JD Vance’s Vermont vacation was cut short by protesters, keep it up

When Donald Trump and JD Vance threw their temper tantrum spectacle of berating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Friday, it wasn’t merely another instance of baby fisted ineptitude; it was history. They broadcast to the world that America was courting favor with Putin instead of standing by our allies, and world leaders (particularly in Europe and NATO) have been scrambling since then to support Ukraine in this new world order. But none of that meant that Vance and his family should skip the ski trip they had planned at Sugarbush in Vermont over the weekend! If anything, the timing ended up being fortuitous, with Vance no doubt needing some cooling off after all that chest-pounding in the Oval Office the day before. Meanwhile, locals had already been organizing to protest Vance’s arrival before Friday’s mess. So when the Vances rolled in on Saturday, more than 1,000 Vermonters were ready to greet them with posters, flags (including Ukrainian, Palestinian, and Pride), and some steaming hot outrage. How did it go? The Vances cut short their vacay.
JD Vance’s family ski trip in Vermont hit rocky terrain Saturday after the gratitude-demanding vice president was welcomed by hundreds of protesters following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The vice president — along with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children — headed to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, as part of a planned vacation, and their visit was met with a sea of signs calling the former Ohio senator a “traitor,” telling him to “f–k off” and “go ski in Russia.”
The demonstrators signaled their support of Ukraine following the blowout in the Oval Office where Vance and President Donald Trump publicly berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful” and not showing thanks to the U.S. (despite his public record of thanking the country).
…Sugarbush snow reporter Lucy Welch also had harsh words for Vance ahead of his ski outing, per Jason Kottke’s blog Kottke.org, as she slammed the Trump administration in a daily report on Saturday.
“Right now, National Forest lands and National Parks are under direct attack by the current Administration, who is swiftly terminating the positions of dedicated employees who devote their lives to protecting the land we love, and to protecting us while we are enjoying that land,” Welch wrote.
The previously announced visit to The Green Mountain State sparked plans for protests, the VTDigger noted, as one organizer pointed to residents’ concerns with the Trump administration’s mass federal cuts and firings, adding that the clash in the White House drew more protesters to the streets.
“People are angry, especially after what occurred in the White House yesterday where we absolutely humiliated an ally,” said Tisa Rennau, an organizer with the Indivisible Mad River Valley group, in an interview with the VTDigger.
“We are no longer the leader of the free world. What has happened? This is not the America we expect to be.”
VTDigger’s Evan L’Roy snapped pictures of protesters lining a nearby road with trans, Palestinian and Ukrainian flags, as well as signs reading “Trump Vance betraying all that American stands for,” “JD Vance Zelenskyy is 10x the man you are,” “Have you no shame? Support Ukraine” and “Where’s your decency?”
Others at and near the resort held signs reading “Spineless fascists can’t ski,” “Warning thin ice” and “This is the coup’s last run.”
I gotta hand it to Vermonters: they did a fantastic job with their signage and slogans. The breadth of issues addressed (there are so many, sigh), the variety of catchy phrases — well done Vermont! All of them were excellent, but given the timing I think my favorite has to be “Go ski in Russia.” People across the country have consistently been turning out to protest, which is wonderful and we need to keep it up. (Of course, it would’ve been helpful to see this sense of urgency back in November, but I’m working on letting go of my anger over that and redirecting towards what to do now.) Seeing all the animated town halls — in Republican districts where Republican House members were forced to hear their constituents’ incredulity — those have really been giving me hope. Except that the Republican party line response has been… to stop having the town halls altogether. “You can’t yell at us if we’re not there!” We’re seeing the people show up; it is long past time for Congress to deploy their constitutionally-endowed powers to check and stop this presidency in its Kremlin-booted tracks. Let’s get some of those “Have you no shame?” signs down to the Capitol, please.
Meanwhile in Vermont…
Vermont understood the assignment.
Take notes, America.
This is the way 🔥 😂
Hundreds of protestors have disrupted JD Vance's planned vacation in Vermont. #3E #EndImpunity #StandWithUkraine
Proud of my neighbor, Vermont. Give em hell.
Today is another national day of protest organized by 50501. fiftyfifty.one I’m going to the one in front of Fox Studios at Sixth Ave and 48th Street in NYC today at 12:00. I can’t wait!
It is so heartening to see!
Vermont you are awesome.
We’re going to see more from Vermont as well, they import a LOT of electricity from Canada….
So if we’re going to have to buy American or whatever because of the tariffs, let’s support Vermont and look for products “made in Vermont” if we can.
