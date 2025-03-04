Duchess Meghan’s exclusive People cover interview: ‘I see myself as an entrepreneur’

When there were no new interviews or TV appearances from the Duchess of Sussex last week or over the weekend, I was just like… sigh, I guess she’s not going to promote With Love, Meghan with any kind of traditional media, she’s just doing social media stuff. Which would have been fine, but I didn’t expect her to give a major exclusive to People Magazine for their cover story this week… and it would drop not even 12 hours after the Oscars. I know this is because she rescheduled WLM to drop today, but I really hope the Sussexes’ new communications officer helps with this kind of thing: scheduling and organizing when these rare interviews come out. You can read Meghan’s full People Mag interview here. Some highlights:
Navigating trademark issues with American Riviera Orchard: “There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name. I was figuring it out in real time. I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”
The Sussex surname: “It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.” The Sussex name, she adds, “is part of our love story.”
Working motherhood: “When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful. As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling.”
Why she shut down The Tig in 2017: “Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second. My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me. It’s almost like a honeymoon period again because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it. I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been.”
WLM isn’t comparable to Suits: “I was never really in front of the camera like this,” she says. Reflecting on the legal drama — which became one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows in 2023 — she adds: “It’s a time capsule for me — I still have the pencil skirt from the first episode! That’s the one thing I kept.” She remains close to costars like Abigail Spencer and is excited to see the upcoming Suits LA on Peacock: “I love that it gets a new breath of fresh air.”
As Ever & a new podcast: With Love, Meghan also highlights her own product line, which will be available on asever.com. Meghan has hinted that her signature jam will be among the offerings, set to launch this spring. Also launching this spring: her new podcast with Lemonada Media. She’s back on Instagram too — for the first time in years. “When I was last on social media, Boomerang was the thing. Instagram Stories didn’t even exist. So it’s been a minute.”
She doesn’t identify as an influencer or a tradwife. “I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.” She also doesn’t consider herself a “tradwife”: “I like being able to do a hybrid,” she says. Chinese food delivery is a favorite, “but even when I get takeout, I will try to plate it beautifully,” says Meghan. She encourages others to strive for balance, not perfection, despite her show’s beautiful imagery. “The series is about doing what you can do and doing it with love.”
Date nights with Harry: “We go to a lot of dinners, and not just in people’s homes or private rooms; we just go into the restaurant. I really love that we can just have fun.”
Why she filmed at someone else’s home: “I wanted to protect that safe haven. We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”
Making breakfast for her family: “I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs. I love making breakfast for my family. My husband and Archie both love fried eggs. There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either.”
Having a daughter: “Being able to have my own little girl, as I’ve spent so much of my life championing the rights of girls and women, and to be able to see this as a multigenerational story — Archie is of course included in that, my husband is of course included in that — but I love the heritage feeling of it and knowing this is something that I can create in front of my daughter and teach her what it’s like to be a working mom. This is something that hopefully can be part of her legacy too.”
She & Harry have “day dates” too: Day dates are where they share a quiet lunch together. In true parent fashion, the evenings include “nightcap recaps” — unwinding with a drink as they chat about their day and make lunch boxes. “I think all parents in this phase with kids the same age know it’s rinse and repeat,” she says. If there’s time, they’ll catch up on TV together. “We love Shrinking; we just finished Black Doves, and we’re excited for the new season of The White Lotus.”
They love Shrinking? I’m always surprised when people have a high tolerance for Jason Segel. I wonder what she thinks about this season of The White Lotus so far and now I want to know what Harry thought about last season. Anyway, this was all fine – she was pushing back on some deranger-narratives and I especially liked the part about how she doesn’t consider herself a tradwife or influencer. What she’s doing is genuinely different, simply because there are so many eyes on her already, and because she’s investing in other businesses and investing in herself. As for the “honeymoon period” – I think they’ve always been in the honeymoon period.
My one minor quibble is that Meghan can get sort of Gwyneth-y sometimes, especially when she’s quoting other people to talk about herself? At various points in this interview, Meghan talks about her girlfriends (and she has so many good female friends) and how happy they are to see her doing the show or whatever. It’s very “my friends say that I’m amazing.” In that way, it reminds me of how some people thought The Cut did Meghan dirty back in 2022 – they did in a way, but it’s also just how Meghan talks about herself.
Is there going to be a separate post about the show? Because I’m almost finished with the first episode and I’m OBSESSED. It’s exactly what I wanted!
Back to the article. I loved the glimpses into her daily Montecito life and the community she and Harry have built. I love that Montecito is so protective of them.
