Prince William really enjoys the Aston Villa online forums: ‘I can be on there for ages’

Prince William and Kate will apparently be out and about this weekend to watch rugby. They will head to Wales for the Six Nations match between Wales and England. They’re both patrons of those rugby teams now – Kate is patron of England’s Rugby Football Union (which she took over from Prince Harry), and William is patron of the Wales Rugby Union They will be in Cardiff on Saturday.
This will be their first time at a rugby match in a while, right? Just going from memory, they haven’t done anything with their rugby patronages since 2023 – both of them skipped everything last year. It’s notable in William’s case because he has been traveling all over to support England’s football team and his own favorite team, Aston Villa. William is a real football junkie, a real meathead when it comes to one sport above all others. Speaking of, Peggy revealed that he’s so football-mad that he often spends hours on Aston Villa forums and he also posts anonymously.
The Prince of Wales has described football’s television blackout rule as “irritating”. The Prince said that following his beloved Aston Villa was made more difficult by the long-standing rule, which blocks the broadcast of games at any level in England between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday.
He told The Sun: “Getting up to Villa Park isn’t the easiest thing for me but I like to watch as many games as I possibly can either by being there or on TV. I’ve tried to really make an effort to get there for all the Champions League games because it feels like that’s something you’ve got to make the most of when you’re in it. The biggest thing at home is trying to find it on TV sometimes because obviously you’ve got the Saturday 3pm blackout which is irritating.”
The blackout has been in place since the 1960s in order to protect match attendances and participation at grass-roots level. It has been criticised as outdated in recent years, but new television deals have secured it’s continuation until at least the 2028-29 season.
The Prince was in the stands at Villa Park on Wednesday night, wearing an Aston Villa scarf and cheering on his team with childhood friends Edward van Cutsem and Thomas van Straubenzee as they beat Club Brugge in the Champions League. He has been a regular guest at the stadium in recent years, having fallen in love with the club after being taken to a match by friends as a boy. He has also made Villa a family affair in the past by taking his two older children, George and Charlotte, to games home and away.
The Prince admitted that he contributes to supporters’ internet forums, sometimes posting his opinions anonymously.
“I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages,” he told The Sun. “I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”
[From The Telegraph]
It’s really wild that football fans within England can’t watch their favorite teams on Saturdays while the games are happening in real time. I get the idea behind it, but in practice, it makes zero sense, especially for advertisers and TV rights. As for William spending hours on Aston Villa forums… does he not have better uses for his time? He’s the Prince of Wales, for goodness sake. Granted, I enjoy some of the tennis forums, but I usually just spend ten minutes to get a sense of match storylines and general gossip about the players and the sport. And I’m not the heir to the throne – I’m just some American tennis fan. The whole-ass Prince of Wales, a husband and a father of three, is spending HOURS on football forums??
Where does one find these forums? I have comments I need to leave.
Try the sub-reddit. They should have links to the football forums like this one
https://www.footballforums.net/index.php
and provides a reason why he behaves like a hooligan at these matches, so he can post about the matches.
I hope he read all about the threads on him missing out on the Lionesses.
Not a William fan, but his behavior definitely isn’t hooligan behavior. He’s not pulling knives on supporters of other teams.
What about time for those school runs
Somehow, for me, this explains a lot about William.
Yup 😏
I laughed and I laughed. And then I laughed some more
The whole-ass Prince of Wales, a husband and a father of three, is spending HOURS on football forums?
This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. He and his wife do fuck all in terms of work and living productive lives so it stands to reason they would have a lot of free time to fill!!
Taxpayer-funded browsing and posting on online forums. How quaint.
No wonder why he looks the way he does. Must be browsing them from the basement of Anmer.
How nice for the English ladies team, the BAFTA’s & all other patronages he ignores that he tries to really make an effort…….. when it comes to his favourite football team.
And can spend ages in forums. What about the school runs??
Also, The Sun, really William?
It isn’t easy to get there for him? Bullshit. Take your helicopter and go. So now we know what he does with his precious time. He is on the forums lol.
Admissions like this is why I always laugh when people try to defend their sheer laziness as them working behind the scenes. As if they are coming into the office at Kensington Palace 4 days a week at 9:00 a.m. and not leaving until 3:00 or 4:00.
I have down time to read books, and watch TV shows, movies, and listen to podcasts I like. I do not have hours to do that, and I imagine I would have even less time if I had three kids that I apparently spend every weekend moment with which is another reason that I can’t work.
It’s funny how he kind of stays telling the truth. Admissions like this, the fact that Charlotte cried when she saw him with his beard, and yet the media just breezes right past it. Never a moment of, wait what?
It is funny how he’s telling on himself fr. He dabbles with Duolingo to learn welsh and as opposed to formal tutoring he spends hours on FB forums. It’s not surprising but I’m somewhat surprised that he’s so full-.chested about it.
👋
He has time to spend on online forums. I’m sure he doesn’t miss this one.
Everything they said about Harry was all about Will.
This is why every generation of royals learns that it’s better when the public doesn’t know that much about you because when they realize you’re just a mediocre person, then what is even the point of you?
Yes. this is “normal” fan behaviour, but William isn’t supposed to be “normal”.
On the one hand, this IS really relatable for anyone who knows a mega fan be it Doctor Who, sports, crocheting, etc.
On the other hand, he’s a taxpayer-funded, lazy worker! LOL! The communications guru at KP must have forehead damage from hitting the wall on a regular basis.
I must say that I shouldn’t be shocked and yet I am. For him to admit doing nothing but browsing the internet and only caring about a team he supports instead of a carrying out the many responsibilities he’s obligated to do is honestly quite disgusting. Harry took all the brains and heart in that family
Let me get this right. He earns millions from British taxpayers. He can’t work ‘work’ cos none of it it work, because school run, but he can spend hours on footy forums?
So now we know what William does all day between the school runs 🤣🤣🤣
I can just imagine him typing away on his phone or laptop, flashing his big teeth on Friday, chuckling at his own questionable opinions with a hot beer in hand. You’d think he’d have outgrown that frat boy nonsense by now, especially as a father of three and future heir.
There are folks in South Wales who just got their debt cleared by Michael Sheen and he’s on forums yucking it up. Embarrassing.
That top photo is giving me life. The very definition of “festive glances.”
Charles could have put a stop to the laziness of huevo but chose not to
W gave this exclusive interview to THE SUN – the newspaper which H successfully took to court in January. Let’s not forget that W reached his own secret settlement with the paper and now seems fully committed to helping to restore its public image. W is more than willing to disparage his mother and brother but never Murdoch or his papers. I never thought W would turn out to be such an unprincipled lowlife.
Wondering here what kind of new stuff The Scum has on Bulliam the Incandescent for them to get that exclusive, front page included.
This piece will make the Willionaire Slumlord endear himself even more to the People’s Republic of Merseyside. /-s