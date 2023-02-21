The Waleses want Princess Charlotte to ‘get a job and not be a full-time royal’

Last fall, Katie Nicholl’s latest book, The New Royals, was released to widespread ambivalence. There was so much happening around that time, with QEII’s passing and every royal biographer trying to get their books out before Prince Harry’s Spare blew them out of the water. I didn’t even read Nicholl’s book, but I covered various excerpts. In the book, Nicholl claimed that Prince William and Kate are already preparing Charlotte and Louis to be “half-in/half-out” of the institution. Meaning, in this brave new slimmed-down monarchy, only Prince George matters. Charlotte and Louis will get to do whatever they want, regardless of QEII’s declaration that there IS no “half-out” of the monarchy… when it came to Prince Harry and Meghan. Anyway, Mail columnist Richard Eden is expanding on that:
How can the Royal Family avoid history repeating itself when it comes to Prince George, the heir, and Princess Charlotte, the ‘spare’? This is the question that Daily Mail, Diary Editor, Richard Eden is asking this week, as he analyses sibling relations within the royal family.
Writing in his Palace Confidential newsletter, Richard explained: ‘From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte, aged seven, to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal.’
This path for the young Princess would be in keeping with her grandfather, King Charles III’s, vision for a slimmed-down monarchy. Her father Prince William, 40, who will one day be King himself, also shares this ideal for the future.
Richard described how he can understand these views, but said that he doesn’t necessarily agree with the idea of a slimmed-down monarchy.
He explained: ‘Personally, I would prefer to see a larger Royal Family, carrying out more official engagements and meeting more members of the public. If Charlotte is to get a job and not be an active member of “The Firm”, she needs to be ready to step into the breach, if needed.’
I mean… at a fundamental level, the Windsors are gonna have to decide what a “working royal” is and whether royals can be “half-in.” What Harry and Meghan asked for was not unreasonable, especially given what they saw with the York princesses and some of the older royals and royal-adjacents. These questions should have been worked out years ago by QEII and Charles. Instead, the institution thought they could just half-ass everything and make sh-t up on the fly, and everyone would capitulate. Anyway, I hope Charlotte and Louis get far away from the institution as soon as they can. I hope they do end up getting jobs, not as punishment for not being born the heir, but because it feels good to take care of yourself.
I have no doubt Kate will encourage Charlotte to “marry rich” or into another royal family. I also love how Louis is especially left out of this conversation like he doesn’t exist. What is wrong with these people?
Still, I couldn’t agree more, the farther away from the royal family these two are, the better off they will be.
Kate doesnt have to encourage it, it’s just what will naturally happen because nothing else would be allowed anyway. I think these kids will take over the royal job 100% with maybe a gap year or 2 of pseudo light weight work, just to make them more relatable to us peasants, before they take over the lazy keen life that is designed for them… unless a miracle.
Kate is way too obsessed with all the trappings of royalty to allow her children to ever work like us plebs. No way. They’ll all be sucking at the taxpayers teat their whole lives
Oh, 100%.
Kate probably has a “lookbook” of billionaires with eligible sons. Likely including Russian oligarchs and maybe even (?) Saudi princes.
Her only ambition for her daughter is the same as her own mother’s-marry someone rich.
Since CC was first born? Weird Kate and Mary stans have been obsessing over a match between CC and Christian of Denmark. So she can be ‘a real queen like she deserves’. I’m sure Christian is at the top of Kate/Carol(E) wishlist too.
@notasugarhere
Where do you see people obsessing over Christian and Charlotte marrying. Or are you just making it up. They are a decade apart and cousins.
The people who want that are the same crazies who believe that Rob Pattinson and Kristin Stewart are in a secret relationship with kids. The people who believe that Meghan is really 55 years old and had a moon bump and is drugging Harry. There are some crazy people online. The kind of people who bully the partners of the TV and film actors they love. The Venn diagram of the Meghan derangers and these folks is a complete circle.
Post disappeared. Check out the Kate/Mary crazies on tumblr once in awhile. They’re obsessed with the idea. QEII and Philip were cousins, didn’t stop them. Eugenie and Jack are third cousins. Harald and Benedikte are related, didn’t stop her from waiting a decade in the hopes he’d give up on Sonja. She wanted to be a queen just like her sisters. Ended up marrying a title in a loveless match.
I do not believe this story. Will and Kate will want all of their kids to be full time royals. The kids of their cousins, and Harry of course, is a much different story…. I’m won’t be surprised one bit if they give them the boot.
