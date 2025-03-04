Times: A Netflix ‘insider’ claims that the Sussexes are a ‘nightmare’ lol

I started watching With Love, Meghan this morning, but I couldn’t even finish the Mindy Kaling episode because I had to start work (work = writing about WLM!). I got the vibe of WLM and it’s what I expected – Meghan cooking and entertaining, hanging out with her friends and providing fun tips for family-friendly stuff and “girls’ nights” and more. Meghan whipped up a breakfast/brunch of frittata, bacon and parfaits in like five minutes and I was SHOOK. Then she started doing a balloon display and I was like… oh, that’s why she cooks so fast, because it takes several hours to do a balloon arch, even with a balloon inflator.
Watching WLM is going to be a trip this week, because it’s really just a sweet little cooking/entertaining show with zero drama and with little to do with the left-behind Windsors. And yet, the left-behinds have been in a full-blown panic about WLM for two months now, and William and Kate have already been sent out to bake cakes and talk about jam. The British media is trying their damnedest to make WLM into the most controversial program ever, and a show in which the entire Sussex Endeavor rests. As in, if WLM isn’t successful, then the Sussexes will be failures and something something they’ll come crawling back to the UK! As such, the Sunday Times had this piece: “With Love, Meghan: as duchess returns to Netflix, was $100m well spent?” Would you believe that the Times found “insiders” who claimed that Netflix hates Meghan??
Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with Netflix in 2020 for an estimated $100 million (some company insiders dispute this sum, although one former employee claimed it was “even more”) there has been one mega-hit and three relative duds. The biographical Harry & Meghan was the streaming service’s biggest documentary debut, watched in almost 29 million households in its first four days, but Polo, a sports docuseries, Live to Lead, about “global justice activists”, and Heart of Invictus, about the prince’s games for injured soldiers, did not set the streamer charts alight.
In Los Angeles, many have assumed that the Sussexes’ relationship with Netflix is now on borrowed time, especially amid talk that the couple were difficult to work with. “The word bandied around internally is ‘nightmare’,” said a company insider. The chances of a deal being renewed were thought to rest on With Love, Meghan proving a major success.
However, last month, the streamer’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, insisted the company was still “really excited” to be working with the couple, describing Meghan’s hospitality series as “such a great take on a lifestyle show and a showcase for California, Montecito and nature”. Initially, the deal had been for them to make TV, film and children’s shows.
“As long as Meghan and Harry are selling themselves, people will tune in — whether they’re fans or watching through their fingers,” said a royal source. “It’s where they have ventured beyond themselves and tried to say something about the wider world that they have struggled.”
The series will doubtlessly be criticised for being out of touch (while the trailer claims “everyone’s invited”, no one will be watching this for budgeting tips), and the authenticity of the show and its star will certainly be questioned. It is filmed in a Californian farmhouse, not the couple’s Montecito mansion with its Tuscan architecture and 13 fireplaces — but so long as it is being talked about, will Netflix care?
“There’s a feeling that Netflix hasn’t got great value for money [from the Sussexes] because they were buying exclusivity — but then the couple appeared in other places, like their podcasts, and because their popularity has nosedived,” said a source with knowledge of the original deal. “This might be a way to milk some value out of them.”
I’ve said this before: it’s abundantly clear from the way the British media covers the Sussexes’ businesses and contracts that the British media has no idea how any of this works. To the Times, Netflix is only “Bridgerton, The Crown and the Sussexes,” and they assume that Netflix’s business model is that simplistic and localized. The British media doesn’t want to acknowledge the huge amount of support Netflix is giving WLM and Meghan’s product line, As Ever. Netflix put up a WLM ad in Times Square, for goodness sake. Those moves indicate that Netflix plans to be in the Sussex business for a while.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I was hoping for happy stories today. Too bad.
As usual the UK media’s take on all things Sussex can be summed up in two words
SOUR 🍇🍇🍇.
Cry more Saltines;😂😂😂
Insider…Ok – rolling my eyes over here. I plan on watching the show this evening while eating dessert!
Would this Netflix insiders name be Peg? Of course they are going to try very hard to besmirch Meg and her show with gutter press articles outright lying. They don’t want you to see with your own eyes what the real truth is and Meg is putting her truth on display.
Interesting writing choice to say ” company insider” implying the company is Netflix, and not the Times. And what is their obsession with the fact it wasn’t filmed at their house? Does food cook differently on a stove you don’t own or something?
Also they fundamentally don’t understand the business and expectations. They think that because Harry and Meghan was such a huge hit that Netflix expects that out of everything. Problem with that is that there was no way to know that the docu series was going to get the reaction that it did until it dropped. Just like with movies, and TV shows, and product lines, there’s a built-in expectation of how much you think something will succeed.
