Sen. Chuck Schumer screwed over House Democrats, leading to ‘utter meltdown’

The Democrats do not have the majority in the House or Senate. They do not hold the executive office, and the Supreme Court has a MAGA majority too. The only thing left in the Democratic Party’s toolkit is forcing the Republicans to do their jobs, forcing the Republicans to get in line and vote for Donald Trump’s unhinged agenda, and forcing the Republicans into disarray. It was one thing for Democrats to partially capitulate to Congressional Republicans when Joe Biden was president – and I would argue that Speaker Johnson did most of the capitulating – because that was to ensure that a government led by President Biden would be able to function. But right now? With Elon Musk and Donald Trump destroying the government and the country? Yeah, the math isn’t mathing.
What happened: this week, Congress has been fighting over funding the government. House Democrats held the line, refusing to vote for a continuing resolution, a stopgap funding measure, and forcing Speaker Johnson to whip the votes in the House Republican caucus. Then House Democrats got knifed in the back by Senate Democrats. One Democrat in particular, Chuck Schumer.
House Democrats erupted into apoplexy Thursday night after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he would support Republicans’ stopgap government funding measure. House Democrats feel like they “walked the plank,” in the words of one member. They voted almost unanimously against the measure, only to watch Senate Democrats seemingly give it the green light.
“Complete meltdown. Complete and utter meltdown on all text chains,” said the member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer sensitive details of members’ internal conversations. A senior House Democrat said “people are furious” and that some rank-and-file members have floated the idea of angrily marching onto the Senate floor in protest. Others are talking openly about supporting primary challenges to senators who vote for the GOP spending bill.
Schumer said in a floor speech Thursday that while the GOP measure is “very bad,” the possibility of a government shutdown “has consequences for America that are much, much worse. A shutdown would give Donald Trump the keys to the city, the state and the country,” Schumer said.
The comments likely clear a path for at least eight Senate Democrats to vote for the bill — enough for Republicans to overcome the upper chamber’s 60-vote filibuster threshold.
All but one House Democrat voted against the bill earlier this week, in large part because it lacks language to keep the Trump administration from cutting congressionally approved spending. “There were many battleground Dems in the House … that were uncomfortable, semi-uncomfortable, with the vote,” said one House Democrat. “The Senate left the House at the altar.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), in remarks to his House colleagues at their annual retreat Thursday, lauded them for standing up to President Trump by voting against the bill, according to multiple sources. When he praised House Democrats’ votes, he received a standing ovation. When he mentioned Senate Democrats, members booed.
What we’re hearing: House Democrats’ text chains lit up Thursday night with expressions of blinding anger, according to numerous lawmakers who described the conversations on the condition of anonymity. “People are PISSED,” one House Democrat told Axios in a text message. Several members — including moderates — have begun voicing support for a primary challenge to Schumer, floating Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) as possible candidates, three House Democrats said. One lawmaker even vowed at the House Democratic retreat to “write a check tonight” supporting Ocasio-Cortez, said the senior House Democrat.
Another Democrat told Axios the ideation has gone a step further: “There is definitely a primary recruitment effort happening right now … not just Schumer, but for everyone who votes no.”
Plenty of members have also gone public with their dismay at their Senate colleagues. “I know I speak for so many in our caucus when I say Schumer is misreading this moment. The Senate Dems must show strength and grit by voting no,” said Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.). Said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.): “I don’t know where Schumer is coming from. … It doesn’t look good for the leader.”
What gets me is… how are Dems in the House and Senate not working together on this, how did they not come up with a plan TOGETHER? The House Dems played it correctly – force the Republicans to get the votes in their own caucus. That should have been Schumer’s response too, after all, the Dems are the minority in the Senate as well. Moscow Mitch is the one who should have been negotiating with Schumer and Senate Dems to get it through. Schumer’s argument is that Democrats would be blamed if thousands of federal employees are furloughed – but once again, that’s why you remind everyone that the Republicans have absolute power now.
New: Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar all have statement out slamming Schumer position.
