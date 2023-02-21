President Biden spent ten hours on a train to make his surprise trip to Ukraine

One year ago, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Ukrainians refused to surrender, supplicate or capitulate. They fought back, they dug in, they went to war and sought allies. The EU is on Ukraine’s side. NATO is on Ukraine’s side. President Biden is on Ukraine’s side. On Monday, Presidents Day, Joe Biden turned up in Kyiv and did a series of photo-ops with President Zelenskyy, including a walk outside as air-raid sirens blared.
So, I actually believed that Dark Brandon and the Secret Service had found a way to land Air Force One in or around Kyiv, but it turns out that Dark Brandon actually took a nine-and-a-half-hour train ride into Ukraine’s capital. That’s so… Joe Biden. The man LOVES his trains. Apparently, this is the first time a sitting president has visited a war zone not controlled by American troops. Biden and his team planned this for months, even though his security was telling him not to go. But he saw other world leaders making the journey and that man said “it’s happening, kiddo.” Apparently, Vladimir Putin and his people were super-salty about it. Biden humiliated them by managing to get into Kyiv to do this.
Kyiv, UKRAINE – United States President Joe Biden meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, February 20, 2023. Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians’. During Joe Biden’s trip to Kyiv, air raid sirens were heard warning of a possible impending Russian airstrike as V. Putin continues his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden comes as the United States and European countries step up military assistance to Ukraine, though V olodymyr Zelensky has called for more help, including fighter jets, to improve Ukraine’s air defense. U.S. President Joe Biden has met with Ukraine’s President Zelensky in Kyiv…The American leader had previously announced a trip to Poland but made the surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday February 20, 2023.
Pictured: Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky,
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kyiv, UKRAINE – United States President Joe Biden meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, February 20, 2023. Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians’. During Joe Biden’s trip to Kyiv, air raid sirens were heard warning of a possible impending Russian airstrike as V. Putin continues his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden comes as the United States and European countries step up military assistance to Ukraine, though V olodymyr Zelensky has called for more help, including fighter jets, to improve Ukraine’s air defense. U.S. President Joe Biden has met with Ukraine’s President Zelensky in Kyiv…The American leader had previously announced a trip to Poland but made the surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday February 20, 2023.
Pictured: Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky,
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kyiv, UKRAINE – United States President Joe Biden meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, February 20, 2023. Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians’. During Joe Biden’s trip to Kyiv, air raid sirens were heard warning of a possible impending Russian airstrike as V. Putin continues his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden comes as the United States and European countries step up military assistance to Ukraine, though V olodymyr Zelensky has called for more help, including fighter jets, to improve Ukraine’s air defense. U.S. President Joe Biden has met with Ukraine’s President Zelensky in Kyiv…The American leader had previously announced a trip to Poland but made the surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday February 20, 2023.
Pictured: Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky,
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kiev, UKRAINE – U.S. President Joe Biden meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday. In addition to meeting at the Ukrainian presidential official residence, the Mariinsky Palace, where they also held a joint press conference, Biden and Zelensky walked around Kyiv and experienced a dramatic moment when air raid sirens sounded – warning of a potential Russian air strike. There were no reports of missiles hitting the city during Biden’s visit…They also visited the city’s St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, laid flowers on the Wall of Remembrance of those who died for Ukraine, and unveiled a plaque dedicated to the President of the United States on the Walk of the Brave in Kyiv. In a statement, President Zelensky said: “The first call on the night of February 24 last year, our negotiations, the constant and unwavering strong attention to our struggle and defense of Ukrainian democracy, as well as Mr. President Biden’s personal contribution to strengthening the position of freedom in the world – this is something that will always be remembered in history”. In his own remarks while speaking alongside Zelensky at the Mariinsky Palace, Biden praised Ukrainians for their fortitude and remembered how one year ago, when Russia invaded, many feared Kyiv might fall within days or weeks..”One year later, Kyiv stands, Biden said. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you”.
Pictured: U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kiev, UKRAINE – U.S. President Joe Biden meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday. In addition to meeting at the Ukrainian presidential official residence, the Mariinsky Palace, where they also held a joint press conference, Biden and Zelensky walked around Kyiv and experienced a dramatic moment when air raid sirens sounded – warning of a potential Russian air strike. There were no reports of missiles hitting the city during Biden’s visit…They also visited the city’s St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, laid flowers on the Wall of Remembrance of those who died for Ukraine, and unveiled a plaque dedicated to the President of the United States on the Walk of the Brave in Kyiv. In a statement, President Zelensky said: “The first call on the night of February 24 last year, our negotiations, the constant and unwavering strong attention to our struggle and defense of Ukrainian democracy, as well as Mr. President Biden’s personal contribution to strengthening the position of freedom in the world – this is something that will always be remembered in history”. In his own remarks while speaking alongside Zelensky at the Mariinsky Palace, Biden praised Ukrainians for their fortitude and remembered how one year ago, when Russia invaded, many feared Kyiv might fall within days or weeks..”One year later, Kyiv stands, Biden said. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you, and the world stands with you”.
Pictured: U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Well if it pissed Putin off, then good. Secretly taking a train into Kyiv is badass.
Indeed it is and am sure if the GOP had known it would have gotten ‘leaked’ to the Russians. Least we know he has security around him he can trust.
Thank you Mr President. Joe Biden is not scared. My heart is with the brave people of Ukraine and the frankly astonishing President Zelensky. The world needs more like him.
