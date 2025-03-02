Donald Trump & JD Vance childishly berated President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

In recent weeks, I’ve seen MAGA-apologists try to say that the millions of people who voted for Donald Trump didn’t “expect” him to act this way or do these things. Trump voters absolutely cast their votes for all of this, and the MAGA apologists need to stop infantilizing this cruel, dangerous and childish cult. On Friday, something utterly predictable happened. Everyone paying attention last year knew exactly what would happen if Trump was reelected, and what that would mean for America’s century-old NATO alliances. We knew what it would mean for Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian forces in 2022. The Biden administration stood side-by-side with Ukraine and President Zelenskyy, and President Biden even made a historic visit to Kyiv in 2023 to show that Americans stand with Ukrainians. Kamala Harris made it clear that she would continue to support Ukraine 100% and continue the Biden-era policies towards Ukraine. Everyone knew that Donald Trump, Putin’s puppet, would radically change course on Ukraine.
Since Trump was reelected, many of America’s NATO allies have tried to flatter and cajole Trump into standing with Ukraine, with few results. Emmanuel Macron has been especially diligent in trying to appeal to Trump, specifically on Ukraine, in the past three months. On Friday, all of those efforts were blown up in a spectacularly humiliating, screeching, infantile tantrum from Donald Trump and JD Vance. President Zelenskyy visited the White House with his team, but without the buffer of another world leader. During the press pool in the Oval Office, things got extremely ugly between Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy.
I’ll be honest, this made me sick to my stomach to the point where I couldn’t even watch the full video. The way these two flaccid, weak, pathetic lunatics (Vance and Trump) berate one of our supposed allies. Their screeching and whining and lying… Jesus. Trump, Vance and America are global embarrassments. This was humiliating for every American, the fact that Vance and Trump behaved this way and openly spouted Kremlin talking points. It’s horrifying and revolting.
The reaction from the international community has been abject horror at what went down. Leaders from around the world publicly came out in support of Zelenskyy and Ukraine, and he sat on Twitter and thanked every single leader (just as he has thanked the United States hundreds of times in the past three years). Europe will stand with Ukraine, as will NATO. Which means that Trump will likely pull the US out of NATO any day now.
After the Trump people kicked Zelenskyy out of the White House, he flew to England. He met with Keir Starmer on Saturday, and he’s meeting with King Charles today in what will probably be a series of highly coordinated photo-ops with European leaders.
Trump and Vance acted as though they were some Mafia-like thugs on an episode of The Sopranos – truly embarrassing to our country. Our country’s loyalty to our global allies has obviously shifted from the side of good to the side of a murderous, war criminal. Make no mistake, this was a premeditated, coordinated attack, and it was evidently personal for both Vance and Trump. Vance, with his absurd accusation that Zelenskyy had “campaigned” for the other side, and Trump behaving as if he and his buddy Putin had endured so much together. Disgusting.
I was so humiliated and ashamed to be an American watching this grotesque display play out for the world to see.
Vance the coward tried to Ski in Vermont this weekend and the locals were not having it, so he tucked his tail between legs left for an unknown ski area.
Heh, heh, heh…well done Vermont!
I didn’t have Vermont choosing violence on my Bingo card but I’m here for it!
Well done Vermont indeed!
I gave what I could to united24 which is Zelensky’s charity.
Praying for peace.
The locals were throwing tubes of mascara at his motorcade.
A tip of the hat to the good folks of Vermont.
@jan – I just read this – apparently happened at Sugarbush. Love it. Apparently all sorts of protest signs too from hundreds of people. Go Vermont! (always been one of my favourite US states)
Watching those videos Friday made me feel physically ill, too, even more so as the GOP sycophants lined up to praise their Dear Leader for how big and strong and pretty he is. Three foreign leaders in a row (Macron, Starmer, Zelenskyy) have tried to correct his misinformation directly to his face and that is an unforgivable offense in his syphilis-ridden mind. He already hated Zelenskyy for refusing to help him cheat in the 2020 election. Donald thinks he will be remembered as the Greatest Strongest Smartest Leader Ever but over here in the real world it is Volodymyr Zelenskyy who has now stood up for his citizens against the two most powerful men in the world.