Yes you’ll have an expectation that a docu series about a highly media focused couple will have a bunch of eyes on it, you will not have the same expectation that a docu series that they produced about leaders in different fields will have the same views. Or basically some movies you expect and invest in to make a billion, and some you are happy made $20 million. Both gave you what you anticipated.
I think the popularity of certain shows over others is more a statement about the public than the producers.
Of course they are.
What I’m taking from this is that it sounds like lovely calm tv which is exactly what I need in the current world and I’ll be tuning in as soon as I finish the final episode of Paradise tonight (which is truly terrifying and utterly gripping to me).
i want to know how to make edible flower sprinkles they look so much Fun. I’ve just started EP 3 i want to savour it since i love Roy choi, nothing is going to dim my enjoyment of this program
Remember that scene in Sex and the City where Anthony is like, “I’ll pay you to say something bitchy about someone we know”. This is how I now imagine the derangers act going all around to try to get a story about Meghan.
I loved Anthony 🤗 but I know what you mean
LOL me too!
Another deranger cut and paste article
Envy mixed with obeying in advance, IMO. Seems the palaces have rallied their troops, consisting of the usual suspects of rota 🐀🐀🐀 and Deranger-adjacent freelancers.
These people in the BM, Guardian included, all pretend the “otherworldly” quote by Ted Sarandos doesn’t exist.
Too bad for them, while we will enjoy this and have (virtual) WLM and AsEver parties for weeks to come.
Escapism made to order in Montecito!* So much welcome right now.
*There’s a need for this kind of distraction — which no one could have anticipated last year while they were filming.
That’s the thing that I don’t get we’re always supposed to believe this random ” insider”, that just happens to want to give this information to the British media? And to believe them we’re supposed to ignore the CEO and the head of programming at Netflix going on the record about how happy they are with the Sussexes. We are also supposed to ignore the crew going on the record about how nice she was to work with. Basically their every write-up is Meghan, and let’s be real it’s always about just her, is such a nightmare and believe these anonymous sources and all the people that will go on the record using their name in an industry where that’s pretty important should be ignored.
I saw this headline and I just laughed because its so played out by this point. An unnamed “insider” has something bad to say about Meghan?!!?!?!? I’m SHOCKED, SHOCKED I TELL YOU!!!
The British media have been using the same playbook for years now when it comes to Meghan and its just so predictable.
Meanwhile the Netflix CEO isn’t just saying nice things about her – I would expect that as long as they have a professional relationship to a certain extent – but is going out of his way to show his support for her. I mean she’s sitting next to him at Beyonce and going on his private jet etc. That’s not “professional support” or whatever – that’s making a very clear statement about how he feels about her. So these insiders can say what they want, I think its clear Netflix is happy with Meghan (and harry.)
Ya good luck with that narrative because no matter how much they try this show is going to be a success.. it is wonderfully entertaining and a very fun show (thanks to insomnia I have seen all 8 episodes) the last one was my favorite and just made me want more. I think I just fell in love with Meghan Sussex a little more after this💞💐.
The tldr on the royal source quoted here : Stay in your lane that the RF and the rota have defined for you, Harry and Meghan!
Same sh*t different day…
I want that flowered dress Meghan is wearing but boo, it’s a past season Ralph Lauren and no longer available… And the now iconic blue maxi dress from the trailer and initial publicity! Oh my poor wallet, I’ve only just recovered from my Posse and La Ligne binges…
What a surprise! The Times found/invented an anonymous company insider slagging off Harry and Meghan.
Oh please, if WLM is a success, Meghan could be Attila the Hun and Netflix would still love her.
The BM have to accept that they’ve missed the boat, train, plane – and Meghan is waving to them as they recede into the distance.
The DM is packed this a.m. with Meghan stories. She truly has taken up permanent residence in their feverish brains. It is a sick ness.
“The series will doubtlessly be criticized for being out of touch (while the trailer claims “everyone’s invited”, no one will be watching this for budgeting tips).” Most of what I have seen and heard so far doesn’t show anything that is out of reach for the average household to duplicate. Not everybody has the space for a large garden, but they certainly can find items in a store. Of course, with DT some of the items may not be affordable much longer. Can’t blame that on Meghan though.
I’ve only watched two episodes but unless she starts decorating with gold flake, this is a ridiculous argument. Spaghetti and tomatoes and arugula is not going to break the bank. There was nothing that I saw in those first two episodes that I either didn’t already own, or couldn’t reasonably get. And a lot of the stuff people have probably done before in some aspect. My friend owns a small business that makes massage oil candles, body butter, that type of stuff so I had already made candles at an event at her house. From what I’ve seen it really is hey you’ve probably already done this, or you already make this here’s how you can take two more steps and make it look super fancy without a lot of extra work. I appreciate that.