“House Democrats will not be complicit. We remain strongly opposed to the partisan spending bill under consideration in the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/6znKEeUbuf
— Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) March 14, 2025
Tr*mp and Elno want a government shutdown because it would actually strengthen their arguments that government doesn’t work. In a shutdown, there are government workers who are “essential ” and those who aren’t. That’s what DOGE is looking for. Also, if the shutdown lasted >30 days, the president gets more power. It’s tough, but avoiding a shutdown is probably the right move.
If this bill gets passed Trump will gain more Executive power over spending anyway, that’s why Dems are so pissed about Schumer’s position.
Schumer needs to go. He’s weak.
I live in NYC. If Schumer runs again (and that is becoming more and more unlikely), he will get primaried. He’s not running again until 2028, though.
It’s true. And while it’s difficult to hear, I understand where he’s coming from. I’m not interested in rah-rah big talk from Democrats, I’m interested in strategy that is enacted.
I think Coach Waltz’s tour to red states is a great idea. It’s important that he’s making an effort to see what they have to say in those areas and to have real conversations with people. Especially now that their red state reps are not holding town halls and are ignoring their constituents altogether. I also think it would be a good idea if he hit up some blue states like upstate New York and Illinois too, plus some swing states.
The Democrats have no leadership. No plan. No coordination. No figurehead. No strategy. No message. It’s so disheartening to watch. I would love to see the party coalesce around a presumptive nominee – or a group of possibilities – and put them out front and center on all of this. Pete Buttigeig, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar. Someone. Anyone. Schumer is out of touch and old and needs to go.
Just this morning I was seeing chatter that maybe Mark Kelly is the guy? He has been standing up to Trump and Elon more than the others as of late.
Yes, they should start building up a nominee or a group of them. Pulling out someone three years from now will lead to what happened last year. There will be midterm elections even sooner!
I was able to contact my Rep. The D Senator, nope. This is not a surprise, and very unwelcome! I do not understand how any D can not understand the political situation at this moment: Do not aid and abet the far right!!
Look, I’m FAR (like really far) from Schumer’s biggest fan. *However*…
I’m not sure a shutdown would play out the way upset Dems are thinking it would. This country elected Donald Trump and you think it’s going to grasp the concept that Republicans hold all the levers of power in the three branches?!?! I have zero faith in that sadly.
Also I agree with others that a shut down is probably exactly what Trump/Elon/DOGE want: to close it down and possibly not
open it up again. Especially if a false flag attack occurred during the shut down.
The stupid and sh*try thing here is–even if avoiding the shut down is the smart thing to do long term which…stayed tuned–COORDINATE YOUR ACTIONS!! If House Dems were blindsided, what even is that?!
I live on NH, so know a lot of Trump voters, and the attempts to blame things like the stock market on Joe Biden are not working. people are pissed.
if the government shuts down, it will seem like another example of chaos and mess. people blame the party in charge of the White House. let the Republicans eat it.
and quite frankly – who do the Democrats think they’ll win over by capitulating? the people who think it’s not the Republicans fault aren’t going to vote D anyway. it’s just infuriating their base because we don’t want to play ball. the days for decorum are gone right now.
The Democratic Party has gone the way of the Whigs. The lights are still on–and they are still begging us all for donations on a daily basis–but nobody is home and I don’t think the party as we know it will be around much longer. The centrist wing has ruined the party–the elected officials seem to be rolling over for the MAGA agenda and nobody in the real world is going to get out of bed to support a bunch of tech-bro wannabes and corporate shills. What are they proposing with regard to AI and the workplace? What about the environment (MAGA just changed the entire mission of the EPA)? What about….you know what? Never mind. Even this article is ridiculous, all about angry text threads and supporting AOC in the primary. That’s meaningless action–it’s one thing for those of us with jobs and lives outside of Washington to be keyboard warriors, but members of congress should be able to find a way to do something besides sending dirty messages to each other via cellphone. The economy is tanking and Trump’s favorables are sinking with it–and yet, they still do nothing.
Good lort. F#ck.
Nothing changes if nothing changes. Schumer is not fit to lead the Democratic party anymore. They are still so afraid of progressive Democrats. Yet they wonder why we aren’t seeing any progress?