Shes so much MORE than an entrepreneur. Shes a social justice warrior, feminist, men’s advocate and a change-maker, fearlessly standing up to bullying, racism and misogyny. History will be INCREDIBLY kind and flattering to Meghan, and shes only just begun. She SUNK the entire SALTY ISLAND BATTLESHIP and simply by living her life, she will win other battles. I can only imagine how prodigiously talented and capable will be her children. Imagine having a mom and dad like Harry and Meghan.
I love the show so far and loved the interview!! It feels like she’s reminding everyone THIS IS WHO SHES ALWAYS BEEN…her close friends are just vocalizing that.
Really enjoyed the interview, but it left me wanting to know more. I wish PEOPLE had used a different photo, maybe the one where Meghan is on the floor (kitchen/pantry?) with Guy.
Bet there are people crying about how many times she calls PH “my husband”. And now Meghan can’t do anything because of timing of an awards show? Shades of the RF and being “overshadowed”.
I will admit that I am currently watching the last episode.. I love this show. I will be watching again because there are several dishes I want to make at home. I sincerely hope this becomes a series. I’m a lot like Meghan with gift giving and entertaining so I really enjoyed seeing how she does things.
I have watched a bit of the first episode..it is kind of making me laugh that her friend Daniel seems majorly clueless on what they are doing.
The show is nice so far but maybe..a little boring? Meghan plays it very safe, which I do understand.
It’s exactly the vibe I was expecting. I love stuff like this. I’m the type of person who enjoys vlogs and seeing how other people live. If I like the person, I’ll watch anything they do. I literally watched Jungkook from BTS sleep because he fell asleep during a livestream and loved every second of it! 😂
I feel this way about cooking shows like Joanna and even Selena shows. They are meant to teach not necessarily entertain which can be boring. That’s what worried me because there was so much hype and pressure around it.
I’m just glad Meghan was able to fulfill her contract and collect her check.
She’s keeps going/trying/learning no matter the obstacles thrown her way.
I appreciate the intention behind finding the “quibble”, I think we all read these articles trying to find the 1 or 2 things the derangers will jump all over. She can say a sentence and we’ll all be like “crap! That could be misconstrued to mean this”. Like the thank you for letting me make mistakes it’s a learning curve line. From the intention of being protective, many of us zero in on the little things that make Meghan human and try to pre defend her, when all it does is end up amplifying the message. Meghan is a person. She is kind and generous and also tough and savvy. I think we all need to stop fretting over Meghan’s imperfections. It actually does the opposite of being helpful. These parts of her make her human and, in my mind, more likeable. So let her have her little quirks and let’s all start amplifying the larger message that a woman who was told by her step mother in law’s friend that he hated her to the point he wanted to strip her naked and throw feces at her in the street; a woman who while pregnant with her first born and a member of the BRF, was told her baby would not have security because he was Black; and continues to have a press war against her, is still fucking here, making the world prettier. With Love, Meghan is an act of resistance and we should all take it as such
Some people really act like Meghan is spending their own money. She is allowed to make mistakes like everybody is. The financial part of it will be on her. So, who cares?
Well said! I am actually fine with her not doing promo before the shows. Maybe there were some planned for the original release and things had to be adjusted. I would love for her to do promotions on TV, but I think she is avoiding all the negative headlines that will endanger the show. Good strategy or not, I do not know. But I can see why she and I am sure Netflix went against that. They probably did some research and came to the decision let Meghan do social media promos. It is more controlled and the haters have limited contents. We are not dealing with a regular celebrity.
I am episode 2 in . Had to break because I actually have stuff to do 😀but I definitely can’t wait to resume it . All that beauty is making me want Meghan to adopt me . I would live in the shed . Congratulations to Meghan and I hope her show is a huge success and I am really happy that she her podcast will be here soon
I really admire Meghan’s entrepreneurial spirit. She’s always seemed driven to create and learn, and have fun while making money. What I think sets her apart from someone like Gwyneth Paltrow is that Meghan has actually worked hard her whole life. Yeah, her dad’s industry connections probably helped, but I can relate to her real-life experience. I love this for her and for US!
With Thomas’s personality and looking at Meghan’s history…It’s not like Stan Latham & Sanaa …who worked behind the scenes as a successful Director…on several shows over years…and who also forified a persona & relationships that could help his daughter….Thomas was good at his job…on MWC…but networking & building relationships that would help Meghan? Naw…
Meghan had to audition for roles just like everybody else. Thomas did not get her work except when she had b i t parts early on. He was not in upper echelons of show business. And he squandered it all on bad investments.