And on President’s Day in the US and the Remembrance Day for Ukraine’s Heavenly Hundred, killed during the Maidan Revolution in 2014 by then-president Victor Yanukovych, who was basically a Russian lackey.
The significance of the day was astonishing and a great show of respect to the Ukrainian people. I’m sure many Americans are not aware of this history. Especially the part the about American Paul Manafort who helped President Viktor Yanukovych(supported by Russia) into power in 2006.
President Biden has certainly exceeded my expectation as President and will be recorded as one of the best in the history books for his fight for Democracy.
The GASP I gave seeing our POTUS in a WAR ZONE…right NEXT TO OUR BIGGEST ENEMY…where the US MILITARY WAS NOT IN CHARGE ..when we now ALL KNOW that the REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS BEEN CO-OPTED BY PUTIN…where Putin KNEW that POTUS BIDEN WAS ON THAT TRAIN RETURNING TO POLAND FOR 10 HOURS….To see the BIGGEST LEADER IN THE WORLD SPIT IN THE FACE OF DANGER TO SAY FU TO GLOBAL FASCISM?
The gasp I gave…SHOOK MY SOUL! Because I KNOW what is at stake & Putin et al scares me like Satan! So PROUD OF THIS DEMOCRATIC ADMINISTRATION 💙💙
You have described my reaction so much better than I ever could. I was speechless.
Un-effing-believable has been my response every time I think about it. In-effing-believable.
I had such a mixture of fear for him and pride in him! We know we can depend on Biden and the Ukrainians know it too.
Amen! I’ve loved Joe Biden from the beginning, but this was truly an astonishing act of bravery and solidarity with people fighting to save democracy. What a good man.
This was master class level in every way. Months-long planning with ZERO leaks, flying in an unmarked plane out of Andrews, the Biden signature arrival by train on Presidents’ Day no less (a day before Putin’s weak sauce speech), walking boldly around Kyiv in broad daylight while air raid sirens peel, signing another big grant of military support to the intrepid Ukrainians, poking Putin straight in the eye in speech and deed. Meanwhile, MTG (Homeland Security Committee member) is out and about saying that we need to start another Civil War here. The Repugs have an insurmountable problem on their hands, and Dark Brandon is kicking their ass every day.
The head of Ukraine’s railways is in Twitter (@AKamyshin) and is well worth a follow. He was so happy his “Iron People” got to transport the President on “Rail Force One”
Hahaha – I loved how he tagged Amtrak with a popcorn emoji!
https://twitter.com/AKamyshin/status/1627957152408125440
#RailForceOne! Thanks for sharing that link — it made my day!
This made me very happy! Joe’s endorsement of Amtrak has always made me happy as well. More trains!
That was delightful. Every bit of it. I love the logo for “Rail Force One” that looks like Top Gun. So cute.
I follow him and he is definitely worth a follow. The work they have been doing for the past year is amazing.
And he apologized to the Ukrainian people that only 90% of the trains were on time yesterday because they had to divert some to accommodate the Biden trip.
Total badass move. He is a legend. And Biden wasn’t even wearing velvet slippers with trains on them… as much as he loves trains.
BBC News spoke briefly to a few Kyiv residents, they seemed genuinely grateful and heartened by Biden’s visit. Seems it was definitely good for Ukrainian morale!
I am SO not a patriotic person, but the way the US has stepped up for Ukraine has made me so proud of my country for the first time in ages. And so proud of the amazingly badass Ukrainian people as well, their courage is incredibly inspiring.
When I first saw this story I gasped. I am so glad none of us knew he was going over there till it was done. When I saw that he took a TEN HOUR TRAIN RIDE I am again glad they did such a good job keeping it secret. BE SAFE PRESIDENT BIDEN!
After my initial reaction, I am nothing but proud he’s our president. This was a very brave thing to do, and I hope it was an encouragement to Ukrainian people. I hope they’re able to keep fighting this war and keep their freedom. I am proud that the US has been aiding Ukraine, even when I’m not always proud of things the US does.
I love 💕 this so much. Thank you Biden Harris administration. 🇺🇸 I’m stoked on Dark Brandon NGL 🔥 can’t fight it
🇺🇦 💗
President Dark Brandon is BADASS.
I am just so happy he’s our president. I love that he said “I want to do this, this is the right thing, make it happen” and it happened (with a train ride no less!) and zero leaks.
And I LOVE that Putin is salty over it.
Russia was actually made aware of the visit in advance, for security reasons, which makes sense. I’m really glad “Amtrak Joe” made the trip.
Just here to express my enthusiasm for trains as well. Brilliant form of transport that we should be investing in more. Love to take the train.
Same. I ❤ traveling by train.
Yes!!
Love this for SO many reasons!
Also, I love that Dark Brandon dressed like it was just another day in his work as POTUS, in a serious suit, no cosplaying a military dude for fun.
Just Joe, in the same blue suit he wears to sign stuff in the Oval Office, or to make the SOTU address in Congress. He’s doing the job wherever it takes him, wherever he needs to be.
Wait Dark Brandon didn’t just drive up to Kyiv in the Batmobile…er, sorry, I meant The Beast…no, actually, I was right the first time, the Batmobile? So relieved he’s safe.
Dark Brandon needs a metal theme song!!!
Biden and Zelenskyy are two truly good men; the right men at the right time. Thank God.