Oh, this was definitely personal for Trump since Zelenskyy refused to do his bidding in digging up dirt on Biden. It was so damn obvious.
It may have been the settling of past grievances, but I think what may have been more likely is that the us “man who would be king” never had any intention of offering any security. Instead I think the intention was to get the agreement signing over mineral rights publicly signed, sealed and delivered. That seems to have been the sole goal, to extort a country under extreme duress with limited options. I doubt there would have been any follow up agreement to offer any security after this deal was signed. I think Pre. Zelenskyy knew that, and knew he had to publicly request it, which put them on the spot because they all knew they never had any intention of honouring the agreement once they got the precious resources they wanted. So they were the ones who were exposed for the extortionists they are and tried to bully him into signing it. He was offered nothing but a vague promise so kept his resources and has risen even higher in public esteem.
I am in my feelings over this one. The global ramifications, the giant shift of power and influence…. not to mention the humiliation I personally felt as an American and veteran…
Europe just washed its hands of us, since we just allied ourselves with Putin. They
will be arming themselves to protect their borders… A Norwegian company just dropped us, now refusing to refuel our military, all because Trump needed more groveling. ( Athough I think it was on orders from Putin) . This is a Problem. World War kinda problem if someone doesn’t take their foot off the gas.
I’m feeling more terror than humiliation. We are becoming not just isolated on the world stage but a threat to our allies. While using Trump as a pawn, our biggest geopolitical foes still want our destruction. Our ability to function on the most basic levels is being crippled from within. Our national security apparatus is being deliberately dismantled. We are in a lot of trouble.
“Athough I think it was on orders from Putin”
Norway was one of the founding members of NATO, and Haltbakk Bunkers is one of the largest refuelling companies of this kind (marine fuels and lubricants) in the world. They don’t take orders from Putin.
I took the comment to mean the ugly display in the Oval Office was at the direction of Putin (and less about Trump’s own ego). Norway is awesome.
I think @HAPPYOFTEN meant Trump was acting on orders from Putin with his ridiculous, shameful attempt to bully Zelenskyy.
Not Norway
Yes as a Canadian, growing up I did not have the US becoming part of the Axis of Evil on my bingo card. Standing with Russia, North Korea & China where the oligarchs rape the nation for their benefit. Devastating. Sending all the US celebitches strength to fight for regime change in whatever way you can…. Scary on another note for Canadians is that weasel Pierre Polievre is a MAGA playbook Musk/Trump boot licker and there are so many Canadians who don’t/won’t see it…
I have been expecting this since November 6 honestly.
And that is all I can say.
It is something to watch America squander everything generations worked to build. Our economy has about a month of life left in it before the wheels fall off. Soft power accumulated over decades, gone. Friends, allies, trust…poof. I’m sure everything will work out just fine for us now that America has been made ‘great’ again…
And this was after Bush Jr and his cronies nearly destroying America’s relationship with every ally their shameful, selfish jingoistic racist war mongering post 9/11
It took multiple Democratic administrations to undo THAT damage, and as “Saint” Ronnie liked to say “there you go again”. He was aiming it at President Carter, but in reality it’s this series on Republican presidents who have done more to destroy the US and it’s security, standing in the world than any foreign enemy.
I hope Kier Starmer is totally ashamed of the way he fawned over this awful man. And I hope the State visit is cancelled. We don’t want Trump or Vance here.
The world needs to be seriously worried though – will no one stand up to this man? The horrors of WW2 were because no one would stand up to a monster.
I stand with Ukraine.
Ticked me right off as a Canadian. What a cowardly response that was. I hope JT gives him the whatfor on the way out.
I doubt it. Even if there was only a 1% chance that fawning over Trump would get him to help Ukraine then it was worth Starmer and Macron taking that chance.