I don’t think the kids of any of William’s cousins would expect to be working royals. Their parents have never been working royals. And I doubt Harry/Meghan would let their kids anywhere near that toxic cesspool.
Good for Charlotte. If she is smart she will get something far from the Salt Isle and have a happy and productive life for herself. Just like uncle Harry.
Truth be told, this is how it should be. It’s what other royal families do too. And it allows all the focus to be on the heir and his future family. And it allows the spare to live the life they want. However i don’t believe for a second that this is true. I think they very much want to both charlotte and louis to be part of the whole hoopla, with louis serving as George’s whipping boy. I also think that william doesn’t see anything wrong with the heir spare dynamic
Agreed Chloe. This is how it should be, and yet I doubt the Waleses want it this way. Kate never worked herself, why would she expect her daughter to work?
There should not be a monarchy. It’s outrageous and is a system designed to steal from the poor and working class. Steal. Grift. Get rid of it, pesky spare problem solved.
I feel for that kid. She’s going to need her Uncle Harry’s fortitude and determination to survive the role of “spare” and make her own way in the world. It will all be harder for her just because she is a girl. And she’s going to need a lot of her grandmother’s strength (Diana, not the other one!) to stand up for herself.
Sometimes I wonder if either Charlotte or Louis will run away to Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan the second they turn 18 so they don’t have to live a royal life.
They will never do that because they don’t know each other.
I noticed at the Queen’s funeral Charlotte seemed curious about Harry and Meghan. She was staring at Harry when she was sat next to him in the pew. She also tried to check out Meghan before Kate yanked her to turn back around.
I’m just thinking, even if they don’t know each other, there is no way those kids won’t ever hear about them. Whether it’s via the internet or their friends talking about them. They will see Uncle Harry living a happy, independent life and see their cousins being free as birds and wonder what life on the other side is like.
Charlotte most often appears uneasy in photos- even saddened at times.
I thought slimmed down working royals meant the monarch, his heir(and Spare and family) and the heirs family. So now in future it will only be William and George? Seems too slim! What will happen to the other hangers on, I guess they will age out and the door will be shut on them. William is going to be ruthless, the rest better get their lives and futures together NOW!
For people who have never worked a day in their lives to want their daughter to get a job seems unbelievable to me. I think William and Kate want her to marry a rich aristo and do some royal engagements. I don’t believe the Royal Family want Charlotte and Louis to be half in if they did, they would have let Harry and Meghan do it.
Right, if that was the plan for C&L, William would have wanted Harry to do it so he could sort of set the example/standard for his (William’s) children.
Well, after the clusterfuck of Harry and Meghan literally escaping their clutches and embarrassing the royal family by being high profile and successful, I could see them wanting to prevent a repeat 20 years from now.
I’m sure they are open to considering letting Charlotte and Louis have lives similar to Eugenie and Beatrice. Living financially independent, low key (emphasis on LOW KEY) lives but returning for family and royal events. Neither outshining the heir.
That said, I sure they will be strongly encouraged to marry rich and/or titled people who will not rock the boat. God forbid they ever become interested in an American.
I wouldn’t go insofar to say they’ll learn to “take care of themselves.” They’ll still be either receiving money from the Wails/Chuck plus whatever “job” they get will most likely be like Beatrice’s “job” where she was able to take 8, 9, 10 vacations a year. They’ll have cushy jobs where they don’t have to do much and they got in the first place because of who they are. So let’s not feel too bad for them.
Did TQ say that or did the courtiers overrule her or can only all-white people be half-in? Funny how some of TQ’s cousins and B&E could be half-in long before Meghan came along. If KC wants this slimmed-down monarchy, he needs to get started. He still has siblings “working” for him and some of TQ’s cousins. He needs to retire them all out and give his plan a trial run. Imagine raising your children so unequally. “One of you will live off the people and inherit everything, but you other two start planning a career.” Is that raising children normally as they brag?
So, if charlotte does not become a working royal, does she lose her security at 18? After college? Or will her parents be allowed to pay for her security? Something Harry is forbidden to do and is actually suing about? Imagine, unlike Harry, they will talk about the risk level and she will get security. But for how long? I’m not against her having security. I just think Harry should at least be able to pay for his. Really, I think the people should pay for it. If these children are to be raised as tabloid fodder for the public from the moment they’re born, then they should have security for life. Imo. Otherwise, abolish the monarchy and gut the press barons.
