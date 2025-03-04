Mail: Prince William & Kate’s lack of glamour & ‘magic’ was on display in Wales

At this point, it’s probably a pipe dream to think that the British media will ever significantly turn on Prince William and Kate. But I always enjoy it when an outlet like the Daily Mail takes a significant swipe at them. It’s never going to be a situation where the press will finally be done with embiggening the lazy duo, but it’s funny that the swipes are getting more pointed and frequent. There’s an ebb and flow to this – it’s William and Kate’s chains being yanked, and the British media reasserting their ownership and authority over W&K. The Mail published this piece by Amanda Platell, all about William and Kate’s recent visit to Pontypridd. W&K baked sad cakes and Kate bragged about HER jam. Platell was unimpressed, and her column was given this headline: “Kate and Wills need a recipe for the magic of monarchy.”
The news last March of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, delivered in her personal video, hit us like a bolt from the blue. She spoke with such candour it gave succour to cancer sufferers everywhere. Happily Kate is on the mend and she and William have just had their first joint engagement in Wales for more than a year.
Which is all very lovely and photogenic but I’m sorry to say that the event in Cardiff was too boring for words. The future King and Queen rolled up their sleeves – to bake Welsh Cakes. It’s hardly the stuff to inspire the nation or conjure up the notion of a monarchy fit for the modern age. Yet, inspiration is what’s desperately needed from them at a time when King Charles has cancer himself and we don’t know how long he’ll be with us.
Baking is the sort of carry on we’d expect from the bicycling monarchies of Europe which have become irrelevant. Kate and William risk turning into European royals, so dreary they become obsolete. We want royals with power, the kind of soft power that thrilled President Trump this week when he was invited on a second state visit by King Charles. That’s the magic of monarchy. Where’s the magic with Kate, Wills and cake mix?
They could also have been at the Baftas in London recently, supporting the British film industry and adding glamour. After all, he is the organisation’s patron. And talking of glamour, why has the royal household decided it will no longer issue details of the clothes and jewellery Kate wears. Such endorsements are a lifeline to British brands
My advice to Kate is: leave the cake-making to Meghan and her new Netflix series. Although, come to think of it, even Megs would make it more interesting.
LOL. The mention of the BAFTAs is especially pointed, and it shows that the British papers were really hoping for Will and Kate to put in an appearance just so they’d all have something to talk about. The fact that Will and Kate once again chose to go on vacation rather than “shine” at a big event has left people feeling like the Waleses are not keeping up their end of the royal bargain. Oh well! Congrats on getting an heir and an heir’s wife who are more obsessed with copykeening Harry & Meghan than providing glamour and magic.
A few digs yes. I liked the “leave the cooking to Meg and her show at least she will make it interesting “. Uh oh with that little dig however will Cant respond? As for her giving “ succor to cancer survivors “ total bullshit.
Wow, that 6th picture of her…the pic of the two of them and she is “smiling”. I see desperation, worry, confusion, angst…zero happiness, even though she’s attempting a smile.
Jesus christ! Amanda really pulled out the big guns with that last sentence (can’t say i disagree).
My advice to Amanda; stop trying to make fetch happen. You have been trying for nearly 2 decades now. If won’t and kant seem lackluster it’s because they are.
And curious: but What exactly is going on with charles and his cancer. I don’t believe we have gotten any updates on that recently
Last thing I remember being reported on about his cancer was he was still receiving treatments.. they have never announced he was finished with them, cancer free or in remission that I know of. I do have a feeling that his prognosis isn’t good at all and that is why there are no updates.
I wonder if Charles has some type that means he gets treated every month or so for the rest of his life. My mom gets infusions every 3 weeks and has told it will be from now on. Charles is likely the one with a port.
The jazz hands are really ugly and look old: I’m in my 70’s & that’s how our hands look.
Hahaha I wonder how many pillows are being thrown? A deranger “journalist” says Meghan would be more interesting than Kate. It brought a derisive chuckle to me today.
Of course, the DM is looking for someone to “thrill President Trump.” Barf.
I 💚 that the British media IS finally seeing where the 💰 is now…and it’s NOT in going after M&H anymore because they KEEP shining ✨️ and they have that “IT” factor that NO royal has had SINCE Princess Diana…
W&K are gonna have a BUMPY ride!