I know Canadians are worried right now (and deservedly so) but they are not actually being invaded right now. They are not at war, bombs are not falling on their cities and they can walk safe in their streets. Ukraine cannot say the same and so for now they take priority.
As a Canadian, I don’t think any of us think we deserve any priority over Ukraine. But it takes little for leaders to denounce inflammatory statements. There are parallels in how Putin’s regime talked about Ukraine well before the invasion to what we are hearing now from Trump and his mouth pieces about Canada. Canada supports Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!
Right wingers in the UK that have carried a lot of water for Trump are pissed. The Daily Mail/Mail on Sunday came out hard against Trump & Vance for their treatment of Zelenskyy & Ukraine. Even Nigel Farage criticized them. Meanwhile, with exception of a few Republicans, the GOP has been criticizing Zelenskyy and Ukraine. What the GOP is doing is the equivalent of throwing the full support of the US behind Hitler.
A European here. We are worried. But we’ll be damned if we let Trump convince us Zelensky is the bad guy in this f-in “special Russian operation”.
We had this war in the 90s. I remember. F you, Trump, you greedy piece of child.
The WH had a RUSSIAN STATE MEDIA reporter there during this conversation. This is beyond suspicious and disgusting.
I feel terrible for my American family and friends but most of all, I feel awful for the people of Ukraine. Especially when you consider Ukraine’s position at the end of the cold war, when the USSR broke up and they had thousands of Soviet nuclear weapons that had been placed there. So many security promises were made then when it was clear that Ukraine was going to be denied NATO membership because they were even at that moment fearful that there would be a time in the future with Russian expansionism,
It has been insane to watch America decimate every bit of soft power it spent 75 years accumulating in under 2 months. Not only is Europe rightly moving away from the US, but the whole world is. They’ve shown themselves as an ally that can’t be trusted and even if there are miraculously elections in the future and the government changes what country thinks it can heed the word of America? As a Canadian, even though I like America and have many people i love there, like may of our citizens, I have been divesting from American equities, cancelling plans to visit, and encouraging our government representatives to diversify our trade away as much as possible.
Why should Zelenskyy thank DT? He has thanked everyone over and over and DT hasn’t done anything for him Biden did. Zelenskyy has good reason to not trust Putin to keep any agreement and kept trying to explain to Rump that Putin is the one who broke past peace agreements. I wouldn’t have signed anything either if I were Zelenskyy. There are already DT acolytes trying to explain away the rudeness on SM. I have blocked a few people.
This is so shameful. I am so ashamed, my god. I think we all saw it coming but still. I’m so angry. And you know what. The same people who have lost jobs or are acting surprised…they’d all probably vote for him again lost job or not.
This was disgusting. Trump and Vance are complete trash. Just think of what we could have had if Kamala was President and Tim was VP. I wonder what she is thinking about this. This is an utter disgrace.
Trump and Vance embarrassed America on their bullying tactics on Zelensky Friday. It’s still the lead story in US media. While some of the MAGA crowd tweeted the “pride” in Thing 1 and Thing 2 showing their behinds in the Oval Office , some Americnas feels those two idiots denigrate the office of the presidency. In town hall meetings some voters in red districts (majority of voters lean Republican) are coming for their GOP
representative and senator, demanding why Tump is siding with Russia. Vance got an eye opener over this weekend when the Second Family went to Vermont, a blue state (majority Democrat voters) for a ski vacation, they were faced with a big crowd of protesters regarding Vance’s @$$ clown performace. It got so bad Vance and his family went to an disclosed location for their ski trip. Starmer is really sticking to Trump by leading this summit of European leaders to support of Ukraine, and showing respect to Zelensky was a masterstroke, all in front of the press. This is how a world behaves. There was a signing ceremony in the UK for an aid package-
Ukraine gets £2.6 billion for its war effort against Russia. A meet and greet with Charles and Zelensky at Sandringham today is really going to cheese off Trump, since he got a letter signed by Charles inviting him for a second state visit. When the Fail has on its front page rescind the invitation you know Trump crapped the bed.