I have my own insider at Netflix, a cousin that works there. Guess what, she has no real insider information lol. Sometimes, to get one over on another cousin, he’ll pretend he does haha. I think this insider is as much an insider as my cousin.
They talk as though everyone at Netflix just sits around and discusses Harry and Meghan instead of doing their jobs. Deranged
How can they even claim this with a straight face when we have Netflix execs going on records saying how excited they are to work with the Sussexes and particularly Meghan? When they keep telling everyone that there are exiting things in the works?
I’m so glad lots of US publications got to see the show and write their reviews before the UK did. It was a perfect strategy by the Sussex team.
I also am fine with the British media trying to stir up controversy because it gets more eyes on Meghan’s project. Win win.
So interesting that the only people that have “Netflix insiders that speak horrible of Meghan” are the British media. And then the actual CEO of Netflix comes out and contradicts everything the British media says every time. You would think the British press would learn by now but nope.
The Salt Island media are both out of touch and very small time. Amazing how little they know about even the simpkest of basic business. I saw the first episode and as both a branding exec and a true foofie I was impressed. High quality production, useful content and thoroughly likeable host. The pasta dish was so obvious I wonder why I never thought of it myself. Same with the cake.
Program hits a bullseye in terms of an audience who wants stylish but relative easy ways to cook and entertain. This show has legs and will be a great long term addition to the Netflix library.
So then why did Netflix invest in as ever if they’re supposedly nightmares? Is the insider just someone who happens to have a Netflix account?
If I had a deranger bingo card, it would be full! The Sussexes are unpopular, their shows are unpopular, they have to “sell themselves” and their royal connection, they are not filming in their own home, and Meghan is a bully who isn’t “authentic”. Let me know if I missed any…
I will be contributing to the Netflix algorithm later today when I have a chance to watch it!
Insider says: Bullshit. Bullshit. Bullshit.
Liar, liar, pants on fire.
BTW. Even if MM is a nightmare to work with…so what! That is the nature of Hollywood and why people are so highly paid. As long as the product is good at the end, the studio will probably double the size of the next contract.
After all, these “reviews” have been waiting for weeks or months to be ready, and William, the Middletons, Camilla have been running around making sure they are ready and critical enough. The Daily Mail has had half a page on Meghan for a few days now, and today it’s a deluge. A dozen or so articles, every rat lunging for a bite, as if they were on the verge of starvation and had finally caught sight of a fat calf on the horizon.
I see the British media has moved on from how many bathrooms the Sussexes have: “…the couple’s Montecito mansion with its Tuscan architecture and 13 fireplaces…”
The BM is upset that the Meghan is a bully stories it pushed on behalf of KP aren’t landing anymore. Jason Knauf’s hit job on 60 Minutes Australia didn’t gain traction. So the BM comes up with another “source” to insist Meghan is the witch they wrote about. Meghan’s IG account and Netflix has underct the BM reporting and the media hacks look like bigger fools.
How does she get her yogurt so damn fluffy????
I think the fact that Netflix has gone into business with Meghan says that they’re happy with their association and it has put paid to the British narratives about Harry and Meghan and Netflix. I’m on episode two and I love the show so far. The story that aren’t any recipies on the show is also false.
Hey The Times, we don’t believe you, you need new people.
I’m gonna be honest: I admire and deeply respect Meghan, but after watching a couple of episodes, I just don’t think the show is my vibe (I’m more of a culinary maximalist, lol). Which is fine! I still think she’s a natural, engaging host, and really appreciate that she’s giving us a glimpse into her family life. I can definitely see the appeal for others. I’ll still at least have the rest of the episodes playing in the background while doing other things, just to get those streaming numbers up and make the derangers’ heads explode!
I want to make pasta Meghan and Daniel made it looked yummy and simple to make can’t wait
I need these recipes! I am not at all a cooking show person, but after 1 episode, I need to make that pasta, that cake, and that tea. And the candles! She truly has a knack for making these things look doable for the average schlub such as myself.
So they yet again come out with claims of UNNAMED FACELESS SOURCES saying that Harry and Meghan are difficult to work with, while also not knowing anything about the projects they have planned until Harry and Meghan release it. It seems to me that if you have actual legitimate sources, they would have names and faces as well as know how much they were paid and what projects they have in the works without it having to be released by Harry and Meghan. It also seems that if Netflix was feeling as if they weren’t getting quality material from them for the amount of money they’d paid them, they wouldn’t decide to one defend them and also decide to expand working with them by going into business further with them with Meghan’s future products from her new brand, As Ever.