I feel for those kids, man. And all these stranger ass adults constantly speculating on their adult lives already is so gross.
I agree, Kelsey.
They already have their entire future planned for them, down to their personalities.
Their parents certainly won’t help them navigate & cope with royal life.
It’s sad to witness.
Exactly what Kelsey said.
The whole ridiculous set up needs abolishing it has had its time. For example, what if George also fancies a career instead of waiting around to be king? Does he get allowed to choose his own path too?
Yes Kelsey, its just like Harry said in his memoir Spare. The tabloids create a character for you and write you in to the play they craft. It didn’t work with Meghan because she came with fans who could push back at the character the tabloids tried to create.
What does Charlotte have? Parents who are to scared to stand up to the media. If the family/firm want to slim down and just focus on the heir then stop putting the siblings in the spotlight. It would also remove concerns about them stealing the spotlight. The family/firm don’t because pics of the kids sell and the UK press want those pics so the family/firm don’t advocate for their wellbeing.
Without her consent Charlotte is being made in to a public figure which will limit her choices in life. Additionally a persona is being crafted for her which in the future will come with its own burdens. Her parents are doing nothing to protect her and are just using the public interest in her to boost their own PR. I say poor kid for her now just like I used to for Harry and Willy.
Seeing Harry’s escape I hope she will also grow up and find her peace and joy and not be crushed by the system she was born into.
It occurred to me why the Queen was a teeny bit better-abled, with a better temperament to be the monarch. It’s because she wasn’t raised to be it. This was not her career path. She was royal, yes, but was raised differently with different expectations. Those who’ve been raised as the heir, to one day rule, are all insufferable and completely unfit for the role. Charles, William, they are damaged, entitled pricks who should be kept farthest from the crown than anyone. Another example of why hereditary power and monarchies are a disaster and should be abolished.
Great point!
But the Queen was raised to be the heir from age 10 when her father became King. Of course, there was an expectation that the Queen Mother might have a son, but after a while, they realized it would not happen. There are many stories about how Margaret felt about Elizabeth getting to study subjects that she didn’t because Elizabeth would be Queen.
Totally. Thats explains David (the one who abdicated) being a nightmare too. And his brother being somewhat stable.
His brother wasn’t stable. He was an absolute emotional wreak because of the ‘spare’ treatment he’d received his whole life. When Harry says it’s generational he’s not wrong. If these people were not royalty they would have had social services/child protective services calling on them decades ago.
It is also worth noting that both George V and George VI were second sons as well and that they were more successful kings than their older brothers were/would have been. Because their older heir brothers were awful men totally lacking in character. George V’s older brother died young and we all know what happened to George VI’s older brother, the Duke of Windsor. The way the Windsors raises their heirs make said heir completely unfit for their future role. Oh the irony of it.
So true. The best heirs are actually the Spares. Heirs never have to face consequences for their actions. They are never questioned, always defered to. They never have to accomodate themselves to anyone or anything–which makes them absolute tyrants. The Queen’s narrative of her own reign was a wise one–she wanted to live a life of service and proclaimed that as a young girl, and then became queen 20 years before she would have expected to. William and Charles have the same problem. They have been raised to be the monarch. Their narrative can be summed up as: “when will it be my turn, damnit?”
That doesn’t bode well for either one of them. And the Spare has shown up both father and son by being a better man than both of them put together. Could either Charles or William exist outside the world of the royal bubble? Not a chance. They need their titles in a way that Harry never has, and I think they resent the hell out of Harry for that.
No man wants to be shown as a lesser man to another–especially to a man who’s “supposed” to be less than they are by rank. I don’t think that either the king or his heir are self-aware enough to realize why they both resent Harry so much.
This has absolutely come from the Middeltons – part of the ‘Middleton way’ of raising the royal children. I think we can all safely assume that the ‘job’ Carol(e) wants Charlotte to get is a little P/T gig as a ‘buyer’ that gives her the freedom to pursue a rich, well connected man as well as looking like a ‘modern royal’.
Poor kid – she’s being setup to be the fall girl for her brothers already.
Lately I’ve had the odd feeling that, if the monarchy survives, Charlotte will be queen, not George.
@ Selene
Weird, I’ve also had the thought that Charlotte would be the best at the job, just from observing her when she has been trotted out by her parents. She seems to have naturally absorbed all the “protocols” from birth. Think about her little waves as a toddler, and her keeping her brothers in line. She was born to be Queen. She already seems to be George’s confidente. A very mature and confident little girl, it seems.
