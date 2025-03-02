Donald Trump & JD Vance childishly berated President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

In recent weeks, I’ve seen MAGA-apologists try to say that the millions of people who voted for Donald Trump didn’t “expect” him to act this way or do these things. Trump voters absolutely cast their votes for all of this, and the MAGA apologists need to stop infantilizing this cruel, dangerous and childish cult. On Friday, something utterly predictable happened. Everyone paying attention last year knew exactly what would happen if Trump was reelected, and what that would mean for America’s century-old NATO alliances. We knew what it would mean for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian forces in 2022. The Biden administration stood side-by-side with Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, and President Biden even made a historic visit to Kyiv in 2023 to show that Americans stand with Ukrainians. Kamala Harris made it clear that she would continue to support Ukraine 100% and continue the Biden-era policies towards Ukraine. Everyone knew that Donald Trump, Putin’s puppet, would radically change course on Ukraine.

Since Trump was reelected, many of America’s NATO allies have tried to flatter and cajole Trump into standing with Ukraine, with few results. Emmanuel Macron has been especially diligent in trying to appeal to Trump, specifically on Ukraine, in the past three months. On Friday, all of those efforts were blown up in a spectacularly humiliating, screeching, infantile tantrum from Donald Trump and JD Vance. President Zelenskyy visited the White House with his team, but without the buffer of another world leader. During the press pool in the Oval Office, things got extremely ugly between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy.

I’ll be honest, this made me sick to my stomach to the point where I couldn’t even watch the full video. The way these two flaccid, weak, pathetic lunatics (Vance and Trump) berate one of our supposed allies. Their screeching and whining and lying… Jesus. Trump, Vance and America are global embarrassments. This was humiliating for every American, the fact that Vance and Trump behaved this way and openly spouted Kremlin talking points. It’s horrifying and revolting.

The reaction from the international community has been abject horror at what went down. Leaders from around the world publicly came out in support of Zelenskyy and Ukraine, and he sat on Twitter and thanked every single leader (just as he has thanked the United States hundreds of times in the past three years). Europe will stand with Ukraine, as will NATO. Which means that Trump will likely pull the US out of NATO any day now.

After the Trump people kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House, he flew to England. He met with Keir Starmer on Saturday, and he’s meeting with King Charles today in what will probably be a series of highly coordinated photo-ops with European leaders.

After Vance accused Zelensky of not saying thank you, Zelensky is now tweeting individual thanks to every single world leader expressing solidarity with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ClTCENxJyz — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) February 28, 2025