There are calls to rescind the invite for Trump. I wonder if they’ll have the balls to do it. As an American, being this isolated is scary, and I am so ashamed for my country and mad at the people who voted for him or didn’t vote at all, ut we deserve it at this point as a country.
I doubt they will formally rescind. If they don’t want to go through with it (big if), they will probably just drag out the planning and blame scheduling conflicts.
I think the pièce de résistance was the UK’s quick arrangement to invite President Zelenskyy to meet with the King. If there is one thing the “would-be American king” craves more than anything else it’s the respect and recognition of Kings, especially it seems the BRF. To arrange an invitation on such short notice sends a strong and undeniable signal of support for Pres. Zelenskyy and cannot be interpreted as anything other than what it is, a polite and very public rebuke to the craven pretender and his sycophant. The old world order has fallen away and the world is realigning in front of our eyes.
I hate bullies and couldn’t bear to watch Trump and Vance gang up on Zelensky in such a nasty way. We are very, very concerned about what both and Elon are going to do or say next. I was so pleased that our PM walked out of Downing Street to greet Zelensky so warmly and make it clear we are on his side and want to help. Him being treated so appallingly and yet retaining his dignity has increased my admiration for Zelensky. Is there anything we can do to join in 4 March day of action in the UK? I’d like to email my MP but he’s just been released from prison himself for assaulting a man in public. According to the Judge, my MP has alcohol and anger management problems so I can hardly complain to him about Trump shouting at Zelensky when he hit and kicked a man when he was on the floor!
Trump’s goal has always been to isolate us. The man does fo “ friends “ or Allies. He has to be in charge. You have to kiss HIS ring.
What he misses totally is that Outin et al have been grooming him, using him
for years .. he is Putin’s bi**h.
That was horrible. And the worst is that the rest of the world believes ALL Americans want this. The we are all hateful bullies. We elected him TWICE!! Actions speak louder than words. So we are screwed on the world stage. So much trust is gone and I don’t blame other countries one bit. We did this.
Even though the world knows all Americans don’t agree with these Nazis and actually want nothing to do with their nazification of America project, they also know they can’t trust the US ever again. As the French foreign minister put it, “Europe’s security can’t depend on voters in Wisconsin every four years.” This cuts so deeply because it is so true. There is a plurality of American voters who would sell their souls in order to retain white supremacy.
In this experiment of how many negative emotions a person can feel simultaneously, I’m feeling them all. Everything from anger to fear to deep shame.
As an expat, other than informing my Congressmen in the House and Senate, I really do not know what to do or how to be effective. I couldn’t get in touch with the Senator via phone, but could access the Rep. Essentially, we’re both Not Happy, my Rep isn’t going to vote for Trump stuff, I should write letters and make my opinion known, etc… Which is nice and all, but I don’t feel like it’s helping just yet to put it mildly.
Anyone have any useful tips?
It may feel useless, but writing and calling your members of Congress does make a difference. Democratic Members say they do pay attention to the messages they receive and for the Republicans I hope it scares them that constituents are paying attention and do vote. Republicans from deep red districts are getting booed at town halls because of the actions of the Musk-Trump administration so keep the pressure on.
It’s a numbing feeling, right?
Having to watch this massive international incident play out like this, and not really being able to do much about it other than sit on the sidelines and hope for the best.
I think it’s great that you get involved from afar, and I really have no idea what else yoy could do, as it seems the Dems Abroad aren’t up to much either, other than linking to a demo in Paris on International Women’s Day.
What really enraged me was Dems initially voting to advance potential cabinet candidates. WTactualF?
It’s not much better next door to where you live, as the next chancellor is a mess. While he now sounds por-Ukraine, many in his team met with MAGATs long before our elections. He was employed by BlackRock, he doesn’t “believe” in the climate catastrophe, and he’s anti-DEI and proudly anti-woke. The right-wing press that covered his lies, came out with anti-Zelensky op-eds yesterday.