Nothing says how weird and dysfunctional royalty is than the fact that we are having discussions about the livelihoods of children who haven’t even reached their preteen years. The child is seven for chrissakes.
Just here to say the pictures are fabulous, as usual. Charlotte is clearly over a lot of things.
their positions are dependent on what george needs imo. if he’s like kc3 or the queen, yeah charlotte and louis would probably be free to do whatever. if he’s like is father, those 2 aren’t going anywhere.
I am not sure the BRF meant to half-ass this kind of decision. I just don’t think it occurred to them until v e r y recently that the UK might not always want to spend money keeping them.
It is just awful that a 7 year old is already part of the press machine.
Strangers projecting how her life will pan out. Creepy.
Yeah, and I have an island for sale to anyone who believes this bullsht. Charlotte is already a working Royal. Workings at detracting the masses from the widening gulf between her parents when ever they are out together. Look at the pictures from the BAFTA awards. You can bet your life if it had been possible, Charlotte would have been walking between them. I wonder how the public will react when they see what was forbidden for Harry and Megan seems OK for the others. Charlotte, Louis, run as fast as you can to uncle Harry when you are able. Because living with your useless parents is going to cause you real problems.
LOL, sure a lifelong gold digger who is KEEN for her daughter to get a job.
Why are they still dyeing this child’s hair blonde? You can tell it isn’t natural highlights from the sun. Okay I know why, which shows how twisted they are.
They dyed her hair in 2021, when Lili was born.They desperately want her to be Diana’s only blonde-haired granddaughter. I wouldn’t be surprised if she later wore blue contact lenses.
Maybe these kids will grow up and throw wrenches in all these ridiculous narratives. Imaging if George stepped away from the crown and became a Buddhist monk,Charlotte becomes an actress, and Louie becomes a MMA fighter at least that would make them interesting(or at least these made up narratives more fun to read). These people and the stories they make up about the future of very young children are laughable. Let’s see just how screwed up they make all three of them by the time they are adults because it’s coming. Odds are they all will have serious issues and horrible entitled attitudes just like their parents.
Excuse me, but Kate didn’t suffer and humiliate herself for a decade just to see her only daughter forced to work for a living! No way.
I could see Charlotte going the same way as the York girls – marrying reasonably well, getting a pretty cushy job in the art world or real estate that would allow her to travel and do what she likes. Who knows what her interests are yet? Maybe she’ll buck all the trends, get a double first from Oxford and throw herself into researching preventions for childhood diseases.
Maybe she could get a job at Jigsaw or Party Pieces. Or write a column with party tips!
I’m old enough to remember when the Cambridges justified their luxurious renovations to Kensington Palace by saying it would be there forever home and they would be London based, so I’ll believe this when I see it.
Yeah so obvious the rats want a bigger working royal fam so they can throw more spares and their spouses under the bus for George or the Wails, even if the spouses are white. They need fresh blood to book tv spots and write trash books.
If George is raised like William he will be the one dictating their lives (and the children) and controlling their funds. I hope not to the extent of physically assaulting his sibs yikes.
But then again mental abuse is still abuse.
So everyone is allowed the half in BS but Harry
So much for we’re not a racist family
And if they’re allowed half in half out, let’s see if Charlotte’s and Louis’ children still get titles and use HRH 😏
You just know even if they’re slimmed down, the money’s not decreasing!
Of course William will allow his future grandchildren to have the HRH Prince and Princess titles. How will they outrank Harry’s grandchildren if they don’t have titles? Titles are all this family has.
So no talk of how fk George will need Charlotte to help him rule when he becomes king? I mean we saw her telling him what to do during the never ending funeral. How did she know exactly what was expected and George didn’t? And no mention of Louis. Is Louis is the new Edward, the forgotten prince/brother of the heir?
Its sad that the RR can’t even wait for the children to reach puberty before outlining their futures. Unfortunately for George, his role as fk appears to be set and clearly defined but as spares, his siblings should have more flexibility. But I seriously doubt that parents who are allergic to real work would want their royal children to do more than the bare minimum. How will a slimmed down monarchy under Wm the Terrible look? Who will actually be considered full time “working royals”? Where will all of that sovereign grant money go?
Slimmed down means nothing if the money to fund them doesn’t decrease.
Comments about and regarding children should be left out of the dislike of the RF. She’s just a little girl.