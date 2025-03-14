Duchess Meghan’s new podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ will be out in April

In the Duchess of Sussex’s recent People Magazine cover interview, People confirmed that Meghan has a new podcast coming out in the spring. It looks like Meghan let her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, have the spotlight for a week and a half, and now she’s already starting the conversation about the podcast. Spoiler: it’s not Archetypes Season 2, although I would not hate that. Meghan is starting a brand-new pod called Confessions of a Female Founder. This is the first pod she’s produced post-Spotify and with her new partnership at Lemonada Media. Per Lemonada, Confessions of a Female Founder will feature “candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business.” The trailer will come out on March 25, and the first episode will arrive on April 8. Here was Deadline’s exclusive (they got to break the news about the name of the pod).
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is preparing to launch her latest podcast. Meghan is launching Confessions of a Female Founder with Lemonada Media. It comes a year after she struck a deal with the company behind Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
The series, which launches on April 8, will see her have candid conversations with female founders and friends who open up about the success, the struggles, and the never- before-told stories that took many of them from starting a company to selling it.
Per the logline, the series allows audiences to be a fly on the wall and hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders, while also sneaking a peek behind the curtain of Meghan’s own entrepreneurial journey launching As ever.
The eight-part series, which will see episodes released weekly, is her first original podcast for the company, which was founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer, a former executive producer at Pod Save America producer Crooked Media, and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, co-founder of theater company Rec Room Arts.
“I’m so proud of what we’re creating, and the candid conversations that I’m able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business,” said Meghan. “Through my friendships and relationships, we’re able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they’re building a business, and that I’m able to tap into as I’m building my own business with As ever.”
“As female founders ourselves, Steph and I are grateful to get a chance to build alongside Meghan the exact podcast we needed when we started Lemonada,” added Lemonada’s CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer.
“Meghan is such a warm and welcoming person, and you feel that in her interviews. She creates a comfortable space for her guests to bring fascinating personal stories to the table and open up in a way they likely haven’t before publicly. Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom,” said Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs.
I’ll be honest: I have high expectations for this. I enjoyed Archetypes, even if I thought Meghan was (in some episodes) trying to do too much, and not focusing on the strength of a one-on-one conversation. But it was also clear that Meghan grew more confident the further along she went, and I always thought that if she did another season of Archetypes, she would hit a certain stride. Post-Archetypes, the Sussexes’ Spotify deal blew up spectacularly, with Spotify executive Bill Simmons insulting them publicly and several Spotify “insiders” spreading all kinds of negative sh-t about them to various publications. There’s more pressure on Meghan to really deliver a polished, well-considered product at this point. I think that will happen – I appreciate the fact that there are no loose lips at Lemonada, and that Meghan has seemingly completed this pod under the radar.
I love this I can’t wait 🤩 I happen to be a female founder myself, so yaay. About the press: Meghan really geared up for 2025 with qualuty stuff that is well done and has great professional partnerships. Things just keep coming and the press throwing shit at everything she does will look stupider and stupider every time. Everything she does is deemed awful and yet she is insanely successful?? I can’t believe that it can be a sustainable strategy for any media. Although, we left the age of reason behind a long time ago, so who knows.
This is the sort of subject matter that definitely interests me so I will be tuning in. Especially if she focuses on small business owners, which she seems to enjoy to do given her known investments.
And I agree she did hit her stride about three episodes in of Archetypes, just like she did for WLM. That’s why I think she tends to choose close friends for the first episodes of these new ventures so that she can get her feet wet without worrying about the guests on the other side. It’s still quality work and she obviously cares about the subject, but you can tell she grows more confident as she goes on.
This is all pretty normal though I would say for any entertainment venture, unfortunately for Meghan the British media and now some of the American Media, treats her like everything she does has to be Schindler’s List from the beginning or she’s a complete failure who doesn’t know what she’s doing. Never seen to hold anyone else, or themselves to that standard though.
This sounds really interesting to me. I would listen anyway bc its Meghan, but this is something I might listen to even without her.
This is very Lemonada brand, so it looks like Meghan is better fit with Lemonada than Spotify. I would also love another season of Archetypes. From the Netflix show, I got Meghan has a lot of successful female friends who are founders themselves. I thought, she would talk more about their business during the show. Now it makes sense 😂😂 She was saving all those stories to the podcast. I will definitely give it a listen. Ambitious people give me ambition, which I honestly need a lot nowadays.
Meghan has been busy! She recorded two seasons of Netflix show and also recorded a podcast? This is like a decade of work for royals.
Knowing how much she supports women lead companies, from investing to promoting by wearing, this topic is close to Meghan and I am looking forward to it!
If Meghan were such an abject failure à la some Spotify source seemed to indicate, she wouldn’t be getting this chance. I really like the fact that she’s moved from Archetypes to business. She’s been supporting Female Founders and investing in them since she left Canada with Harry during Covid. Nice choice!
It always sounded to me like Spotify didn’t get what they wanted out of them, that is why that guy was so angry. They expected gossip, BRF drama and Meghan delivered a nice, feminist show. Even though it had the numbers, it didn’t matter at the end of the day. If you are rejecting all the ideas of H&M, why are you so angry to see them walk away? If that guy fired them, he would let everyone know that. So, I know, it was H&M who walked away.
Ultimately Spotify chose Joe Rogan, which says a lot in and of itself. I’m glad Meghan left that behind her!
For those who don’t know – at Spotify, Archetypes (12 episodes) was Number 1 podcast in 47 countries. Subsequently got The People’s Choice Award in podcast category, as well as The Gracie Award for Best Podcast. Mutual parting of ways with Spotify (same for many others) in 2023.
My understanding is that H&M didn’t want to do what Spotify wanted them to do and they negotiated a huge exit deal. When the ‘grifters’ clown found out (he wasn’t involved, lol!) he was livid and subsequent Spotify/Gimlet smears can also be traced back to this – Spotify/Gimlet employees from 2022 whined to Vanity Fair 😂
I’m really looking forward to this podcast! I loved Archetypes and was sad when it ended. She had great conversations with her guests and does it do well.
I loved Archetypes and revisit the episodes often, I hope for season 2 one day!
