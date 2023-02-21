President Biden spent ten hours on a train to make his surprise trip to Ukraine

One year ago, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Ukrainians refused to surrender, supplicate or capitulate. They fought back, they dug in, they went to war and sought allies. The EU is on Ukraine’s side. NATO is on Ukraine’s side. President Biden is on Ukraine’s side. On Monday, Presidents Day, Joe Biden turned up in Kyiv and did a series of photo-ops with President Zelenskyy, including a walk outside as air-raid sirens blared.

So, I actually believed that Dark Brandon and the Secret Service had found a way to land Air Force One in or around Kyiv, but it turns out that Dark Brandon actually took a nine-and-a-half-hour train ride into Ukraine’s capital. That’s so… Joe Biden. The man LOVES his trains. Apparently, this is the first time a sitting president has visited a war zone not controlled by American troops. Biden and his team planned this for months, even though his security was telling him not to go. But he saw other world leaders making the journey and that man said “it’s happening, kiddo.” Apparently, Vladimir Putin and his people were super-salty about it. Biden humiliated them by managing to get into Kyiv to do this.

31 Responses to “President Biden spent ten hours on a train to make his surprise trip to Ukraine”

  1. Jais says:
    February 21, 2023 at 7:38 am

    Well if it pissed Putin off, then good. Secretly taking a train into Kyiv is badass.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      February 21, 2023 at 7:48 am

      Indeed it is and am sure if the GOP had known it would have gotten ‘leaked’ to the Russians. Least we know he has security around him he can trust.

  2. K says:
    February 21, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Thank you Mr President. Joe Biden is not scared. My heart is with the brave people of Ukraine and the frankly astonishing President Zelensky. The world needs more like him.

  3. Amy T says:
    February 21, 2023 at 7:46 am

    And on President’s Day in the US and the Remembrance Day for Ukraine’s Heavenly Hundred, killed during the Maidan Revolution in 2014 by then-president Victor Yanukovych, who was basically a Russian lackey.

    • Barb Mill says:
      February 21, 2023 at 9:06 am

      The significance of the day was astonishing and a great show of respect to the Ukrainian people. I’m sure many Americans are not aware of this history. Especially the part the about American Paul Manafort who helped President Viktor Yanukovych(supported by Russia) into power in 2006.
      President Biden has certainly exceeded my expectation as President and will be recorded as one of the best in the history books for his fight for Democracy.

  4. Lala11_7 says:
    February 21, 2023 at 7:46 am

    The GASP I gave seeing our POTUS in a WAR ZONE…right NEXT TO OUR BIGGEST ENEMY…where the US MILITARY WAS NOT IN CHARGE ..when we now ALL KNOW that the REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS BEEN CO-OPTED BY PUTIN…where Putin KNEW that POTUS BIDEN WAS ON THAT TRAIN RETURNING TO POLAND FOR 10 HOURS….To see the BIGGEST LEADER IN THE WORLD SPIT IN THE FACE OF DANGER TO SAY FU TO GLOBAL FASCISM?

    The gasp I gave…SHOOK MY SOUL! Because I KNOW what is at stake & Putin et al scares me like Satan! So PROUD OF THIS DEMOCRATIC ADMINISTRATION 💙🩵💙

  5. C-Shell says:
    February 21, 2023 at 7:52 am

    This was master class level in every way. Months-long planning with ZERO leaks, flying in an unmarked plane out of Andrews, the Biden signature arrival by train on Presidents’ Day no less (a day before Putin’s weak sauce speech), walking boldly around Kyiv in broad daylight while air raid sirens peel, signing another big grant of military support to the intrepid Ukrainians, poking Putin straight in the eye in speech and deed. Meanwhile, MTG (Homeland Security Committee member) is out and about saying that we need to start another Civil War here. The Repugs have an insurmountable problem on their hands, and Dark Brandon is kicking their ass every day.

  6. Maeve says:
    February 21, 2023 at 7:54 am

    The head of Ukraine’s railways is in Twitter (@AKamyshin) and is well worth a follow. He was so happy his “Iron People” got to transport the President on “Rail Force One”

  7. Miranda says:
    February 21, 2023 at 7:59 am

    BBC News spoke briefly to a few Kyiv residents, they seemed genuinely grateful and heartened by Biden’s visit. Seems it was definitely good for Ukrainian morale!

    I am SO not a patriotic person, but the way the US has stepped up for Ukraine has made me so proud of my country for the first time in ages. And so proud of the amazingly badass Ukrainian people as well, their courage is incredibly inspiring.

  8. Abby says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:08 am

    When I first saw this story I gasped. I am so glad none of us knew he was going over there till it was done. When I saw that he took a TEN HOUR TRAIN RIDE I am again glad they did such a good job keeping it secret. BE SAFE PRESIDENT BIDEN!

    After my initial reaction, I am nothing but proud he’s our president. This was a very brave thing to do, and I hope it was an encouragement to Ukrainian people. I hope they’re able to keep fighting this war and keep their freedom. I am proud that the US has been aiding Ukraine, even when I’m not always proud of things the US does.

  9. Nicegirl says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:10 am

    I love 💕 this so much. Thank you Biden Harris administration. 🇺🇸 I’m stoked on Dark Brandon NGL 🔥 can’t fight it

    🇺🇦 💗

  10. LightPurple says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:11 am

    President Dark Brandon is BADASS.

  11. Becks1 says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:17 am

    I am just so happy he’s our president. I love that he said “I want to do this, this is the right thing, make it happen” and it happened (with a train ride no less!) and zero leaks.

    And I LOVE that Putin is salty over it.

  12. OriginalLeigh says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Russia was actually made aware of the visit in advance, for security reasons, which makes sense. I’m really glad “Amtrak Joe” made the trip.

  13. OldLady says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Just here to express my enthusiasm for trains as well. Brilliant form of transport that we should be investing in more. Love to take the train.

  14. North of Boston says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Love this for SO many reasons!

    Also, I love that Dark Brandon dressed like it was just another day in his work as POTUS, in a serious suit, no cosplaying a military dude for fun.

    Just Joe, in the same blue suit he wears to sign stuff in the Oval Office, or to make the SOTU address in Congress. He’s doing the job wherever it takes him, wherever he needs to be.

  15. Mireille says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Wait Dark Brandon didn’t just drive up to Kyiv in the Batmobile…er, sorry, I meant The Beast…no, actually, I was right the first time, the Batmobile? So relieved he’s safe.

  16. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    February 21, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Dark Brandon needs a metal theme song!!!

  17. Giddy says:
    February 21, 2023 at 9:23 am

    Biden and Zelenskyy are two truly good men; the right men at the right time. Thank God.

