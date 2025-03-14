JD Vance & Usha Vance got booed by the audience at the Kennedy Center

The thing to remember about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, JD Vance and all of the people who support them is that every single one of these people are huge losers. Not only are they dumbass losers, they are desperate for public acceptance, they’re desperate to be cool, they’re desperate to be seen as part of the upper echelon of society. They never will be – the stench of their loserdom has seeped into their skin and everyone can smell the loser on them. As part of his effort to be “cool,” Donald Trump fired the Democrats on the Kennedy Center’s board and installed MAGAts in their place. Trump also installed some kind of wingnut loyalist as acting chairman of the Kennedy Center. MAGAts want to remake the center into a celebration of their wingnut culture, no more woke, no more DEI, no more… art or coolness or quality. Well, last night, JD Vance went to the Kennedy Center to take in a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra. That bitch got booed.

Vice President J.D. Vance was booed while watching a performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump took over leadership. According to a video shared by The Guardian global affairs correspondent Andrew Roth on X, Thursday, March 13, Vance, 40, was quickly booed as he prepared to watch the National Symphony Orchestra and Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos perform Stravinsky’s Petrushka from a balcony seat. His wife, Usha Vance, was seen accompanying him. As the vice president takes a seat, a man could be heard yelling, “Boo.” Another person is heard saying, “Oh f—.” After more members of the audience became aware of Vance’s presence, the boos grew in unison, causing Vance to take a sip of his drink and wave at the audience sitting below him. As he continued speaking with his wife, the boos continued and lasted roughly 30 seconds, per The New York Times.

[From People]

I’m including the video below – y’all are gonna make Vance cry and then he’ll have to go reapply his eyeliner in the bathroom. “But I’m vice president, how could they boo me, didn’t they see me mock President Zelenskyy?” I hope some of those boos were for Usha Vance too. Both of those pieces of sh-t need to be booed everywhere they go.

Boos for JD Vance as he enters tonight’s concert at the Kennedy Center pic.twitter.com/IWTsJUWjCR — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 13, 2025