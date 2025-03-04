“Are Ralph Fiennes & Chelsea Handler dating? That’s the rumor going around” links
  • March 04, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Is Chelsea Handler dating Ralph Fiennes? I hope not. [JustJared]
Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Thomas Dean passed away. [Hollywood Life]
Maybe I’m alone here, but I bet Jeremy Strong was genuinely proud of his “little brother” Kieran Culkin? It’s not always about Roy family dynamics. [LaineyGossip]
Maybe I’m alone here, but I thought the “white women talk about politics” scene in The White Lotus was brilliantly written and acted. [Jezebel]
Maybe I’m alone here, but I do not think Bob Woodward framed Richard Nixon, which is apparently what Bill Murray believes. [Pajiba]
Dudes, never do this to a woman. [Buzzfeed]
I’m surprised that Madonna is still hosting her annual Oscar party. [Socialite Life]
Jon Stewart is banned from using ceramic at work. [Seriously OMG]
Sarah Paulson looked bonkers at the VF Oscar party. [RCFA]
Francis Ford Coppola did not appreciate his Razzie. [OMG Blog]

11 Responses to ““Are Ralph Fiennes & Chelsea Handler dating? That’s the rumor going around” links”

  1. C-No says:
    March 4, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    Re: the Buzzfeed article: the best answer I ever heard to “why aren’t you married?” was “just lucky, I guess.”

    Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    March 4, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    I do like what Chelsea 😒 said about being in relationships with Men…as I too have the same outlook…and if I could…I too would roll Ralph Fiennes like a pair of loaded 🎲 🤣

    Reply
    • Pinocchio Princess says:
      March 4, 2025 at 1:50 pm

      Same. For real. Ralph Fiennes and Jeremy Irons belong to that category of British actors endowed with indefatigable s*x drive.

      Reply
      • Anne Maria says:
        March 4, 2025 at 5:39 pm

        Jeremy Irons has been married to Sinead Cusack since 1978 so I don’t know where that intell comes from.

      • AR says:
        March 4, 2025 at 7:15 pm

        @AnneMaria
        Having a wife need not be an obstacle, just as being married did not stop his wife from having a long-term relationship with playwright Tom Stoppard, with whom she lived in France while declaring her intention to remain married to Irons.:))

  3. Libra says:
    March 4, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    Chelsea and Ralph both have sketchy personal histories . Ralph had affairs which ended his marriage, then got a flight attendant fired for screwing in the flight bathroom so he’s probably up for anything .

    Reply
  4. Flamingo says:
    March 4, 2025 at 1:22 pm

    She refused to name who she was dating on the Call Me Daddy podcast. So, this tracks. He has a messy love life. Chelsea has had some interesting lovers. She really knows how to enjoy life and has had a good career in not being particularly funny as a stand-up comic (to me).

    But I did enjoy her E! show. I was bummed when she ended it. She did thrive hosting a panel with real comics on it.

    Reply
  5. Hannah1 says:
    March 4, 2025 at 1:33 pm

    Ralph and Chelsea somehow look alike — more virtual sibling attraction!

    Reply
  6. martha says:
    March 4, 2025 at 2:27 pm

    It’s Sarah Paulson’s little pocky-book that cracks me up!

    Reply

