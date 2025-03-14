JD Vance & Usha Vance got booed by the audience at the Kennedy Center

The thing to remember about Donald Trump, Elon Musk, JD Vance and all of the people who support them is that every single one of these people are huge losers. Not only are they dumbass losers, they are desperate for public acceptance, they’re desperate to be cool, they’re desperate to be seen as part of the upper echelon of society. They never will be – the stench of their loserdom has seeped into their skin and everyone can smell the loser on them. As part of his effort to be “cool,” Donald Trump fired the Democrats on the Kennedy Center’s board and installed MAGAts in their place. Trump also installed some kind of wingnut loyalist as acting chairman of the Kennedy Center. MAGAts want to remake the center into a celebration of their wingnut culture, no more woke, no more DEI, no more… art or coolness or quality. Well, last night, JD Vance went to the Kennedy Center to take in a performance by the National Symphony Orchestra. That bitch got booed.
Vice President J.D. Vance was booed while watching a performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump took over leadership. According to a video shared by The Guardian global affairs correspondent Andrew Roth on X, Thursday, March 13, Vance, 40, was quickly booed as he prepared to watch the National Symphony Orchestra and Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos perform Stravinsky’s Petrushka from a balcony seat. His wife, Usha Vance, was seen accompanying him.
As the vice president takes a seat, a man could be heard yelling, “Boo.” Another person is heard saying, “Oh f—.”
After more members of the audience became aware of Vance’s presence, the boos grew in unison, causing Vance to take a sip of his drink and wave at the audience sitting below him. As he continued speaking with his wife, the boos continued and lasted roughly 30 seconds, per The New York Times.
I’m including the video below – y’all are gonna make Vance cry and then he’ll have to go reapply his eyeliner in the bathroom. “But I’m vice president, how could they boo me, didn’t they see me mock President Zelenskyy?” I hope some of those boos were for Usha Vance too. Both of those pieces of sh-t need to be booed everywhere they go.
He is lucky it’s just booing!!! I wouldn’t be sad if someone tried to take him and the others out.
I love the good people of Washington, D.C. for defending this beautiful institution. The Kennedy Center was where I felt happiest when I lived in that city.
Let’s brace ourselves for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors going to people like Kid Rock or Mel Gibson. Boo them all the way.
As a longtime D.C. resident I am so proud of my city for refusing to kowtow to these lunatics–not the first time, not this time, not ever. It gives us great pleasure to make sure these people feel as unwelcome as possible wherever they dare to venture in our great city.
A huge thank you to all the crowd and the residents of D.C. who made their disgust clear. Vance wants to be loved and admired but he never will be. He will never hear cheers and applause from such an audience. Bless them for doing what I wish I could.
I’d have walked out and asked for a refund.
Maybe the crowd at the Kennedy need to bring rotten tomatoes with them for occasions such as these (eggs would be wasted). Make it full Globe.
Usha smiling like a cat. Ugh.
May they never have a moment’s peace in public again. May he have to look over his shoulder for the rest of his life.
I agree Blogger. They are lucky that they don’t have concessions. They might have sold rotten tomatoes and eggs (!) if they knew that they were going to be there.
And he just laughs and smiles. Does he actually think that they are cheering for him?
He waves, laughs and smiles but inwardly he’s wanting to do a full Hitler and send all those who booed him to a concentration camp.
Who’s booing now?
Dangerous times indeed.
Usha, have you no pride?
She sold it to the devil in exchange for “security”.
No, she doesn’t. She’s probably as bad as him.
Yay Kennedy Center crowd!
It’s giving Vermont and I’m here for it.
Don’t want boos? Try sucking less. Seems pretty straightforward to me.
Whenever I see Usha I wonder whats going on in her head. She seems weirdly checked out.
She reminds me of the former Syrian First Lady, Asma Al-Assad
I couldn’t find the original Newsweek article but this is from the journo who wrote the Vogue article.
https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/people/arid-20203653.html
They should have played some Shostakovich for this traitor. DSCH, jerk. Look it up.
THEY DID!!! They played Petrushka!!! I kid you not! (It’s a ballet about a Russian puppet for those who don’t know).
I don’t know. Wagner seems more his style. 🤔 Seems hard to believe that just three months ago, we had a vice president who appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors to massive, prolonged cheers.
How does Usha stay married to a white supremacist? I seriously don’t get it. Her husband is radicalized.
She’s a breath away from becoming the First Lady of the United States. And Trump is not exactly the picture of youth and good health. That’s why she’s there.
Fame, place in the history books. The opposite is obscurity and Usha who?
“Not only are they dumbass losers, they are desperate for public acceptance, they’re desperate to be cool, they’re desperate to be seen as part of the upper echelon of society. They never will be – the stench of their loserdom has seeped into their skin and everyone can smell the loser on them.”
I have a theory about this. Few years back, around the time of BLM and other events, there were a lot of people swinging to the left (some of them believed in it whole-heartedly, some didnt really understand but bought into the trend). And it looked cool. Being anti-racism, advocating for DEI, supporting LGBTQ etc looked fashionable although these were serious topics. Enter cancel culture. Right wing nuts or even “neutral” folks were maaad. Because they felt othered because their bigotry wasnt accepted. Instead of figuring out why they were unpopular, they got defensive and started attacking the left and the liberals or pretty much anybody who wasnt a right wing asshole.
To them, the “woke” crowd was an elitist club and the only way to get included was to be anti-racist and anti-bigotry etc. They want to now look cool, like the left and which is why they’re desperate to be seen as part of the upper echelon of society.
How awful for the folks who paid good money to go there and enjoy themselves and to have them show up, Get out the sage!
Need a whole cleansing/exorcism ceremony.
No one’s going to attend these concerts if he keeps turning up like that.