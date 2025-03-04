Mail: Prince William & Kate’s lack of glamour & ‘magic’ was on display in Wales

At this point, it’s probably a pipe dream to think that the British media will ever significantly turn on Prince William and Kate. But I always enjoy it when an outlet like the Daily Mail takes a significant swipe at them. It’s never going to be a situation where the press will finally be done with embiggening the lazy duo, but it’s funny that the swipes are getting more pointed and frequent. There’s an ebb and flow to this – it’s William and Kate’s chains being yanked, and the British media reasserting their ownership and authority over W&K. The Mail published this piece by Amanda Platell, all about William and Kate’s recent visit to Pontypridd. W&K baked sad cakes and Kate bragged about HER jam. Platell was unimpressed, and her column was given this headline: “Kate and Wills need a recipe for the magic of monarchy.”

The news last March of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, delivered in her personal video, hit us like a bolt from the blue. She spoke with such candour it gave succour to cancer sufferers everywhere. Happily Kate is on the mend and she and William have just had their first joint engagement in Wales for more than a year. Which is all very lovely and photogenic but I’m sorry to say that the event in Cardiff was too boring for words. The future King and Queen rolled up their sleeves – to bake Welsh Cakes. It’s hardly the stuff to inspire the nation or conjure up the notion of a monarchy fit for the modern age. Yet, inspiration is what’s desperately needed from them at a time when King Charles has cancer himself and we don’t know how long he’ll be with us. Baking is the sort of carry on we’d expect from the bicycling monarchies of Europe which have become irrelevant. Kate and William risk turning into European royals, so dreary they become obsolete. We want royals with power, the kind of soft power that thrilled President Trump this week when he was invited on a second state visit by King Charles. That’s the magic of monarchy. Where’s the magic with Kate, Wills and cake mix? They could also have been at the Baftas in London recently, supporting the British film industry and adding glamour. After all, he is the organisation’s patron. And talking of glamour, why has the royal household decided it will no longer issue details of the clothes and jewellery Kate wears. Such endorsements are a lifeline to British brands My advice to Kate is: leave the cake-making to Meghan and her new Netflix series. Although, come to think of it, even Megs would make it more interesting.

[From The Daily Mail]

LOL. The mention of the BAFTAs is especially pointed, and it shows that the British papers were really hoping for Will and Kate to put in an appearance just so they’d all have something to talk about. The fact that Will and Kate once again chose to go on vacation rather than “shine” at a big event has left people feeling like the Waleses are not keeping up their end of the royal bargain. Oh well! Congrats on getting an heir and an heir’s wife who are more obsessed with copykeening Harry & Meghan than providing glamour and magic.