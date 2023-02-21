President Biden spent ten hours on a train to make his surprise trip to Ukraine

One year ago, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Ukrainians refused to surrender, supplicate or capitulate. They fought back, they dug in, they went to war and sought allies. The EU is on Ukraine’s side. NATO is on Ukraine’s side. President Biden is on Ukraine’s side. On Monday, Presidents Day, Joe Biden turned up in Kyiv and did a series of photo-ops with President Zelenskyy, including a walk outside as air-raid sirens blared.

So, I actually believed that Dark Brandon and the Secret Service had found a way to land Air Force One in or around Kyiv, but it turns out that Dark Brandon actually took a nine-and-a-half-hour train ride into Ukraine’s capital. That’s so… Joe Biden. The man LOVES his trains. Apparently, this is the first time a sitting president has visited a war zone not controlled by American troops. Biden and his team planned this for months, even though his security was telling him not to go. But he saw other world leaders making the journey and that man said “it’s happening, kiddo.” Apparently, Vladimir Putin and his people were super-salty about it. Biden humiliated them by managing to get into Kyiv to do this.