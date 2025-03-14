Duchess Meghan’s new podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ will be out in April

In the Duchess of Sussex’s recent People Magazine cover interview, People confirmed that Meghan has a new podcast coming out in the spring. It looks like Meghan let her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, have the spotlight for a week and a half, and now she’s already starting the conversation about the podcast. Spoiler: it’s not Archetypes Season 2, although I would not hate that. Meghan is starting a brand-new pod called Confessions of a Female Founder. This is the first pod she’s produced post-Spotify and with her new partnership at Lemonada Media. Per Lemonada, Confessions of a Female Founder will feature “candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business.” The trailer will come out on March 25, and the first episode will arrive on April 8. Here was Deadline’s exclusive (they got to break the news about the name of the pod).

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is preparing to launch her latest podcast. Meghan is launching Confessions of a Female Founder with Lemonada Media. It comes a year after she struck a deal with the company behind Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The series, which launches on April 8, will see her have candid conversations with female founders and friends who open up about the success, the struggles, and the never- before-told stories that took many of them from starting a company to selling it. Per the logline, the series allows audiences to be a fly on the wall and hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders, while also sneaking a peek behind the curtain of Meghan’s own entrepreneurial journey launching As ever. The eight-part series, which will see episodes released weekly, is her first original podcast for the company, which was founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer, a former executive producer at Pod Save America producer Crooked Media, and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, co-founder of theater company Rec Room Arts. “I’m so proud of what we’re creating, and the candid conversations that I’m able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business,” said Meghan. “Through my friendships and relationships, we’re able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they’re building a business, and that I’m able to tap into as I’m building my own business with As ever.” “As female founders ourselves, Steph and I are grateful to get a chance to build alongside Meghan the exact podcast we needed when we started Lemonada,” added Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer. “Meghan is such a warm and welcoming person, and you feel that in her interviews. She creates a comfortable space for her guests to bring fascinating personal stories to the table and open up in a way they likely haven’t before publicly. Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom,” said Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

[From Deadline]

I’ll be honest: I have high expectations for this. I enjoyed Archetypes, even if I thought Meghan was (in some episodes) trying to do too much, and not focusing on the strength of a one-on-one conversation. But it was also clear that Meghan grew more confident the further along she went, and I always thought that if she did another season of Archetypes, she would hit a certain stride. Post-Archetypes, the Sussexes’ Spotify deal blew up spectacularly, with Spotify executive Bill Simmons insulting them publicly and several Spotify “insiders” spreading all kinds of negative sh-t about them to various publications. There’s more pressure on Meghan to really deliver a polished, well-considered product at this point. I think that will happen – I appreciate the fact that there are no loose lips at Lemonada, and that Meghan has seemingly completed this pod under the radar.