Vance did know that the Senator from Vermont is Bernie freaking Sanders, right? Why did he think he’d be welcome in that state?
We don’t want him in Maine either.
“I hope they give you fake maple syrup tomorrow”. Outstanding.
This is great to see, give these people no peace every time they step out of their carefully crafted bubble.
10/10 for the signs and slogans.
I hope that Vance’s kids are seeing how patriotic citizens do peaceful protest. We need more Ron Reagan, Jrs, fewer George W. Bushes.
I am specifically refusing to mention the more proximal traitors, shills, law-breakers, grifters and sinners, all of whom come from the same family. We already know plenty about where their loyalties (if they exist) lie. Speaking of lies…
Wow that is one heck of a motorcade for Comrade Vantsov’s weekend family outing. He and Comrade Trumpskin should definitely be required to return to the federation for all extended leisure activities.
This is the best part! There is no way for him to travel undercover; can’t be done. He is his own racist, heartless, obsequious, feckless, spineless, exploitative, manscaraed and guy-lined GPS tag.
Everytime I get so down and low seeing what is going on in our country. A bright spot like this happens and it reminds me. We will not lay down for the mango dictator.
Let’s go Vermont!!!
My favorite sign was about Vance putting his cast iron in the dishwasher.
I’m so very proud of my home state!! They let him have it and glad he had to leave early!! Let’s keep this up wherever they go!!
Me, too!
I was born and raised in Burlington moved away in 1998. Miss it but I do go back to visit.
Read what Donald Trump is saying right now about what he will do to protestors on his Truth (lies) social. He sees a resistance building and he is going to shut it down Putin style. I am watching from Canada and I am very, very afraid for you and for the rest of the world. Civil war seems almost inevitable at this point. Well done, maggots.
There are many angry Americans on the left who never cared about their 2nd Amendment rights, who are now looking in to their options.
I’m glad to see such active protests, but I couldn’t help thinking I would not want my child to hear me shouting, “F*ck you” and “Go to hell.” You can protest without profanity.
My son would be proud of me if I was was yelling “F*ck you” to Trump and his lap dog!
I’ve always been cautious with my language around my kids but they’re definitely heard some stuff from me since the Trump era (they are 21 and 15 now so it’s not as crucial as when they were little lol)
Thank you Vermont for showing us how it’s done! Colorado, you’re on deck so take notes.
I hope to goddess that at least some of Vance’s kids are old enough to have read and understood the protest signs and know it was about their father. There is point in hiding his fascism from them.
I actually got emotional watching that fool and his family get booed and jeered so lustily. Why would that fool come to a blue state? He would have taken his complicit wife and brood to red state Utah. Loser.
This is what needs to be done when JD, DT and all Republican representatives and senators go anywhere for business, vacation, whatever.
My favorite sign said “Vance skis in his jeans” Well done Vermont.
But where is DipShitler to investigate the government waste of taking a tax payer funded vacation ONE MONTH into the job? Where is DOGE on this?
Anyone else here take a vacay one month into their new job? How did that go for ya?
My favorite sign also. Gave me a laugh I really needed. Well done Vermont! More of this everywhere those traitors go.
Sugarbush is my usual weekend ski spot, and many of my ski buddies were out there holding signs and making me proud. One of them told me that a few people were also throwing mascara and eyeliner, apparently?!🤣🤣 I haven’t seen photos or clips of that, but I very much hope it’s true.
As a sidenote, I just got back from my own annual heliskiing trip in BC, and the Canadians in our group made of a point of telling us Americans that despite all the current toxic bullshit, we were still welcome there. It honestly made me a little emotional. Canadians are so awesome.
We don’t deserve them as neighbors. Every time I hear them boo the national anthem….I’m like how can you even blame them????
How much did that ostentatious motorcade cost while us poors see ourselves and our future sliding away?
The signs are perfect. 👌 Maybe he will go ski in Russia. He probably has already.
I’m pretty sure he (trump)
plans to invade Greenland. He has already threatened to do it. And he won’t respect tehm since they’re Inuits. He’s going to steal from them.
Europe should have never counted on the USA.
Sooner or later, Europe would be betrayed. We should have had our own manufacturing of weapons, ships, aircrafts, etc.
Macron and the French were so right all along.
The USA is no longer the land of freedom, there’s no free speech. Musk doesn’t want workers to have any rights whatsoever, he would probably implement slavery back again. And no, I’m not being delusional or exaggerated.