dad is probably special even if the game was long or stressful. That said, I’d hate to have to go home with his die-hard fan-dad after a loss but they should be used to it as they’ve been at both losing games and winning games before.
I think it would be “fun” for other kids to come. The parents would choose not to bring the kids. I think all the Wales kids should each have a “special outing” with their dad, not just George. George looks very cheerful and relaxed when he talks to other children (on walkabouts with his cousins).
I’d like to think they all have individual special outings with dad but maybe they’re not publicized since they’re not the heir. But obviously that’s me projecting bc I have no idea. And yeah George being able to bring a friend would be great if the parents were cool w them being inevitably photographed.
I’ve always had a soft spot for George. His scowls when he was a baby used to make me laugh, and I think he looks like his uncle on the Spenser side. It’s too bad they had to start grooming him so early for his future role. It’s true what they say, William was born to be a football coach, not a future King.
He looks like his maternal grandfather. IMO. I hope he does not get the “windsor looks.” down the road.
“ William was born to be a football coach” Nah he would suck at that. You have to be positive and motivational. And work
@SHARON
What kind of coach!? Do you know how much work, effort, organization and discipline that takes?
He’s a lazy loser who thinks he was created to be admired and applaudet on.
He once said what he does and doesn’t do: he doesn’t read, but he likes watching superhero movies (I bet he imagines he’s one himself :)), playing on the computer, going to matches and anonymously spending time on football forums :))
Let me remind you that this is coming from a guy who’s 40, not 12 🙂
So you can’t bring all three of your kids together to watch a football match?
Skiing is a sport that requires a lot of strength and energy, the same strength and energy that seems to disappear every time the tabloids talk about Kate’s “slow recovery from cancer” and “measured return to work” and how she must take care not to overdo things. My ass…
It was hilarious when Villa opened the scoring and the camera went straight to William cheering only for one of the young PSG players to score an amazing goal like five minutes later. I really hope that we don’t let them have anything next week and we crush the crap out of them. I particularly love to see when French players score against the Villa goalkeeper because he’s a masive racist against our players any time he gets the chance.
This ballgame is the only time I’ve ever seen William passionate, even interested, in anything. He’s a sports fan, not a king! He has disdain and contempt for everything and everyone else.
And why only take George?
Marca is now talking about them and the 3 kids having been spotted in Paris, seeing cultural landmarks, etc. Quite possible that William and George didn’t come from Britain for this game at all.
After Harry’s court appearances he went to Ukraine 🇺🇦 that shows his commitment to his Foundation