Neither of them looked happy at the appearance. Neither ever had “magic.” Both seem spiteful and lazy. I hope they had another batch of the baked goods to give to the kids other than the ones they “prepared.”
Both of them look so worn and outdated. Harry and Meghan are the global couple hence the jealousy from those two. When I see those two I think of stale and dour. Nothing happy about them at all. They both lack joy something Harry and Meghan have in abundance. I don’t know if they can fix that. How can you compete with sunshine and sparkle which Harry and Meghan generate.
I make fun of these two lazy people and the monarchy all the time. However, with Trump so impressed by the idea, I was proud to see the King over the weekend step up in the Ukraine and Canada crisis. As a Canadian, it was sort of cool to take a beat and say “hey, you can’t colonize us, we already have a king”. I fear that William won’t have the same degree of care for such things when he comes into power. Sigh.
William is too lazy and shallow to care. He could not even spare the time to appear at a movie awards show.
Who is going to tell them that the BRF especially WanK have been irrelevant for decades and even more so since the Sussex’s fled for their lives from them. That being said..Meghan’s show was magic and visually beautiful, I imagine the rota are going to be disappointed because this show is going to be a huge success imo, exactly the type of show I’m gravitating towards with the crazy destruction on democracy currently happening it’s a peaceful break. I’m all for focusing on making my personal space as calming and beautiful as possible especially now. I will be making her one pan spaghetti 🍝, how have I never heard of this before🫣
I think the British press should accept that William and Kate are boring and are never going to bring the glamour. They should admit that the press and the Royal Family are to blame for the current situation. All they had to do was leave Harry and Meghan alone and they would have still had some excitement and glamour that they’re clamouring for now.
lmao at that last line!!!
I’m not sure if you can create “magic” – I feel like with charisma, you either have it or you don’t. Here, W&K are boring and they’re doing something relatively boring and its just….boring.
They were able to coast by for so long because they were the young married couple having cute babies and Kate had nice hair and that was pretty much it. Now, they’re not that young anymore, their kids are a little older, Kate’s hair is struggling…….and they have nothing else to bring to the table. They’re also so afraid to show any personality that they come off as cold.
Maybe not magic, but they have enough money to have themselves styled and their hair and skin moisturized, etc. They could also listen to advice and have training in diplomacy and tutoring in areas of interest to those they visit. They have supposedly been learning with all the “work” they do, but seem to not. Or they could resort to giving more back to those they visit. That can make even KC seem tolerable to people.
All I can see is ALL THAT HAIR being flung around – real or fake, it’s gross when it’s in your food. (And don’t tell me she washed her hands after she handled her hair. Ugh.)
She keeps touching her hair. She needs a good hair trim or to pull the hair back in a pony tail.
They look worn out, dated, kind of shabby these two.
Compare these pics to Meghan’s show, pics at Invictus ..
A world apart.
W&K are not only lazy and shallow, they’re also incredibly stubborn. Kate could look more glamorous and modern if she wanted to. Imagine the press if she decided to cut her hair – an easier and more free look than the constipated mess she has now. William will never have charisma, but he could have gravity – he could represent – but, like a sulky teenager, he doesn’t want to.
Every time the royal family gets a little glamor and magic, they get rid of it in a most nasty way. With help from the sycophantic press, I might add. So Platell can quit complaining.
They need a recipe for magic. The word recipe sure is getting thrown around a lot lately. Hmm. Wonder why. Amanda Platell seems to be equally nasty to everyone so she’s a safe choice to lob some digs at the Wales. But the digs were pointed. The BAFTAs being skipped for a beach vacation really ticked the papers off. And saying it would be more interesting to watch Meghan bake a cake…well, I mean yes and thank you I will be watching WLM💕.
Pet peeves: I don’t care who’s doing the cooking. Take off your germy rings. Pin up your hair. Wash your hands. This just gives me the ick.
They were always taking digs at Willy and Katie about how little they did. Remember “Work-shy Willy?” Then Meghan and Harry married and they remembered that they were racist and turned their snake eyes to the Black woman