What I love is they’re both entrepreneurs Meghans is more public but Harry is using his money, brilliance, influence and noice and he’s doing it undercover
It’s too funny how many people said they’d hate-buy this edition, while otherwise continuing the People boycott, just to show support to something that is a nice distraction from all the nastiness that is out there — and to show People that featuring the Sussexes in a positive way sells better than shoving the Left-Behinds down their readers’ throats.
So good to see Meghan thriving in Montecito, even if the BM and the one guy living in an adjacent post code try very hard to convince us otherwise and failing.
It was a good interview and she was able to be herself and share small parts of her daily life with Harry and her children. She is up early cooking for her small family making their favorites. Cue the leftovers talking about having breakfast together with their favorite plum jam.
Man Meghan is giving a Masterclass right now. Between her Instagram video with Serena and Lili and the People interview she’s blown up about five narratives. No her kids aren’t isolated and lonely, yes she is involved in the community and welcomed ( looking at you Mineards!), she did have some learning experiences with her trademark and she’s not going to beat herself up about it, and no cooking for your family doesn’t make you a ” trad wife” who abandoned feminist ideals, nor does ordering take out make you a bad parent.
I think she just sounds like herself. We have our own quirks that our friends roll their eyes at but still love us, we just aren’t giving interviews to major magazines. I have friends that are very social justice in what they say, bookend things with religious stuff, relate everything to work, it’s just what makes people human and most people probably don’t notice their things because in the scheme of things it’s not that important.
I will be moving into a new space where I will be living alone for the first time in DECADES 🥳🎁💚 (I’m SO excited 😊 🤗 I can barely STAND it)…and I will be SLAMMING Meghan’s show as I set my home up with beautiful intent❣️
Not a fan of People Magazine but I will purchase this issue because of the depth of the interview Meghan did. She pushed back a lot noting how protective her community is of her and her family and how they just walk into restaurants through the front door and sit down wherever they choose without being bothered. Meghan also shared how they hosted a camp for children at their children’s school at their home over the long winter break. From this article you can she the Sussexes are obviously very immersed in their community
You must be really hit on the head if you think Meghan is anyway a “tradwife”. She has been working before and after getting married. She has her own money when her husband didn’t. How in the hell can she be called tradwife? Many working moms also do household duties, that doesn’t mean they are perpetuating some dumb idea that women belong to kitchen or something. First, they hated her since she had opinions, now they are hating on her because she cooks, takes care of her kids? People are just looking for excuses to hate.
I’m really enjoying all the positive energy since the new year started as someone who’s been a fan of Meghan since Suits. There’s been Soo many highs already this year for Harry and Meghan.
But at the same time I’m so freaking nervous for her anytime she launches something cause I know there’s people waiting to eviscerate everything she does. Anyone else feel this way? Sigh
It’s funny how the male version of “pretty food, pretty places, friends and lots of sun” is a well – established genre but when a woman does it, especially a woman of color she is ridiculed, criticised endlessly for being vapid or trite, for not doing anything “of substance.”
Stanley Tucci, anyone?
Matthew Rhys and the weak chinned actor from The Crown and Downton Abbey, forgot his name? Something something drinking wine and getting paid for it?
Road Trip with Steve Coogan?
All of these shows are considered charming and worthwhile when a man does them, broadcasters can’t fling money at them fast enough. Boys will be boys, you know! But heaven forbid Meghan does similar… it’s so exhausting
I would so watch a Meghan or H&M road trip type show.
I really hope that’s why they hired the Anthony Bourdain No Reservations director for WLM… I keep hoping for a similar show with Harry focused on conservation efforts around the globe, with lots of sports particular to a country or region and with Meghan in a few episodes for the food. I’d watch the hell out of that, I’m sure it would be a smash hit
I could see that lady Esther, with a travalyst twist to all the travel and location shoots
I’m hoping the show will be renewed (assuming Meghan wants to do more seasons) and I’d love if she moved locales for different seasons. We know she loves winter and I’m guessing she goes all out for Christmas so I’d love a season of that. Maybe a season in Italy or Spain. The possibilities are endless.
It’s been a long while since Meghan has done this kind of an interview. She’s putting herself out there. Good for her. I was really surprised and happy to see it and loved the amount of details she gave. It’s like there’s been a personal cloud of mercury retrograde hanging over my head so I’ve yet to start the show😪.
Great interview but I don’t like how they did her makeup for the cover photo.
I loved the heads up her podcast is back this Spring.