Charlie Angus said it best yesterday
The US is an enemy nation and we need to behave as such.
Sorry for the typos – In my last post .. “ Trump doesn’t do friends or Allies “
“ Putin et al”
I am deeply ashamed and horrified by this. Europe, please unit and treat the USA as a compromised enemy. We are no longer a world leader and must be isolated and not emboldened. Take your business elsewhere and ban biased outlets (Twitter, toxic bro pods, fauxnews, talk radio) that have spread lies, emboldened white supremists and stoked rage against everyone except straight wealthy white men. Beware of unregulated capitalism that seeks profits for a few while being destructive. Since Reagan was in office too much wealth has been hoarded by a small percentage of Americans in the USA. A huge percentage of Americans wages stagnated 40 years ago and have increased less than 25% while prices have doubled and tripled (or more) because of unregulated capitalist greed. Many, many people have a reason to be upset, but continue to vote for their own self destruction by supporting the Republican party regardless of their actual policies. Mangos policies are designed to wipe out the poor, disabled and elderly. Targeting ss, ssi and medicare/Medicaid while destroying all federal infrastructure is going to cause complete chaos here.
I as so ashamed Friday. Trump and the people backing hat voted for him sold out the US and Ukraine to Russia.
I know people here are anti-monarchy, but Charlies inviting Zelensky to Sandringham was the right thing to do. It’s snub to Trump who will never be allowed to visit the private home of the King and shows support to Ukraine.
Charles should disinvite the 🍊💩 stain for the state visit. If Europe learned anything on Friday, they should have learned that he cannot be appeased.
While Putin hates the EU, he hates the US even more – the US were one of the big reasons why his precious Soviet Union collapsed and he’s been out to return to the favour to Europe and esp the US ever since. He’s been planning this revenge for many years and we are now starting to see that play out.
Agent Orange and his comrades are puppets to Putin – they will sell both the US and rest of the world out to line their pockets with rubles. Millions of innocent people will die because of them. And yeah Europe is going to arm itself and the fear of their being a nuclear war just got very very real.
I thought I had already reached my maximum limit for disgust at the orange turd. So ashamed, so angry, 😪 😡 so glad to see the world standing up for Ukraine and *gulp* against us.
I don’t want to wish my life away but I can’t wait to be on the other side of this. I don’t think I will live long enough for us to be a trusted partner though.
In all of my life I have never felt this way. Here at CB we knew what was going to happen. I was hoping we could somehow make it through. For the first time, I am no longer sure. Certain things would have to occur. We need help. We need real leadership. And PS to those school bullies. They are so fortunate that they are who they are because Zelensky could have handled that situation in 2 minutes.
Until 1994, Ukraine was a nuclear power. The US and it’s European allies gave security guarantees in exchange for their destruction of all their nuclear weapons and materials. This is part of the reason everyone has been four square behind Ukraine. They’re not a NATO nation, but there is a security agreement. As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, The Oval Office disaster will trigger nuclear proliferation around the globe because it sent the message that giving up or not having nuclear weapons makes you incredibly vulnerable and security agreements are meaningless.
Such appalling schoolyard bullying of a true hero. I was disgusted and infuriated at that ridiculous show these idiots put on for Putin. I have been wondering what we can do to stop all of this – I called my Dem rep and senators and I will donate – but does this end only by revolution? I hope the Red staters realize how compromised, isolated, and Russian we’ve become, and start voting Blue in the midterms. We also need to make sure that the voting system is fair and functioning and Trump got rid of the electoral cyber security unit, so there’s that… 🙁
The people who voted for 🍊 don’t regret their vote. They regret the consequences. Not one of them have said “I should have voted for Kamala”
We are reaping what we sow. The US is going to find out the world doesnt need them.
I love that Norwegian company saying “yeah the gas station is closed bitches” more of this energy please.